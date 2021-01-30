Bitsector 3

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CAMDAN UZAYA SAYI 3 EYLÜL 2018 Yıkılmadı, Ayakta: COBOL ilk modern programlama dillerinden ÖZAY TURAY ile SÖYLEŞİ KRALI SO...
Bu sayı çıkarken yine Retro Bilgisayar Camiasında büyük gelişmeler yaşandı. Bunlardan ilki benimde içinde bulundu- ğum CPC...
İmtiyaz Sahibi Editör SOFTWARE4GALAXY Volkan Atasever Volkan Atasever Berk İybar Kaan Akkurt İbrahim Kavaklı Barış Yeni İl...
3
THE ELDER SCROLLS: MORROWIND VE ÖNCESİ Bethesda o zamanlar hokey oyun- larıyla tanınan küçük bir şirketti. Vijay Lakshman,...
Arena, Elder Scrolls lore’unun temelini oluşturan aceleye gelmiş deneysel bir yapım. O zamana kadar görüp görebileceğimiz ...
Arena oynanış ve hikâye açısın- dan çok iç açıcı olmasa da mü- zikler ve ses efektleri için aynı şeyi söyleyemeyeceğim. Er...
Julian Lefay ve Dane Kaare Siesing ise XnGine adında yeni bir oyun motoru üze- rinde çalışıyordu. Oynanış içinse Julian ve...
Oyunun sanatçılarından Mark Jones, karakter animasyonlarını 3 boyutlu olarak yapmak istedi ama Ted ile Julian kuşkuluydu v...
Daggerfall’un yapımının bitmesinin ardından ekip üç farklı proje üzerinde çalışmaya baş- ladı; Battlespire, Redguard ve Mo...
Önceki oyunların aksine yan görevler, dükkânlardan bir şey satın alma gibi seçenekler yok. Lineer bir yapısı olan oyunda s...
Arena’nın CD sürümü ile Bethesda’da çalışmaya başlayan Todd Howard serinin ikinci spin-off oyunu olan The Elder Scrolls Ad...
Serinin ikinci oyunu Daggerfall'un geliştirilme sürecinde ekip bir yandan da serinin yeni oyunu- nun nasıl olacağını düşün...
Morrowind ana hikâyesiyle, oluşturduğu bölgenin kültürüyle, müzikleri ve grafikleriyle oldukça başarılı bir yapım. Fakat y...
Muhammed Ali Erenbilge Görevlerin nerede olduğunu bulabilmek için de görev verenin ya da etraftaki insanların yol tari- fi...
COBOL, ilk modern programlama dillerinden… Yaşı ancak 30 hatta daha üzerinde olanların eski anılarının olabileceği ilk pro...
COBOL, ilk modern programlama dillerinden… Yaşı ancak 30 hatta daha üzerinde olanların eski anılarının olabileceği ilk pro...
4. PROCEDURE DIVISION (Yöntem Bölümü) : Programın verilen problemi çözmesi için gerekli komutların yazıldığı bölümdür. Böl...
Bir kişi 2018’de neden “ilk” defa Amiga kullan- malı? Soru kritik... Cevap ise hayati... Şimdi geliyoruz yeni neslin Amiga...
Sevgili Özay, öncelikle söyleşi istediğimizi geri çevirmeyip kabul ettiğin için çok teşekkür ederim. Bize biraz kendinden ...
Konsollara karşı da ilgilisin. Homebrew uyglulamalardan softmod'a kadar yelpazen bayağı geniş. Bir yandan da bu retro proe...
Bu arada TETU da (büyük oğlu) sıkı bir retrocu ve oyuncu olacak gibi. Senin bu çalışmaların- dan nasıl etkileniyor? O da m...
Daha sonra harçlıklardan biriktirerek Windows 95 kurabilmek için 4MB ekstra RAM’e 120 dolar, Prince of Persia 2’nin müzikl...
Özellikle sahip olmak istediğin ama henüz olamadığın retro bir cihaz var mı? XBox’ın atası olması sebebiyle Dreamcast, pro...
Oyunun kontrol tuşları ise oldukça kulla- nışlı. Alt sıradaki tuşlar ile aracımızın ileri-geri hızını ayarlıyoruz, orta sı...
neyse artık orasını da oynayıp görün :) Gra- fikler ve renkler uyumlu. Belki arkaplanda biraz starfield tarzı efekt olsayd...
Dünya zor durumda! Dev bir uzay kayası Dünya ’ya son hızla yaklaşmakta. Bu keşfi yapan Albert Eyestrain in ta kendisi. Ve ...
İlk ekrandayız. Burada ilk dikkatimizi çeken nesne Elektrik süpürgesi oluyor. Çölün ortasında ne işi var diye düşünmeden e...
Parşömeni ve sağa doğru ilerleyip, sütunun dibindeki demir külçesini alıyoruz. Tekrar yukarı çıkarak sağa ilerliyoruz ve t...
Ekranın sağına devam edin ve beyaz renkli bira fıçısını alıp muhafızın olduğu ekrana gelin. Fıçı ile muhafıza yaklaştığını...
Mağaraların bir başka kısmındayız.. Sola doğru ilerleyeceğiz. Ama bundan önce ilk bölümlerde balon ile çıkıp aldığımız mav...
İşlemci içindeki yazmaçlar verileri tutar ve bu veriler üzerinden çarpma, bölme, karşılaştırma gibi işlemler yapılır. İşle...
bulunmaktadır. İçindeki devreler yar- dımıyla programın ne yöne doğru dal- landığını tahmin edebilme yeteneğine sahiptir. ...
Commodore, Amiga, Atari, ZX Spectrum gibi ev bilgisayarları uzun zaman 8 bitlik işlemciler kul- landılar. Ev bilgisayarlar...
Her çocuk gibi Uzaya hep ilgim ve merakım olmuştur. Aynı meraktan yola çıkarak insanlar hep uzayı ve bilinmeyeni merak etm...
Formül : (D/2) ² (152/2) ² 5776 S = ------------ = ------------- = ----------- = 1,92mm 4 X F 4 X 750 3000 Yani 1.92mm der...
Silisyum karbür, Alüminyum Oksit ve Seryum Oksit İnce aşındırma Atilla TİNKILIÇ hocam gerekli her şeyi göndermişti ve işe ...
1200 grit Alüminyum Oksit ten sonra önceki işlemler- den ötürü puslanmış olan camımız artık tekrar şeffaf- laşmaya başladı...
Eveeeeet…Artık aynamız tamamlandı. Tekrar Atilla TİNKILIÇ ile temasa geçip teleskopun optik sistemini ve aynanın teleskopa...
Bu yazıyla kendi amatör teleskop maceramı anlatmaya çalıştım. Tabi ki bu yazıya sığmayan bir çok şey var. Amacım bu işe ne...
Symbiface III, CPC dünyasında ünlü Prodatron tarafında yapı- lıyor. TMTLOGIC markasını kul- lanmaktalar. Bu çılgın şirketi...
Büyük satış rakamları yakalamış ve dünya üzerinde bilinirliği en yüksek oyunlardan biridir bu Pac-Man kardeş birçok filmde...
Bu giriş bilgilerinden sonra oyunumuza gelelim… Bu oyun 2007 itibariyle birçok platformda çıkmış… Ben sadece PSP’de olduğu...
  1. 1. CAMDAN UZAYA SAYI 3 EYLÜL 2018 Yıkılmadı, Ayakta: COBOL ilk modern programlama dillerinden ÖZAY TURAY ile SÖYLEŞİ KRALI SOYAN AMİGA’NIN MODERN TEPEGÖZLERLE SAVAŞI DoctorCPC CPC Dünyasından Haberler
  2. 2. Bu sayı çıkarken yine Retro Bilgisayar Camiasında büyük gelişmeler yaşandı. Bunlardan ilki benimde içinde bulundu- ğum CPC Turkey Club kuruldu. Ve ilk buluşmasını gerçekleş- tiriyor. Commodore.gen.tr forumu yine dolu dizgin gidiyor. Retro dünyasından bir çok kişiyi barındırıyor. Bir diğer taraf- ta da retrojen forumu var. Orada yazılar ve etkileşimler az ama çok iyi bir üçleme dergi çıkardılar. Retrojen fanzinin 3. Sayısı çoğu kişiye ulaşmış durumda. Ama maalesef dağıtım sorunları nedeniyle ilk sayıyı elde edememiştim. Fakat içi tamamen Retro bilgisayar dolu. İki forumda da üstadlar kalemlerini konuşturuyor. BitSector dergisi de şu anda 3. Sayısıyla karşınızda. Ülkemizde de Retro camia da donanım projeleri üretilmeye başlandı ve şu sıralar daha çok haber- ler alıyorum. Fakat yazılım konusunun demoların veya oyunların bu kadar yoğun haberini alama- d ı m ya da bu haberlere ben ulaşamadım. Bir ahde vefa olarak kendi yazılım, teknoloji ve eğitim şirke- tim olan Software4Galaxy ile beraber CPC desteği vermeye başladım. Bu sadece bir başlangıç ileride elimden neler gelir bilinmez. Özgün projeler olursa oradan görebileceksiniz. CPC için 3’5’’ disketleri ve kasetleri yenileyerek ve yeniden etiketleyerek sunmaya başladım. Refurbished bu iki ürün CPC için ilk desteklerim. Günümüzde bunu maddi bir beklenti için değil ama eğlence ve bağlılık içinde yapıyoruz. Aynı zamanda bu benim yaptığım küçük bir şey. Bildiğim Iron IRQHack64 kartuşlarını üretirken, Alcofribas bunlara kutu üretimi yapıyor. Ve bir çoğumuz gibi bu hobinin ve bu kutsal dünyanın içindeyiz. Ve size bir sır vereyim bu cihazları yaşa- tanların son temsilcileriyiz. Bundan sonra bu cihazların daha gelişmiş versiyonlarını üreten çılgınlarında çıkacağına eminim ama en azından cihazlar 8bit veya 16bitlik olmayacaklar. 3. sayımızı yine geç olsa da çıkartmayı başardık. Hedefim sadece 3 sayı veya 10 sayı değil elimden geldiğince yazarla- rın ve okuyucuların desteğiyle bir 10 sene daha çıkarmak olacaktır. Yalnız Retro bilgisayar tanımı artık yavaş yavaş değişmeye başladı. Artık 386’lar PS1’lar bile Retro makine değerine geldi. Home Computer cihazları ise asla ölmeyecek şekilde bir kenarda yerini koruyor. BizimFM Şile 87.9 yerel kanalında geçtiğimiz aylarda Mevlüt Dinç ile harika bir sohbet yaptık. Ben bu kanalda aynı zamanda TeknoMagazin adında bir radyo programı yapımcısı ve sunucusuyum. Mevlüt Dinç kimdi diyenlere asıl hatırlana- cağı ismini söylemek gerekir. Kendisi Mev Dinc ve Last Ninja II’nin yapımcısı ve nice oyun projeleri yapmış bir üstad. Bu sohbeti izlemek için youtube kanalıma bakabilirsiniz. Youtu- be üzerinde Volkan Atasever diye arama yapmanız yeterli. EDİTÖRDEN 1
  3. 3. İmtiyaz Sahibi Editör SOFTWARE4GALAXY Volkan Atasever Volkan Atasever Berk İybar Kaan Akkurt İbrahim Kavaklı Barış Yeni İlker Beşer Muhammed Ali Erenbilge Grafik - Mizanpaj Murat Göktaş Yazarlar Alper Ocak Murat Yıldırımoğlu Kemal Akyürek İÇİNDEKİLER 4 16 20 24 27 31 36 42 44 THE ELDER SCROLLS MOON ALERT TERRAMEX CAMDAN UZAYA PAC-MAN CHAMPİONSHİP EDİTİON DOKTOR CPC’DEN CPC DÜNYASINDAN HABERLER COBOL SÖYLEŞİ ÖZAY TURAY İLE SÖYLEŞİ İŞLEMCİLERE BAKIŞ 2
  4. 4. 3
  5. 5. THE ELDER SCROLLS: MORROWIND VE ÖNCESİ Bethesda o zamanlar hokey oyun- larıyla tanınan küçük bir şirketti. Vijay Lakshman, 1993'de ekibi şöyle tanımlıyor: "Ekipte 12 kişi vardı. Altısı prog- ramcı, ikisi tasarımcı ve dördü de sanatçı. Ve tabi ki arada bize bazı özel işlerde yardım etmeye gelen yarı zamanlı çalışan kişiler vardı." Arena ilk başta bir rpg’den ziyade bir gladyatör oyunu olarak tasar- lanmış. Her şehirde savaşabilece- ğimiz gladyatör ekipleri olacakmış. Fransızca bir makalede oyun hak- kında şöyle bahsediliyor: "Gladyatör takımları birbiriyle savaşacaklar ve kazanan takım şeytani güçler tarafından tehdit altına alınmış tahtın sahibi olacak. Başlangıçta oyuncunun diğer takımlarla dövüşmeden önce ken- dini geliştirmesi için keşfedebile- ceği zindanlar olacak." Vijay Lakshman ise 1994'de Power Play ile yaptığı röportajda şöyle diyor: "Npc'ler ile dövüşüp para ve ödül- ler kazanabileceğiniz gerçek bir Arena oyunu yapmak istemiştik. Hatta ağ üzerinden oynama seçe- neği eklemek istedik. Pazarlık yaparak, birilerini kiralayarak ve kovarak takımlar kurabilecektiniz. Tabi ki bütün bunların hepsini oyuna ekleyemedik." Bölüm 1: Arena 4
  6. 6. Arena, Elder Scrolls lore’unun temelini oluşturan aceleye gelmiş deneysel bir yapım. O zamana kadar görüp görebileceğimiz en büyük açık dünyalardan birine sahip olmasına rağmen içini yeterince dolduramıyor. Yan görevler birine eşlik etme, birini öldürme, bir yere bir şey götürme gibi temalar etrafında rastgele olarak oluşuyor. Ayrıca şehirlerin dışı ve ana görev haricindeki zindanlar da rastgele olarak bilgisayar tarafından oluşturuluyor. Ana hikâye de ne yazık ki yüzeyselliği pek aşamıyor. Oyuna imparatorluk şehri hapishanesindeki bir mahkûm olarak başlıyoruz. Baş kötü Jagar Tharn’ın çırağı Ria Silma- ne, başka bir boyuta yollanmış İmparator 7. Uriel Septim’i bizim aracılığımız ile kurtarma- ya çalışıyor. Bunu başarabilmek için de Kaos Asası’nın sekiz parçasını Tamriel’in dört bir yanından toplayarak tekrar birleştirmeli ve Jagar Tharn’ı ortadan kaldırmalıyız. 1993 yılından bazı görseller. Oyunun bir ara aynı Eye of the Beholder gibi grup tabanlı olarak tasarlandığını görüyoruz. Ayrıca oyundaki han gibi bölgelerin tasarımının farklı olduğunu ve önceden render edildiğini görüyoruz. Gazeteci David Pipes, Eylül 1993'de oyunun grup tabanlı halini şöyle anlatıyor: "Harika grafiklere ve seslere sahip, oyuncuya bir grubun eşlik ettiği bir birinci şahıs rol yapma oyunu. Oyuncu birden çok karakteri savaş sırasında gerçek zamanlı olarak kontrol edebiliyor. Taktiksel eylemler planlayarak diğer üyelerin buna göre hareket etmesini sağlayabilecek ve ardından savaşırken onları izleyebileceksiniz." Arena'nın ilk baştaki çıkış tarihi Ekim 1993 olarak planlanmıştı. Eylül 1993'de ise David Pipes grup tabanlı bir oyundan bahsediyordu. Beta testi süresince geliştirici ekip gladyatör temalı bir oyunun artık modasının geçtiğine, zindanların ve yan görevlerin çok daha eğlenceli oldu- ğuna karar verdiler. Bu yüzden de oyun 1994'e ertelendi ve gladyatörler ile grup teması kaldırılarak oyunda dramatik bir değişikliğe gidildi. 5
