VRSionUp!7-Spokeを使ったイベント設営TIPS

Spokeを使ったイベント設営TIPS 2020-07-15 VRSionUp! #7 とーやくん / Toya Sakaguchi
とーやくん「Spokeを使ったイベント設営TIPS」 とーやくん / Toya Sakaguchi 静岡大学情報学部4年 GREE VR Studio Lab インターン 静大xR同好会はまりあ 代表 バーチャルアバター体験の普及に備えています...
Akihiko.shirai / VRStudio Lab ● Hubs専用のシーンエディタ ● ブラウザ上で動作する ● シンプルで使いやすい ● 様々な拡張子のファイルを設置可 ● .spokeファイルにimport/export可 Spo...
Akihiko.shirai / VRStudio Labメディア対応状況 Spoke ルーム (D&D) JPG/PNG/GIF ◯ ◯ MP3 ◯ ◯ MP4 ◯ ◯ GLB ◯ ◯ PDF △ ◯ URL ◯ ◯ URL (MP4/PDF...
Akihiko.shirai / VRStudio Labメディアの設置 PDFは別サーバーにアップロードして直リンクが安定 ● 先日までDropboxが利用できたが最近は不安定 Spokeでの動画設置にYouTubeは向かない ● YouTu...
Akihiko.shirai / VRStudio Lab Spokeでシーンを作成する際、 音声がどのように減衰するかを設定できる Web Audio APIのPannerNodeを使っている Hierarchyの最上部シーン名を選択し Pr...
Akihiko.shirai / VRStudio Lab Distance Model : linear/inverse/exponential Rolloff Factor : 減衰の係数 Ref Distance : 減衰を開始する距離 ...
Akihiko.shirai / VRStudio LabPannerNode - 2つのコーンを理解する 参考 https://developer.mozilla.org/ja/docs/Web/API/PannerNode https://...
Akihiko.shirai / VRStudio Labチャットに打ち込むコマンド /grow アバターのサイズが1段階大きくなる /shrinkアバターのサイズが1段階小さくなる アバターの原点の高さも変わるので注意 たまに動作しないことも...
Akihiko.shirai / VRStudio Lab現実のスケール感、あるいはやや大きめ ● デフォルトアバターの目線の高さは約1.7m ● 展示物はY座標を1.5～2mくらいにしておく 大スクリーンなど、離れて大人数で見るものは高い位置...
Akihiko.shirai / VRStudio LabVRSionUp! #7 の配信形式 レコーディング会場 ビューイング会場1 Twitch OBS 映像 YouTube Live OBS 発表者7名 + メディア4名 + スタッフ +...
Akihiko.shirai / VRStudio Lab配信 VRSionUp! #7 (縮小する場合) レコーディング会場 ビューイング会場1 Twitch OBS 映像 発表者7名 + メディア4名 + スタッフ + 関係者 Hubs内聴...
Akihiko.shirai / VRStudio Lab配信 Type A - 最小構成のTwitch配信 レコーディング会場 OBS 映像 Twitch OBS コメント欄 OBS-VirtualCam 要件 Hubsルーム参加 : 25名...
Akihiko.shirai / VRStudio Lab配信 Type B - 鑑賞もHubsで レコーディング会場 ビューイング会場1 ビューイング会場2 ビューイング会場3 Discord Twitch OBS コメント 映像 別ウィンド...
Akihiko.shirai / VRStudio Lab配信 Type B' - よりライブビューイング風に レコーディング会場 ビューイング会場1 ビューイング会場2 ビューイング会場3 Twitch OBS 映像 OBS OBS-Virt...
Akihiko.shirai / VRStudio Lab展示と配信のハイブリッド型イベント ポスター会場1 ポスター会場2 ポスター会場3 レコーディング会場 Twitch OBS 要件 参加 : いっぱい スタッフ : いっぱい こんなイベ...
Akihiko.shirai / VRStudio Lab Hubs/Spokeをフル活用したオンライン体験型学習コンテンツをつくっています 8月以降のイベントにて順次公開予定 鋭意制作中: Hubs完結型のワークショップ
Akihiko.shirai / VRStudio Lab その他、今後について ● KIDS' WORKSHOP 準備中 ● Hubs利用研究進めています 困ったときは ● Hubs公式DiscordやGitHubで検索/質問 ● ブラウザを...
