Διονύσιος Σολωμός : Ελεύθεροι Πολιορκημένοι Εργασίες δημιουργικής γραφής Ν. Λογοτεχνία γ΄ γυμνασίου - 4ο γυμνάσιο Ηρακλείο
Ν. Λογοτεχνία γ΄γυμνασίου - 4ο γυμνάσιο Ηρακλείου Κρήτης, τμήμα: Γ3 Η πεταλούδα που απολαμβάνει το παιχνίδι με τη σκια της...
Ν. Λογοτεχνία γ΄γυμνασίου - 4ο γυμνάσιο Ηρακλείου Κρήτης, τμήμα: Γ3 Ήταν μία ηλιόλουστη μέρα του Απρίλη, όταν μία πεταλούδ...
Ν. Λογοτεχνία γ΄γυμνασίου - 4ο γυμνάσιο Ηρακλείου Κρήτης, τμήμα: Γ3 "Κοιτάξτε γύρω σας" τους παρότρυνε και συνέχισε τον λό...
Ν. Λογοτεχνία γ΄γυμνασίου - 4ο γυμνάσιο Ηρακλείου Κρήτης, τμήμα: Γ3 Η γαλάζια πεταλούδα, καθώς απολάμβανε το παιχνίδι με τ...
Ν. Λογοτεχνία γ΄γυμνασίου - 4ο γυμνάσιο Ηρακλείου Κρήτης, τμήμα: Γ3 Γενναίοι κι άξιοι πολεμιστές Μεσολογγίτες Τι είναι τού...
Ν. Λογοτεχνία γ΄γυμνασίου - 4ο γυμνάσιο Ηρακλείου Κρήτης, τμήμα: Γ3 Λαλίτσα ανθρώπινη ευθύς αποκτά η πεταλούδα, Που με τη ...
Ν. Λογοτεχνία γ΄γυμνασίου - 4ο γυμνάσιο Ηρακλείου Κρήτης, τμήμα: Γ3 Πολεμιστές Μεσολογγίτες, μέρες τώρα σας βλέπω και πήρα...
Ν. Λογοτεχνία γ΄γυμνασίου - 4ο γυμνάσιο Ηρακλείου Κρήτης, τμήμα: Γ3 -Αχ, τι ωραία που ναι ’δω στη λίμνη από πάνω Άτυχοι αυ...
Ν. Λογοτεχνία γ΄γυμνασίου - 4ο γυμνάσιο Ηρακλείου Κρήτης, τμήμα: Γ3 Μόλις τώρα εξύπνησα απ’ τον βαθύ τον ύπνο στο άνθος τρ...
Ν. Λογοτεχνία γ΄γυμνασίου - 4ο γυμνάσιο Ηρακλείου Κρήτης, τμήμα: Γ3 Μέσα στα κάλλη που έφερε η Άνοιξη, πετά και μια πανέμο...
Ν. Λογοτεχνία γ΄γυμνασίου - 4ο γυμνάσιο Ηρακλείου Κρήτης, τμήμα: Γ3 Η πεταλούδα μίλησε μ’ ανθρώπινη λαλιά και είπε στους π...
Δ. Σολωμού: Ελεύθεροι Πολιορκημένοι - Εργασίες δημιουργικής γραφής (Ν. Λογοτεχνία γ΄γυμνασίου)

Δ. Σολωμού: Ελεύθεροι Πολιορκημένοι - Εργασίες δημιουργικής γραφής (Ν. Λογοτεχνία γ΄γυμνασίου)

  1. 1. Διονύσιος Σολωμός : Ελεύθεροι Πολιορκημένοι Εργασίες δημιουργικής γραφής Ν. Λογοτεχνία γ΄ γυμνασίου - 4ο γυμνάσιο Ηρακλείου Κρήτης Τμήμα: Γ3 Φιλόλογος: Σερδάκη Ευαγγελία
  2. 2. Ν. Λογοτεχνία γ΄γυμνασίου - 4ο γυμνάσιο Ηρακλείου Κρήτης, τμήμα: Γ3 Η πεταλούδα που απολαμβάνει το παιχνίδι με τη σκια της στην επιφάνεια της λιμνοθάλασσας αποκτά φωνή και μιλά στους Μεσολογγίτες. Να αποδώσετε όσα πιστεύετε ότι θα μπορούσε να τους πει σε πεζό λόγο ή, στο μέτρο του δυνατού, σε ιαμβικό δεκαπεντασύλλαβο στίχο.