  7. 7. Arena oynanış ve hikâye açısın- dan çok iç açıcı olmasa da mü- zikler ve ses efektleri için aynı şeyi söyleyemeyeceğim. Eric Heberling’in imzasını taşıyan müzikler zamanına göre oldukça başarılı. Günün saatine ve hava durumuna göre müziğin değiş- mesi de oldukça hoş bir detay. Zindanlardaki ses efektleri de insanı germeyi başararak atmosfere önemli katkıda bulu- nuyor. Oyunun 1994 yılında çıkan disket sürümünün dışında 1995 yılında çıkan bir de CD sürümü var. Disket sürümüne göre en büyük artısı daha kaliteli müzikler, seslendirmeli ara sahneler ve birkaç ek video. Arena için senaryo modları çıkacağı söylenmesine rağmen böyle bir şey gerçekleşmiyor. Az sayıdaki satış rakamına rağmen çıkışından kısa süre sonra Daggerfall duyuruluyor. Oyun ilginç bir dövüş sistemine sahip. Kılıcımızı savururken fareyi ne tarafa ittirirsek kılıç o yöne doğru savruluyor. Fakat vuruş yönünün verdiğimiz hasara bir etkisi oluyor mu bilemiyo- rum, en azından ben oynarken fark edemedim. Yakın dövüş silahları dışında yay ve büyü kullanabiliyoruz. Hazır satılan büyüler haricinde kendimiz de büyülerimizi de oluşturabiliyoruz. Oyunda toplamda 21 adet silah ve 50 adet büyü çeşidi bulunuyor. 6
  8. 8. Julian Lefay ve Dane Kaare Siesing ise XnGine adında yeni bir oyun motoru üze- rinde çalışıyordu. Oynanış içinse Julian ve Ted, Arena’daki gibi canavarı öldür ve geliş sistemi yerine yetenek bazlı bir gelişim sistemini kullanmaya karar verdiler, böyle- likle her sınıf kendine ait yetenek ağacına sahip olabilecekti. Bundan sonra çıkacak diğer Elder Scrolls oyunlarındaki yetenek sisteminin temelini oluşturacak bu sistem- de bir yeteneğini geliştirmek için ya o yeteneği sürekli kullanmalı ya da bir eğit- menden para karşılığı eğitim almanız gerekli. Arena’nın ardından Ted Peterson, Daggerfall’un hikâyesi için kolları sıvadı. Hikâyenin baştan belli olmadığı ve oyuncuların seçimleri ile şekillenecek bir oyun yapmayı hedefledi. Hikâyenin daha çok tarihi, karakterlere, politikaya ve bunlar arasında yaşanan entrikalara değinmesini istiyordu. Ayrıca oyunun tüm Tamriel’de değil, daha küçük bir bölgede geçmesi planlandı. Oyunun adı ilk önce Mournhold olacaktı ve Morrowind bölgesinde geçecekti, fakat bu fikirden vazgeçildi. Oyunun yeni ismi Daggerfall oldu ve Iliac Körfezi çevresinde geçmesi planlandı. Bölüm 2: Daggerfall 7
  9. 9. Oyunun sanatçılarından Mark Jones, karakter animasyonlarını 3 boyutlu olarak yapmak istedi ama Ted ile Julian kuşkuluydu ve el çizimi olmasını istediler çünkü origami gibi gözükmesinden korkuyorlardı. Mark pes etmeyerek gizlice bazı animasyonlar hazırladı. Julian ve Ted’e göstediği zaman onlar da buna bayıldı ve yapmasına izin verdiler. Fakat birçok el çizimi animasyon da çoktan hazırlanmıştı, bu yüzden Daggarfall’da ikisi de kullanıldı. 1995’de çıkması planlanan Daggerfall anca 31 Ağustos 1996’da piyasaya çıkabildi. Fakat bu gecikme bile oyuna istenen her özelliği eklemeye ve hataların tamamen düzeltilmesine yetme- di. Daggerfall, Arena kadar büyük fakat ondan daha fazla içini doldurabilen bir oyun. Dagger- fall’da bankadan borç alıp ev ya da gemi satın alabilir, Dark Brotherhood ve Thieves Guild gibi örgütlere katılabilir, ata binebilir, vampir ya da kurt adam olabilir, Daedrik prenslere hizmet edebilirsiniz. Ayrıca oyuna eklenen bir sürü lore kitabı sayesinde artık evren hakkında daha detaylı bilgiler alabilir hem de Arena zamanında yaşanan olayların da altının doldurulduğunu görebilirsiniz. Ana hikâye Arena’nın bittiği yerden altı sene son- rasında geçiyor. İmparator 7. Uriel Septim’in bir ajanı olarak Iliac Körfezi bölgesine gönderiliyoruz. İki görevimiz var. High Rock kralı Lysandus’un ölü- münün ardından Kral’ın hayaleti bölgeye musallat oluyor ve bunun nedenini bulmamız gerekiyor. Ayrıca İmparator, Kral’ın eşi Mynisera’ya bir mektup göndermiş fakat ona ulaşamamış, bu yüzden bizim mektubu bulmamız gerekiyor. Bu hikâye boyunca yaptığımız seçimler de oyunun sonunu etkiliyor. Oyunun toplamda altı farklı sonu var. Yan görevler yine rastgele oluştuğu için çok iç açıcı olmasa da Arena’dan biraz daha fazla seçe- nek sunuyor. Ayrıca npc’ler ile yaptığımız diyalog- larda kibar veya kaba konuşmayı seçebiliyoruz ve npc’ler de bizim ırkımız ve bulunduğumuz örgütle- re göre tepki verebiliyor. Dövüş sistemi Arena’ya oldukça benziyor. Ayrıca yine zindanlar rastgele oluşuyor fakat bu sefer daha büyük çaptalar, bu yüzden de kaybolmak çok daha kolay. Neyse ki bu oyundan sonra seride bir daha rastgele oluşturulmuş mekânlar kul- lanılmıyor. Yine başarılı müziklere sahip olan Dagger- fall, grafiksel açıdan da Arena’da daha üstün. Daha detaylı karakter animasyonla- rına sahip ve mekânlarda artık aşağı yukarı kavramı var. 8
  10. 10. Daggerfall’un yapımının bitmesinin ardından ekip üç farklı proje üzerinde çalışmaya baş- ladı; Battlespire, Redguard ve Morrowind. Daha sonra Morrowind askıya alındı ve çalı- şanlar Battlespire ve Redguard’a yönlendi- rildi. Battlespire ilk başta Daggerfall’un bir ek paketi olacaktı fakat daha sonra ayrı bir oyun olmasına karar verildi. UESP'in Mark Jones ile yaptığı röportajda kendisi oyun hakkında şöyle bahsediyor: UESP: "Battlespire 8 kişilik küçük bir grup tarafından geliştirildi. Bu kadar küçük bir takımla, böyle bir oyun geliştirirken yaşadı- ğınız deneyimleri bizlere aktarabilir misi- niz?" Mark Jones: "Evet, eski güzel Battlespire. Kendi türünün sonuncusu. 3D/2D karışımı bir şeydi. Bu oyun için bir sürü poligon oluş- turdum. Birçok detay, bir sürü akıcı animas- yon (Evet, o zamanlar akıcı olduğunu düşü- nüyordum!) ve daha sonra oyuna uygun hale getirebilmek için birazını kesmek zorunda kaldık. Oluşturulan spritelar büyük ve çok fazla animasyona sahip olunca çok fazla bellek kullanıyorlardı. Son sürüm tam istediğim gibi olamadı. Yine de küçük bir grup olarak oyuna aktarmamız gereken daha çok şey vardı. Daggerfall'un çıkışından sonra çok aceleye geldi. Ken Rolston ve Gary Noonan ile bunun üzerinde çok çalış- mamız gerekti. Ayrıca başlangıçta oyunun 3dfx kartlara destek vereceği açıklanmıştı ve öyle de reklamı yapıl- mıştı. Fakat 3dfx kartların bellek yetersizliği yüzünden daha gelişmiş animasyonlar eklemek- ten vazgeçmek zorunda kaldılar. Eğer bu deste- ği vermek için zorlasalardı, oyunu kabul edilebi- lir akıcılıkta çalıştırabilmek için başka kısımlar- dan büyük fedakârlıklar yapılması gerekecekti. Oyun motoru olarak da yine XnGine kullanıldı. Battlespire serinin ilk spin-off’u ve ilk multipla- yer moduna sahip oyunu. Ayrıca bir rol yapma oyunundan daha çok bir dungeon crawler oyunu. Ana hikâye Arena ile aynı zamanda geçiyor. Ana karakterimiz İmparatorluk savaş büyücülerinin eğitildiği Battlespire’da son kabul sınavını ver- meden önce Mehrunes Dagon buraya gelerek herkesi katlediyor ve partnerimiz de kaçırılıyor. Biz de bir yolunu bulup Mehrunes Dagon ile yüzleşmeye ve buradan kaçmaya çalışıyoruz. Bir Elder Scrolls Efsanesi: Battlespire 9
  11. 11. Önceki oyunların aksine yan görevler, dükkânlardan bir şey satın alma gibi seçenekler yok. Lineer bir yapısı olan oyunda silahlarımızı sadece düşmanların üzerinden bulabiliyoruz. Dövüş mekanikleri yine önceki oyunlara benziyor. Battlespire’daki en büyük değişiklik etraftaki yara- tıklar ve düşmanlarla konuşabilmek. Ayrıca bu konuşmalar tamamen seslendirilmiş. Oyundaki mekânların büyük kısmı da kapalı alanlardan oluşuyor. Multiplayer modunda ise Deathmatch, Cooperative ve Team vs. Team olarak üç adet mod bulu- nuyor. Battlespire çıkışının ardından eleştirmenler tarafından çok iyi notlar alamıyor ve iyi bir satış rakamı elde edemiyor. 10
  12. 12. Arena’nın CD sürümü ile Bethesda’da çalışmaya başlayan Todd Howard serinin ikinci spin-off oyunu olan The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard’ın proje lideri oldu. Ayrıca Micheal Kirkbri- de’ın da ekibe katılmasıyla seri hem görsel tasarım açısından değişecek hem de lore bakımın- dan daha detaylı hale gelecekti. 1998 yılında piyasaya çıkan Redguard yine XnGine motorunu kullanıyordu. Fakat bu sefer 3dfx desteği de ekleniyor. Ayrıca düşmanlar ve npc’ler bu sefer tam anlamıyla üç boyutluydu. Üçüncü şahıs bakış açılı aksiyon macera oyunu olan Redguard serideki ilk ve tek ses- lendirmesi olan ve geçmişi bilinen bir ana karaktere sahip. Arena’dan yüzlerce yıl önce- sinde geçen ana hikâye Cyrus’ın, Stros M’kai adasına gelip kayıp olan ablasını aramasını anlatıyor. Bu sırada Redguardların İmparator Tiber Septim’e karşı yaptığı son direnişe şahit oluyoruz. Ayrıca Redguard’ın çıkışında yayınlanan Origin of Cyrus isminde de bir çizgi romanı var. Cyrus’un geçmişini anlatan bu çizgi romanı Bethesda’nın sitesinden ücretsiz indirebilirsiniz. Redguard da aynı Battlespire gibi beklenen satışı yakalayamıyor ve Bethesda finansal açıdan sıkıntıya giriyor. Batma noktasına gelen Bethesda, Zenimax çatısı altına girerek son bir şans daha elde ediyor. Bu son şanslarını da Morrowind ile kullanıyorlar. Tomb Raider’da olduğu gibi tank kontrollerine sahip olması, üzerine de bunu oyuna iyi aktara- maması sebebiyle dövüş mekaniği olarak tam olarak bekleneni veremiyor. Fakat önceki oyun- lardan daha sürükleyici hikâyeye sahip olması ve oyunun geçtiği bölgenin kültürünü ve tarihini daha detaylı anlatması sebebiyle belli açılardan öne çıkıyor. The Elder Scrolls Adventures serisi normalde üç tane oyundan oluşacaktı. Redguard’dan sonra Eye of Argonia ve Paradise Sugar’ın konsollara çıkması planlanıyordu fakat bu iki oyun da iptal edildi. The Elder Scrolls Maceraları: Redguard 11
  13. 13. Serinin ikinci oyunu Daggerfall'un geliştirilme sürecinde ekip bir yandan da serinin yeni oyunu- nun nasıl olacağını düşünmeye başladılar. Üçüncü oyun ilk başta Summerset Isles'da geçecekti ve oyunun ismi de Tribunal olacaktı. Oyun motoru olarak da Daggerfall'da kullanılmaya başla- nan Xngine'in svga destekli bir sürümü kullanılacaktı. Daha sonra oyun sadece Vvardenfel ada- sında değil, tüm Morrowind bölgesinde geçmesi planlandı. Fakat bunların hiçbiri olmadı. Çünkü o zamanın teknolojisi o kadar büyük çaplı bir oyun yapmaya elverişli değildi. Todd Howard geliştirilme sürecinin başlangıcını şöyle anlatıyor: "Morrowind'e ilk gerçek kod satırının yazılışı Redguard'ın tamamlanmasından sonrasına tekabül ediyor. Aslında Daggerfall sonrasında oyunu hemen yapmak istedik ama bu çok büyük bir pro- jeydi. Biz de şöyle dedik 'Buna henüz hazır değiliz, hemen bu işe girişip başarısız olmak istemi- yoruz.' Battlespire ve Redguard sürecinde sıradakinin Morrowind olduğunu biliyorduk ve Red- guard biter bitmez işe koyulduk. Fakat oyun motorunu da değiştirdik." NetImmerse ismindeki bu yeni motor Direct3d, T&L, 32 bit dokular ve iskelet animasyon tekniğini destekliyordu. Bu yeni özellikler Bethesda'nın oyunu pazarlarken kullandığı önemli kozlardan biri oldu ve Nvidia Geforce 4 duyurusu- na paralel olarak oyuna ait ekran görün- tüleri yayınladılar. Motorun diğer getiri- lerinden biri de Tes Construction Set oldu. Morowind daha küçük çaplı bir alanda geçmesine rağmen yine de çok büyük bir yatırım haline geldi. Bethesda geliştirici ekip büyüklüğünü eskisine göre üçe katladı ve ilk senelerini Cons- tuction Set'i geliştirmek için harcadılar. Serinin gelecek oyunlarının da vazgeçil- mez parçası olacak bu özelliği Todd Howard şöyle anlatıyor: "Bu oyunun canlı kalmasını sağlayacak. Biz oyunu kullanıcıların var olan oyuna yeni bir şeyler ekleye- bilecekleri şekilde tasarladık, böylece yeni görevler, hatta yeni kıtaları oyununuza indirebileceksiniz." İlk başta çıkış tarihi 1998 olarak belirlense de oyun 2002 yılında çıkıyor. Ayrıca serinin bir oyun konsolu- na çıkış yapmış ilk oyunu oldu. Pc dışında Xbox'a da çıkışını yapan Morrowind, konsolun en çok satan oyunlarından biri oldu. Böylelikle ekip son şansını iyi değerlendiriyor ve Bethesda’yı batmanın eşiğinden kurtarmış oluyor. Bölüm 3: Morrowind 12
  14. 14. Morrowind ana hikâyesiyle, oluşturduğu bölgenin kültürüyle, müzikleri ve grafikleriyle oldukça başarılı bir yapım. Fakat yine de belli başlı sıkıntıları gözden kaçmıyor. Hikâye, Daggerfall’dan 22 sene sonrasında geçiyor ve Vvardenfell adasına gelişimizle başlıyor. İmparatorluk şehri hapishanesinde bir mahkûmken İmparator 7. Uriel Septim bizi serbest bıra- karak Vvardenfell adasına yolluyor. Burada bir Blades ajanı olan Caius Cosades için çalışmaya başlıyoruz. Bizden Vivec, Nerevarine Tarikatı ve Altıncı Hane ile ilgili konularda bilgiler topla- mamızı istiyor. Daha sonra bölgede yaşanan olaylar hakkındaki gerçekleri ve buradaki asıl ama- cımızı yavaş yavaş öğrenmeye başlıyoruz. Oyunda çok sayıda katılabileceğimiz örgüt var; bölgenin kontrolünü elinde bulunduran Hlaalu, Telvanni ve Redoran haneleri, büyücüler loncası, savaşçılar loncası, hırsızlar loncası, Morag Tong ismindeki suikastçı örgütü, imparatorluk lejyonu, imparatorluk tarikatı ve son olarak da Tribunal Tapınağı. Bu örgütlere katılıp yan görevler alabiliyor, hizmetlerinden faydalanabiliyor ve rütbe atlayarak önemli konumlara gelebiliyoruz. Oyunda reputation sistemi olduğu için bir örgüte katılmamız başka bir örgüt tarafından hoş karşılanmayabiliyor. Örneğin büyücüler lonca- sına katılırsak Telvanni’ye ait bölgelerde hoş karşılanmıyoruz veya savaşçılar loncasına katılır- sak hırsızlar loncasına katılamıyoruz. Katıldığımız örgütlerde rütbe atladıkça da oradaki insanlar tarafından daha hoş karşılanmaya başlıyoruz. Örgütlerle ilgili eksik gördüğüm tek kısım görev- lerinin belli bir hikâyeye sahip olmayışıydı. Yan görevlerde genelde ya birinin öldürüyoruz, ya birine eşlik ediyoruz ya da getir götür işi yapıyoruz. Bu da bir süre sonra sıkıcı olabiliyor fakat örgütler arasındaki ve örgüt içindeki ilişkiler oyuna farklı bir hava katıyor. Özellikle büyük hane- ler diğer örgütlere göre daha ilgi çekici. İsterseniz Telvanni’nin güç delisi büyücüleri ile uğraşa- bilir, isterseniz paragöz Hlaalu hanesinin görevlerini yapabilirsiniz. Herhangi bir örgüte ait olmayan yan görevlerde ise bu durum karışık. Bazı yan görevler oldukça sıradanken, bazı yan görevler oldukça ilginç olabiliyor. Oyunun en büyük sıkıntısı sanırım dövüş sistemi. Dövüş sistemi yine Arena ve Daggerfall’u andırıyor. Yetenek puanınıza göre isabet ettirme şansımız artıyor. Eski oyunlarda bu sistemi o kadar rahatsız etmezken Morrowind’in daha gerçekçi grafiklere sahip olması ve ağır oynanışıyla oyunun başlarında insanın canını sıkabiliyor. Morrowind’de ne hızlı seyahat ne de pusulada görev imleci bulunmuyor. Seyahat ederken yürü- menin dışında uçma ve ışınlanma büyülerini, silt rider ve tekne hizmetlerini, büyücüler loncası- na üyeyseniz de büyücüler loncasının ışınlanma hizmetini kullanabilirsiniz. 13
  15. 15. Muhammed Ali Erenbilge Görevlerin nerede olduğunu bulabilmek için de görev verenin ya da etraftaki insanların yol tari- finden yararlanmanız gerekiyor. Aslında bu şekil- de yön bulmak oldukça eğlenceli ve oyun hoş bir hava katıyor, ancak çoğu zaman yer tarifi eksik, bazen de yanlış olunca insanın canını doğal olarak sıkıyor. Serinin müziklerinin yeni bestekârı bu oyunla birlikte daha önceden Icewind Dale ile tanıdığımız Jeremy Soule oluyor. Arena ve Daggerfall’da olduğu gibi günün saati ve hava durumuna göre müzikler değişmese de Morrowind’deki her bir parça çok başarılı. Ana oyunun çıkışının ardından Tribunal ve Bloodmoon adında iki ek paket piyasaya çıkıyor. Tribunal ile Mournhold şehrine giderek bölgenin politik durumunu ve Tribunal’ın iç yüzünü öğreniyoruz. Bloodmoon ek paketi ile de Skyrim’e bağlı Solstheim adasına giderek Daedrik prens Hircine ile uğraşıyoruz. Morrowind bazı eksikliklerine rağmen oldukça başarılı bir yapım. Eğer rpg türünü seviyorsanız hem Morrowind’e hem de serinin diğer oyunlarına kesinlikle bir şans vermelisiniz. Dövüş siste- mi olarak çok başarılı olmasa da detaylı evreni ve oyuncuya sunduğu özgürlüğüyle Elder Scrolls serisi rol yapma oyunları arasındaki popülerliğini korumaya devam ediyor. 14
  16. 16. academy4 g a l a X y Kadıköy ve Şle'de Kodlama ve Robotk Eğtmler Kayıtları çn PBX: 0840 346 75 47 Drekt Tel: 0555 498 36 55 academy4galaxy Academy4Galaxy, Software4Galaxy Lmted Şrketnn Eğtm Departmanıdır.
  17. 17. COBOL, ilk modern programlama dillerinden… Yaşı ancak 30 hatta daha üzerinde olanların eski anılarının olabileceği ilk programlama dillerinden birisidir, COBOL. Konu da retro olunca COBOL, yazılım dilleri arasında biçilmiş kaftandır. Tanımını yapmazsak olmaz; kısaca COBOL, uzun haliyle (COmmon Business Oriented Langua- ge), kökeni en eskilere dayanan bir programlama dilidir. İş dünyası, bankacılık, ticaret, finans dünyasına yönelik kurgulanmış, çok kapsamlı kullanım alanına hizmet eden bir dildir. ISAM yapı- sına izin veren sınırlı sayıdaki dilden biridir. COBOL ile tanışmamın üzerinden o kadar yıl geçmiş ki; düşününce yaşlandığımı hissediyorum. Henüz bilgisayarla tanışır tanışmaz yakın bir dostumuzun ağabeyinin bilgisayarında gördüğüm bu siyah ekran, ilk başlarda anlamsız gelse de sonradan zevkli bir serüvene dönüştü. Ne demiştik, COBOL çok eski bir programlama dilidir, ilklerdendir. 1959 yılında ortaya çıkmış ama rüştünü 1960’da ispatlamıştır. 2002 yılı itibariyle de Nesne Yönelimli Programlama'yı des- teklemektedir. COBOL-68, COBOL-74, COBOL-85 ve COBOL-2002 gibi standartları belirleyen COBOL, .NET desteğiyle hala ayakta olduğu dosta düşmana göstermişti. COBOL’un ilk günün- den bugüne kadar geçen 59 yıl boyunca bir çok COBOL türü de ortaya çıkmıştır. Bunlardan bazı- ları Level II COBOL, Microsoft COBOL’dur. Günümüzde COBOL kodları .cb uzantısı ile kaydedilir ise, .NET derleyicisiyle derlenebilir. COBOL, tam bir hata ayıklama dilidir. Öylesine detaylı raporlar alırsınız ki, hatayı tespit etmeniz ve düzeltmeniz saniyelerinizi almaz. İlk programlama dillerinden olması sebebiyle bugünün teknolojisiyle çok da kıyaslamamak gerekir. Yeni nesil dillere göre hantal görünse de COBOL’un çok büyük verileri işlemedeki bece- risini birçok dil ancak uzaktan izler. COBOL’da genelde mainframe sistemler üzerinde geliştirme yapılır ve Microsoft tarafından geliştirilen bir Framework ile Object Oriented programlama da yapılabilir. COBOL’u kısaca tanıtıp, bugününe, yarınına ve bu harika programlama dilinin derinliklerine inmeye çalışacağım. COBOL için tek bir yazı yetmeyeceğinden bir yazı dizisi düşünüyo- rum ve bu yazımda bunun başlangıcı olacak. Yıkılmadı, Ayakta: COBOL 16
  18. 18. COBOL, ilk modern programlama dillerinden… Yaşı ancak 30 hatta daha üzerinde olanların eski anılarının olabileceği ilk programlama dillerinden birisidir, COBOL. Konu da retro olunca COBOL, yazılım dilleri arasında biçilmiş kaftandır. Tanımını yapmazsak olmaz; kısaca COBOL, uzun haliyle (COmmon Business Oriented Language), kökeni en eskilere dayanan bir programlama dilidir. İş dünyası, bankacılık, tica- ret, finans dünyasına yönelik kurgulanmış, çok kapsamlı kul- lanım alanına hizmet eden bir dildir. ISAM yapısına izin veren sınırlı sayıdaki dilden biridir. COBOL ile tanışmamın üzerinden o kadar yıl geçmiş ki; düşü- nünce yaşlandığımı hissediyorum. Henüz bilgisayarla tanışır tanışmaz yakın bir dostumuzun ağabeyinin bilgisayarında gördüğüm bu siyah ekran, ilk başlarda anlamsız gelse de sonradan zevkli bir serüvene dönüştü. Yavaştan ortamı ısıtmaya başlayalım COBOL, temelde 4 bölüme ayrılıyor. 1. IDENTIFICATION DIVISION (Tanıtım Bölümü) : Programcının adı, program adı, derleme tarihi, yeri ve emniyet seviyelerinin yazıldığı bölümdür. 2. ENVIRONMENT DIVISION (Çevre Bölümü) : “Derleme” ve programın çalışması için gerekli olan donanımın yazıldığı bölümdür. 3. DATA DIVISION (Veri Bölümü) : Programın kullandığı veri dosyaları, kayıtlar ve değişkenlerin tanıtıldığı bölümdür. COBOL için artık ölü bir dil diyenler yanılıyor. Kullanımı- nın çok azaldığını kabul etmekler beraber aslında ülke- mizde de özellikle bankalarda kullanılsa da ülkemiz dışında çok daha yaygın olarak kulla- nıldığını da belirtebilirim. “COBOL büyük veri hacimlerini işlemede çok iyi ki işte bu yüzden halen ‘toplu işlem’ adı verilen endüstrilerde kullanılı- yor” diyor Airey. Örneğin; Amerikan Merkez Bankası, birçok büyük kredi kartı firma- sı ve Amerikan Veri Dairesi’nin tümü aynı anda büyük sayıda- ki işlemleri yerine getirmek için COBOL tabanlı sistemleri kullanıyor. Aslında çok kısa süre öncesine kadar ben de COBOL’un bittiği- ni düşünenlerdendim ki yakın bir zamanda bir yerde bu eski dostla karşılaştım. Yıllar evvel az da olsa haşır neşir olduğum bu dilden ne kadar uzaklaştığı- mı da tekrar kurcalamaya baş- ladığımda anladım. Bu yazı dizisinde aslında benim gibi olanları ya da hiç COBOL ile tanışmayanları hedef tahtama oturtuyorum. Artık bu devle tanışma vakti geldi veya bu devi hatırlama vakti geldi. COBOL ölmedi! O bir efsane: COBOL Hadi başlayalım! 17
  19. 19. 4. PROCEDURE DIVISION (Yöntem Bölümü) : Programın verilen problemi çözmesi için gerekli komutların yazıldığı bölümdür. Bölümleri de kenara koyarsak başlayabiliriz. Öncelikle bize bir editör lazım ki; yeni öğrenecekler için en iyi editör Notepad’dir. Alternatif olarak da Turbo editörü Windows’da çok başarılı çalışan Hercules’i kullanabilirsiniz. COBOL’un en bilindik kurallarından birisi dil İngilizcedir ve büyük harflerle kodlama sağlanır. Örnek vermek gerekirse; DECIMAL-POINT , POSITIVE , DECLARATIVES gibi tüm komutlar vs büyük harflerle İngiliz alfabesiyle yazılır. Meşhur ‘’Hello World’’ ve COBOL. Gelecek yazı da görüşmek üzere. IDENTIFICATION DIVISION. PROGRAM-ID. HELLO. PROCEDURE DIVISION. DISPLAY 'Hello World'. STOP RUN. Anlatmak istediğim çok şey var. Amiga deyince zihinde, tinde ya da nöronlarda bir çalkalanma oluyor. Cam içinde kum dolu süs eşyaları vardır ya, çalkaladıkça yeni bir şekil çıkar. Öyle bir durum Amiga... Bunca yıla rağmen varamadığımız ve asla varamayacağı- mız (ki olması gereken budur) nirnava limanlarının daimi feneri gibi yanıp sönüyor. Peki, bugün bir insan neden Amiga kullanır, kullanmalıdır? Aslında tek taraflı münazara tadında birkaç noktaya değinmek istiyorum. Baştan uyarıyım: Yazının ilk önce başlığını attım. Genelde tersi olur. Yazı biter, başlık atarım. Bu sefer çerçeve belli, oku hazırlıyo- rum. Fonda da Tom Petty Heartbreakers çalıyor. Ona göre siz de fazlalıklarınız varsa bir halledin. Oyun dünyasında nostalji ya da retro rüzgarlarının her zamankin- den fazla estiği bir dönem yaşıyor. Ancak bence bu akımın nedeni yeni nesil oyuncuların eskiye özlem duyması değil. Değişimin bence esas nedeni 30 yaşını geçen eski neslin günümüzde aradı- ğını bulamaması. Bunun sonucunda da özellikle zamanında para- sızlıktan yaşayamadığı bazı şeylerin peşine düşmesi. Amiga bu açıdan enteresan. Hâlâ düşük bütçeli olsa da oyun çıkıyor. Yeni donanımlar geliyor. Herkesin kafasına göre takıldığı bir camia ve platform görevi görüyor Amiga. İbrahim Kavaklı 18 KRALI SOYAN AMİGA’NIN MODERN TEPEGÖZLERLE SAVAŞI
