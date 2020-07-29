Biofeedback in neurorehabilitation by arfa sulthana

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
BIOFEEDBACK IN NEUROLOGICAL REHABILITATION PRESENTED BY ARFA SULTANA MOHAMMED, MPT 1ST YEAR,NEUROLOGY, VAPMS COLLEGE OF PH...
WHAT IS NEUROREHABILITATION? ◦ Neurological rehabilitation - so called neurorehabilitation is a special field of rehabilit...
◦ Neurorehabilitation methods use the phenomenon of brain plasticity in order to improve or normalise the neurological or ...
◦ The more and more numerous scientific reports indicate the fact that properly constructed therapeutic programs may impro...
WHAT IS BIOFEEDBACK? ◦ Biofeedback is a technique that uses electronic devices, which enables the unit to learn how to cha...
◦ Biofeedback (BF) can be defined as the use of instrumentation to reveal covert physiological processes via user detectab...
◦ Biofeedback became recognized as an alternative or adjunct medical tool in the 1960s and has been applied to psychothera...
◦ The outcomes provided concrete evidence that objective neurological signs and symptoms can be altered, particularly in p...
◦ ELECTROMYOGRAPHIC BIOFEEDBACK : ◦ The electromyographic signal or EMG is an electrical manifestation of muscle activity ...
◦ Usually, bipolar surface EMG electrodes are placed on one or two targeted muscles. ◦ The sensed signals are digitally sa...
Basic block diagram of an electromyographic biofeedback device. LED, light-emitting diode.
◦ Special uses of intramuscular EMG (IMG) BF include attempts at training deep inaccessible muscles, paralytic muscles, mu...
◦ When the active joint motion is presented but limited in patients with neuro-motor deficits, compared to EMGBF, joint an...
◦ Electro-goniometers reliably reproduced the clinical measurements of joint angle they have been widely employed in angle...
◦ Force/pressure sensitive platforms whose applications are often used for retraining of balance. ◦ As shown in Figure 70-...
◦ Force BF training under conditions of posture perturbation have been applied to permit older adults at risk of fall to e...
◦ The applied BF equipment ranged from a simple mirror to expensive motion tracking cameras. ◦ Some studies conducted BF t...
BIOFEEDBACK MODALITIES VISUAL FEEDBACK : ◦ Visual displays available with BF devices include banks of lights, liquid cryst...
◦ Most contemporary feedback displays have software that adjusts the range of sensitivities as the patient changes his or ...
AUDIO FEEDBACK : ◦ Many commercially available devices offer auditory feedback in the form of a tone, buzzer, click, or a ...
◦ The reverse shaping strategy to reduce integrated EMG levels (i.e., reduction of resting hypertonus) also may be used. ◦...
◦ When the muscle is activated, the audio components increase in intensity and pitch, which can be resolved by patients as...
TACTILE BIOFEEDBACK
SCIENTIFIC BASIS OF BIOFEEDBACK ◦ The mechanisms underlying successful use of BF are still unclear. In physical rehabilita...
◦ Specifically, fMRI studies have shown that following biofeedback training to enhance ambulation following stroke, enhanc...
◦ Therefore, damage resulting from external and internal trauma to area 4 of the cerebral cortex may spare pathways that a...
BIOFEEDBACK APPLICATION IN PHYSICAL MEDICINE AND REHABILITATION
STROKE REHABILITATION : ◦ A major application of biofeedback in rehabilitation hospitals and outpatient clinics lies in th...
◦ Restoring the neuromuscular control in patients with stroke is essential to further improve their motor functions. EMGBF...
◦ Scientists at Emory University have conducted a series of studies to implement EMGBF for stroke rehabilitation. The beli...
◦ Ultimately, this BF training paradigm was put into a functional context. While this paradigm did yield significant impro...
◦ Targeted training of the lower limb is simpler than that of the upper limb. ◦ Training of the lower limb need not follow...
◦ with knee extension important during the terminal swing phase of gait, and hip extension with knee flexion. ◦ BF retrain...
BALANCE REHABILITATION : ◦ Another major application of BF in stroke rehabilitation is the training of balance control. ◦ ...
◦ Patients are required to keep the cursor representing COF or COP within a narrow range while they sway the body weight. ...
◦ However, stroke patients failed to reduce their spontaneous sway amplitude and did not improve on functional measures. ◦...
