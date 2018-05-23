Best [TOP] Kids Can Listen, Kids Can Move!: Book CD Best Sellers Rank : #2 For Iphone was created ( Lynn Kleiner )

Lynn Kleiner presents her creative ideas and stories for movement and percussion-playing as she delights preschool through primary-age children with orchestral favorites. There are selections for marching, dancing, trotting, skipping, jumping, hiding, sleeping, playing instruments, entering class, and saying goodbye. Lots of fun, this book will allow teachers to capture children s interest in orchestral music for a lifetime. The CD contains 25 tracks including selections from Bizet s Carmen, Saint-Sans Carnival of the Animals, Dvork s New World Symphony, Haydn s Surprise Symphony, and many more.

