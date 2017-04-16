Steelwater gun safe

These gun safes are also designed to resist drill and pry attacks. I highly doubt that burglars will be able to open these safes.



The number of weapons that you can store in these safes varies, however. Some are spacious enough to accommodate more than 30 long guns while some can only be for storing less than 20 weapons.



In terms of price, I can say that these safes are reasonably priced. In fact, these five models are comparable with more expensive safes in terms of quality and features.