SPINAL CORD INJURIES : ◦ Spinal cord injury (SCI) results in varying degrees of weakness and sensory loss at and below (i....
◦ Such hyperactive behavior of spastic muscles may occur during spontaneous episodes of clonus or during induced clonic se...
◦ Feedback may be beneficial for these patients because the modality may be easily incorporated into exercise programs wit...
◦ EMGBF was employed to down-train the sensitivity of tonic stretch reflex. ◦ Four young adults with CP reduced the involu...
◦ With the view that the deficits of motor function in CP patients are more related to deficits in strength and control th...
◦ The abnormal fatigue induced by any form of training reduces the usefulness of EMGBF for motor retraining. ◦ In selected...
◦ Both self-stabilization of head position and BF training reduced the amount of head motion; no difference between interv...
DYSTONIAS AND DYSKINESIAS : ◦ Ignoring the many conflicting theories of etiology that provide no clear guides to therapy, ...
◦ Synkinesis is one of the complications and is an abnormal involuntary associated facial movement during blinking. ◦ The ...
◦ POLYNEUROPATHY AND PERIPHERAL NEUROPATHY : ◦ Patients with diabetes might develop sensory neuropathy that compromises pr...
PAIN MANAGEMENT AND BIOFEEDBACK : ◦ Related disciplines, especially psychotherapy and pain clinics, widely use EMGBF for r...
SUMMARY AND CONCLUSION ◦ Biofeedback remains an important adjunct to the tools of the rehabilitation therapies; it has bee...
◦ Moreover, novel rehabilitation technologies such as VR, therapeutic robots, and telerehabilitation are exciting and have...
VR BIOFEEDBACK
Biofeedback in neurorehabilitation by arfa sulthana
Biofeedback in neurorehabilitation by arfa sulthana
Biofeedback in neurorehabilitation by arfa sulthana
Biofeedback in neurorehabilitation by arfa sulthana
Biofeedback in neurorehabilitation by arfa sulthana
Biofeedback in neurorehabilitation by arfa sulthana
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Biofeedback in neurorehabilitation by arfa sulthana

28 views

Published on

electrophysiology

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Biofeedback in neurorehabilitation by arfa sulthana

  1. 1. BIOFEEDBACK IN NEUROLOGICAL REHABILITATION PRESENTED BY ARFA SULTANA MOHAMMED, MPT 1ST YEAR,NEUROLOGY, VAPMS COLLEGE OF PHYSIOTHERAPY.
  2. 2. WHAT IS NEUROREHABILITATION? ◦ Neurological rehabilitation - so called neurorehabilitation is a special field of rehabilitation that requires highly-qualified specialist personnel and use of complex methods enabling the treatment of physical, cognitive, behavioural and social deficits diagnosed in patients with neurological problems. ◦ Neurorehabilitation was defined as a set of methods that aim at restoration of lost or improper neurological functions. ◦ It is used in case of injuries or diseases within cerebrum or spinal cord.
  3. 3. ◦ Neurorehabilitation methods use the phenomenon of brain plasticity in order to improve or normalise the neurological or functional deficits. ◦ One should remember that neurorehabilitation is often treated as a separate process performed only in a given organizational unit , constituting an important and integral part of therapeutic procedure that should be applied for patients with neurological diseases. ◦ Application of basic rules used in rehabilitation, i.e. reliable and complex assessment of patient, determination of goals and performance of proper therapy methods, the disordered functions can be optimised with simultaneous prevention of other complications and minimisation of excessive stress both for the patient and his/her family.
  4. 4. ◦ The more and more numerous scientific reports indicate the fact that properly constructed therapeutic programs may improve the treatment results in case of many neurological problems in the field of neurorehabilitation, also the cognitive one. ◦ Therefore, so called traditional model of procedure is often “enriched” with new therapeutic methods or improved rehabilitation equipment. ◦ All these modifications aim at the faster recovery of patient or full use of his/her widely understood functioning potential. ◦ One of the techniques that is often introduced to neurorehabilitation is the biofeedback method.
  5. 5. WHAT IS BIOFEEDBACK? ◦ Biofeedback is a technique that uses electronic devices, which enables the unit to learn how to change the physiological function of organism in order to improve health and efficiency/effectiveness of a given function of organism. ◦ Biofeedback is also defined as a method of body-mind training that helps patients with achievement of awareness and control of physiological processes such as: breathing, pulse, muscle tone, skin temperature, electrodermal reaction, blood pressure or hemoencephalographic record.
