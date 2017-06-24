www.braveconsulting.net Cartolarizzazione immobiliare Cosa è un processo di cartolarizzazione immobiliare? La cartolarizza...
Panorama In determinati casi la proprietà e la gestione di un immobile può generare non poche difficoltà:  Il caso in cui...
Obiettivi 1. Generare una leva finanziaria sul valore che permetta un reddito fruttifero tramite gestione finanziaria patr...
La soluzione ottimale • Costituzione di un trust con sede legale a Jersey • Conferimento del valore all’interno del trust ...
www.braveconsulting.net Progetto di cartolarizzazione immobiliare e societaria 1^ fase Società di capitali italiana Trust ...
www.braveconsulting.net Procedura ●Discussione sul progetto di ingegneria finanziaria con i consulenti ●Definizione e firm...
www.braveconsulting.net Tempistica ●Analisi fattibilità: 1 settimana ●Cartolarizzazione: max 60 gg. ●Partecipazione al ges...
www.braveconsulting.net COSTI 1. Costo costituzione trust, sede legale in Svizzera, bolli, notaio: 15.000,00 €uro 2. Costo...
Il valore aggiunto del nostro servizio  Il trust diventa proprietario del bene ed i flussi di denaro avverranno da e vers...
www.braveconsulting.net Valorizzazione finanziaria La gestione patrimoniale è svolta da una società svizzera autorizzata e...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Cartolarizzazione a cura di brave consulting sa giugno 2017

34 views

Published on

Dettagli servizio di cartolarizzazione immobili, terreni e opere d'arte domiciliati in Europa e Svizzera.

Published in: Economy & Finance
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
34
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Cartolarizzazione a cura di brave consulting sa giugno 2017

  1. 1. www.braveconsulting.net Cartolarizzazione immobiliare Cosa è un processo di cartolarizzazione immobiliare? La cartolarizzazione è la cessione di attività o beni di una società definita tecnicamente originator, attraverso l'emissione ed il collocamento di titoli di tipo obbligazionario, denominati "notes". Il credito viene ceduto a terzi, e il rimborso dovrebbe garantire la restituzione del capitale e delle cedole di interessi indicate nell'obbligazione. La legge di riferimento, in Italia, è la legge 130/1999 successivamente modificata all'articolo 7 con l'aggiunta degli articoli 7-bis e 7-ter con la legge n.80 del 14 maggio 2005. In sostanza: il proprietario di immobili, privato o società, vende o conferisce il suo patrimonio ad un Fondo o ad una società di gestione patrimoniale che li valorizza e li monetizza attraverso un titolo obbligazionario che come sottostante ha i suoi immobili in una gestione separata a lui dedicata. Questi titoli sono “bancabili” e quindi si possono utilizzare per ottenere una linea di credito in Banca primaria in Italia o all'estero solitamente per almeno il 50% del valore di perizia.
  2. 2. Panorama In determinati casi la proprietà e la gestione di un immobile può generare non poche difficoltà:  Il caso in cui non abbia rendimento e procuri anche spese di gestione  Il caso in cui sia difficile la vendita ad un prezzo congruo  Il caso in cui la successione sia vincolato dalla legittima  Il caso procuri un notevole costo fiscale che supera le entrate  Il caso in cui non vengono pagati gli affitti e si rischia il sequestro del bene www.braveconsulting.net
  3. 3. Obiettivi 1. Generare una leva finanziaria sul valore che permetta un reddito fruttifero tramite gestione finanziaria patrimoniale 2. Ottimizzare i costi fiscali 3. Evitare problemi legali riferiti al diritto successorio, fallimentare, debitorio e fiscale della persona che costituisce il trust in modo da proteggerlo 4. Uscire dalla crisi di liquidità 5. Evitare di svendere per realizzare un capitale ed alternativamente ottimizzare il valore in modo da mantenere la proprietà ed averne dei benefici reddituali di tipo finanziario www.braveconsulting.net
  4. 4. La soluzione ottimale • Costituzione di un trust con sede legale a Jersey • Conferimento del valore all’interno del trust • Collocazione del valore in un fondo di diritto maltese • Emissione di titoli quotati spendibili da parte del trust. www.braveconsulting.net
  5. 5. www.braveconsulting.net Progetto di cartolarizzazione immobiliare e societaria 1^ fase Società di capitali italiana Trust Jersey FONDO SICAV Linea di Credito • 2^ fase Contratto di partecipazione agli utili con consulenti per gestione profitto Partecipazione al piano finanziario Gestione fiduciaria utili finanziari
  6. 6. www.braveconsulting.net Procedura ●Discussione sul progetto di ingegneria finanziaria con i consulenti ●Definizione e firma mandato di incarico ●Analisi fattibilità ●Gestione operativa ●Assistenza fiduciaria e legale
  7. 7. www.braveconsulting.net Tempistica ●Analisi fattibilità: 1 settimana ●Cartolarizzazione: max 60 gg. ●Partecipazione al gestione patrimoniale: max 3 gg.
  8. 8. www.braveconsulting.net COSTI 1. Costo costituzione trust, sede legale in Svizzera, bolli, notaio: 15.000,00 €uro 2. Costo del comparto di cartolarizzazione(di proprietà esclusiva del cliente) minimo 10.000,00 €uro 3. Il cliente paga il trust autodichiarato VANTAGGI  E’ esente dall’imposta di registro  Esenzione fiscale dei redditi dell’immobile  Impignorabilità e insequestrabilità  Il trust è necessario per impedire rivalse sul proprietario o la società in corso d’opera della cartolarizzazione  Può disporre ripartizioni ereditarie in deroga alle legittime e tassazioni inerenti il diritto successorio  Può essere ceduto senza far ricadere una pesante imposizione fiscale al detentore come nel caso in oggetto  Può fornire deduzione fiscale alle aziende del gruppo mediante contratto di servizio o fornitura  Nel merito della cartolarizzazione i fondi impiegati fanno riferimento ad un fondo quotato e non direttamente al sottostante a garanzia
  9. 9. Il valore aggiunto del nostro servizio  Il trust diventa proprietario del bene ed i flussi di denaro avverranno da e verso di lui, attraverso i suoi conti correnti e patrimoniali secondo le disposizioni date dal costituente (settlor) del rapporto fiduciario.  I beneficiari possono accedere al loro denaro attraverso bonifici e carte di credito, altri pagamenti sono previsti mediante istruzioni(wishes letter).  Che il costituente settlor fornisce al trustee, egli ha come unico obiettivo seguire le disposizioni e proteggere il patrimonio.  Importante è anche la figura del protector costituibile a volontà del costituente settlor che vigila sull’operato del trustee.  Il trustee è domiciliato nel Cantone Grigioni in Svizzera, parla italiano ed utilizza strutture amministrative svizzere di cui fa parte la società proponente che è autorizzata e vigilata dalle leggi svizzere.  Informazioni dettagliate previo appuntamento. Scrivi a valerio.rossi@braveconsulting.net www.braveconsulting.net
  10. 10. www.braveconsulting.net Valorizzazione finanziaria La gestione patrimoniale è svolta da una società svizzera autorizzata e vigilata con una politica di rischio conservativa. Il rendimento storico della gestione degli ultimi 3 anni è ai massimi livelli di mercato. I risultati del passato non sono garanzia futura e non possono essere garantiti contrattualmente. C’è la possibilità di garantire un reddito fisso della gestione che, a seconda della durata varia da un minimo del 5% ad un massimo dell’8% su base annua. I profitti sono liberi da vincoli e limitazioni d'uso. DISCLAIMER: Il redattore ed emittente della presente non è un operatore di borsa o promotore finanziario. Questa lettera, e-mail qualsiasi e tutti gli allegati e relativi documenti non sono da considerare in alcun modo quale sollecitazione al risparmio per qualsiasi motivo, ma solo a titolo puramente informativo. Le informazioni contenute in questo messaggio sono ad esclusivo uso informativo del destinatario. Queste comunicazioni riservate sono protetti ai sensi della legge Gramm-Leach-Bailey legge 15 USC, sottocapitolo 1, sezioni 6801- 6809 e altre leggi riguardanti il divieto di divulgazione le sopraddette informazioni personali e ai sensi del D.lgs. n.196 del 30.06.2003(Codice Privacy).

×