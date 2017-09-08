Brain, Vision and Machine Vision 6th Sep,2017 CVIT
Executive Control planning Hearing Language Visual Area Motor Area somatosensory Area Olfactory bulb
Invasive Non Invasive Brain Signals Acquisition Techniques ECoG EEG fNRI MEG fMRI PET Optical recordings Electrophysiologi...
Emotiv Epoch+
Deep Learning Human Mind for Automated Visual Classification (CVPR 2017) ● EEG data evoked by visual object stimuli combin...
An EEG-based Image Annotation System
Thank you
Presentation on basic brain imaging techniques and CVPR 2017 paper : Deep Learning Human Mind for Automated Visual Classification.

  Brain, Vision and Machine Vision 6th Sep,2017 CVIT
  Executive Control planning Hearing Language Visual Area Motor Area somatosensory Area Olfactory bulb
  Invasive Non Invasive Brain Signals Acquisition Techniques ECoG EEG fNRI MEG fMRI PET Optical recordings Electrophysiological Hemodynamic
  Emotiv Epoch+
  Deep Learning Human Mind for Automated Visual Classification (CVPR 2017) ● EEG data evoked by visual object stimuli combined to learn a discriminative brain activity manifold of visual categories in a reading the mind effort. ● Transfer the learned capabilities to machines by training a Convolutional Neural Network (CNN)–based regressor to project images onto the learned manifold, thus allowing machines to employ human brain–based features for automated visual classification ● 128-channel EEG with active electrodes are used to record brain activity of several subjects while looking at images of 40 ImageNet object classes. ● The proposed approach for discriminating object classes using brain signals reaches an average accuracy of about 83%, which greatly outperforms existing methods attempting to learn EEG visual object representations
  An EEG-based Image Annotation System
  7. 7. Thank you

