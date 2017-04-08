BEST PDF Implied Consent and Sexual Assault: Intimate Relationships, Autonomy, and Voice DOWNLOAD ONLINE
Book details Author : Michael Plaxton Pages : 280 pages Publisher : McGill-Queen s University Press 2015-12-25 Language : ...
Description this book In R. v. Ewanchuk, the Supreme Court of Canada held that sexual touching must be accompanied by expr...
Drawing upon a range of contemporary criminal law theorists and feminist scholars, Implied Consent and Sexual Assault reco...
If you want to download this book, click link in the last page
Clik here to Download this book BEST PDF Implied Consent and Sexual Assault: Intimate Relationships, Autonomy, and Voice D...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

BEST PDF Implied Consent and Sexual Assault: Intimate Relationships, Autonomy, and Voice DOWNLOAD ONLINE

18 views

Published on

BEST PDF BEST PDF Implied Consent and Sexual Assault: Intimate Relationships, Autonomy, and Voice DOWNLOAD ONLINE FOR IPAD

Click here http://bit.ly/2peG79x

In R. v. Ewanchuk, the Supreme Court of Canada held that sexual touching must be accompanied by express, contemporaneous consent. In doing so, the Court rejected the idea that sexual consent could be "implied." Ewanchuk was a landmark ruling, reflecting a powerful commitment to women s equality and sexual autonomy. In articulating limits on the circumstances under which women can be said to "consent" to sexual touching, however, the decision also restricts their autonomy - specifically, by denying them a voice in determining the norms that should govern their intimate relationships and sexual lives. In Implied Consent and Sexual Assault, Michael Plaxton argues that women should have the autonomy to decide whether, and under what circumstances, sexual touching can be appropriate in the absence of express consent. Though caution should be exercised before resurrecting a limited doctrine of implied consent, there are reasons to think that sexual assault law could accommodate a doctrine without undermining the sexual autonomy or equality rights of women. In reaching this conclusion, Plaxton challenges widespread beliefs about autonomy, consent, and the objectives underpinning the offence of sexual assault in Canada. Drawing upon a range of contemporary criminal law theorists and feminist scholars, Implied Consent and Sexual Assault reconsiders the nature of mutuality in a world dominated by gender norms, the proper scope of criminal law, and the true meaning of sexual autonomy.

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
18
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

BEST PDF Implied Consent and Sexual Assault: Intimate Relationships, Autonomy, and Voice DOWNLOAD ONLINE