  6. 6. ◦ Biofeedback (BF) can be defined as the use of instrumentation to reveal covert physiological processes via user detectable cues, such as visible light and audible tone, for appropriate response shaping. ◦ The BF loop consists of a BF machine and user, and as necessary an instructor/trainer/clinician. ◦ Ultimately, the machine functions as an extension of human sense to record and display the internal physiological signals or events; the user, armed with feedback information, acquires the skills to control the physiological response toward desired state through mind-body self-regulation.
  7. 7. ◦ Biofeedback became recognized as an alternative or adjunct medical tool in the 1960s and has been applied to psychotherapy, physical medicine, sports medicine, incontinence treatment, pain management, and more recently, in the management of other behaviors associated with pediatrics and oncology. ◦ From the 1960s to the 1990s, most clini-cal and experimental BF applications used EMG, joint angle, position, force, or pressure to reeducate the control of muscles, joint, and balance in patients with various neuromotor deficits.
  8. 8. ◦ The outcomes provided concrete evidence that objective neurological signs and symptoms can be altered, particularly in patients with upper motor neuron paralysis and spasticity resulting from brain damage. ◦ Since the mid-1990s, several experimental studies, inspired by the concept of task-oriented training for motor functional recovery, have transformed BF interventions into functional task training that might employ feedback principles. In addition, recent technological advances have further promoted this new direction. ◦ The emergence of novel sensors, advanced signal processing and control, remote communication, and three-dimensional (3D) displays in BF applications will further leverage the influence of BF therapy in physical medicine and rehabilitation.
  9. 9. ◦ ELECTROMYOGRAPHIC BIOFEEDBACK : ◦ The electromyographic signal or EMG is an electrical manifestation of muscle activity and an effective window to inspect neuromuscular control system. ◦ In BF retraining, EMG is the most used form to down-train hyperactive muscles or up-train flaccid or weak muscles in patients with various sensorimotor deficits, thus further improving patients’ control over joint. METHODS OF BIOFEEDBACK
  10. 10. ◦ Usually, bipolar surface EMG electrodes are placed on one or two targeted muscles. ◦ The sensed signals are digitally sampled at 1,000 Hz or higher rate. ◦ The raw signal, the integrated EMG, or the frequency of EMG is then translated into simple acoustic and visual signals (e.g., lights and audio cues) or graphic computer displays. ◦ Patients receive the feedback in a quiet environment and mostly in a static posture. ◦ Noise is held to a minimum, and visual distractions avoided.
  11. 11. Basic block diagram of an electromyographic biofeedback device. LED, light-emitting diode.
  12. 12. ◦ Special uses of intramuscular EMG (IMG) BF include attempts at training deep inaccessible muscles, paralytic muscles, muscles separated from the skin by considerable adipose tissue, or muscles that are not easily isolated by surface electrodes. ◦ IMG signals are commonly recorded by invasive, indwelling fine-wire or concentric needles and sampled at 10 kHz or higher rate. JOINT ANGLE BIOFEEDBACK : ◦ Joint angle BF can be efficient for improving joint movement control , even more than EMGBF( electro-myo-graphic biofeedback).
  13. 13. ◦ When the active joint motion is presented but limited in patients with neuro-motor deficits, compared to EMGBF, joint angle BF might be promising for effective and expeditious recovery of joint control. ◦ In addition, angle BF is indicated when the goal of training is the regulation of joint movement, such as correction of genu recurvatum or the control of movement with appropriate timing and coordination. ◦ Moreover, joint angle BF may be used when the muscle that must be monitored is inaccessible or difficult to isolate.
  14. 14. ◦ Electro-goniometers reliably reproduced the clinical measurements of joint angle they have been widely employed in angle BF devices. Other applied sensors include mercury tilt switches and gyroscopes. ◦ The quantified joint angle is fed back to the patient during single joint movement for targeted angle tracking, or during multijoint coordinated movement, such as gait. PRESSURE OR FORCE BIOFEEDBACK : ◦ Force or pressure monitoring may be indicated when information concerning the amount of force being transmitted through a body segment or assistive device is desired.
