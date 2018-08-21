=====<<>>=====

BOOK REVIEW :

Book title: [+][PDF] TOP TREND Learn About the United States Quick Civics Lessons for the New Naturalization Test [PDF]



Author: U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services uscis



publisher: U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services uscis



Book thickness: 540 p



Year of publication: 2006



BOOK DESCRIPTION :

Publisher s Note: Both the paperback and hardback editions are formatted for easy readability. The ebook edition has also been specially formatted, including a completely linked Table of Contents. As a new U.S. immigrant, Permanent Resident (green card holder), or as an American citizen...could you pass the new U.S. citizenship test? "Who was Susan B. Anthony?" "What is the promise you make when you become a U.S. citizen?" "What is one right reserved for the U.S. states?" "What do we call the first ten amendments to the Constitution?" These are just 4 of the 100 questions that the United States government wants its citizens to know. But what makes this book stand out from other study guides, is that every question also has a USCIS "mini-lesson" with it, short paragraphs that explain each answer and why the information is so important for Americans to know. The added readings will help adults who are learning English-as-a-Second-Language (ESL-EFL) understand and remember the answers to the citizenship questions, practice their reading skills, and improve their vocabulary as they prepare for the citizenship interview. It will also be helpful for anyone who is studying civics for the GED. " Learn About the United States: Quick Civics Lessons for the New Naturalization Test" is clearly organized and formatted for ease of reading, It would be a welcome addition to any citizenship, GED or adult ESL-EFL classroom. Highly recommended.


