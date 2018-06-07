-
Synnopsis :
The Metropolitan Revolution Americans must move from an economy driven by domestic consumption, debt, and financial engineering to one that is driven by exports, powered by cleaner energy, fueled by innovation, and rich in opportunity. Movement toward such an economy, in the view of Bruce Katz and Jennifer Bradley, must be led by metropolitan areas. Full description
Author : Bruce Katz
Language : English
