Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
spoken erotica : Eveline | Erotica Listen to Eveline and spoken erotica new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get a...
spoken erotica : Eveline | Erotica These adventures of a Victorian heroine are considered by some to still be shocking as ...
spoken erotica : Eveline | Erotica Written By: James Jennings. Narrated By: Sally Farmiloe Publisher: The Copyright Group ...
spoken erotica : Eveline | Erotica Download Full Version Eveline Audio OR Download book Now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

spoken erotica : Eveline | Erotica

3 views

Published on

Listen to Eveline and spoken erotica new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any spoken erotica FREE during your Free Trial

Published in: Spiritual
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

spoken erotica : Eveline | Erotica

  1. 1. spoken erotica : Eveline | Erotica Listen to Eveline and spoken erotica new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any spoken erotica FREE during your Free Trial LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. spoken erotica : Eveline | Erotica These adventures of a Victorian heroine are considered by some to still be shocking as Eveline explores her sexuality in a series of erotic encounters from a very young age. She has a veneer of propriety which heightens her casual sexual behaviour and provides a revealing insight into our perceptions of Victorian society. Talented actress Sally Farmiloe captures this dichotomy beautifully.
  3. 3. spoken erotica : Eveline | Erotica Written By: James Jennings. Narrated By: Sally Farmiloe Publisher: The Copyright Group Ltd. Date: May 2017 Duration: 3 hours 2 minutes
  4. 4. spoken erotica : Eveline | Erotica Download Full Version Eveline Audio OR Download book Now

×