Synnopsis :

The Metropolitan Revolution Americans must move from an economy driven by domestic consumption, debt, and financial engineering to one that is driven by exports, powered by cleaner energy, fueled by innovation, and rich in opportunity. Movement toward such an economy, in the view of Bruce Katz and Jennifer Bradley, must be led by metropolitan areas. Full description



Author : Bruce Katz

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-4

Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches

Shipping Weight : 14 ounces

Format : BOOKS

Seller information : Bruce Katz ( 8✮ )

Link Download : https://onlinebk20.blogspot.ca/?book=081572151X

