Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Best Product Fluids Electrolytes Made Incredibly Easy! (Incredibly Easy! Series)
Book details Author : Lippincott Pages : 384 pages Publisher : Lippincott Williams and Wilkins 2010-09-25 Language : Engli...
Description this book Paperback. Pub Date: 2010 09 Pages: 384 Publisher: Lippincott Williams & Wilkins Fluids & Electrolyt...
If you want to download this book, click link in the last page
click here to buy Click this link : https://testtest2314.blogspot.com/?a=1608312909 if you want to download this book OR
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Best Product Fluids Electrolytes Made Incredibly Easy! (Incredibly Easy! Series)

10 views

Published on

Paperback. Pub Date: 2010 09 Pages: 384 Publisher: Lippincott Williams & Wilkins Fluids & Electrolytes Made Incredibly Easy Fifth Edition uses a Conversational writing style to the EAK down complex concepts and make the Fundamentals of Fluids and Electrolytes easy to understand and put into practice. This fully updated book is organized into four parts to provide comprehensive coverage of this challenging topic: Fluid. electrolyte. and acid-base basics Fluid and electrolyte imbalances The importance and management of imbalances in major health problems Treatments New features of this edition include current infusion nursing standards of practice and a revised blood product chart.Each chapter includes clear. simple explanations of health problems. definitions of key terms. illustrations that clearly explain key concepts. memory joggers. and bullets and checklists that make it...

Published in: Art & Photos
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Best Product Fluids Electrolytes Made Incredibly Easy! (Incredibly Easy! Series)

  1. 1. Best Product Fluids Electrolytes Made Incredibly Easy! (Incredibly Easy! Series)
  2. 2. Book details Author : Lippincott Pages : 384 pages Publisher : Lippincott Williams and Wilkins 2010-09-25 Language : English ISBN-10 : 1608312909 ISBN-13 : 9781608312900
  3. 3. Description this book Paperback. Pub Date: 2010 09 Pages: 384 Publisher: Lippincott Williams & Wilkins Fluids & Electrolytes Made Incredibly Easy Fifth Edition uses a Conversational writing style to the EAK down complex concepts and make the Fundamentals of Fluids and Electrolytes easy to understand and put into practice. This fully updated book is organized into four parts to provide comprehensive coverage of this challenging topic: Fluid. electrolyte. and acid-base basics Fluid and electrolyte imbalances The importance and management of imbalances in major health problems Treatments New features of this edition include current infusion nursing standards of practice and a revised blood product chart.Each chapter includes clear. simple explanations of health problems. definitions of key terms. illustrations that clearly explain key concepts. memory joggers. and bullets and checklists that make it...Best Product Best Product Fluids Electrolytes Made Incredibly Easy! (Incredibly Easy! Series) , Best Seller Best Product Fluids Electrolytes Made Incredibly Easy! (Incredibly Easy! Series) , Buy Now Best Product Fluids Electrolytes Made Incredibly Easy! (Incredibly Easy! Series)
  4. 4. If you want to download this book, click link in the last page
  5. 5. click here to buy Click this link : https://testtest2314.blogspot.com/?a=1608312909 if you want to download this book OR

×