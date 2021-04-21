Pdf⚡(read✔online) Bushcraft Outdoor Skills and Wilderness Survival

Longtime wilderness educator Mors Kochanski has dedicated his life to learning and teaching about the lore of the forest. With clear instructions extensive use of diagrams and a color photo supplement this comprehensive reference includes all the practical skills and knowledge essential for you to survive and enjoy the wilderness Lighting and maintaining a fire Chopping wood and felling a tree Creating a shelter and keeping warm Safe use of the axe and bush knife Plants and animals important for survival Food water and outdoor cooking Wilderness first aid. This bestseller should be required reading for hikers campers hunters foresters backwoods adventurers scouts youth groupsanyone with a passion for the outdoors.