Akihiko.shirai / VRStudio Lab MDN - WEB Audio API / PannerNode https://developer.mozilla.org/ja/docs/Web/API/PannerNode Bl...
VRSionUp!7-Spokeを使ったイベント設営TIPS

「Spokeを使ったイベント設営TIPS」
静岡大学 / GREE VR Studio Laboratory, Virtual Intern
とーやくん / Toya Sakaguchi

  1. 1. Spokeを使ったイベント設営TIPS 2020-07-15 VRSionUp! #7 とーやくん / Toya Sakaguchi
  2. 2. とーやくん「Spokeを使ったイベント設営TIPS」 とーやくん / Toya Sakaguchi 静岡大学情報学部4年 GREE VR Studio Lab インターン 静大xR同好会はまりあ 代表 バーチャルアバター体験の普及に備えています。 LabではひたすらHubsのことを考えています。 卒業後のことは何も決まっていません！ 2019.6 着ぐるみに入っていた縁で VTuber的な話をもらう 2019.9 アバター自作のため Blenderを始める 2019.11 VIVEを買って先輩とサークル立ち上げ 2020.2 友人と小学生をトラッキング 2020.4 バーチャルマーケット 4出展 2020.6 VR Studio Labでインターン開始 なぜか大学にあったPerception Neuron
  3. 3. Akihiko.shirai / VRStudio Lab ● Hubs専用のシーンエディタ ● ブラウザ上で動作する ● シンプルで使いやすい ● 様々な拡張子のファイルを設置可 ● .spokeファイルにimport/export可 Spokeのおさらい
  4. 4. Akihiko.shirai / VRStudio Labメディア対応状況 Spoke ルーム (D&D) JPG/PNG/GIF ◯ ◯ MP3 ◯ ◯ MP4 ◯ ◯ GLB ◯ ◯ PDF △ ◯ URL ◯ ◯ URL (MP4/PDFの直リンク) ◯ ◯ URL (YouTube/Dropbox等) △ △
  5. 5. Akihiko.shirai / VRStudio Labメディアの設置 PDFは別サーバーにアップロードして直リンクが安定 ● 先日までDropboxが利用できたが最近は不安定 Spokeでの動画設置にYouTubeは向かない ● YouTubeサーバーがHubsを不定期にブロックする ● Vimeo/Dropboxもあまり安定しない ● 動画はなるべく直接アップロードが良い ● Twitchストリーミング実験中(遅延目安20秒)
  6. 6. Akihiko.shirai / VRStudio Lab Spokeでシーンを作成する際、 音声がどのように減衰するかを設定できる Web Audio APIのPannerNodeを使っている Hierarchyの最上部シーン名を選択し Propertiesの「Override Audio Settings」に チェックを入れると一括で設定できる (Mediaの設定はSpokeではなくルームでドロップしたものに反映) PannerNode - Spokeで音響を設定する
  7. 7. Akihiko.shirai / VRStudio Lab Distance Model : linear/inverse/exponential Rolloff Factor : 減衰の係数 Ref Distance : 減衰を開始する距離 Max Distance : 完全に減衰する距離 inverse/exponentialの場合、 Max Distanceを超えても無音にはならない(0に収束) デフォルトはinverse PannerNode - 音の届く距離を決める
  8. 8. Akihiko.shirai / VRStudio LabPannerNode - 2つのコーンを理解する 参考 https://developer.mozilla.org/ja/docs/Web/API/PannerNode https://webaudio.github.io/web-audio-api/#Spatialization-sound-cones https://g200kg.github.io/web-audio-api-ja/#Spatialization-sound-cones PannerNodeを真上から見下ろした図
  9. 9. Akihiko.shirai / VRStudio Labチャットに打ち込むコマンド /grow アバターのサイズが1段階大きくなる /shrinkアバターのサイズが1段階小さくなる アバターの原点の高さも変わるので注意 たまに動作しないこともある
  10. 10. Akihiko.shirai / VRStudio Lab現実のスケール感、あるいはやや大きめ ● デフォルトアバターの目線の高さは約1.7m ● 展示物はY座標を1.5～2mくらいにしておく 大スクリーンなど、離れて大人数で見るものは高い位置でOK 見上げた際に上部ほど横に狭くなってしまう 高い位置の資料は角度をつけるという手も
