most powerful spell if you like a girl capivation spell

GALGOTIA LOVE SPELL
•Do you love someone •Do you want to cast the love spell??
•She will be at you doorsteps •Cast this spell on her
Ingredients
•Tea •Cloves •Cardamum
Procedure
•Take some tea •Take few cardamum •Take some cloves
SAY THE SPELL
“cloves and cardamum In tea you come to me”
REPEAT IT 21 TIMES
•Throw it near her living place •Spell is cast •She will ask for your love
Precautions
•Cast the spell at night •Do not cast the same spell twice on same person
FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT GURU JI CALL NOW: +91 9842781370
