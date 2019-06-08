Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
SPELL FOR ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION
•Do you lack manly powers?? •Do you suffer from impotency??
•Are you lacking vitality?? •cast the given spell
Ingredients
•Banana •Knife •Salt
Procedure
•Take a banana •Make incision into it with knife •Put salt into it
SAY THE SPELL
“with banana i eat give all vigor and heat ”
REPEAT IT 21 TIMES
•Peel off the banana •Eat it •The spell is cast
Precautions
•Cast the spell at night •Go to sleep after casting the spell •Use black salt only
FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT GURU JI CALL NOW: +91 8196853776
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

This spell can cure any kind of erectile dysfunction,premature ejaculation or any impotency

3 views

Published on

This spell can cure any kind of erectile dysfunction,premature ejaculation or any impotency

Published in: Design
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

This spell can cure any kind of erectile dysfunction,premature ejaculation or any impotency

  1. 1. SPELL FOR ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION
  2. 2. •Do you lack manly powers?? •Do you suffer from impotency??
  3. 3. •Are you lacking vitality?? •cast the given spell
  4. 4. Ingredients
  5. 5. •Banana •Knife •Salt
  6. 6. Procedure
  7. 7. •Take a banana •Make incision into it with knife •Put salt into it
  8. 8. SAY THE SPELL
  9. 9. “with banana i eat give all vigor and heat ”
  10. 10. REPEAT IT 21 TIMES
  11. 11. •Peel off the banana •Eat it •The spell is cast
  12. 12. Precautions
  13. 13. •Cast the spell at night •Go to sleep after casting the spell •Use black salt only
  14. 14. FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT GURU JI CALL NOW: +91 8196853776

×