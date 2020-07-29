Biofeedback in neuro rehabilitation by shiva prasad

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Presented by Siva prasad K MPT CARDIO 1st year
Biofeedback is the technique of using equipment to reveal to human beings some of their internal physiological events, no...
Neurological rehabilitation - so called neuro rehabilitation is a special field of rehabilitation that requires highly-qu...
 It is the body’s internal Feedback mechanism which uses visual, auditory, vestibular and proprioceptive mechanism.  EXT...
Knowledge of results: Knowledge of result is feedback given after performance of task, feedback given about the outcome o...
Three essential components:  Transducer or detector  Pair of electrodes or pressure or temperature transducer  It dete...
Three types of biofeedback used ●EMG biofeedback ● Position biofeedback ● Force biofeedback
EMG is the study of muscle function through analysis of the electrical signals emanated during muscle contraction. EMG r...
Three phase systems:  Input phase  Processing phase  Output phase ▪Features of EMG device: •Gain setting:- affect sens...
Low gain setting: Patient requires to make considerable effort. Used in later stages of rehabilitation. ▪Sound:- Offer...
EMG biofeedback:  Weak and poorly controlled muscles.  Training relaxation of overactive muscles.  Determine patients ...
As per Brunnstorm staging ‘works with’ synergy to improve muscle activity of paralysed muscle. For spasticity, training ...
Start with training by placing the wrist extensors in a stretched position ⬇ Place the electrodes over the wrist extensor ...
Application is very limited in cases of spinal cord injury. Biofeedback is of no use in cases of with establishing compl...
Posturography feedback is used. Useful in treatment of -  Geriatric population  Patients with balance impairments like...
Feedback can be used effectively in bells palsy to improve muscle recruitment. Mirror therapy is also proved to be very ...
Stroke Rehabilitation Muscle re-education SCI(Spinal cord injury) Control spasticity Balance training
Unhealed tendon grafts, avulsed grafts. Dermatological conditions like eczema, dermatitis Unstable fractures and 3rd de...
Diminished skin sensations. Epileptic patients:  Visual display might produce an adverse response.
 Allow small changes in correct directions & gradually build up into larger changes.  Useful when patient has wrong perc...
Painful and expensive procedure. Useful only with other clinical measures. Not feasible in all kind of set ups. Can ca...
Biofeedback and practice for clinicians - Basmajian. Physical rehabilitation -Susan o sullivan.
