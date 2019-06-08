Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
GALGOTIA LOVE SPELL
•Do you love someone ?? •Do you want to cast the love spell??
•Cast galgotia love spell •You will get immediate result
Materials
•Milk •Sugar •Saffron •Water
Procedure
Take a glass -Put milk in it -Add water to it -Add saffron in it -Add sugar and mix
SAY THE SPELL
“by power of heavens above come to me my love ”
REPEAT IT 21 TIMES
•Now drink it •The spell is cast •Your lover will be with you soon
Precautions
•Use cow’s milk only •Cast the spell on Friday •Mix the ingredients well
FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT GURU JI CALL NOW: +91 9592507388
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

This magic say name trick really works easy love spell to attract anyone

5 views

Published on

This Magic Say Name Trick Really Works Easy Love Spell to Attract Anyone

Published in: Government & Nonprofit
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

This magic say name trick really works easy love spell to attract anyone

  1. 1. GALGOTIA LOVE SPELL
  2. 2. •Do you love someone ?? •Do you want to cast the love spell??
  3. 3. •Cast galgotia love spell •You will get immediate result
  4. 4. Materials
  5. 5. •Milk •Sugar •Saffron •Water
  6. 6. Procedure
  7. 7. Take a glass -Put milk in it -Add water to it -Add saffron in it -Add sugar and mix
  8. 8. SAY THE SPELL
  9. 9. “by power of heavens above come to me my love ”
  10. 10. REPEAT IT 21 TIMES
  11. 11. •Now drink it •The spell is cast •Your lover will be with you soon
  12. 12. Precautions
  13. 13. •Use cow’s milk only •Cast the spell on Friday •Mix the ingredients well
  14. 14. FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT GURU JI CALL NOW: +91 9592507388

×