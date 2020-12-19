Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
OBTENIR### The Choice: The Abortion Divide in America Author : Danielle D'Souza Gill Pages : pages Publisher : Language : ...
Books Excerpt For fifty years the abortion debate has remained stagnant, trapped in sterile categories and familiar rhetor...
q q q q q q Books Details Author : Danielle D'Souza Gill Pages : pages Publisher : Language : ISBN-10 : 1546099867 ISBN-13...
How to get this book ? �
Keyword The Choice: The Abortion Divide in America . �
Keyword The Choice: The Abortion Divide in America . �
Keyword The Choice: The Abortion Divide in America . �
Keyword The Choice: The Abortion Divide in America . �
Keyword The Choice: The Abortion Divide in America . �
Keyword The Choice: The Abortion Divide in America . �
Keyword The Choice: The Abortion Divide in America . �
Keyword The Choice: The Abortion Divide in America . �
Keyword The Choice: The Abortion Divide in America . �
Keyword The Choice: The Abortion Divide in America . �
Keyword The Choice: The Abortion Divide in America . �
Keyword The Choice: The Abortion Divide in America . �
Keyword The Choice: The Abortion Divide in America . �
Keyword The Choice: The Abortion Divide in America . �
Keyword The Choice: The Abortion Divide in America . �
Keyword The Choice: The Abortion Divide in America . �
Keyword The Choice: The Abortion Divide in America . �
Keyword The Choice: The Abortion Divide in America . �
Keyword The Choice: The Abortion Divide in America . �
Keyword The Choice: The Abortion Divide in America . �
Keyword The Choice: The Abortion Divide in America . �
Keyword The Choice: The Abortion Divide in America . �
Keyword The Choice: The Abortion Divide in America . �
Keyword The Choice: The Abortion Divide in America . �
OBTENIR### The Choice: The Abortion Divide in America
OBTENIR### The Choice: The Abortion Divide in America
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

OBTENIR### The Choice: The Abortion Divide in America

11 views

Published on

For fifty years the abortion debate has remained stagnant, trapped in sterile categories and familiar rhetoric. Each side thinks they know what the other has to say, so they don?t listen. Consequently, they have become deaf to each other?s pleas.Danielle D?Souza Gill, in a pathbreaking new book, blows the lid off the abortion debate, which is radically different than it was when the Supreme Court issued its landmark ruling of Roe v. Wade in 1973. Technology has transformed the landscape and allowed people to see development in the womb. Ultrasound has rendered many old assumptions about abortion obsolete.The Democratic Left has become radicalized on abortion. It is no longer a necessary evil, but a positive good. Consequently, the Left has legitimized a form of mass killing in this country that dwarfs the deaths caused by cancer, smoking, homicide, terrorism, and war.Writing with freshness, intelligence, and insight, Danielle explores the contours of the debate, taking into account .

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

OBTENIR### The Choice: The Abortion Divide in America

  1. 1. OBTENIR### The Choice: The Abortion Divide in America Author : Danielle D'Souza Gill Pages : pages Publisher : Language : ISBN-10 : 1546099867 ISBN-13 : 9781546099857
  2. 2. Books Excerpt For fifty years the abortion debate has remained stagnant, trapped in sterile categories and familiar rhetoric. Each side thinks they know what the other has to say, so they don?t listen. Consequently, they have become deaf to each other?s pleas.Danielle D?Souza Gill, in a pathbreaking new book, blows the lid off the abortion debate, which is radically different than it was when the Supreme Court issued its landmark ruling of Roe v. Wade in 1973. Technology has transformed the landscape and allowed people to see development in the womb. Ultrasound has rendered many old assumptions about abortion obsolete.The Democratic Left has become radicalized on abortion. It is no longer a necessary evil, but a positive good. Consequently, the Left has legitimized a form of mass killing in this country that dwarfs the deaths caused by cancer, smoking, homicide, terrorism, and war.Writing with freshness, intelligence, and insight, Danielle explores the contours of the debate, taking into account . �
  3. 3. q q q q q q Books Details Author : Danielle D'Souza Gill Pages : pages Publisher : Language : ISBN-10 : 1546099867 ISBN-13 : 9781546099857 . �
  4. 4. How to get this book ? �
  5. 5. Keyword The Choice: The Abortion Divide in America . �
  6. 6. Keyword The Choice: The Abortion Divide in America . �
  7. 7. Keyword The Choice: The Abortion Divide in America . �
  8. 8. Keyword The Choice: The Abortion Divide in America . �
  9. 9. Keyword The Choice: The Abortion Divide in America . �
  10. 10. Keyword The Choice: The Abortion Divide in America . �
  11. 11. Keyword The Choice: The Abortion Divide in America . �
  12. 12. Keyword The Choice: The Abortion Divide in America . �
  13. 13. Keyword The Choice: The Abortion Divide in America . �
  14. 14. Keyword The Choice: The Abortion Divide in America . �
  15. 15. Keyword The Choice: The Abortion Divide in America . �
  16. 16. Keyword The Choice: The Abortion Divide in America . �
  17. 17. Keyword The Choice: The Abortion Divide in America . �
  18. 18. Keyword The Choice: The Abortion Divide in America . �
  19. 19. Keyword The Choice: The Abortion Divide in America . �
  20. 20. Keyword The Choice: The Abortion Divide in America . �
  21. 21. Keyword The Choice: The Abortion Divide in America . �
  22. 22. Keyword The Choice: The Abortion Divide in America . �
  23. 23. Keyword The Choice: The Abortion Divide in America . �
  24. 24. Keyword The Choice: The Abortion Divide in America . �
  25. 25. Keyword The Choice: The Abortion Divide in America . �
  26. 26. Keyword The Choice: The Abortion Divide in America . �
  27. 27. Keyword The Choice: The Abortion Divide in America . �
  28. 28. Keyword The Choice: The Abortion Divide in America . �

×