  15. 15. ◦ Force/pressure sensitive platforms whose applications are often used for retraining of balance. ◦ As shown in Figure 70-2, a patient with balance control deficits stands on a force plate that measures the ground reaction force or pressure and/or moments in three orthogonal directions under the feet. ◦ The derivative of force or pressure measurements such as center of force (COF), center of pressure (COP), or center of gravity (COG) is displayed as a cursor projected on a two-dimensional (2D) screen in front of patients. ◦ The goal of the patients is to move the cursor to a desired location or within a targeted area. ◦ Some commercial force platforms are also equipped with motors that can translate or tilt the platform for balance perturbation.
  16. 16. ◦ Force BF training under conditions of posture perturbation have been applied to permit older adults at risk of fall to experience strategies to abort falls. MISCELLANEOUS TECHNIQUES : ◦ Beyond EMG, joint angle, and force, many other parameters have been monitored for miscellaneous BF applications in neuromotor rehabilitation. ◦ For example, BF of step length, knee-to-knee distance, and step timing were applied to correct abnormal gait pattern. ◦ Trunk acceleration was the BF parameter for stance balance training.
  17. 17. ◦ The applied BF equipment ranged from a simple mirror to expensive motion tracking cameras. ◦ Some studies conducted BF training using multiple data sources. ◦ For example, studies coupled EMGBF with joint angle BF and trained stroke patients to control the joint to a desired position by increasing the recruitment of agonist and/or reducing the muscle activity from antagonist. ◦ The risk in using multisource BF is that multiple quantified feedback cues might overload patients’ perception and confuse patients; careful design of feedback cue displays is essential for successful BF applications.
  18. 18. BIOFEEDBACK MODALITIES VISUAL FEEDBACK : ◦ Visual displays available with BF devices include banks of lights, liquid crystal display (LCD), meters, oscilloscopes, or computer monitors. ◦ The visual display can be binary (0/1 in value or light on/off), digital (integral numbers), or continuous (signal waves or value bar). ◦ The sensitivity scale in the visual display should be determined by the goals for the BF training.
  19. 19. ◦ Most contemporary feedback displays have software that adjusts the range of sensitivities as the patient changes his or her muscle output capability with an intent of providing a continuous range that can be visualized and manipulated by the patient within his or her training sessions. ◦ Caution must be exercised when trainees have visual deficits secondary to brain injury. ◦ Furthermore, when the BF training involves activities such as gait, visual feedback should be avoided or kept minimal because vision is largely occupied to guide motor coordination.
  20. 20. AUDIO FEEDBACK : ◦ Many commercially available devices offer auditory feedback in the form of a tone, buzzer, click, or a combination of these possibilities. ◦ Similar to visual feedback, the audible feedback could be binary, discrete, or continuous. In devices with binary display, a monotone buzzer is heard only when the patient achieves a specific feedback value preset by the therapist. ◦ In EMGBF, a low threshold setting may be used in training for recruitment of activity above a given level in a weak or paretic muscle. Once the patient reliably exceeds this level, the thresh-old is raised progressively. This technique is often referred to as shaping.
  21. 21. ◦ The reverse shaping strategy to reduce integrated EMG levels (i.e., reduction of resting hypertonus) also may be used. ◦ Additionally, binary auditory feedback is useful for BF therapy set in the activities of daily living (ADL); the auditory tone is given only if needed so that users can concentrate on the daily activities most of the time. ◦ The device with discrete audible feedback maps more than two physiological states into sounds with different pitch, duration, or loudness. The continuous auditory feedback directly displays the sampled physiological signal. ◦ For example, surface EMG was directly transformed into a sound.
  22. 22. ◦ When the muscle is activated, the audio components increase in intensity and pitch, which can be resolved by patients as effective feedback required to regulate the muscle activation level. Tactile Feedback : ◦ Applied tactile sensation arises from a simple mechanical vibrating stimulator attached to the skin. ◦ By modulating the vibration frequency and amplitude, the vibrating stimulator feeds back the sensed physiological signal to the user. ◦ Vibrotactile feedback is safe, frees the user from having to maintain visual attention to the feedback cues, and presents minimum distraction to others.
  23. 23. TACTILE BIOFEEDBACK
  24. 24. SCIENTIFIC BASIS OF BIOFEEDBACK ◦ The mechanisms underlying successful use of BF are still unclear. In physical rehabilitation, BF may enhance sensorimotor integration because this approach highlights utilization of sensory cues that inform patients about consequences of their movements while allowing them to develop adaptive strategies for motor learning and recovery. Neurological Basis of Biofeedback : ◦ Previous studies demonstrated that the BF therapy was associated with cortical reorganization.