  20. 20. Bir kişi 2018’de neden “ilk” defa Amiga kullan- malı? Soru kritik... Cevap ise hayati... Şimdi geliyoruz yeni neslin Amiga başta olmak üzere eski / yaşlı sistemlerle tanışmasının önemine. Birkaç hızlı başlık ile özellikle bilgisayar oyunlarını ilgilendi- ren fikirlerimi açıklayayım. Dil gelişimi Türkiye’de oyun sektörü diye kulağa havalı gelen bence içi doldurulamayan terimi kulla- nanlar hemen yanında oyun basını diye bir ifadeye yer veriyor. Oyun basınımız bence ken- dini çok tekrar ediyor. Az kişi çalışıp hızla içerik üretmeye çalışırken ortaya parlak fikirler ve etkileyici bir dil çıkmıyor. Çıkamaz da... Siteye tıklanma gelecek SEO’ya uygun olacak diye fab- rika gibi üretim olursa ne yazık ki nicel açıdan eksik kalırız. Ancak eski dergilere baktığımızda (özellikle Amiga Format, CU Amiga gibi yabancı kaynaklar) çok farklı üsluplar görüyoruz. Türk Oyun Basınının (Of be!) geçmiş ile köprü kurup kullandığı dili özgünleştirip geliştirmesi gerekli. Dil düşünceyi etkiler... Dili geliştirdik sırada düşünceler var. Facebook’ta falan gruplara girip çıkıyorum. Koca koca adamlar God of War deyip duruyor. Baştan söyleyeyim. İsterse kimse kabul etmesin: Son çıkan God of War, serinin uzak ara en başarısız oyunudur. Oyun, vurdu kırdı (hack’n slash’in kendimce Türkçesi) türüne boyut katacağım diye RPG öğeleri, hikaye anla- tımı falan deniyor. Deniyor da... Kullanılan motor o kadar havada duruyor ki ortada bir fizik yok. Sadece üst üste gelen script olaylar. Güya yerin dibine giren bir solucan sizin zıpladığınız- da varacağınız noktadan beliriyor, adamın kaç metreden attığı ok sizin birkaç saniye sonra varacağınız yere nokta atışı otomatik düşüyor. Bunlar gerçek zamanlı bir fiziğin sonucu değil. Oyunu en zorda oynayın ne dediğimi anlaya- caksınız. Daha düşük seviyelerde düşmanlar kolay öldüğü için hatalar batmıyor. Ancak düş- manlar zorlaştıkça oyunun falsoları ortaya çıkı- yor. Oturup tekniğinizi geliştirmek yerine oyunla boğuşuyorsunuz. Birkaç yıl içinde, muh- temelen bu oyunun remaster’ı PlayStation 5’e çıktığında “Ya biz bunu nasıl bu kadar sevmişiz? O kadar iyi değilmiş” diyeceksiniz. Bana katılmıyor musunuz? Çok güzel... En azından farklı bir fikir öne sürdüm. Bunu da özellikle Commodore ve Amiga dönemlerim- den edindiğim tecrübelere borçluyum. Şimdi size God of War’dan şaibeli bir şekilde daha iyi olduğunu iddia ettiğim bir oyunla yazımı sonlandırayım. 2015 yapımı Grow Home oynayın. Nedir Grow Home? Basit bir oyun. Robotu canlandırıyoruz. Ağaç dallarını uzata uzata uzay gemimize varmaya çalışıyoruz. Açık uçlu bir platform. Zaman zaman Wall-E hüznünde. Yer yer Journey tadında. Neyse, oynar bakarsınız. Oyunun dağıtımcısı Ubi- soft. Ancak önemli nokta yapımcılar. Oyunun arkasında eski dost Reflections stüdyosu var. Ubisoft zamanında Shadow of the Beast’i yapan bu stüdyoyu bünyesi- ne dahil etmiş. Bu “basit” oyunda adamlar hâlâ bir şeyler denemeye devam ediyor. Cesurlar. Zamanında kralı soymuş, tepegöz- leri alt etmiş bir ırkın soyundan geldikleri belli. Berk İybar gaddarjoker@gmail.com 19 Grow Home
  21. 21. Sevgili Özay, öncelikle söyleşi istediğimizi geri çevirmeyip kabul ettiğin için çok teşekkür ederim. Bize biraz kendinden bahseder misin? Nerede yaşı- yorsun? Ne işle uğraşıyorsun? Çanakkale’de yaşayan iki çocuk babası, asıl mesleği Matematik Öğretmenliği olduğu halde part time Gümrük Muhafaza Memur- luğu yapan full time retro bilgi- sayar tutkunu kendi halinde bir insanım. :) Bu sayımızda commodore.gen.tr forumunda yaptığı birbirinden güzel projelerle tanıdığımız Özay TURAY ya da forumdaki ismiyle Simon ile bir söyleşi gerçekleştirdik. Umarım beğenir- siniz. Girişte de belirttiğim gibi biz seni daha çok commodore.gen.tr forumundaki birbirinden güzel projeler, ilginç konular ve yerinde çözüm önerilerinden. yardımlarından tanıyoruz. Herhangi bir elektronik öğrenimi gördün mü? Bu proje merakı nereden geliyor? Retro bilgisayarlar ile ilgili araştırmalarımı forumda paylaşmayı seviyorum. Sanırım Google amca beni sevdiğinden olsa gerek ara- dıklarımı kolay buluyorum ve konu hakkında fikrim olmasa bile araştırma sonuçlarımla da olsa benimle aynı zevke sahip insanlara yardım etmeyi de seviyorum. Bu sebeple vakit buldukça forumda aktif oluyorum, tabiri caiz ise forumda yatıp kalkıyorum diyebiliriz. Elektronik alanında herhangi bir eğitim almadım fakat çocuklu- ğumdan gelen bir elektronik merakı her zaman vardı aslında. O zamanlar yeterli imkan olmadığı için TEES’in elektronik deney setinin kitapçığının fotokopisini çektirmiştim ve yapmak istediğim devrelerin malzemelerini elektronik malzeme satan bir dükkandan alır tahta saplı havyam ile uzay montaj veya mukavva karton üze- rine lehimlerdim. Tabi yine imkansızlıklardan ve baskı devre yap- manın kimyasal gerektirmesi sebebiyle zamanla bu hobiden vaz- geçtim, ta ki iş güç sahibi olup imkansızlıklar azalıncaya ve Dirty- PCBs.com’u keşfedinceye kadar. Bu esnada Eagle ile baskı devre tasarlamayı öğrendim ve tabi bu hobiyi en büyük tutkum olan retro bilgisayarlar için kullanmasam ayıp olurdu. :) ÖZAY TURAY ile Röportaj: Röportajı Yapan Alper Ocak 20
  22. 22. Konsollara karşı da ilgilisin. Homebrew uyglulamalardan softmod'a kadar yelpazen bayağı geniş. Bir yandan da bu retro proeler var. İki çocuklu bir baba için aslında oldukça yorucu olmuyor mu? Bu arada yeni doğan oğlun için de tebrik ederim. Evet, zevklerim arasında konsolları kırmak da var. Kırmak derken softmod’u kastediyorum tabi, mecbur kalmadıkça çip’li konsol kullanmıyorum ve henüz kırılamamış güncel konsolları arşivime katmıyorum. Öyle sıkı bir oyuncu olmadığım için elimdekiler bana yetiyor. PS3’deki kopya oyun oynatma programı multiMan’ın Türkçe çevirisini ben yaptım bu arada. TETU’nun kardeşi minik Ömer Mete’miz doğduktan sonra (ona da bir takma isim bulmak lazım) biraz zaman sıkıntısı oldu aslında ama zamanla bünye uyum sağlayacaktır diye düşünüyorum. Bu arada iyi dilekleriniz için teşekkür ederim. Projeleri yaparken amacım yurtdışından bir şekilde alınabilecek bile olsalar pahalı donanımları forumdaşlarıma uygun fiyatla sunabilmek. Bu şekilde sıradaki projelerin malzemesi için bir miktar kaynak da oluşuyor. Zaten benim projele- rim delimawi ve i_r_on’unkiler gibi özgün projeler değil de daha çok çakma tabir edeceğimiz olması gerekenden pahalıya satılan retro donanımların replikası projeler olduğu için bana kısaca forumun çinlisi de diyebilirsiniz. :D Peki bu retro ve oyun konsolu dışında Özay Turay'ın başka ne hobileri var? Kalan vakitlerinde (tabi varsa öyle bir şey) neler yaparsın? Eşimle beraber takip ettiğimiz yabancı diziler var, evdeki çok amaçlı sunucum ile (evet evde HP ProLiant MicroServer sunucum var ve kendi web sitem e-turay.com’u da orada barındırıyo- rum) torrent’ten indirip seyrediyoruz ve eş dost ister diye arşivliyorum. Kickboks’ta 2. dan siyah kuşak sporcu ve 1. kademe antrenörüm ama iş-güç, çoluk-çocuk derken zaman ayıra- maz oldum maalesef. Hatta eşim ile kickboks sayesinde tanıştık. :D 21
  23. 23. Bu arada TETU da (büyük oğlu) sıkı bir retrocu ve oyuncu olacak gibi. Senin bu çalışmaların- dan nasıl etkileniyor? O da meraklı mı bu işlere. Yoksa bulaşmasını istemiyor musun? Amman oğlum ben ettim sen etme babında. Evet, o da sıkı bir Commodore 64’cü, 2 yaşın- dan beri Commodore logosunu tanıyor ve gerek gerçek Commodore 64’te gerekse table- tinde yüklü emülatörde oyun oynuyor. Bu sıra- lar tamir ettiğim arızalı Amiga 1200 anakartı ile kurduğum sistem sayesinde Amiga ile de tanıştı, birlikte Lemmings oynadık geçen gün. Yani yavaştan çakma Amiga projeleri bekleye- bilirsiniz diyelim. TETU aynı zamanda sıkı bir Wii oyuncusu. En sevdiği oyunlar Mario, Sonic ve Kirby serileri. Oyun oynamadığı zamanlarda da tabletiyle YouTube’dan oyun videoları sey- rediyor, sonra da “haaa burası demek ki böyle geçiliyormuş” diyerek tekrar oyuna koşuyor. Kendi tabiriyle 12 yaşına geldiğinde benim işlerimi (akşamları bilgisayar başında takılma- mı ve retro bilgisayarlar ile uğraşmamı kaste- diyor) devralacakmış. Ben de bayrağı devret- mek ve biraz dinlenmek için sabırsızlıkla bekli- yorum bakalım. Eğer bu yolda ilerlemek isterse sonuna kadar da destekleyeceğim. :) Peki her retrocu'nun korkulu rüyası olan hanım olayı nasıl sende? Benim gibi sende bir Amiga veya Atari vs alırken elli tane kılıf uydurmak zorunda kalıyor musun? Buna para vermedim, bi arkadaş hediye etti, onda bir tane daha varmış aynısından gibi. Yani eşinin bakışı nasıl bu retro olayına? Bu konuda gerçekten çok şanslıyım, sağ olsun eşim bu konularda çok anlayışlı olduğundan ve evimizin salonunu misafir odası gibi değil de oturma odası gibi günlük hayatımızda da kul- landığımız için boşa çıkan odayı işgal ederek oyun köşesi ve mini bir atölyeye dönüştürme- me bile sesini çıkarmadı gerisini siz hesap edin artık. Zaten çok fazla cihaz da almıyorum mümkün oldukça ama tabi arada ben de bu ufak hileleri kullanmak zorunda kalabiliyorum. Zaman aşımına uğrayınca sorun kalmıyor zaten. :D İlk bilgisayarını merak ediyorum aslında. Her tanıştığım arkadaşıma bunu muhakkak soruyo- rum. Bir takıntı oldu bende. Neydi ilk bilgisaya- rın? Ve bununla ilgili illaki aklında kalan küçük bir anın vardır. Bilgisayar ile ilk tanışmam ortaokul zamanla- rında en yakın arkadaşım olan (hala da öyledir) Serkan’ın Commodore 64’ü ile oldu ama üniver- siteye gidene kadar kendime ait bir bilgisaya- rım olmadı. Uzun zaman Amiga hayali kurdum ama ailemin maddi durumu yetersiz olduğu için maalesef uzun süre bilgisayar sahibi olamadım. Bu beni oldukça hırslandırmış olacak ki okul kütüphanesinden aldığım bilgisayar kitapları ile teorik olarak da olsa önce C, daha sonra Pascal ve Basic programlama dillerini öğren- dim. Aynı zamanda DOS işletim sistemini de daha bilgisayarım olmadan öğrenmiştim. Canım babam sağ olsun emekli olduğunda aldığı ikra- miyenin büyük bir kısmını kullanarak 1350 dolara üniversiteye giriş hediyesi olarak 1993 sonuna doğru bana Escort marka 486 DX4-100 işlemcili, 4MB RAM’li, 850MB HDD’li, ses kartı olmayan ama 2 hızlı Vertos marka bir CD sürücüsü olan ilk bilgisayarımı aldı. Bilgi olarak çok dolu olduğum halde hızlı klavye kul- lanamadığım için içimde fırtınalar koptuğunu hala dün gibi hatırlıyorum. Ama klavyeye alışınca yazdığım kodların derlendiğinde direk çalışmasının, bilgileri pratiğe dökmenin verdiği haz anlatılmaz yaşanır. 22
