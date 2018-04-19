Successfully reported this slideshow.
Introduction to Communication Disorders: A Lifespan Evidence-Based Perspective (Pearson Communication Sciences and Disorders)
Author : Robert E. Owens Jr. Pages : 480 pages Publisher : Pearson 2014-04-10 Language : English ISBN-10 : 013335203X ISBN-13 : 9780133352030
For introductory courses in communication sciences and disorders A clear, comprehensive introduction to communication sciences and disorders, with an evidence-based, lifespan perspective.
evidence-based practice summary boxes, video examples, and technical and photographic illustrations are featured in each c...
Introduction to Communication Disorders: A Lifespan Evidence-Based Perspective (Pearson Communication Sciences and Disorders)

Introduction to Communication Disorders: A Lifespan Evidence-Based Perspective (Pearson Communication Sciences and Disorders)
For introductory courses in communication sciences and disorders A clear, comprehensive introduction to communication sciences and disorders, with an evidence-based, lifespan perspective. This text provides a thorough introduction to communication sciences and disorders designed for undergraduate-level students. The new Fifth Edition continues the evidence-based, lifespan perspective. It reviews and explains the most recent research evidence pertaining to the assessment and treatment of communication disorders from birth through the end of life in a clear, comprehensible fashion. Each chapter is concise, yet provides comprehensive information appropriate for an introductory-level text. Students gain a basic foundation in the areas of anatomy and physiology of the speech and hearing mechanisms, and an overview of the various disorders that affect voice, fluency, articulation, language, cognition, swallowing, and hearing, along with detailed descriptions of the varying etiologies that cause these impairments.The authors describe specific evaluation procedures and tools for each disorder, and discuss efficacious management approaches and techniques for both child and adult populations. Case studies, evidence-based practice summary boxes, video examples, and technical and photographic illustrations are featured in each chapter as a means to maximize the student s learning experience. In addition, Check Your Understanding and thought questions are also provided in each chapter to ensure student comprehension of information. The new Fifth Edition is also updated to align with ASHA s new 2014 standards pertaining to voice and resonance disorders.

Introduction to Communication Disorders: A Lifespan Evidence-Based Perspective (Pearson Communication Sciences and Disorders)

  Introduction to Communication Disorders: A Lifespan Evidence-Based Perspective (Pearson Communication Sciences and Disorders)
  Author : Robert E. Owens Jr. Pages : 480 pages Publisher : Pearson 2014-04-10 Language : English ISBN-10 : 013335203X ISBN-13 : 9780133352030
  For introductory courses in communication sciences and disorders A clear, comprehensive introduction to communication sciences and disorders, with an evidence-based, lifespan perspective. This text provides a thorough introduction to communication sciences and disorders designed for undergraduate-level students. The new Fifth Edition continues the evidence-based, lifespan perspective. It reviews and explains the most recent research evidence pertaining to the assessment and treatment of communication disorders from birth through the end of life in a clear, comprehensible fashion. Each chapter is concise, yet provides comprehensive information appropriate for an introductory-level text. Students gain a basic foundation in the areas of anatomy and physiology of the speech and hearing mechanisms, and an overview of the various disorders that affect voice, fluency, articulation, language, cognition, swallowing, and hearing, along with detailed descriptions of the varying etiologies that cause these impairments.The authors describe specific evaluation procedures and tools for each disorder, and discuss efficacious management approaches and techniques for both child and adult populations. Case studies,
  evidence-based practice summary boxes, video examples, and technical and photographic illustrations are featured in each chapter as a means to maximize the student s learning experience. In addition, Check Your Understanding and thought questions are also provided in each chapter to ensure student comprehension of information. The new Fifth Edition is also updated to align with ASHA s new 2014 standards pertaining to voice and resonance disorders. 