  11. 11. Akihiko.shirai / VRStudio LabVRSionUp! #7 の配信形式 レコーディング会場 ビューイング会場1 Twitch OBS 映像 YouTube Live OBS 発表者7名 + メディア4名 + スタッフ + 関係者 Hubs内聴講10名 + スタッフ1名
  12. 12. Akihiko.shirai / VRStudio Lab配信 VRSionUp! #7 (縮小する場合) レコーディング会場 ビューイング会場1 Twitch OBS 映像 発表者7名 + メディア4名 + スタッフ + 関係者 Hubs内聴講10名 + スタッフ1名
  13. 13. Akihiko.shirai / VRStudio Lab配信 Type A - 最小構成のTwitch配信 レコーディング会場 OBS 映像 Twitch OBS コメント欄 OBS-VirtualCam 要件 Hubsルーム参加 : 25名 Twitch視聴 : ∞ 映像スタッフ : 1～2名 こんなイベントにオススメ 予想参加者数が50～100名以上 スタッフの人数が少ない インタラクティブを求めない 視聴者がHubsに慣れていない 備考 ルームURLは公開しない →登壇者の再入場を妨げないように コメント投影なしも可 →スタッフがピックアップするとか
  14. 14. Akihiko.shirai / VRStudio Lab配信 Type B - 鑑賞もHubsで レコーディング会場 ビューイング会場1 ビューイング会場2 ビューイング会場3 Discord Twitch OBS コメント 映像 別ウィンドウで確認 チャンネル1 チャンネル2 チャンネル3 要件 REC会場での参加 : 25名 View会場での参加 : 25名×ルーム数 Twitch視聴 : ∞ 映像スタッフ : 1～2名 こんなイベントにオススメ 予想参加者数が100名未満 視聴側もHubsで参加したい 備考 TwitchのURLを予めSpokeで仕込む View会場のURLのみ参加者に伝達 Twitchの配信URLも伝達OK コメントログが分散してしまう Discordの画面を投影も可（下図）
  15. 15. Akihiko.shirai / VRStudio Lab配信 Type B' - よりライブビューイング風に レコーディング会場 ビューイング会場1 ビューイング会場2 ビューイング会場3 Twitch OBS 映像 OBS OBS-VirtualCam OBS OBS-VirtualCam OBS OBS-VirtualCam 要件 REC会場での参加 : 25名 View会場での参加 : 25名×ルーム数 Twitch視聴 : ∞ 映像スタッフ : 2～4名 こんなイベントにオススメ 予想参加者数が100名未満 視聴側もHubsで参加したい View会場の風景をREC会場で見たい 備考 TwitchのURLを予めSpokeで仕込む View会場のURLのみ参加者に伝達 Twitchの配信URLも伝達OK OBS経由でコメントを読むのは至難 Twitch遅延のため往復会話は厳しい 「会場1のみなさ～ん！」がギリ？ TwitchでなくOBS+画面共有も可？
  16. 16. Akihiko.shirai / VRStudio Lab展示と配信のハイブリッド型イベント ポスター会場1 ポスター会場2 ポスター会場3 レコーディング会場 Twitch OBS 要件 参加 : いっぱい スタッフ : いっぱい こんなイベントにオススメ 講演と展示を並列にこなす 備考 講演を全ルームにTwitch中継 参加者は自由に各会場を行き来 ルームのインデックスあると良ビューイング会場1 ビューイング会場2
  17. 17. Akihiko.shirai / VRStudio Lab Hubs/Spokeをフル活用したオンライン体験型学習コンテンツをつくっています 8月以降のイベントにて順次公開予定 鋭意制作中: Hubs完結型のワークショップ
  18. 18. Akihiko.shirai / VRStudio Lab その他、今後について ● KIDS' WORKSHOP 準備中 ● Hubs利用研究進めています 困ったときは ● Hubs公式DiscordやGitHubで検索/質問 ● ブラウザを変えてみる(FireFox/Chromium系) ● Hubs Cloudで起きた不具合はhubs.mozilla.comでも確認 ● ブラウザ上F12キーでConsoleのエラーを確認 ありがとうございました
  19. 19. Akihiko.shirai / VRStudio Lab MDN - WEB Audio API / PannerNode https://developer.mozilla.org/ja/docs/Web/API/PannerNode Blenderマニュアル glTF2.0 Export https://docs.blender.org/manual/en/dev/addons/import_export/scene_gltf2.html?highlight=gltf#baked-ambie nt-occlusion 関連情報