  24. 24. Daha sonra harçlıklardan biriktirerek Windows 95 kurabilmek için 4MB ekstra RAM’e 120 dolar, Prince of Persia 2’nin müziklerini duyduktan sonra almak zorunda kaldığım ses kartına da 135 dolar gibi bir para verdiğimi hatırlıyorum. Tabi Commodore 64 ilk göz ağrım olduğu için üniversitede sınıf arkadaşlarımdan birinden de Commodore 64 almayı da ihmal etmedim. ;) Şu an sahip olduğun retro cihaz ve konsollar neler? Şu anda retro bilgisayar olarak 2 tane 1541-II disket sürücüsü ile birlikte bir tane Commodore 64’üm, bir tane Cortex Floppy Emülatör’lü standart Amiga 500’üm ve bir tane de ACA-1221ec turbo kartlı Amiga 500 klavyeli Amiga 1200’üm var. Elimden zamanında 1 tane A590 harddisk ve Supra28 turbo kartlı Amiga 500, 3 tane Amiga 3000, 1 tane Commodore 128D, farklı zamanlarda 3 tane Amiga 1200, 1 tane Amstrad CPC 464 ve 1 tane Amstrad CPC 6128 (bkz. Anne Ben Amstrad’çı Oldum forum başlığı) gibi retro bilgisayarlar geçmesine rağmen şu anda hepsi forumdan tanıdığım, onlara iyi baktıklarına inandığım arkadaşlarımdalar. Konsol olarak da elime geçme sırasına göre Nintendo Wii (SoftMod), XBox 1 (TSOP Flash), Slim PS3 (Cobra CFW), Fat PS2 (FreeMCBoot), Xbox360 (JTAG), Fat PS1 (Çipli) ve bir tane de Famiclone sahibi- yim. İyi ki fazla cihaz almıyormuşum, bir de alsam ne olacakmış bilmiyorum. :D 23
  25. 25. Özellikle sahip olmak istediğin ama henüz olamadığın retro bir cihaz var mı? XBox’ın atası olması sebebiyle Dreamcast, proje geliştirme potansiyeli sebebiyle Atari XL/XE serisi, Workbench benzeri TOS işletim sistemi ile Atari ST serisi ve daha birçok retro bilgisayar ilgimi çekiyor. Amstrad’a da her ne kadar elimden çıkarmış olsam da ileride bir gün belki tekrar Amstrad CPC 6128 alabilirim. Ama malum yer ve zaman problemi sebebiyle erteliyorum sürek- li, bir gün daha büyük bir evim olursa onlar ve niceleri de olur inşallah. :P Sevgili Özay, bu güzel ve samimi cevapların için çok teşekkür ederim. Hayatta herşeyin gön- lünce olması dileğiyle... Öncelikle bu söyleşiye beni layık gördüğünüz için çok teşekkür ederim. BitSector! Dergisi retro camiası için çok güzel bir armağan, inşallah çok uzun soluklu bir dergi olur da nice sayılarını okuruz. Son olarak, senden biz Atariciler için de bir proje istiyor ve bekliyoruz. Ona göre... Evet sevgili Speccy severler bu sayımızdaki favori oyunumuz, Spe- ctrum'un bağımlılık ve bir o kadar da sinir yapan :) oyunu, Moon Alert. İlk olarak, 1982 yılında, Irem firması tarafından arcade salonları için, Moon Patrol adıyla piyasaya sürülen oyun, zaman içerisinde Atari 2600, Commodore64, Vic-20, Apple II, Atari ST, Atari800, MSX ve Pc platformlarında aynı isimle çıkartılsa da, Ocean firması 1984 yılında oyunu piyasaya sürerken ismini, Moon Alert olarak değiştirmiş. Oyunumuzun konusu; uzayda devriye görevimizi yaparken, Space Fighter7 isimli gemimiz uzaylılar tarafından vurularak ay yüzeyine düşürülüyor. Neyseki gemi içerisindeki aynı anda çift yönlü (yukarı ve ileri) ateş edebilme özelliğine sahip, Moon Rova görev aracımız hasar gör- memiş. Moon Rova'ya atlayarak üssümüze ulaşmaya çalışıyoruz. Tabii bu o kadar da kolay olmuyor. Yolda bizleri bekleyen bir çok tehlike bulunmakta. Oyunda; ay yüzeyinde aracımızla önümüze çıkan engellerin üzerinden atlayarak veya ateş ederek ilerliyoruz. Benim en çok hoşuma giden özelliği, ay yüzeyindeki yerçekimine dikkat edil- miş olması. Yani aracımız bir anda zıplayıp, atlamıyor. Bu atlayış ve zıplamalar yerçekimi hissi verebilmek için daha yumuşak bir şekilde oluyor. Bunda da ciddi anlamda başarılı olmuş diyebi- lirim. Toplamda 26 bölüm, 300 ekrandan oluşan oyunda, 3 canımız var. Fakat her 10.000 puanda ekstra bir can daha kazanıyoruz. Vurulduğumuzda veya aracımız kratere düşüp patladığında, bulunduğumuz bölümün başından başlıyoruz. Moon Alert. 24
  26. 26. Oyunun kontrol tuşları ise oldukça kulla- nışlı. Alt sıradaki tuşlar ile aracımızın ileri-geri hızını ayarlıyoruz, orta sıradaki tuşlar ateş etmemizi sağlıyor, üst sıradaki tuşlar ile de engellerin üzerinden zıplayab- liyoruz. Oyunun yüklenmesi esnasında, nefis bir grafik ekranımızda beliriyor. Yükleme tamamlanınca, yine aynı güzellikte bir müzik bizi karşılıyor. Sonuçta; Spectrum'da AY chip'ini saymaz ve müziklerin Beep komutu ile yapıldığını düşünürsek, müziğin ne denli başarılı olduğunu anlarsınız :) Bu ekranda, Enter'a basarak oyunun bilgi ekranına ulaşıyoruz. Bu ekran da oyunun programcıları ve grafikeri, control tuşları, joystick, oyun puan bilgileri vs.. gibi credits ve info bulunmakta. Space tuşu ile de oyunun ön ayarlarını yapabiliyoruz. İlk ekranda bize joystick kullanıp kullanmayacağımız soruluyor. Eğer kul- lanacaksak Y, kullanmayacaksak da N diyo- ruz. Sonraki ekran da ise bize oyuncu sayısı soru- luyor. Oyunda 2.nci oyuncu seçeneği de mevcut. Bir arkadaşınız ile kapışabilirsiniz ;) 25
  27. 27. neyse artık orasını da oynayıp görün :) Gra- fikler ve renkler uyumlu. Belki arkaplanda biraz starfield tarzı efekt olsaydı daha iyi olabilirdi. Tabii, Spectrum'un teknik özellikle- rini düşünüce bunun o kadar da kolay olma- dığı ortada. Benimki sadece temenni :) Oyuncu sayısını da belirledikten sonra oyun ekranımıza geçiyoruz. İlk ekranda, Space Figh- ter7'nin enkazı arkamızda, Moon Rova ile ilerle- meye başlıyoruz. Oyunda ilginç bir özellik ise, bölümler alfabe harfleri ile belirtilmiş olması. Yani A harfinden başlayıp, Z harfinde oyunu bitiriyoruz. Ekranın sağ üst bölümündeki yeşil, sarı ve kırmızı renkler, bize yaklaşan tehlikeler ile ilgili sinyal veriyor. Oyunda soldan sağa doğru ilerliyoruz. İlerledikçe de karşımıza çeşitli engeller çıkıyor. Büyük kaya parçalarını ateş ederek yok edebiliyoruz, krater- ler üzerinden atlıyoruz. Bu atlamalar esnasında aracımızın ay yüzeyine uygun olarak yumuşak hareketini dikkate alarak, engelleri aşmak için bazen hızlanmak bazen de yavaşlamak gereki- yor. Bu yüzden atlayış esnasında mesafeyi iyi ayarlamanız gerekiyor. Ayrıca ilerleyen bölüm- lerde karşımıza gemimizi düşüren ufo'lar yeniden geliyor ve yarım kalan işlerini tamamlamak isti- yorlar :)) Neyseki, Moon Nova'mız yukarı doğruda ateş ediyor ve hepsini avlayabiliyoruz. Yanlız dikkat edin, ufo'lara bakarken ay yüzeyindeki kraterlere düşmeyin ;) Oynanış olarak orta seviye zorlukta. Zorluk dere- cesi giderek artan bir şekilde ustaca ayarlanmış. Ben en fazla G harfine kadar gelebildim. F harfi- ne geldiğinizde ise süpriz bir müzikle karşılaşı- yorsunuz. Şöyleki ..... Kemal Akyürek 26
  28. 28. Dünya zor durumda! Dev bir uzay kayası Dünya ’ya son hızla yaklaşmakta. Bu keşfi yapan Albert Eyestrain in ta kendisi. Ve kayayı durdurabilecek tek kişi de o. Dün- yanın uzak bir köşesinde, dağların içinde kurduğu labo- ratuvarında çalışmalarına başladı bile. Ama yardıma ihtiyacı var. Bir süredir kendisinden haber alınamıyor. Kötü bir güç tarafından engellendiği düşünülüyor. Kahramanlarımızın isimleri; Alman (Herr Krusche) Özelliği: Bira içmek :) İngiliz (Fortisque-Smithe) Özelliği: Kriket oyuncusu Fransız (Henri Beaucoup) Özelliği: Tek tekerlekli bisiklet kullanmakta usta Amerikalı (Big John Caine) Özelliği: Usta at binicisi Çinli (Wu Pong) Özelliği: Fotoğrafçı Her birinin kendine özel yetenekleri var. Bu yeteneği oyunun ilerleyen bölümlerinden birinde kullanacaklar. Amacımız Albert Eyestrain ‘e yardımcı olmak demiştik. Ama önce onu bulmalıyız. Gizli bir labo- ratuvarda çalışıyor önce laboratuvarına ulaşabilmek için çeşitli nesneler toplamalı ve kullan- malıyız. Oyunumuza başlamadan önce karakterimizi seçiyoruz. Ben şimdi Herr Krusche ile oynanışı anlatacağım. Oyuna başladık. Biraz da ekran ile ilgili bilgiler vereyim. Sol altta kaç hakkımız olduğu gösteri- liyor. 3 hakla başlıyoruz. Sağ altta ise topladığımız nesneler görülüyor. 1 ve 2 tuşları ile bu bölümü hareket ettirebiliriz. Kullanmak istediğimiz nesneyi S tuşu ile alabiliriz. Klavyede bir de bize yardımcı olacak T tuşumuz var. O anki ekranda hangi nesneye ihtiyacımız olduğunu bize gösterecek. Joystick ile hareket ettirdiğimiz kahramanımız ateş tuşu ile zıplayacaktır. Karakterimizi klavye ile yönetmek isterseniz (Z tuşu sola, X tuşu sağa, Boşluk tuşu zıplama, U tuşu da yukarı) Ona ulaşmak ve dünyayı kurtarmasına yardımcı olmak için Dünyanı ileri gelen 5 ülkesi birleşi- yor ve en meşhur maceracı kahramanlarını görevlendiriyorlar. (Fıkradaki gibi, Fransız, Alman, Amerikalı, İngiliz ve Çinli uçağa binmişler) Terramex (Amiga) 27
  29. 29. İlk ekrandayız. Burada ilk dikkatimizi çeken nesne Elektrik süpürgesi oluyor. Çölün ortasında ne işi var diye düşünmeden edemiyoruz. Aynı zamanda içinden yaratık çıkan bir kaya ve uçan tarih öncesi yaratıklar. Bunlara temas edersek bir canımız gider :) Elektrik süpürgesini aldığımızda, kah- ramanımızın onu temizlik için değil de uçmak için kullanıyor.. (Harry Potter neredesin?) Hemen bulutlara doğru yükselelim. Damlalara dikkat ederek sütunun üze- rindeki ACME takım çantasını alıyoruz. Tekrar elektrik süpürgesini alıp sol taraftaki sütuna doğru uçun. S ile elektrik süpürgesini bırakıp diğer ekrana geçelim. Sola doğru durmadan yürümeliyiz. Kahramanımız bunu yapmak istemediğini belirtecek ama biz vaz geçmiyoruz ve o da atlıyor ve bulutun üzerine konuyor. Barut fıçısı- nı alıp sol taraftaki duvara doğru atlı- yoruz. Yine inat edecek ama sonunda atlayacak :) Ekranın sağına doğru hareket edelim. Toplamamız gereken objeler, Bir flüt ve top. Flüt bizi yılanlardan koruyor. Topu aldığımız ekranda bir kuyu göreceğiz. Zıplayarak içine giriyoruz. Kuyu bizi bir mağaraya götü- recek. Dev su damlalarına, ve kayalardan çıkan yaratık- lara dikkat ederek sola doğru ilerliyoruz. Alacağımız nesneler, Bir fotoğraf makinası ve barut fıçısı. Ekranın sağına doğru devam edip yukarı çıkıyoruz. İlk başladığımız ekrana kadar sola ilerleyip, elektrik süpürgesi ile yukarı çıkacağız. Elektrik süpürgesini bırakıp sağa doğru ilerleyelim. 28
  30. 30. Parşömeni ve sağa doğru ilerleyip, sütunun dibindeki demir külçesini alıyoruz. Tekrar yukarı çıkarak sağa ilerliyoruz ve tek tekerlekli bisikleti alıyoruz. Sağdaki ekranda almamız gereken nesne ise bir şemsiye. Sütunun üzerindeki şemsiyeyi, uçan yaratıklara dikkat ederek alalım. Şemsiyeyi ne için kullanacağımızı anlıyoruz. Bir paraşüt gibi kullanarak aşağı iniyoruz. Aşağıdayız. Şimdi sola doğru ilerleyerek kuyu- dan aşağı iniyoruz. Ekranın sağına doğru ilerliyoruz. Aşağı indiği- miz merdiveni geçip devam ediyoruz. Karşımıza bir boşluk geliyor. Burayı nasıl aşacağımızı Kah- ramanımıza T tuşu ile soruyoruz. O da ACME takım çantasına ihtiyacımız var. Takım çantası- nı seçip ilerlediğimizide, önümüzde bir köprü oluşacak ve karşıya geçeceğiz. Sağa doğru devam ettiğimizde, altında yılanlar olan bir başka köprü ile karşılaşıyoruz. Burayı da geçmek için flüt ü kullanacağız. Tabi sadece yılanlar yok, dev su damlalarına da dikkat! Hoplaya zıplaya yolumuza devam ediyoruz. Ve karşımıza bir trambolin çıkıyor. Trambolinin üzerine zıplayarak üst ekrana geçiyoruz. Burada almamız gereken nesneler bir körük, kırbaç ve mahmuz.. Şemsiye ile aşağı atlamayı düşünmeyin bile. T tuşu ile buradan nasıl çıka- cağımızı öğrenebiliriz. Evet flüt ile aşağı inece- ğiz. Burayı çözmeyi sizlere bırakıyorum :) Sola doğru yol alıp merdiven ile kuyudan çıka- cağız..Hiç durmadan ekranın sağına doğru gidi- yoruz. Son ekranda karşımıza bir sıcak hava balonu çıkıyor. T tuşu ile ne yapmamız gerekti- ğini öğreniyoruz. Evet körük balonu hareket ettirmemiz için gerekli. Bundan sonra geri dönüş yok, buraya kadar ki tüm nesneleri almış olmalısınız yoksa oyunun ileriki kısımlarında tıkanır kalırsınız. Körüğü alıp balona binelim. En tepeye ulaştı- ğımızda balonu sağa doğru hareket ettirip tepenin üzerine indiriyoruz. Tepenin üzerin- deki mavi-yeşil renkli anti-radyasyon ilacını alıp şemsiye ile aşağı atlıyoruz. Şimdi karşımıza bir top, havuz ve barut fıçısı çıkıyor. Barut fıçısını alın ama topa yaklaşma- dan S tuşu ile nesneyi değiştirin. Topun içine bineceğiz ama ilk ekranlardan birinde, bulu- tun üzerinden aldığımız büyük barut fıçısını kullanacağız. O bizi karşıya geçirecek. Top ile karşıya fırlatıldıktan sonra şemsiyeyi alarak aşağı atlıyoruz. Ekranın soluna ilerlediğimizde karşımıza Albert Eyestrain ‘in hayatımızı değiştiren for- mülü çıkıyor. Ama formülü bir muhafız koru- makta. Formülü ele geçirmek için her kahra- mana özel olan gücü kullanılacak. Oyunda Alman kahraman, bira içerek muhafızı yeni- yor :) 29
