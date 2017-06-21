__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________...
презентация фогель эвент

Private business presentation

Published in: Marketing
  1. 1. ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ ПРЕЗЕНТАЦИЯ ПО НАПРАВЛЕНИЮ СОБЫТИЙНЫЙ МЕНЕДЖМЕНТ ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
  2. 2. ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ «Фогель Event» с удовольствием предлагает оказание услуг по организации мероприятий на территории города Ульяновска и Ульяновской области: организация массовых мероприятий торжественные открытия и презентации, календарные праздники организация праздничных мероприятий частный праздник, корпоративный праздник организация бизнес-мероприятий выставки, конференции, ярмарки, форумы, конгрессы организация выступлений: выступления звезд эстрады, концертные мероприятия, закрытые клубные мероприятия организация PR-мероприятий пресс-конференции, пресс-ланчи, презентации, конференции ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
  3. 3. __________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Международный авиатранспортный форум 2011 Дата проведения: апрель 2011 года Место проведения: аэропорт «Восточный», музей Гражданской авиации (город Ульяновск) Количество участников: около 500 человек Услуги:  Организация транспортной логистики мероприятия  Организация размещения участников форума в гостиницах  Организация работы волонтеров  Работа со спонсорами  Техническое обеспечение мероприятия  Взаимодействия с муниципальными и государственными органами по согласованию программы проведения форума __________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
  4. 4. ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Губернаторский Молодежный Бал 2011 года Дата проведения: декабрь 2011 года Место проведения: Ленинский мемориал (город Ульяновск) Количество участников: около 250 пар Услуги:  Разработка концепции мероприятия  Написание сценария мероприятия  Постановка мероприятия  Театрализация  Проведение концертной программы  Оформление места проведения мероприятия  Техническое обеспечение мероприятия (оборудование: сценическое, световое, звуковое)  Фотосъемка мероприятия ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
  5. 5. ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Всероссийский открытый массовый детско-юношеский конькобежный турнир «Лед Надежды Нашей – Ледяной Драйв 2012» Дата проведения: февраль 2012 года Место проведения: центральный стадион «Труд»(город Ульяновск) Количество участников: около 300 человек Услуги:  Координация работы с муниципальными и государственными структурами  Написание сценария мероприятия  Организация проведения мероприятия  Размещение рекламных материалов  Видеосъемка мероприятия  Фотосъемка мероприятия  Техническое сопровождение (звуковое оборудование) ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
  6. 6. ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Презентация автомобиля Peugeot 508 Дата проведения: февраль 2012 года Место проведения: автосалон Peugeot (Московское шоссе) (город Ульяновск) Количество участников: около 120 человек Услуги:  Разработка концепции мероприятие  Написание сценария мероприятия  Организация концертной программы  Предоставление сценического, звукового, светового оборудования  Организация 3d-mapping шоу  Фотосъемка  Изготовление сувенирной продукции
  7. 7. ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Открытие магазина MODIS в Ульяновске Дата проведения: март 2012 года Место проведения: ТЦ «Пушкаревское кольцо» (город Ульяновск) Количество участников: около 3 000 человек Услуги:  Разработка концепции мероприятие  Написание сценария мероприятия  Организация выступлений  Организация кейтеринга  Предоставление сценического, звукового оборудования  Проведение промо-акции  Изготовление полиграфической продукции  Архитектурное проецирование на фасад здания  Фотосъемка
  8. 8. ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Открытие магазина Media Markt Дата проведения: 15-16 августа 2012 года Место проведения: ТЦ «АкваМолл» (город Ульяновск) Количество участников: около 8 000 человек Услуги:  Разработка концепции мероприятия  Написание сценария мероприятия  Организация выступлений  Предоставление сценического, звукового оборудования  Проведение промо-акции
  9. 9. ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Международный авиатранспортный форум Ульяновск 2012 Дата проведения: 23-25 августа 2012 года Место проведения: Международный аэропорт «Восточный» (город Ульяновск) Количество участников: около 1 500 человек Услуги:  Экскурсионное обслуживание  Логистическое обслуживание  Аккредитационное обслуживание  Техническое обслуживание  Администрирование персонала
  10. 10. ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 432017, Россия, Ульяновск переулок Кузнецова, дом 5, офис 21 8(8422) 987-222 8(8422) 41-44-33 info@vogel-consulting.ru www.vogel-consulting.ru ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

