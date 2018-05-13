

This books ( The Myth of Repressed Memory: False Memories and Allegations of Sexual Abuse [NEWS] ) Made by Elizabeth Loftus

About Books

The Myth of Repressed Memory The nation s leading expert on memory exposes the recent wave of sex abuse charges based on "repressed memories" as a modern-day version of the Salem witch trials. "Astute, scientifically informed, and compassionate towards the movement s casualties".--New York Review of Books. Full description

To Download Please Click https://joyobiru20.blogspot.co.uk/?book=0312141238