  3. 3. Ν. Λογοτεχνία γ΄γυμνασίου - 4ο γυμνάσιο Ηρακλείου Κρήτης, τμήμα: Γ3 Ήταν μία ηλιόλουστη μέρα του Απρίλη, όταν μία πεταλούδα, εκεί που έπαιζε με τη σκια της, αποφάσισε να πάει να μιλήσει στους Μεσολογγίτες. Έψαχνε λοιπόν για να τους βρει, αλλά δεν τους έβλεπε πουθενά. Μετά από δύο εξαντλητικές ώρες αναζήτησης, βρήκε δύο άντρες να συζητάνε και τους πλησίασε. Κάθισε στον ώμο του ψηλότερου άνδρα και άρχισε να μιλάει. Στην αρχή οι άντρες δεν κατάλαβαν ότι μιλούσε κάποιος, διότι η φωνή της πεταλούδας καλυπτόταν από τις δικές τους , καθώς μιλούσαν. Έπειτα από ένα λεπτό οι άνδρες έκαναν μία παύση για να πιουν νερό και άκουσαν ένα ψίθυρο. Κοίταξαν δεξιά και αριστερά, πάνω και κάτω, αλλά δεν μπορούσαν να καταλάβουν από πού ερχόταν. Τότε η πεταλούδα αύξησε την ένταση της φωνής της ώστε να ακούγεται καθαρά. Εκείνη τη στιγμή οι δύο άνδρες τρόμαξαν και δεν πίστευαν στα μάτια τους. Άρχισαν να πιστεύουν ότι κάποιος παίζει μαζί τους, αλλά δεν ήταν κανείς εκεί γύρω. Στο μεταξύ η πεταλούδα είχε αρχίσει να χάνει την υπομονή της και απαίτησε την προσοχή των ανδρών για δύο λεπτά. Με μία φωνή η απάντηση ήταν "ναι" και σταμάτησαν να μιλάνε για να ακούγεται καλύτερα η αδύναμη φωνή της. Τα λόγια της πεταλούδας ήταν σοφά και άφησαν έκπληκτους τους άνδρες.
  4. 4. Ν. Λογοτεχνία γ΄γυμνασίου - 4ο γυμνάσιο Ηρακλείου Κρήτης, τμήμα: Γ3 "Κοιτάξτε γύρω σας" τους παρότρυνε και συνέχισε τον λόγο της "Κοιτάξτε την ανθισμένη φύση, κοιτάξτε το πανέμορφο τοπίο που μόνο εμείς έχουμε την δυνατότητα να απολαμβάνουμε. Έπειτα, όταν τελειώσω και γυρίσετε πίσω στο χωριό, πείτε και στους συγχωριανούς σας να κοιτάξουν γύρω τους, να θαυμάσουν αυτό το μεγαλούργημα της φύσης. Τότε καθίστε όλοι μαζί και ξανασκεφτείτε την ιδέα του πολέμου. Αναλογιστείτε όλο αυτό το κάλλος, το οποίο μπορεί κάποιοι να μην αντικρύσουν ποτέ ξανά. Εάν όμως αποφασίσετε να πολεμήσετε, να ξέρετε ότι ένα μεγάλο μέρος του πληθυσμού θα είναι περήφανο για εσάς. Θα είναι περήφανοι, διότι παλέψατε για την ελευθερία που δικαιούστε. Επίσης ,διεκδικήσατε τα δικαιώματά σας και δεν υποχωρήσατε με την πρώτη δυσκολία. Τέλος, δεν δεχτήκατε να είστε κάτω από τον τουρκικό ζυγό και θυσιαστήκατε για την πατρίδα σας. Είστε ελεύθεροι να αποφασίσετε ό,τι θέλετε, κανείς δεν θα σας κατακρίνει αν αποφασίσετε να μη φτάσετε ως την έξοδο. Όλοι ξέρουμε τις δύσκολες συνθήκες τις οποίες αντιμετωπίζετε καθημερινά, όμως όλοι ξέρουμε ότι είστε Έλληνες και θέλετε να είστε ελεύθεροι. Αυτά ήθελα να σας πω· νομίζω πως είναι ώρα να φεύγω, απλώς πείτε μου πως τουλάχιστον θα σκεφτείτε όλα όσα σας είπα.« Και καθώς η πεταλούδα πετούσε προς την κατεύθυνση από την οποία είχε έρθει, οι άνδρες υποσχέθηκαν να σκεφτούν τα λόγια της. Οι δυο τους κάθισαν λίγο να αναλογιστούν όσα άκουσαν, πριν γυρίσουν στα σπίτια τους και αφηγηθούν στην οικογένειά τους και στους συγχωριανούς τους την απίστευτη εμπειρία που βίωσαν. Αγγελική Παπαδάκη
  5. 5. Ν. Λογοτεχνία γ΄γυμνασίου - 4ο γυμνάσιο Ηρακλείου Κρήτης, τμήμα: Γ3 Η γαλάζια πεταλούδα, καθώς απολάμβανε το παιχνίδι με τη σκια της, παρατήρησε τους Μεσολογγίτες να την κοιτούν. Κατάλαβε από τον τρόπο που την κοιτούσαν τη λαχτάρα τους για ζωή και στράφηκε προς το μέρος τους. Όταν άρχισε να τους μιλάει, εκείνοι ανησύχησαν, γιατί φοβήθηκαν μήπως τους παρασύρει και ξεμακρύνουν από τον στόχο τους. Η πεταλούδα λοιπόν ξεκίνησε να λέει «Πριν λίγο κοιμόμουν μέσα στις ευωδιές του άγριου κρίνου. Έβλεπα μπροστά μου να ανθίζουν τα λουλούδια κι εγώ μπορούσα να μυρίζω τα ξεχωριστά αρώματά τους. Έμαθα να είμαι ελεύθερη και να χαίρομαι τη ζωή, χωρίς να αντιστέκομαι στον θάνατο. Η ανοιξιάτικη φύση είναι πανέμορφη και μπορεί να παρασύρει τον καθένα. Σας συμβουλεύω όμως να αντισταθείτε σε αυτόν τον καινούργιο πειρασμό, γιατί η ελευθερία αξίζει κάθε θυσία». Φεύγοντας, άκουσε έναν Μεσολογγίτη να της λέει ότι σύντομα θα είναι και αυτοί ελεύθεροι, εφόσον δεν πρόκειται να χάσουν την πίστη τους για τη νίκη. Παπυράκη Μαρίνα
  6. 6. Ν. Λογοτεχνία γ΄γυμνασίου - 4ο γυμνάσιο Ηρακλείου Κρήτης, τμήμα: Γ3 Γενναίοι κι άξιοι πολεμιστές Μεσολογγίτες Τι είναι τούτο το κακό που άδικα σας βρήκε: Οι Τούρκοι να προσμένουνε για να παραδοθείτε Κι εσείς να επιμένετε σ’ αυτούς ν’ αντισταθείτε Αφήσετέ τα όλα αυτά κι ελάτε να χαρείτε Όσα η φύση απλόχερα σας προσκαλεί να δείτε Περάστε αγαπημένοι μου την αψηλή την πύλη Την καπνισμένη πίσω σας αφήστε πια την πέτρα Κοιτάξτε γύρω, νιώσετε και καθαρά ακούστε Όλα τα θαύματα της γης μπροστά σας να γεννιούνται Ακούσετε τον μυριστό της άνοιξης αγέρα Πώς κάνει να χορεύουνε τα φύλλα από τα δέντρα Να κυνηγιούνται τρυφερά τα δυο τα ελαφάκια πόσο ευωδιάζουν τα γλυκά της άνοιξης τα άνθη μεθυστικό το άρωμα μες στην πνοή του ανέμου Ελάτε, ακολουθήστε με, ξεχάστε όσα ζείτε κάτω από τον ουρανό μαζί να ονειρευτούμε όλα όσα στη ζωή αυτή μες στην καρδιά κρατούμε Ελάτε να πετάξουμε και θα με θυμηθείτε και για όλα που σας πρόσφερα θα με ευχαριστείτε Παυλάκη Μύριαμ