  31. 31. Ekranın sağına devam edin ve beyaz renkli bira fıçısını alıp muhafızın olduğu ekrana gelin. Fıçı ile muhafıza yaklaştığınızda, Alman’ın bira içme performansına dayanama- yan muhafız yıkılacak ve formülü alacaksınız. Diğer kahramanlar da bu bölümü geçmek için, kültürlerine uygun yöntemler kullanıyorlar :) Ekranın sağına doğru ilerliyoruz ve işte sonunda laboratuvara ulaştık. Sağdaki odaya girip kristali almalıyız. Ama oda yerçekimsiz ve içeride süzülmek oldukça zor. Kristali aldıktan sonra asansör ile yukarı çıkıyoruz. Sol tarafa ilerleyip merdivenden üst kata çıkalım. Burası da profesörün gözlem evi. Felakete ne kadar kaldığını buradan görebiliriz. Evet fazla vaktimiz kalmamış hemen işimize döne- lim :) Yeşil robota dikkat ederek aşağı inelim ve asan- sörün olduğu ekrana kadar sola ilerleyelim. Asansörle çıkmadan merdiven ile bir üst kata çıkıyoruz. Hep sağa doğru ilerleyip merdivenler- den çıkın. Karşınıza bir vampir, iblis veya ona benzer mahluk çıkacak. Kahramanımız, bunu yenmek için bir haç ’a ihtiyacımız olduğunu söy- lüyor. Böyle bir şey almadık. Ama yapabiliriz. İlk bölümlerde bulutların üzerinde aldığımız demir külçesini ve iki ekran aşağıdaki örs ’ü kullanarak Haç yapıyoruz, haç ile iblise doğru yürüyünce kaçıyor ve yolumuz da açılıyor :) Formülü kullanarak köprüyü geçiyoruz. Ve sonunda Profesör’e ulaştık. Formül’ü kendisine verelim. Ama daha eksik çok fazla malzeme var. İlk i bir elbise askısı Bütün bu malzemeleri toparlamak ve profesör’e getirmek için asansörün olduğu ekrana ilerliyo- ruz. Bir kat yukarı çıkıyoruz, 3 kafadan bacaklı yaratığın olduğu yerde sola gidip köprüden geçiyoruz. Ama köprüden geçerken sürekli zıp- lamak gerekiyor. Yoksa aşağı düşüyoruz. Köp- rüden geçtik, sağa doğru ilerleyince alacağımız ilk nesne 9v luk bir pil. Bir sonraki ekranda kar- şımıza yine bir trambolin çıkıyor. Yeşil robota dikkat edip üzerine zıplıyoruz ve bir üst ekrana geçiyoruz. Burada ayar kolu’nu alıp sola doğru ilerliyoruz. Yolun sonunda şemsiye ile aşağı iniyoruz. Sola doğru ilerlediğimizde karşımıza, Profesörün bizden istediği elbise askısı çıkıyor. Damlalara ve yerden çıkan yaratığa dikkat edip askıyı alıp sola doğru yürüyoruz. Bu ekranda Profesörün laboratuvara ışınlanmak için kullan- dığı ışınlama cihazı var. ışınlama cihazını kullan- mak için, laboratuvara ilk girişte, yerçekimsiz odada aldığımız kristali kullanacağız. Kristali soldaki alana bırakıp, sağdaki kabine girdiğiniz- de, bizi başka bir bölüme ışınlayacak. Asansör ile en alt kata iniyoruz ve sağa doğru ilerliyoruz. En altta karşımıza çıkan robot bize zarar vermiyor ama, iki sağ ekran- daki büyük gözlü yeşil robota dokunmayın. İki sağ ekran ilerledik ve merdivenden çıka- rak, ölçü kabına benzeyen şeyi alıyoruz. 30
  32. 32. Mağaraların bir başka kısmındayız.. Sola doğru ilerleyeceğiz. Ama bundan önce ilk bölümlerde balon ile çıkıp aldığımız mavi yeşil renkteki ilacıi seçiyoruz. Sola doğru ilerleyip nükleer cihazı alıyoruz ve sağa geçiyoruz. Rayların olduğu ekranda yukarıdan düşen damlalara dikkat ederek ilerliyoruz. Ayar kolunu sağ üsteki yuvaya takıp yan ekrana geçelim. Burada karşı taraftan gelen sepete binip karşıya geçi- yoruz. Damlayan sular ve yaratıklara yakalanmadan en sağdaki topu alın. Bu da son nesnemiz- di. Şimdi toplanan bütün bu nesneleri Profesöre vermelisiniz. Açıklamamız bu kadar, Laboratuvara geri dönüp profesörün dünya yı nasıl kurtardığını izleyebi- lirsiniz :) İşlemcilere Bakış İşlemciler basit yapılar şeklinde başlamış ve günümüzde kullandığımız son derece karmaşık işlemciler ortaya çıkmıştır. Intel ilk işlemcisini üretmeden önce bilgisayarlar ve diğer elektronik devreler tek tek transis- törlerden ve ilkel tümleşik devrelerden oluşuyordu. Intel’in 1971’de ürettiği 4004 kodlu ilk işlemci ile durum değişti. Transistor ve direnç gibi öğeler, genel işlemler yapmak üzere tek bir elektronik devre üzerine yerleştirildiler, yani daha üst bir yapı olan işlemci şeklinde toparlan- dılar. Bir işlemcinin yapısı genel olarak şöyledir: 31 Kaan Akkurt
  33. 33. İşlemci içindeki yazmaçlar verileri tutar ve bu veriler üzerinden çarpma, bölme, karşılaştırma gibi işlemler yapılır. İşlemcinin yazmaçlarına veriler birçok yerden gelir ama temel olarak işlemci verileri RAM (Random Access Memory) bellekten alır. RAM de şöyle bir şeydir: Veriler bellekte hücreler şeklinde tutulur. Her hücrenin de bir adresi vardır; örneğin, yukarıda 13 nolu hücrede 314159 verisi bulunur. İşlemcinin verileri işlemesi için bellek adresini belirtmesi ve belirtilen adresteki veriyi alması ya da ilgili adrese bir veriyi yazması gerekir. Bu da aşağıdakine benzer bir yapıda olur: 32
  34. 34. S4G CRM S4G CRM le Şrketnzn Müşter İlşkler Yönetm En Üst Sevyeye Gelecek. Dğer sstemlernzle entegrasyon kapastesne sahp olup br çok özellğ kendsnde barındırmaktadır. PBX: 0840 346 75 47 Drekt Tel: 0555 498 36 55 Blg ve İletşm çn; nfo@s4g.emal S4G CRM
  35. 35. bulunmaktadır. İçindeki devreler yar- dımıyla programın ne yöne doğru dal- landığını tahmin edebilme yeteneğine sahiptir. Çalışma frekansı 4.10 GHz ve saniyede gerçekleştirebileceği işlem sayısı 80 milyardır. Bu işlemci yüzler- ce komuta sahiptir ve bunların içinde matematik-mantık işlemlerinin yanı sıra çokluortama yönelik onlarca komut, sanal makinelere destek ver- meye yarayan komutlar vb. bulunur. Yüzlerce komut iyi bir şey olmayabilir. Çünkü bu komutların bir kısmı hemen hiç kullanılmaz. Kullanılanların da sık- lığı çok değişkendir; bazıları çok kulla- nılırken bazıları az kullanılır. Bu yüzden 1980’lerin sonunda, 1990’la- rın başında yeni bir işlemci teknolojisi piyasaya çıktı; RISC. RISC, Reduced Instruction Set Computing (Azaltılmış Komut Takımına Sahip İşlemci) söz- cüklerinin kısaltmasıydı ve adından da anlaşılabileceği gibi, kendilerinden önce gelen klasik işlemcilere göre çok daha az komuta sahiptiler. Az sayıda komut, programların daha basit bir şekilde oluşturulabilmesine neden oluyordu. Komutların ve işlenecek verilerin büyüklüğü de sabitti. Bu sabitlik nedeniyle işlemcinin perfor- mansını arttıracak çeşitli mekanizma- lar kullanılabiliyordu. Yapılan testler- de RISC işlemciler geleneksel işlemci- lerden çok daha yüksek performans gösteriyordu. RISC işlemcilerin klasik işlemcileri yok edeceği düşünülüyor- du. İşlemci adres yolunu (address bus) kullanarak belle- ğin bir hücresinin adresini gösterir, veri yolunu (data bus) kullanarak da ilgili hücrenin içeriğine erişir, okur ya da yazar. İşlemcinin içindeki yazmaçların, adres ve veri yolları- nın büyüklüğü önemlidir. Yazmaçlar ne kadar büyük olursa işlemci bir anda o kadar fazla veriyi işleyebilir. Adres yolu ne kadar büyükse o kadar fazla belleği adresleyebilir. Veri yolu ne kadar büyükse bir anda o kadar veriyi alabilir/verebilir. Genel olarak yazmaçlar, adres ve veri yolları aynı büyüklüktedir. Örneğin, 32 bitlik bir işlemci dediği- mizde, işlemcinin içindeki yazmaçların, adres ve veri yollarının 32 bit büyüklüğünde olduğunu anlarız. Ama her zaman olduğu gibi, burada da bazı istisnalar vardır. Örneğin, Intel 8086 işlemcisini 16 bitlik bir işlemci olarak çıkarmıştı; 8086’nın yazmaçları, adres ve veri yolları 16 bitti. Ama o dönemde işlemci dışın- daki birçok devre, örneğin bellek devreleri 8 bitti. 16 bitlik devreler azdı ve olanlar da pahalıydı. Bu yüzden Intel 8088 adında başka bir işlemci çıkardı. Bu işlemcinin yazmaçları 16 bit ama veri yolu 8 bitti; böylelikle RAM başta olmak üzere, başka devrelere kolayca bağlanabiliyordu. Tekrar ilk işlemciye dönelim. 4004 içinde 2300 adet transistör bulunuyordu. Bu işlemcinin çalışma hızı 740 kHz idi ve saniyede 92000 matematik ya da mantık işlemi gerçekleştirebiliyordu. 16 adet pin’e (dış dünya ile bağlantıyı sağlayan tel) sahipti. 4004 o kadar ilkeldi ki adres ve veri yolları ayrı değildi: 4 adet pin hem veri aktarmak hem de adresleme yapmak için kullanılıyordu. 4004 dört bitlik bir işlem- ciydi: Aynı anda dört bitlik grupları işleyebiliyordu. Doğrudan kullanabileceği bellek ise yalnızca 4 KB idi. Temel işlemleri yapmak üzere 46 adet komuta sahipti (çarp, böl, karşılaştır gibi). Bir de şu an için Intel’in en üst işlemcisi olan i7-7920HQ kodlu işlem- ciye bakalım. Bu işlemcide bir milyar civarında tran- sistör bulunur. Pin sayısı 1366’dır. 64 bitlik bir işlem- cidir; yani bir anda 64 bitlik grupları işleyebilir. 4 milyar X 4 GB’lık bir belleğe doğrudan erişebilir. İçinde matematik işlemci, üç kanallı bellek yönetim devresi, görüntü işleme devresi bulunur. İçindeki dört adet çekirdeğin (core) her biri aynı anda 8 adet iş parçacığı (thread) işleyebilir. Her çekirdeğinde 64 KB’lık birinci düzey ara bellek ve 256 KB’lık ikincil düzey ara bellek bulunur ve bir de tüm çekirdeklerin paylaştığı 8 MB’lık üçüncü düzey ara bellek bulunmaktadır. İçindeki devreler yar- dımıyla programın ne yöne doğru dal- landığını tahmin edebilme yeteneğine sahiptir. Çalışma frekansı 4.10 GHz ve saniyede gerçekleştirebileceği işlem sayısı 80 milyardır. Bu işlemci yüzler- ce komuta sahiptir ve bunların içinde matematik-mantık işlemlerinin yanı sıra çokluortama yönelik onlarca komut, sanal makinelere destek ver- meye yarayan komutlar vb. bulunur. Yüzlerce komut iyi bir şey olmayabilir. Çünkü bu komutların bir kısmı hemen hiç kullanılmaz. Kullanılanların da sık- lığı çok değişkendir; bazıları çok kulla- nılırken bazıları az kullanılır. Bu yüzden 1980’lerin sonunda, 1990’la- rın başında yeni bir işlemci teknolojisi piyasaya çıktı; RISC. RISC, Reduced Instruction Set Computing (Azaltılmış Komut Takımına Sahip İşlemci) söz- cüklerinin kısaltmasıydı ve adından da anlaşılabileceği gibi, kendilerinden önce gelen klasik işlemcilere göre çok daha az komuta sahiptiler. Az sayıda komut, programların daha basit bir şekilde oluşturulabilmesine neden oluyordu. Komutların ve işlenecek verilerin büyüklüğü de sabitti. Bu sabitlik nedeniyle işlemcinin perfor- mansını arttıracak çeşitli mekanizma- lar kullanılabiliyordu. Yapılan testler- de RISC işlemciler geleneksel işlemci- lerden çok daha yüksek performans gösteriyordu. RISC işlemcilerin klasik işlemcileri yok edeceği düşünülüyor- du. İşler öyle gelişmedi. RISC işlemciler geleneksel işlemcilerle uyumlu değil- di. Geleneksel işlemciler için yazılmış programlar RISC işlemcili bilgisayar- larda çalışmıyordu. Yazılımlara büyük yatırım yapmış kişiler ve şirketler var olan yatırımlarını korumak istediler ve bu yeni teknolojiyi çok da iyi karşıla- madılar. Bu sırada geleneksel işlemci- leri üreten firmalar, özellikle Intel, İşlemci adres yolunu (address bus) kullanarak belle- ğin bir hücresinin adresini gösterir, veri yolunu (data bus) kullanarak da ilgili hücrenin içeriğine erişir, okur ya da yazar. İşlemcinin içindeki yazmaçların, adres ve veri yolları- nın büyüklüğü önemlidir. Yazmaçlar ne kadar büyük olursa işlemci bir anda o kadar fazla veriyi işleyebilir. Adres yolu ne kadar büyükse o kadar fazla belleği adresleyebilir. Veri yolu ne kadar büyükse bir anda o kadar veriyi alabilir/verebilir. Genel olarak yazmaçlar, adres ve veri yolları aynı büyüklüktedir. Örneğin, 32 bitlik bir işlemci dediği- mizde, işlemcinin içindeki yazmaçların, adres ve veri yollarının 32 bit büyüklüğünde olduğunu anlarız. Ama her zaman olduğu gibi, burada da bazı istisnalar vardır. Örneğin, Intel 8086 işlemcisini 16 bitlik bir işlemci olarak çıkarmıştı; 8086’nın yazmaçları, adres ve veri yolları 16 bitti. Ama o dönemde işlemci dışın- daki birçok devre, örneğin bellek devreleri 8 bitti. 