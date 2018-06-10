Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Made For Sin Audiobook For Android | Made For Sin full audio books free download Made For Sin Audiobook For Android | Made...
Made For Sin Audiobook For Android | Made For Sin full audio books free download A lot of bad hands get dealt in Vegas, bu...
Made For Sin Audiobook For Android | Made For Sin full audio books free download Written By: Stacia Kane. Narrated By: Aid...
Made For Sin Audiobook For Android | Made For Sin full audio books free download Download Full Version Made For Sin Audio ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Made For Sin Audiobook For Android | Made For Sin full audio books free download

8 views

Published on

Made For Sin Audiobook For Android | Made For Sin full audio books free download

Published in: Services
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Made For Sin Audiobook For Android | Made For Sin full audio books free download

  1. 1. Made For Sin Audiobook For Android | Made For Sin full audio books free download Made For Sin Audiobook For Android | Made For Sin full audio books free download LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. Made For Sin Audiobook For Android | Made For Sin full audio books free download A lot of bad hands get dealt in Vegas, but E. L. Speare may be holding one of the worst: He's cursed with the need to commit sins, and if he misses his daily quota, there's hell to pay-literally. Fortunately, his hometown affords him plenty of chances to behave badly. But Speare's newest case really has him going out on a limb. The right-hand man of a notorious crime boss has been found dead in a dumpster-minus his right hand, not to mention the rest of his arm. What catches Speare's attention, however, is that the missing appendage was severed clean by a demon-sword, a frighteningly powerful tool of the underworld. Speare's out of his element, so he turns to a specialist: Ardeth Coyle, master thief, dealer in occult artifacts, and bona fide temptress. Ardeth's hotter than a Las Vegas sidewalk on the fourth of July, but she's one sin Speare has to resist. The dismembered corpses are piling up, unimaginable evil lurks in the shadows, and if this odd couple hopes to beat the odds, Speare needs to keep his hands off Ardeth, and his head in the game.
  3. 3. Made For Sin Audiobook For Android | Made For Sin full audio books free download Written By: Stacia Kane. Narrated By: Aiden Snow Publisher: Tantor Media Date: August 2016 Duration: 8 hours 8 minutes
  4. 4. Made For Sin Audiobook For Android | Made For Sin full audio books free download Download Full Version Made For Sin Audio OR Listen now

×