  25. 25. ◦ Specifically, fMRI studies have shown that following biofeedback training to enhance ambulation following stroke, enhanced activation during controlled knee flexion extension was seen in the ipsilesional primary sensorimotor cortex. ◦ Nonetheless, the central nervous system uses a multitude of internal modulatory networks. ◦ The role of somatosensory or other subcortical areas, and the basal ganglia should not be underemphasized; their timely activation make voluntary movements meaningful. ◦ Proprioception, tactile, auditory, and visual inputs are harmonized into the controls, as is the cerebellum.
  26. 26. ◦ Therefore, damage resulting from external and internal trauma to area 4 of the cerebral cortex may spare pathways that are primarily engaged for reacquisition of skilled move-ments, or they may spare redundant pathways that EMGBF training can bring into play. ◦ Three detailed conceptualizations: (a)Override: visual or audio feedback may activate the somatosensory cortex by entering at a level higher than the level of damage; (b)Bypass: an appropriate feed forward system can be established via the brain stem motor nuclei; (c)Repetition with existing neural circuitry: central synapses previously unused in executing motor commands may be activated by visual and audio feedback.
  27. 27. BIOFEEDBACK APPLICATION IN PHYSICAL MEDICINE AND REHABILITATION
  28. 28. STROKE REHABILITATION : ◦ A major application of biofeedback in rehabilitation hospitals and outpatient clinics lies in the treatment of patients following stroke. ◦ The National Institute for Health lists stroke as the number one cause of adult disability in the United States. ◦ Approximately 780,000 people experience a new or recurrent stroke each year. ◦ Motor dysfunction after stroke may be characterized by muscle weakness, abnormal muscle tone, abnormal movement synergies, and lack of coordination during voluntary movement.
  29. 29. ◦ Restoring the neuromuscular control in patients with stroke is essential to further improve their motor functions. EMGBF is a useful tool for reeducating neuromuscular control in stroke rehabilitation. ◦ Other forms of BF, such as force and joint angle BF, have also been applied, but with less frequent use. EMG Biofeedback for Upper- and Lower-Extremity Rehabilitation : ◦ The presence of proprioceptive loss appeared to diminish the probability of making functional gains in the upper limb. ◦ Age, gender, hemiparetic side, duration of stroke, previous reha- bilitation, and number of training sessions did not have a significant effect.
  30. 30. ◦ Scientists at Emory University have conducted a series of studies to implement EMGBF for stroke rehabilitation. The belief that neurological patients should first have hyperactive muscle down- trained motivated the application of EMGBF to spastic muscles initially. ◦ Relaxation training was applied on patients when they were at rest, during passive movements, during distractive movements, and then during shortening contractions. ◦ Once the muscles were relaxed, attention was directed toward the antagonist muscles, the ones that are usually weak and need to be up-trained in EMGBF. ◦ Last, the coordination of both muscle groups must be trained for efficient joint control.
  31. 31. ◦ Ultimately, this BF training paradigm was put into a functional context. While this paradigm did yield significant improvements, the greatest predictor for ultimate success in applying EMGBF was in the patients’ abilities to demonstrate small amounts of active extension at the elbow, wrist, and fingers. ◦ EMGBF for upper-extremity rehabilitation starts from the shoulder joint, followed by elbow, wrist, and hand. ◦ EMGBF training of pronation and supination of the forearm is difficult because of the cross talk between the EMG activity from the pronators and supinators and other EMG present in the forearm; EMGBF may be combined with angular BF in cases of severe spasticity or flaccidity.
  32. 32. ◦ Targeted training of the lower limb is simpler than that of the upper limb. ◦ Training of the lower limb need not follow the proximal-to-distal progression for the upper limb. ◦ The primary functional goals are improved ambulation and to develop a relatively limited number of stereotyped patterns used during ambulation. ◦ One of the important areas of EMGBF training was for the treat- ment of foot drop caused by paralysis of the ankle dorsiflexors and spasticity of the plantar flexors. ◦ Other training protocols involve training of multiple joints simultaneously to coordinate, such as the training of hip and knee extension critical for the gait stance phase, hip flexion
  33. 33. ◦ with knee extension important during the terminal swing phase of gait, and hip extension with knee flexion. ◦ BF retraining during ambulation focuses on specific gait timing, because the coordination of muscles or joints depends on gait phase. ◦ In this case, a gait event detection system such as footswitch is essential. ◦ Continuously monitoring the gait performance, such as gait symmetry, weight loading, or muscle recruitment has also been reported. ◦ Auditory warning buzz provides discrete feedback only if the monitored parameter is out of the desired range.
  34. 34. BALANCE REHABILITATION : ◦ Another major application of BF in stroke rehabilitation is the training of balance control. ◦ Roughly 40% of stroke patients will experience a serious fall within a year after having a stroke . ◦ Unsteadiness during stance, asymmetric weight loading, and decreased ability to move within a weight-bearing posture have been reported among stroke survivors. ◦ The training protocols address three components of the function: steadiness, symmetry, and dynamic stability. ◦ In retraining of postural steadiness, stroke patients stand on a force plate, wearing a fall arrest harness.
  35. 35. ◦ Patients are required to keep the cursor representing COF or COP within a narrow range while they sway the body weight. ◦ To improve the control of postural symmetry, the force BF training progresses from static standing to dynamic movements, such as sit-to-stand transfers and stepping in place. ◦ The percentage of weight bearing on the nonparetic and paretic leg is quantified and displayed visually and audibly. ◦ The goal of trainees is to equalize the weight loading on each leg. ◦ The training of postural steadiness and symmetry resulted in the reduction in weight-bearing asymmetry.
  36. 36. ◦ However, stroke patients failed to reduce their spontaneous sway amplitude and did not improve on functional measures. ◦ The dynamic postural control will be last trained. ◦ The patients are instructed to voluntarily move the COP/COF cursor from one target to another in different directions accurately without falling. ◦ The capability to transfer body weight and adopt a different stance position is a prerequisite for safe mobility. ◦ Hence, training of dynamic stability is thought to have important links to the function, but no strong evidence has been found to support this contention.
  37. 37. SPINAL CORD INJURIES : ◦ Spinal cord injury (SCI) results in varying degrees of weakness and sensory loss at and below (i.e., caudal to) the site of injury. ◦ The motor deficits may be represented as muscle weakness and limb paralysis, spasticity, lost of normal bladder control, and breathing difficulty. ◦ The primary goals for interfacing patients with SCI with EMGBF are much the same as those outlined previously for stroke patients. ◦ First, attempts are made to reduce hypermotor responses to induced length changes in spastic muscles.
  38. 38. ◦ Such hyperactive behavior of spastic muscles may occur during spontaneous episodes of clonus or during induced clonic seizures, when the lower or upper extremity responds to various tactile stimuli. ◦ Once the patient can reduce such responses in supine, sitting, and ultimately standing postures, efforts are directed toward recruitment of weak muscles. ◦ For patients with tetraparesis and obvious residual voluntary movement, feedback combined with an exercise program facilitated active range of motion (ROM) and improved upper-extremity function.
  39. 39. ◦ Feedback may be beneficial for these patients because the modality may be easily incorporated into exercise programs with immobilized patients during the acute phase of injury; it provides immediate information to the patient concerning the level of voluntary muscle activity; and, by so doing, this modality may help patients obtain spatial and temporal summation of muscle potentials leading toward increased contractility, and therefore preparing the patient for a more vigorous therapy program. CEREBRAL PALSY AND TRAUMATIC BRAIN INJURIES : ◦ Early EMGBF applications monitored the spastic muscles in patients with cerebral palsy (CP) or traumatic brain injury (TBI).
  40. 40. ◦ EMGBF was employed to down-train the sensitivity of tonic stretch reflex. ◦ Four young adults with CP reduced the involuntary muscle activity and stretch reflex sensitivity. ◦ However, only one athetotic patient improved voluntary joint control as a consequence of reducing the amount of involuntary arm movement. ◦ EMGBF was also applied to down-train the gain of stretch reflex for correction of muscle contracture. ◦ Although patients with CP significantly decreased the stretch reflex, the contracture was not altered; thus, EMGBF might only be useful for preventing the progress of muscle contracture.
  41. 41. ◦ With the view that the deficits of motor function in CP patients are more related to deficits in strength and control than spasticity, the recent applications of EMGBF shifted attention to the up-training of muscle activity, muscle synergy, and joint control. ◦ Head position control using positional BF, control of drooling using EMGBF, and trunk sitting posture control by angular or pressure BF have been used with CP patients MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS : ◦ Multiple sclerosis (MS) causes a variety of sensorimotor dys- function, including muscle weakness, abnormal muscle tone, difficulties in coordination and balance, problem in speech and swallowing, fatigue, change in sensation, and bladder and bowel control difficulties.
