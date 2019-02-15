Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our Privacy Policy and User Agreement for details.
indian romance books : The Trouble with J. J. | Romance
1.
indian romance books : The Trouble with J.
J. | Romance
Listen to The Trouble with J. J. and indian romance books new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any indian
romance books FREE during your Free Trial
LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
2.
indian romance books : The Trouble with J.
J. | Romance
Just what Genna Hastings needed, a conceited creep of a new neighbor with rippling muscles, mile-wide shoulders,
and a wicked Jack Nicholson smile that could melt stone! It wasn't often that women resisted star quarterback J.J.
Hennessy, but he was ready to trade all the cover girls he'd dated for the adorable lady next door. With his summer sky
eyes and kisses that stole her sanity and her willpower, J.J. was impossibly charismatic, magnificently male-and a
bachelor father who was in danger of losing custody of his little girl-unless he could persuade Genna to help change
his fast-lane image in time! She was tempted by his offer, and by him-but she couldn't be head over heels in love with
a wildman football player ... could she? J.J. insisted that opposites attracted, just like magnets, but Genna wanted
security, a man who'd always be there. Could he make her believe he was her man for all seasons?
3.
indian romance books : The Trouble with J.
J. | Romance
Written By: Tami Hoag.
Narrated By: Deanna Hurst
Publisher: Blackstone Audiobooks
Date: May 2009
Duration: 7 hours 44 minutes
4.
indian romance books : The Trouble with J.
J. | Romance
Download Full Version The
Trouble with J. J. Audio
OR
Get now
Be the first to comment