Synnopsis :

So You Want to Start a Nursery Intends to debunk myths about the ornamental-plants nursery business and what it takes to succeed, whether you re a backyard hobbyist or a wholesale grower. This title focuses on the business and planning concerns of the nursery owner. It is intended for horticulture students, industry insiders, and advanced gardeners. Full description



Author : Tony Avent

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-2

Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches

Shipping Weight : 15.8 ounces

Format : BOOKS

Seller information : Tony Avent ( 10✮ )

Link Download : https://tajosexponsev.blogspot.com/?book=0881925845