16 bitlik devreler azdı ve olanlar da pahalıydı. Bu yüzden Intel 8088 adında başka bir işlemci çıkardı. Bu işlemcinin yazmaçları 16 bit ama veri yolu 8 bitti; böylelikle RAM başta olmak üzere, başka devrelere kolayca bağlanabiliyordu. Tekrar ilk işlemciye dönelim. 4004 içinde 2300 adet transistör bulunuyordu. Bu işlemcinin çalışma hızı 740 kHz idi ve saniyede 92000 matematik ya da mantık işlemi gerçekleştirebiliyordu. 16 adet pin’e (dış dünya ile bağlantıyı sağlayan tel) sahipti. 4004 o kadar ilkeldi ki adres ve veri yolları ayrı değildi: 4 adet pin hem veri aktarmak hem de adresleme yapmak için kullanılıyordu. 4004 dört bitlik bir işlem- ciydi: Aynı anda dört bitlik grupları işleyebiliyordu. Doğrudan kullanabileceği bellek ise yalnızca 4 KB idi. Temel işlemleri yapmak üzere 46 adet komuta sahipti (çarp, böl, karşılaştır gibi). Bir de şu an için Intel’in en üst işlemcisi olan i7-7920HQ kodlu işlem- ciye bakalım. Bu işlemcide bir milyar civarında tran- sistör bulunur. Pin sayısı 1366’dır. 64 bitlik bir işlem- cidir; yani bir anda 64 bitlik grupları işleyebilir. 4 milyar X 4 GB’lık bir belleğe doğrudan erişebilir. İçinde matematik işlemci, üç kanallı bellek yönetim devresi, görüntü işleme devresi bulunur. İçindeki dört adet çekirdeğin (core) her biri aynı anda 8 adet iş parçacığı (thread) işleyebilir. Her çekirdeğinde 64 KB’lık birinci düzey ara bellek ve 256 KB’lık ikincil düzey ara bellek bulunur ve bir de tüm çekirdeklerin paylaştığı 8 MB’lık üçüncü düzey ara bellek 34
  36. 36. Commodore, Amiga, Atari, ZX Spectrum gibi ev bilgisayarları uzun zaman 8 bitlik işlemciler kul- landılar. Ev bilgisayarları 16 bitlik işlemcilere geçerken kişisel bilgisayar dediğimiz bilgisayarlar yaygınlık kazanmaya başlamıştı, bu da ev bilgisayarlarına olan talebi azaltmıştı. Bu yüzden çok az sayıda 16 bitlik ev bilgisayarı görüyoruz. 32 bit ya da 64 bitse hiç görülmüyor. Ev bilgisayarlarının en önemli amaçlarından birisi oyundur. Oyun da görüntü ve ses demektir. Ne yazık ki 1970’lerin sonunda ve 1980’lerde genel işlemcilerin görüntü ve ses performansı iyi değildi. Bu yüzden bazı ev bilgisayarları üreticileri kendi işlemcilerini ve yan devrelerini üretti- ler. Örneğin, en başarılı ev bilgisayarlarından birisi olan Commodore’da MOS Technology firma- sının (ki bu firma da Commodore’un yan firmasıydı) 6502 işlemcisi kullanılıyordu. MOS Techno- logy aynı zamanda ses ve görüntü işleme devreleri de yapıyordu. 6502 işlemcisi ve yan devre- ler Commodore’u başarıya taşıdı. Öyle ki Apple ve Atari de bazı bilgisayarlarında bu işlemcileri kullandılar. Commodore firması sonradan ürettiği efsanevi Amiga bilgisayarında da benzer şekilde davran- dı. Amiga’da işlemci olarak Motorola’nın 68000 işlemcisi kullanılırken RAM’e erişim, ses ve görüntü işlemleri için Agnus, Denise ve Paula adında özel devreler kullanılıyordu: Bu özel devreler Amiga’ya o zamana kadar yalnızca onbinlerce dolarlık bilgisayarlarda elde edilebilen ses ve görüntü performansı kazandırdı. Amstrad, ZX Spectrum gibi o zamanın efsane başka bazı ev bilgisayarları ise Zilog firması- nın Z80 işlemcisini kullanıyordu. Zilog firma- sı Intel’den ayrılanlar tarafından kurulmuştu ve Intel’in tersine, yalnızca işlemci üretmeyi amaçlıyordu. Firmanın ürettiği Z80 işlemcisi uzun zaman ev bilgisayarlarında ve pek çok başka alanda yaygın olarak kullanıldı. Ne yazık ki Zilog da zamana yenik düştü ve 1998 yılında başka bir firma tarafından satın alındı, sonra da gelişme kaydedemeyip piya- sadan silindi. Ev bilgisayarları ve bu bilgisayarlarda kulla- nılan işlemciler piyasadan silinirken bu işlemcilerden geliştirilen yeni bir işlemci akıllı telefonlarımızda yaygın olarak kullanıl- maya başlandı. Bu işlemci ARM işlemcisidir. ARM’ın ilk açılımı Acron RISC Machine şeklin- dedir. Acorn ev bilgisayarları üreten bir İngi- liz firmasıydı ve yüksek performanslı bir işlemcinin peşindeydi. Yukarıda sözünü ettiği- miz RISC teknolojisini kullanarak bir işlemci ürettiler. Bu işlemci BBC Micro adındaki çok satan bir ev bilgisayarında kullanıldı. Zaman içinde ev bilgisayarları yok olurken Acorn’un işlemcileri kendilerine yeni bir piyasa buldu: Akıllı telefon piyasası. RISC işlemciler klasik işlemcilerden daha az komut içeriyor. Daha az komut daha basit bir tasarım demek, bu da işlemcilerde daha az transistör kullanımı anlamına geliyor. Daha az transistör ise daha az elektrik tüketmek demek. Ev Bilgisayarlarının İşlemcileri RISC işlemcilerindeki avantajlı yönleri kendi klasik işlemcilerine uyarladılar. Böylece klasik işlemciler var olan yatırımı korurken RISC işlemcilerine özgü mekanizmalara sahip oldular. Bu da RISC işlemcilerin yok olmasına neden oldu. Intel’in ilk işlemciyi üretmesiyle birlikte rakipleri de piyasaya çıktı: Motorola, AMD, Cyrix, Zilog gibi firmalar başta olmak üzere çok sayıda firma işlemci üretmeye başladı. Ama sonra bu firmaların çoğu işlemci piyasasından çekildi. 35
  37. 37. Her çocuk gibi Uzaya hep ilgim ve merakım olmuştur. Aynı meraktan yola çıkarak insanlar hep uzayı ve bilinmeyeni merak etmiştir. Teles- kopta tam da bu amaca hizmet eden “görünme- yeni görünür kılan” aletler olmuşlardır. Çocuklu- ğumda yapamadığım şeyleri ancak 40 yaşına gelince yapma fırsatı bulabildim. İnternetin gelişmesi ile bilgiye ulaşmanın çok kolaylaştığı dönemleri yaşıyoruz. Teleskop maceram bundan 3 yıl önce başladı. İlk zamanlarda alabileceğim uygun fiyatlı bir teleskop bakınırken “ATMTURK” isimli oluşuma rastladım internette. Bunlar kim derseniz Retro- nun “commodore.gen.tr” si ne ise Teleskop yapımının “commodore.gen.tr” si de “ATM- TURK”. Açılımı yurt dışında “Amateur Telescope Maker” denilen amatör teleskop yapımcılarına verilen kısaltmanın Türkiye’deki karşılığıdır diyebiliriz. Bu insanlar aynı bizim gibi kendi cihazlarını, yöntemlerini geliştirip Türkiye’de bu işin okullara kadar girmesini sağlayan bir toplu- luk. ATMTURK’ e ulaşana kadar olarak bu işi nasıl yapacağımı araştırdım. Nereden başlamak gerektiğini bilmiyordum ve yabancı kaynaklarda yazan malzemelere Türkiye’de ulaşmak neredeyse imkansızdı. Camcılarda 19mm soda-kireç camı bulamı- yordum. Silisyum karbür ve seryum oksit ’in daha önce adını bile duymamıştım. Tabi ki nereden alınacağını bilmiyordum. Pitch ola- yına girmiyorum bile. Bu konuda en büyük sıkıntı malzeme temininde. İşte tam da bu noktada aynı zamanda bir öğretmen olan Atilla TİNKILIÇ ‘ a ulaştım. İhtiyaç duydu- ğum tüm malzemeleri gönderdi. Kendisi teleskop yapımında usta ve buna hevesle- nen herkese sonuna kadar yardımcı oluyor. Böylelikle Teleskop maceram resmen baş- lamış oldu. Bir takım hesap kitap işi ve bilmemiz gereken temel terimler var öncelikle. Başlangıç Telefon gibi cihazlarda en çok istenilen şeylerin başında düşük elektrik tüketimi, dolayısıyla bir şarjla daha uzun zaman çalışabilme geliyor. Intel işlemciler bunu bir türlü başaramazken ARM işlemciler bunu sağlıyor ve telefonlardaki başarısı bu işlemcilerin klasik bilgisayarlara da uyarlanması çalışmalarına neden oluyor. Kısacası, ev bilgisayarlarımızın işlemcileri evrim geçirerek telefonlarımızda yaşıyor diyebiliriz. İyi ki ev bilgisayarları varmış. Murat Yıldırımoğlu murat@muratyildirimoglu.com CAMDAN UZAYA 36
  38. 38. Formül : (D/2) ² (152/2) ² 5776 S = ------------ = ------------- = ----------- = 1,92mm 4 X F 4 X 750 3000 Yani 1.92mm derinliğe yaklaşana kadar yontma işlemi yapacağız. İşe bu işin fizik yönünü araştırarak baş- ladım. Teleskopta en önemli parça “Ayna” olarak tanımlanan parçadır. Ger- çekten de bir ayna ama iç bükey ve parabolleştirilmiş bir ayna. El ile yapıl- ması gereken tek parça bu. Teleskopun kalitesinden büyütme gücüne, ayırma gücünden taşınabilirliğine kadar her kriteri etkileyen tek parça. Yapmam gerekenin bazı özel hareketler ile ayna olacak camın orta kısmını belirlediğim f oranını verinceye kadar çukurlaştırmaktı. Böyle söyleyin- ce çok kolay oluyor ancak işe başladı- ğımda bu kadar kolay olmadığını anla- mış oldum. Çünkü çok hassas bir şey ile uğraşıyordum ve çok kolay bozulabilirdi. Ayna şekilleniyor… Kaba aşındırma 1- Sagitta (S): Basitçe aynamızın ortasının derinliğidir. Odak ve büyütmeye etki eder. 2- Odak oranı (F/D) : Aynamızın çapının teleskop boyuna oranıdır. 3- Ayna çapı ( D ) 4- Odak uzunluğu ( F ) : Teleskop uzunluğu optik ışık yolu uzunluğu. Şimdi ; aynamız 152mm çapında olduğunu ve ortalama 750mm uzunluğunda bir optik tüp istediğimizi varsayalım. Buna göre : D : 152 F : 750 F/D : 5 yani f5 odak oranında bir teleskop yapacağız. İhitiyacımız olan Sagitta (S) miktarı yani aynamızın ortasını kaç milimetre aşındıracağımızı bulalım. 37
  39. 39. Silisyum karbür, Alüminyum Oksit ve Seryum Oksit İnce aşındırma Atilla TİNKILIÇ hocam gerekli her şeyi göndermişti ve işe başladım. En kalın Silisyum karbür kumunu(80 grit) alet olarak kullanacağım granit üzerine 1 çay kaşığı kadar döküp su ile ıslatıp camı buna sürterek aşındırmaya başla- dım. Amacım camın ortasını çukurlaştır- mak için aletin kenarına camın ortasını sürtmekti. Camın silisyum karbür ile karşılaşması yoğun ses çıkartan bir durumdu. Bu sesin neden önemli oldu- ğunu birazdan söyleyeceğim. Teori şöyle diyor. Her 10 sürtmede ayna ve aleti 30 derece dönder. Amaç camın her noktasını eşit olarak yontmak. Bir süre bu şekilde çalıştıktan sonra ilk çıkan ses çok azalmıştı bu da silisyum karbür tanelerinin artık iş görmediği anlamına geliyordu. Tekrar 1 çay kaşığı silisyum karbür (80 grit) ekleyip ıslata- rak devam ettim. Yaklaşık 3 saatlik bir süre sonunda istediğim çukurluk oranı- na yaklaşıp yaklaşmadığımı öğrenmek için derinliği ölçtüm. İstediğim odak oranı için 1,92 mm çukurluk gerekiyor- du. 1,5 mm çukurluktaydım. Bundan sonra artık diğer inceliklerdeki silisyum karbür tozlarına geçmem gerekiyordu. Yapmam gereken hareket ise “Merkez- den Merkeze” diye tanımlanan normal sürtme hareketiydi. Amaç ortası çukur- laşmış camımızı küresel hale getirmek. Bir kürenin içinde olduğunuzu düşünün işte camımız bu kürenin duvarlarından belli bir birimi çıkarttığımız bir parçası- dır. Bu şekilde tüm aşındırıcı tozları sırası ile uyguluyordum tabi ki sürekli alet ve camı 30 derece döndürerek ve su ile ıslatarak. Su ile ıslatma çok önemlidir. Islatmadan uygu- lama yaparsak havaya karışan cam tozları Silikozis hastalığına sebep olur. Bu noktada artık Alüminyum Oksit tozlara geçiyo- ruz. Artık kullandığımız aşındırıcı tozlar iyice incel- miş durumda. Artık toz kıvamındaki aşındırıcılar ile çalışıyoruz ve alet üzerinde durmuyor. Bunun için artık bu tozları sulandırarak kullanmaya başlıyoruz. İşlemler kaba aşındırma ile aynı. 38
