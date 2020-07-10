Presentación Clase Virtual

Successfully reported this slideshow.
VÍCTOR MEJÍA Modelos Educativos
Quién lo dijo? Cuándo lo dijo? Siento vergüenza de la formación en matemáticas que nuestros niños y jóvenes tienen en mi p...
Quién lo dijo? Cuándo lo dijo? Los profesores invitan a sus alumnos a jugar e inventar pequeños cálculos, los cuales consi...
Quién lo dijo? Cuándo lo dijo? Al mismo tiempo que se les divierte, son conducidos hacia la ciencia de los números. Estos ...
Claudio Espinoza estudiante peruano campeón mundial de matemáticas 2003
Platón 427 – 347 A.C. Las Leyes, libro VII Diálogo entre un ateniense y Clinias.
El uso de este nuevo invento será contrario a los efectos deseados. Ello sólo producirá el olvido y el facilismo de quiene...
Tú no has encontrado un medio de cultivar la memoria, sino de despertar reminiscencias; y das a tus alumnos la sombra de l...
Platón 427 – 347 A.C. Fedro, diálogos Acerca de la invención de la escritura.
Burrhu s Frederi c Skinne r 1904 -1990
Análisis del modelo pedagógico propuesto Una pregunta
¿Quién soy? •La escuela es única, y para todos los niños, en su lengua materna, sin distinción de raza o posición social o...
•Debe haber consistencia entre educación, el entorno y la naturaleza en todo momento. •La enseñanza debe dar gran importan...
Jan Amos Comenius 1592 –1670 El Padre de la Pedagogía. Inventó el “Libro de Texto” para incentivar la autonomía del proces...
•Modelo Romántico •El alumno es totalmente libre de elegir sus experiencias educativas •El maestro es un auxiliar dentro d...
Sugata Mitra - 1999 The Hole in the Wall
  1. 1. VÍCTOR MEJÍA Modelos Educativos
  2. 2. Quién lo dijo? Cuándo lo dijo? Siento vergüenza de la formación en matemáticas que nuestros niños y jóvenes tienen en mi país. Los conocimientos en esta materia son escasos y mal enseñados. Deberíamos fijarnos en la educación de aquel país en el cual los niños aprenden las matemáticas a la par de sus primeras letras.
  3. 3. Quién lo dijo? Cuándo lo dijo? Los profesores invitan a sus alumnos a jugar e inventar pequeños cálculos, los cuales consisten en repartir cantidades iguales de manzanas o granos entre sus compañeros, en encontrar el faltante y lo sobrante, aumentando o quitando lo conveniente para volver al equilibrio. Usando elementos cotidianos y tangibles.
  4. 4. Quién lo dijo? Cuándo lo dijo? Al mismo tiempo que se les divierte, son conducidos hacia la ciencia de los números. Estos pasatiempos los mantendrán alerta ante problemas mayores cuando crezcan, volviendo aplicable lo aprendido en la administración de su casa, trabajo o negocio. El efecto resultante será sacar a nuestros chicos de la ridícula ignorancia y volverlos inteligentes y sagaces
  5. 5. Claudio Espinoza estudiante peruano campeón mundial de matemáticas 2003
  6. 6. Platón 427 – 347 A.C. Las Leyes, libro VII Diálogo entre un ateniense y Clinias.
  7. 7. El uso de este nuevo invento será contrario a los efectos deseados. Ello sólo producirá el olvido y el facilismo de quienes lo usen, haciéndoles despreciar la memoria; confiados en esta supuesta ayuda, abandonarán el cuidado de conservar los recuerdos y dejarán de lado el uso de la memoria, cuya consecuencia será la perdida del carácter.
  8. 8. Tú no has encontrado un medio de cultivar la memoria, sino de despertar reminiscencias; y das a tus alumnos la sombra de la ciencia y no la ciencia misma. Porque, cuando vean que pueden aprender muchas cosas sin maestros, se tendrán ya por sabios, y no serán más que ignorantes, en su mayor parte, y falsos sabios insoportables en el trato diario.
  9. 9. Platón 427 – 347 A.C. Fedro, diálogos Acerca de la invención de la escritura.
  10. 10. Burrhu s Frederi c Skinne r 1904 -1990
  11. 11. Análisis del modelo pedagógico propuesto Una pregunta
  12. 12. ¿Quién soy? •La escuela es única, y para todos los niños, en su lengua materna, sin distinción de raza o posición social o condición. •La enseñanza a de ir de los hechos a las conclusiones, de los ejemplos a las reglas, de lo concreto a lo abstracto, de lo fácil a lo difícil, del todo a sus partes. •La violencia no debe utilizarse en lo absoluto en las escuelas y debe ser eliminada.
  13. 13. •Debe haber consistencia entre educación, el entorno y la naturaleza en todo momento. •La enseñanza debe dar gran importancia a los ejercicios prácticos para la sólida asimilación de los contenidos por los estudiantes. •El maestro debe ser sincero, activo, valiente, un ejemplo para sus alumnos. •El maestro debe cuidar que todos los alumnos participen activamente en la clase
  14. 14. Jan Amos Comenius 1592 –1670 El Padre de la Pedagogía. Inventó el “Libro de Texto” para incentivar la autonomía del proceso educativo Su obra: Didáctica Magna
  15. 15. •Modelo Romántico •El alumno es totalmente libre de elegir sus experiencias educativas •El maestro es un auxiliar dentro del plan individual de cada alumno •Es válido cualquier método •Desaparecen los pre requisitos •Ausencia total de evaluaciones pre diseñadas
  16. 16. Sugata Mitra - 1999 The Hole in the Wall