  7. 7. Ν. Λογοτεχνία γ΄γυμνασίου - 4ο γυμνάσιο Ηρακλείου Κρήτης, τμήμα: Γ3 Λαλίτσα ανθρώπινη ευθύς αποκτά η πεταλούδα, Που με τη σκια της έπαιζε στης λίμνης τα νερά, Και πλησιάζει τους Μεσολογγίτες με βιασύνη, για να μιλήσει να τους πει τα θαύματα του Απρίλη. «Κακόμοιροι Μεσολογγίτες, γύρω σας κοιτάξτε, την ανίκητη στην ομορφιά την Άνοιξη θαυμάστε Μήπως και εκτιμήσετε τη γέννηση της φύσης, τη γαλήνη που επικρατεί στο βασίλειο των όντων. Κι όμως εσείς, οι ανώτεροι, με στερήσεις δυστυχείτε, πεθαίνετε, υποφέρετε , μόνοι λιμοκτονείτε. Κρίμα που η φύση είν’ όνειρο στη χάρη, στη μαγεία, κι εσείς ανίκανοι γι αυτά στη δίνη του πολέμου. Δίκιο δεν είναι για όλους σας, γι’ αυτό παραδοθείτε. Δείτε την αναγέννηση των πάντων και χαρείτε, Τα μάτια σας θα ζήσουνε να δουν αυτή τη χάρη γι αυτό διαλέξτε τη ζωή, και μη θυσιαστείτε.» Πετρέλλη Ελένη
  8. 8. Ν. Λογοτεχνία γ΄γυμνασίου - 4ο γυμνάσιο Ηρακλείου Κρήτης, τμήμα: Γ3 Πολεμιστές Μεσολογγίτες, μέρες τώρα σας βλέπω και πήρα την απόφαση να σας μιλήσω για ένα πολύ σημαντικό ζήτημα. Παραδοθείτε επιτέλους στον εχθρό, έτσι ώστε να μπορέσετε να απολαύσετε την πανέμορφη ανοιξιάτικη φύση. Παρά την επιθυμία σας να υπερασπίσετε την ελευθερία σας ως το τέλος, σκεφτείτε ότι είναι δίκαιο να χαρείτε τη ζωή σας και να απολαύσετε αυτό το υπέροχο, ανθισμένο και ευωδιαστό τοπίο. Δείτε, για παράδειγμα, τα λευκά πρόβατα που καθρεφτίζονται στην επιφάνεια της λιμνοθάλασσας, τον καταπληκτικό ουρανό ζωγραφισμένο μέσα στα νερά, ακόμη και το σκουληκάκι, που βρίσκεται σε ώρα γλυκιά κι εκείνο. Απολαύσετε το μαγικό όνειρο της φύσης. Σκεφτείτε ότι ακόμα και τα πιο ασήμαντα πράγματα τώρα την άνοιξη μεταμορφώνονται. Δείτε τη μαύρη πέτρα που έγινε ολόχρυση και το ξερό χορτάρι που μετατράπηκε σε πρασινάδα. Τελειώνοντας, σας λέω πως δεν ξεχνώ ότι είστε θαρραλέοι και πως θέλετε να αγωνιστείτε για την πατρίδα σας. Από την άλλη πλευρά όμως, είναι άδικο να μη ζήσετε και να μην απολαύσετε το υπέροχο ανοιξιάτικο τοπίο που ξεδιπλώνεται μπροστά στα μάτια σας. Ράλη Ειρήνη
  9. 9. Ν. Λογοτεχνία γ΄γυμνασίου - 4ο γυμνάσιο Ηρακλείου Κρήτης, τμήμα: Γ3 -Αχ, τι ωραία που ναι ’δω στη λίμνη από πάνω Άτυχοι αυτοί που δεν μπορούν τη φύση να χαρούνε Εσείς κάτω που ζείτε εκεί μέσα στο Μεσολόγγι , γιατί δεν έρχεστε εδώ περίσσια να χαρείτε σαν κι ο Απρίλης άνθισε όλη αυτή την πλάση; - Χρέος μας να παλέψουμε για τη γλυκιά πατρίδα και να μην υποκύψουμε σε πείνα και στερήσεις . Έχουμε τώρα δύο εχθρούς κι ο ένας είναι η φύση! - Μην απελπίζεστε εσείς, παλέψτε για το δίκιο, κάποια στιγμή θα είσαστε πάλι ελευθερωμένοι. Όμως για κάντε γρήγορα, γιατί ο Απρίλης φεύγει, θα