  40. 40. Academy4Galaxy Teknoloj Eğtmler Kadıköy ve Şle’de academy4 g a l a X y Kodlama ve Robotk Eğtmlermz Başlıyor. 8-16 yaş grubu çn Kodlama ve Robotk Eğtmler. 8-16 Yas PBX: 0850 346 75 47 - Drekt Tel: 0555 498 36 55 Academy4Galaxy, Software4Galaxy Lmted Şrketnn Eğtm Departmanıdır. academy4 g a l a X y
  41. 41. 1200 grit Alüminyum Oksit ten sonra önceki işlemler- den ötürü puslanmış olan camımız artık tekrar şeffaf- laşmaya başladı. Seryum Oksit’e geçebiliriz. Bu nokta- da artık “Cilalama Lapı” kullanacağız. Cilalama lapı bir eski atıl bir cezvede eritilerek kenarlarına kağıt yapış- tırılmış aletimiz üzerine dökülür. Yaklaşık 5 dakika soğuması beklendikten sonra cetvel ile kanallar açıla- rak dilimlenir. Camımız üzerine sulu seryum oksit dökülerek iyice yayılır ve cilalama lapı üzerine koyu- lur. Amaç yumuşak haldeki cilalama lapının şeklinin camın şeklini almasını sağlamaktır. Bu şekilde iyice soğuduktan sonra cam kaldırılarak kanal kenarları maket bıçağı ile pahlanır. Yine maket bıçağı ile dilimler üzerine mikro kanallar açılır. Artık cilalama lapımız hazır. Seryum Oksit ortalama tanecik büyüklüğü 3 mikron olan tanecikler içeren toz kıvamında bir malzemedir. Amaç camı cilalamak ve yüzeyinde 3 mikrondan daha derin çizik kalmamasını sağlamaktır. Bu aşamada lazer kullanarak aynanın yeterince cilalanıp cilalanmadığını anlayabiliriz. 45 derecelik açı ile lazeri aynamıza tutup yüzeye değdiği noktada ışık dağılımına bakarak anla- yabiliriz. Işık sadece bir nokta şeklinde görünüyor ise cilalama tamam demektir. Aksi taktirde cilalamaya devam. Ayna çapına bağlı olmakla birlikte benim cila- lama işlemim 12 saat civarında sürmüştü. Eğer aynanızın f oranı (odak oranı) 8 ve altındaysa aynanızı parabol hale getirmeniz gerekir. Bu işlem ise “W” hareket olarak adlandırılan kabaca aynanın alet üzerinde soldan sağa doğru “W” harfi çizecek şekilde Seryum oksit ile cilalamaktır. Yine cilalama lapı ile çalışacağız. Ortalama 1-2 saatlik işlem ile Parabolizasyon tamamlanıyor. Bu noktada Ronchi testi ile tanışıyoruz. Parabol hale getirdiğimiz aynamızın istediğimiz performansta olup olmadığını en başından beri aşındırma işleminde neler yaptığımızı hatalarımızı bu noktada tespit ediyoruz. Ronchi cihazı çok basit bir cihaz olmakla birlikte Teleskop yapımcıları için hayati bir öneme sahip. 1 mm de 4 çizgi olan ronchi bantı bir LED önüne koyulur ve Odak uzaklığının 2 katı mesafeden ayna yüzeyi üze- rine yansıtılır. Ronchi bantının arkasından aynaya bakılarak çizgilerin ayna yüzeyinde aldığı şekillere göre yüzey yorumlanır. Odak içi ve Odak dışı çizgi şekilleri uygunsa cilalama bitmiş demektir Cilalama Parabolleştirme Ronchi testi ve Ronchi bantı 40
  42. 42. Eveeeeet…Artık aynamız tamamlandı. Tekrar Atilla TİNKILIÇ ile temasa geçip teleskopun optik sistemini ve aynanın teleskopa dönüşmesine şahit olma zamanı. Bir takım hesaplamalar ile İkincil ayna, Ayna hücresi, Odaklayıcı, Dobson kundak gibi malzemeler teleskop tüpündeki optik sisteme uygun yerlerine takılıyor. Fabrikasyon malzemeler olduğu için satın alınmakta. Odakla- yıcı, ikincil ayna, ayna hücresi gibi malzemeleri satın almak yerine yapabilirsiniz ancak fazlaca ustalık gerektirmekte. Atilla TİNKILIÇ bu malzemeleri imal edebiliyor. Gerçek şu ki Teleskop gibi komplike ve hassas bir cihazı ilk kez yapıyorsanız kesinlikle bir uzmandan yardım almalısınız. Kendiniz de yapabilirsiniz ancak öğrenecek çok şey olduğu aşikar. Artık aynamız bittiğine göre Alüminyum ile kaplanma zamanı gelmiştir. Bu işlem aynamıza %90’a kadar yansıtıcılık kazandıracak. Atilla TİNKILIÇ hocam benim için aynamı kaplatmıştı. Kaplama Sonunda bitti… 41
  43. 43. Bu yazıyla kendi amatör teleskop maceramı anlatmaya çalıştım. Tabi ki bu yazıya sığmayan bir çok şey var. Amacım bu işe nereden başlaya- cağını bilmeyen meraklı arkadaşlara bir yön göstermek Teleskop yapımına meraklı arkadaşlar için : Muhteşem bir haber ile başlamak istiyorum. Bu muhteşem haber Türkiye’den… Artık ülkemizde CPC Turkey Club kuruldu. Şu anda 9 kişiyiz bir whatsapp grubu üzerinden haberleşmekteyiz. İlgili arkadaşlar bana mail atabilirler. İlk toplantımızı yapmak üzereyiz CPC Turkey Meeting -1 adı altında Software4Galaxy Kadıköy ofisinde düzenle- necek. Kimler yok ki, sektörden tanıyacağınız Alcofribas, Hades, I_r_on ve daha çokları. Aynı zamanda I_r_on CPC için PS2 mouse adaptörünü de şu anda yaptı ve ilk beta testerı olarak cihazı beklemek- teyim. Super CPC sistemi için şu anda en güncel donanımlar M4 Wifi. Bu cihazı yurtdışında duke isimli arkadaştan satın alabilirsiniz. Aynı zamanda MotherX4 board ile expansion portunuzu 4’e çıkartıp bir de Z-MEM 1MB Ram kartı ile ekstra ilave 1MB Ram ekleyebilirsiniz. Bu şu demek oluyor; cihazına 32 adete kadar rom yükleyebilir, SD kartı harddisk gibi kullanabilir, internete girebilir, Symbos çalış- tırıp tüm utility programlarını aynı anda açabilirsiniz. İrc’de chat yapmak bunlardan biri… CPC DÜNYASINDAN HABERLER Atilla Tinkılıç 0555 869 91 65 42 Barış Yeni
  44. 44. Symbiface III, CPC dünyasında ünlü Prodatron tarafında yapı- lıyor. TMTLOGIC markasını kul- lanmaktalar. Bu çılgın şirketin tek projesi bu değil. Aynı zamanda CPC’ye MSX kartuşla- rını takmaya yaraya AMSDAP ve CPC’ye MSX klonu ekran kartı takarak çok güçlü grafik özellikleri olan bir projeleride var. Ve bu ekran kartı vga çıkış- lı. Aynı zamanda scart soket kablosuda mevcut Yamaha v9900 çipini kullanmakta. Birde bildiğiniz gibi Retro yurtdışı satış sitelerin fpga temelli MistBo- ard diye bir kart dönmekte. Artık buna Amstrad CPC desteğide getir- mişler ve tamamen donanım taban- lı emülasyon yapabiliyor. FPGAmst- rad Renud Helias tarafından yapıl- mış. Ve en zorlu donanımı kullanan demoları bile çalıştırabiliyor. Mist- Board donanım temelli emülasyon yapmak isteyenler için düşünülebi- lir. Fakat dövizin ülkemizde inanıl- maz artışı bizi vazgeçirir mi bilemi- yorum. Hatta geçen aylarda amsbrowser adında bir browser yazdı yurtdışındaki bir arkadaş bununla CSV dosyaları ile CPC için internet sayfaları oluşturup 80 portundan yayınlayabilir ve tüm CPC severlerle paylaşabilirsiniz. Şu anda dream CPC 6128’mi oluşturmak üzereyim bazı parçaların yurtdışında yapım aşaması sürdüğü için beklemekteyim. Dream CPC 6128 MotherX4 Board M4 Wifi Z-MEM 1MB Ram PS2 Mouse Adaptör 3’5’’ FDD Gotek CPC Emulator VGA dönüştürücü ile LCD Monitör İşletim sistemi ise Efsane Symbos v3. Alternatif olarak FuturOS, Contiki’de kullabilirsiniz. Eski CP/M tamamen öldü artık kullanan görmüyorum açıkçası. Symbos varken gereksizde. Yeni haberlerden biri CPC için Symbiface III geliyor. Yeni bir dream CPC yapmak için daha ne olsun! Eski symbiface’ler CPC’yi bir canavara dönüştürmüştü. Alternatif olarak yukarıdaki dream makine ile daha iyisini yapıyorduk. Ama şimdi Symbiface III yeni bir şeyler vadediyor. 2018 temmuzda çalışmalara başladılar hatta development aşamasında kart resimleri paylaştılar. Symbiface III özellikleri şöyle; USB mass storage device FAT32, tested with an speed of 700Kb/sec, seen as drive D USB wireless mouse 512 KB RAM RTC (not compatible with the SF2 RTC) and a battery OLED display 43 Volkan Atasever TURKEY CLUB CPC and PCW
  45. 45. Büyük satış rakamları yakalamış ve dünya üzerinde bilinirliği en yüksek oyunlardan biridir bu Pac-Man kardeş birçok filmde de kendisini göstermişti hatırlar- sanız Pixel’de ortalığı karıştırıyordu Merhaba gençler! 1984 yılında C64 ile İstanbul’da bir hamburgercide Giana Sister oynayarak oyun dünyasına girdim diye hatırlıyorum… Game Watch ile de tanışmam aynı zamanlara geliyor. Son yıllarda çıkan devasa boyutlar içeren oyunlar bana pek zevk vermiyor. Uğraşıyorum ama olmuyor… Ya yaşlandım, ya da gerçekten eskisi gibi oyunlar yapılmıyor. Bu yüzden genellikle eski oyunları oynayarak eski günlere özlem gideriyorum. Bugün bu dergideki ilk yazımı da bu duygular içinde yazıyorum. Hatta bundan sonra da yazıları- mı aynı şekilde eski oyunların yeni hallerini (remake) anlatarak yazmak için uğraşacağım. Bu bölümün ismi de olacaksa “eski-Yeni!” olmasını tercih ederim Eski oyunların yeni halleri genellikle berbat oluyor. Kullanıcılar yeni versiyonu görüp heyecan- lanıyor ama sonuç hüsranla bitiyor. Ama bazen yapımcılar daha da iyisini ender de olsun yapı- yorlar. Kısa geyik bilgilerden sonra, eski oyun ama yeni teknolojide tasarlanmış hali ile sevdi- ğim bir oyun yazısı ile açılışı yapıyorum: “PAC-MAN Championship Edition” 1980 yılında Namco tarafından piyasaya sürülen, Türkiye’de Atari 2600 kasetlerinin ismi “Do- bişko” olan PAC-MAN’i bilmiyorsanız zaten burada bir işininiz yok. Hatta Retro, oyun, vs. konu- sunda yorum yapmanıza da gerek yok…. Pacman Championship Edition (PSP Minis) 44
  46. 46. Bu giriş bilgilerinden sonra oyunumuza gelelim… Bu oyun 2007 itibariyle birçok platformda çıkmış… Ben sadece PSP’de olduğunu sanıyordum ama XBOX, Android, Nintendo 3Ds, PS3 vb. birçok platforma da uyarlanmış. PlayStation Minis üzerinden indirilebilecek olan versiyonu yani PSP versiyonunu inceliyoruz. Oyun boyutu 21 MB olmasına rağmen, büyük yer kaplayan oyun- lardan daha fazla sizi sarıyor Oyun eski tarzına yakın ama günümüz teknolojisini de kullanarak, yoğun stress, sinir ve zevk veren bir hale gelmiş. Tek ekran değil de, sağ ve sol olarak iki alandan oluşuyor. Yine ortada hayaletler meydana çıkıyor. Yine hap ve alıp hayaletleri yiyoruz, meyve ve benzeri şeyleri de alıp skor peşinde koşuyoruz. Bir köşeyi bitirince, diğer köşede bir bonus çıkıyor. Bir sağ taraf, bir sol taraf noktaları ve duruma göre hayaletleri yiyip yiyip duruyoruz. Her farklı modda bir süre sınırlaması var. Bazılarını süre bitene kadar oynayıp en iyi skoru yap- maya çalışırken, bazı modlarda süre sonunun görmek çok çok zor oluyor. Oyundaki modlar, oyun süreleri ve skorlarım şu şekilde: Championship Mode 5 dakika skorum: 146.040 Challenge Mode 1 10 dakika skorum: 190.420 Challenge Mode 2 10 dakika skorum: 105.880 Extra Mode 1 5 dakika skorum: 108.770 Extra Mode 2 10 dakika skorum: 405.130 Extra Mode 3 10 dakika skorum: 286.420 Oyun sürelerine müdahale edemiyorsunuz. Bitince bitiyor işte. Bizim hanımın PSP üzerinde oynadığı ve kapıştığımız tek oyun. Baştan çok iyi skorlar yapsa da, ben 30 yıllık oyun oynama deneyimimle skorları alt üst edebiliyorum. Ben yön tuşları ile oynamayı tercih ediyorum. Hanım ise analoğu kullanıyor ama oyun artık dayanılamayacak hıza eriştiğinde, analog kolun kullanımının daha zor olduğunu görüyorum. Ben klasik olarak yön tuşları ile zorlu seviyelerde yüksek skorlar yaptım. Tavsiye ederim. İlker Beşer 45
  47. 47. Software4Galaxy amstrad/schneder CPC çn destek vermektedr CPC çn 3'' dsket sürücü lastğ Refurbshed CPC kaset Refurbshed 3'5'' dsketler CPC çn Software4Galaxy fdd emulator ve kablosu CPC çn 3'5'' fdd ve kablosu Refurbshed CPC kasetler Refurbshed CPC 3'5'' dsketler Etketler Yenlenmş Etketler Yenlenmş

×