  42. 42. ◦ The abnormal fatigue induced by any form of training reduces the usefulness of EMGBF for motor retraining. ◦ In selected patients, it may be useful in training muscle relaxation of mild spasticity and general tenseness. ◦ For moderate and marked spasticity, he does not advocate EMGBF, preferring one or another of the specific anti-spasticity drugs. ◦ Head position BF training and self-stabilization of head position during treadmill walking was compared between able-bodied and MS subjects. ◦ Patients with MS had poor head control compared to healthy subjects, which may partially explain the dynamic balance problem of patients with MS.
  43. 43. ◦ Both self-stabilization of head position and BF training reduced the amount of head motion; no difference between interventions was observed. ◦ The training effects in MS patients, however, did not transfer to the dynamic balance control in the Timed Up and Go test. ◦ Pelvis floor EMGBF has been applied to MS patients for the treatment of incontinence or constipation. ◦ EMGBF was beneficial to alleviate some of the symptoms of lower urinary tract dysfunction when combined with other conventional training and was especially effective in MS patients who had lower disability and a nonprogressive disease course
  44. 44. DYSTONIAS AND DYSKINESIAS : ◦ Ignoring the many conflicting theories of etiology that provide no clear guides to therapy, we briefly discuss here a number of movement disorders that have responded well to behavioral therapy featuring EMGBF. ◦ They present themselves mainly in isolated muscle groups; spasmodic torticollis is the best example, but also included are the rarer blepharospasm, hemifacial spasm, writer’s cramp, and severe torsional dystonias of the torso (i.e., malignant dystonia musculorum deformans). PERIPHERAL NERVE DEGENERATION : ◦ Facial palsy causes weakness or paralysis of the facial muscles, accompanied by other complications.
  45. 45. ◦ Synkinesis is one of the complications and is an abnormal involuntary associated facial movement during blinking. ◦ The underlying mechanism of synkinesis is inappropriate reinnervation of the regenerating facial nerve fiber to the facial muscle EMGBF is an efficient rehabilitation intervention for patients with facial palsy. ◦ Results from studies have shown that after EMGBF training, there was substan-tial improvement in facial symmetry and voluntary func-tions. ◦ Moreover, EMGBF was reported to be useful to further improve the facial function in patients undergoing facial anastomosis surgery.
  46. 46. ◦ POLYNEUROPATHY AND PERIPHERAL NEUROPATHY : ◦ Patients with diabetes might develop sensory neuropathy that compromises proprioception. ◦ BF devices function as a bypass to close the motor control loop for sensorimotor integration. ◦ Patients with sensory neuropathy demonstrated dysfunction on balance control and increased rates of fall. ◦ A controlled trial tested BF of COG for balance retraining against conventional therapy and found that BF is more efficacious.
  47. 47. PAIN MANAGEMENT AND BIOFEEDBACK : ◦ Related disciplines, especially psychotherapy and pain clinics, widely use EMGBF for relaxation, both general and specific . ◦ In addition, skin temperature feedback training is used for treating pain conditions normally not seen by rehabilitation clinicians (e.g., migraine) with generally good results. ◦ Acute and chronic back pain treatment with targeted surface EMGBF, as an adjunct to conventional excises, has shown positive effects on the strength of lumbar paraspinal muscle. ◦ Recently, advances in the ultrasound technique make the noninvasive measurement of deep muscle activity in real time possible.
  48. 48. SUMMARY AND CONCLUSION ◦ Biofeedback remains an important adjunct to the tools of the rehabilitation therapies; it has been subjected to intensive scien-tific scrutiny with controlled studies of varying quality pervad-ing its history, and ineffective procedures are being extricated. ◦ In addition to traditional, static BF training strategy, further BF study may shift attention from static to task-oriented biofeedback training, which may enhance motor functional recovery.
  49. 49. ◦ Moreover, novel rehabilitation technologies such as VR, therapeutic robots, and telerehabilitation are exciting and have been introduced independently or combined with BF applications. ◦ Collectively, the totality of advances among these technologies may bring BF-based rehabilitation into a new era.
  50. 50. VR BIOFEEDBACK

×