χάσετε την άνθιση όλης αυτής της πλάσης Ο κάμπος και η λίμνη εδώ είναι στις ομορφιές τους θαύμα που δε θα το ’χετε μέσα στον χρόνο όλο. - Εις γνώση μας είναι αυτό μα δεν υποχωρούμε, της χώρας υπερασπιστές μέχρι και του θανάτου. - Μεσολογγίτες, θα σας πω έναν μονάχα λόγο: Ποτέ να μην αφήσετε εχθρό να σας κερδίσει, γιατί τότε θα χάσετε το μάγεμα της φύσης Ροδιτάκη Μαρία
  10. 10. Ν. Λογοτεχνία γ΄γυμνασίου - 4ο γυμνάσιο Ηρακλείου Κρήτης, τμήμα: Γ3 Μόλις τώρα εξύπνησα απ’ τον βαθύ τον ύπνο στο άνθος τριαντάφυλλου κι η εξάντλησή μου πάει. Η φύση είναι όνειρο, σαν ζωγραφιάς τοπίο κι εσείς εμείνατε εδώ και δεν εβγαίνετ’ έξω; Ξέρω πως όρκο εδώσατε, μα πάρτε τονε πίσω, ο Αγαρηνός είναι εχθρός ανίκητος κι αχρείος, μα στου πολέμου τη στιγμή θα σας κατατροπώσει. Γι’ αυτό, μαζί μου σμίξετε, κι ευθύς παραδοθείτε μονάχα έτσι τη χαρά που έχω εγώ θα δείτε. Η ζήση είναι όμορφη κι αξίζει να τη ζείτε μα βλέπω μες στα μάτια σας ζωγραφισμένη θλίψη, παιδάκια ειν’ ατάιστα, μάνες πεινάν’ εξίσου, κι οι στρατιώτες μας ντροπή και πόνο νιώθουν μόνο. Ελάτε άνθρωποι μ’ εμέ, χαμένοι δεν θα βγείτε. Κάλλιο να είσθε είλωτες και ζωντανοί συνάμα παρά να πάτε εις Κύριον έχοντες μαύρο κλάμα. Ραπάνης Νικόλας
  11. 11. Ν. Λογοτεχνία γ΄γυμνασίου - 4ο γυμνάσιο Ηρακλείου Κρήτης, τμήμα: Γ3 Μέσα στα κάλλη που έφερε η Άνοιξη, πετά και μια πανέμορφη πεταλούδα. Πλησιάζει λοιπόν τους Μεσολογγίτες και τους λέει : "Δυστυχισμένοι Μεσολογγίτες, κοιτάξτε γύρω σας και θαυμάστε τι σας φέρνει η φύση με τον ερχομό της Άνοιξης. Όλα μοιάζουν χαρούμενα και ευτυχισμένα μέσα στη γαλήνη που επικρατεί στην αγκαλιά της μητέρας φύσης. Η Άνοιξη απλώνεται παντού, σε κάθε μεριά του Μεσολογγίου και εσείς πεινάτε και σας θερίζει ο θάνατος απ' άκρη σ’ άκρη! Ακόμα να το καταλάβετε ότι πρέπει να παραδοθείτε; Κάντε το λοιπόν, και νιώστε την αγάπη που υπάρχει γύρω σας! Μόνο έτσι θα ησυχάσετε και θα βιώσετε αυτή τη αγαλλίαση! Θαυμάστε τη φύση όσο μπορείτε και παραδοθείτε ξαναλέω! Διότι αυτός θα είναι ο τρόπος που θα ησυχάσει η ψυχή σας! Θα είναι κρίμα να πεθάνετε σήμερα αφήνοντας τόση ομορφιά πίσω σας. Όποιος πεθάνει σήμερα, χίλιες φορές πεθαίνει! Ρυσσάκη Ελένη
  12. 12. Ν. Λογοτεχνία γ΄γυμνασίου - 4ο γυμνάσιο Ηρακλείου Κρήτης, τμήμα: Γ3 Η πεταλούδα μίλησε μ’ ανθρώπινη λαλιά και είπε στους πολεμιστές να ζήσουν με χαρά. «Αφήστε το τουφέκι σας στην άκρη στο λιβάδι κι ελάτε να μυρίσετε της άνοιξης τα άνθη. Ο πόλεμος μόνο κακά σε σας γοργά θα φέρει, ξεφύγετε απ’ τα νύχια του, γιατί δε σας συμφέρει» Σαριδάκη Μαρία

