[BEST BOOKS] Price Theory by Milton Friedman Unlimited

-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Synnopsis :
Price Theory Economics is sometimes divided into two parts: positive economics and normative economics. The former deals with how the economic problem is solved, while the latter deals with how the economic problem should be solved. The effects of price or rent control on the distribution of income are problems of positive economics. The desirability of these effects on income distribution is a problem of norm... Full description
Author : Milton Friedman
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-3
Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches
Shipping Weight : 18.7 ounces
Format : PDF
Seller information : Milton Friedman ( 7✮ )
Link Download : https://leadpasticoy.blogspot.com/?book=1607961512
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment