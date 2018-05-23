-
Be the first to like this
Published on
This books ( An Introduction to Statistical Learning: with Applications in R (Springer Texts in Statistics) [DOWNLOAD] ) Made by Gareth James
About Books
An Introduction to Statistical Learning This book presents key modeling and prediction techniques, along with relevant applications. Topics include linear regression, classification, resampling methods, shrinkage approaches, tree-based methods, support vector machines, and clustering.
To Download Please Click https://milosusugaul.blogspot.com/?book=1461471370
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment