Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
V�CTOR MEJ�A Principios de Educaci�n
E-Learning es un fen�meno educativo
C�mo ense�ar C�mo transmitir
La importancia de la Educaci�n
Kenneth y Mamie Clark
1940 Las mu�ecas de los Clark
E-Learning principios de educación ITQ
E-Learning principios de educación ITQ
E-Learning principios de educación ITQ
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

E-Learning principios de educación ITQ

43 views

Published on

E-Learning principios de educación ITQ

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

E-Learning principios de educación ITQ

  1. 1. V�CTOR MEJ�A Principios de Educaci�n
  2. 2. E-Learning es un fen�meno educativo
  3. 3. C�mo ense�ar C�mo transmitir
  4. 4. La importancia de la Educaci�n
  5. 5. Kenneth y Mamie Clark
  6. 6. 1940 Las mu�ecas de los Clark

×