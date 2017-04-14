MODULE 5 Partnerships and Resources Partnering is a long term commitment between two or more organization for the purpose ...
Benefits of Effective Partnership * Improved quality * Increased efficiency * Lower cost * Increased opportunity for innov...
5.2. Just-in-time (JIT) Management Just in time (JIT) is a production strategy that strives to improve a business' return ...
Benefits of JIT • Funds tied up in inventories can be used elsewhere • Areas used to store inventories can be used for oth...
Rules of Kanban System • Withdrawal - Downstream processes may withdraw items in the amounts specified on the kanban card....
Just-in-time in partnerships and the supply chain Effective Control of material Smooth components flow Effective Productio...
TQM Tutorials - Partnerships and Resources

Partnering is a long term commitment between two or more organization for the purpose of achieving specific business goals and objectives by maximizing the effectiveness of each participant's resources.

  1. 1. MODULE 5 Partnerships and Resources Partnering is a long term commitment between two or more organization for the purpose of achieving specific business goals and objectives by maximizing the effectiveness of each participant’s resources. 5.1. Partnering Effective partnership requires * Identify key strategic partnership * Design and Develop relationships * Structure value adding supply chain * Ensure cultural fit * Mutual Development * Share knowledge and learning * Improve processes * Measure performance of partnership
  2. 2. Benefits of Effective Partnership * Improved quality * Increased efficiency * Lower cost * Increased opportunity for innovation * Continuous improvement of products and services What is Supplier Partnership? Supplier partnership is the discipline of strategically planning for, and managing, all interactions with third party organizations that supply good and/or services to organization, in order to maximize value of those interactions. Requirements of supplier partnerships • Supplier personnel should meet with buyer personnel • Price-only approach to buyer –supplier negotiations should be eliminated • Quality of supplier products should be guaranteed by the supplier’s quality processes Both partners should be capable of sharing information electronically • Supplier should fully understand and be able to practice just-in time (JIT)
  3. 3. 5.2. Just-in-time (JIT) Management Just in time (JIT) is a production strategy that strives to improve a business' return on investment by reducing in-process inventory and associated carrying costs. Aim of JIT Fundamental aims of JIT are to produce or operate to meet the requirements of the customer exactly, without waste on demand. JIT concepts identify operational problems by tracking • Material Movement • Material Accumulation • Process Flexibility • Value added efforts Operation of JIT • Batch or lot size reduction. • Flexible workforce. • Kanban or cards with material visibility. • Mistake-proofing. • Pull-scheduling. • Set-up time reduction. • Standardized containers
  4. 4. Benefits of JIT • Funds tied up in inventories can be used elsewhere • Areas used to store inventories can be used for other more productive uses • Throughput time is reduced • Greater potential output and quicker response to customers • Defect rates are reduced • Less waste and greater customer satisfaction Kanban System Kanban is a Japanese term referring to sign board or visual signals that authorize the production or movement of items in manufacturing environment. It works on the basis that each process on a production line pulls just the number and type of components the process requires, at just the right time. A kanban is a card with an inventory number which is attached to a part and before installation, the kanban card is detached and sent up the supply chain as a request for another part. A part is only manufactured (or ordered) if there is a kanban card for it.
  5. 5. Rules of Kanban System • Withdrawal - Downstream processes may withdraw items in the amounts specified on the kanban card. • Send - Upstream processes may send items downstream as per quantity and sequence as per kanban. • Movement - No items are made or moved without a kanban. • Necessity - A kanban must accompany each item at all times. • Defect - Defects and incorrect amounts are never sent to the next downstream process. • Monitor - Number of kanbans should be monitored carefully to reveal problems and opportunities for improvement. Just-in-time in partnerships and the supply chain Effective Control of material Smooth components flow Effective Production
  Just-in-time in partnerships and the supply chain Effective Control of material Smooth components flow Effective Production