  1. 1. BEST PDF Implied Consent and Sexual Assault: Intimate Relationships, Autonomy, and Voice DOWNLOAD ONLINE
  2. 2. Book details Author : Michael Plaxton Pages : 280 pages Publisher : McGill-Queen s University Press 2015-12-25 Language : English ISBN-10 : 0773546200 ISBN-13 : 9780773546202
  3. 3. Description this book In R. v. Ewanchuk, the Supreme Court of Canada held that sexual touching must be accompanied by express, contemporaneous consent. In doing so, the Court rejected the idea that sexual consent could be "implied." Ewanchuk was a landmark ruling, reflecting a powerful commitment to women s equality and sexual autonomy. In articulating limits on the circumstances under which women can be said to "consent" to sexual touching, however, the decision also restricts their autonomy - specifically, by denying them a voice in determining the norms that should govern their intimate relationships and sexual lives. In Implied Consent and Sexual Assault, Michael Plaxton argues that women should have the autonomy to decide whether, and under what circumstances, sexual touching can be appropriate in the absence of express consent. Though caution should be exercised before resurrecting a limited doctrine of implied consent, there are reasons to think that sexual assault law could accommodate a doctrine without undermining the sexual autonomy or equality rights of women. In reaching this conclusion, Plaxton challenges widespread beliefs about autonomy, consent, and the objectives underpinning the offence of sexual assault in Canada.
  4. 4. Drawing upon a range of contemporary criminal law theorists and feminist scholars, Implied Consent and Sexual Assault reconsiders the nature of mutuality in a world dominated by gender norms, the proper scope of criminal law, and the true meaning of sexual autonomy.BEST PDF BEST PDF Implied Consent and Sexual Assault: Intimate Relationships, Autonomy, and Voice DOWNLOAD ONLINE READ ONLINE PDF FREE DOWNLOAD BEST PDF Implied Consent and Sexual Assault: Intimate Relationships, Autonomy, and Voice DOWNLOAD ONLINE READ ONLINE PDF DOWNLOAD BEST PDF Implied Consent and Sexual Assault: Intimate Relationships, Autonomy, and Voice DOWNLOAD ONLINE READ ONLINE BEST PDF BEST PDF Implied Consent and Sexual Assault: Intimate Relationships, Autonomy, and Voice DOWNLOAD ONLINE DOWNLOAD ONLINE PDF FREE DOWNLOAD BEST PDF Implied Consent and Sexual Assault: Intimate Relationships, Autonomy, and Voice DOWNLOAD ONLINE DOWNLOAD ONLINE PDF DOWNLOAD BEST PDF Implied Consent and Sexual Assault: Intimate Relationships, Autonomy, and Voice DOWNLOAD ONLINE DOWNLOAD ONLINE BEST PDF BEST PDF Implied Consent and Sexual Assault: Intimate Relationships, Autonomy, and Voice DOWNLOAD ONLINE BOOK ONLINE PDF FREE DOWNLOAD BEST PDF Implied Consent and Sexual Assault: Intimate Relationships, Autonomy, and Voice DOWNLOAD ONLINE BOOK ONLINE PDF DOWNLOAD BEST PDF Implied Consent and Sexual Assault: Intimate Relationships, Autonomy, and Voice DOWNLOAD ONLINE BOOK ONLINE BEST PDF BEST PDF Implied Consent and Sexual Assault: Intimate Relationships, Autonomy, and Voice DOWNLOAD ONLINE FOR IPAD PDF FREE DOWNLOAD BEST PDF Implied Consent and Sexual Assault: Intimate Relationships, Autonomy, and Voice DOWNLOAD ONLINE FOR IPAD PDF DOWNLOAD BEST PDF Implied Consent and Sexual Assault: Intimate Relationships, Autonomy, and Voice DOWNLOAD ONLINE FOR IPAD BEST PDF BEST PDF Implied Consent and Sexual Assault: Intimate Relationships, Autonomy, and Voice DOWNLOAD ONLINE TRIAL EBOOK PDF FREE DOWNLOAD BEST PDF Implied Consent and Sexual Assault: Intimate Relationships, Autonomy, and Voice DOWNLOAD ONLINE TRIAL EBOOK PDF DOWNLOAD BEST PDF Implied Consent and Sexual Assault: Intimate Relationships, Autonomy, and Voice DOWNLOAD ONLINE TRIAL EBOOK BEST PDF BEST PDF Implied Consent and Sexual Assault: Intimate Relationships, Autonomy, and Voice DOWNLOAD ONLINE PDF FREE DOWNLOAD BEST PDF Implied Consent and Sexual Assault: Intimate Relationships, Autonomy, and Voice DOWNLOAD ONLINE PDF DOWNLOAD BEST PDF Implied Consent and Sexual Assault: Intimate Relationships, Autonomy, and Voice DOWNLOAD ONLINE BEST PDF Implied Consent and Sexual Assault: Intimate Relationships, Autonomy, and Voice DOWNLOAD ONLINE TRIAL EBOOK BEST PDF Implied Consent and Sexual Assault: Intimate Relationships, Autonomy, and Voice DOWNLOAD ONLINE FOR IPAD BEST PDF Implied Consent and Sexual Assault: Intimate Relationships, Autonomy, and Voice DOWNLOAD ONLINE BOOK ONLINE BEST PDF Implied Consent and Sexual Assault: Intimate Relationships, Autonomy, and Voice DOWNLOAD ONLINE DOWNLOAD ONLINE BEST PDF Implied Consent and Sexual Assault: Intimate Relationships, Autonomy, and Voice DOWNLOAD ONLINE READ ONLINE
  5. 5. If you want to download this book, click link in the last page
  6. 6. Clik here to Download this book BEST PDF Implied Consent and Sexual Assault: Intimate Relationships, Autonomy, and Voice DOWNLOAD ONLINE (Michael Plaxton ) Click this link : http://bit.ly/2peG79x if you want to download this book OR

×