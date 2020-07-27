Successfully reported this slideshow.
VÍCTOR MEJÍA – APLICACIONES SP
Calcular el saldo a favor o en contra de un cliente a una determinada fecha Saldo = Valq +Vret - Vpag F1 – Valq (p_custome...
El precio de alquilar el DVD: film.rental_rate F4 – precioDVD ( p_DVD_id ) El máximo número de días para devolver el DVD: ...
Calcular el valor recaudado real y el valor pendiente por cobrar de una película a una determinada fecha El precio de alqu...
https://wiki.postgresql.org/wiki/Retu rn_more_than_one_row_of_data_fro m_PL/pgSQL_functions Funciones y retorno de tipos d...
%rowtype
Retorno de una fila
Retorno varias filas
Cursor Record
id = 601 ÉXITO ERROR! KEY DUPLICADA TRANSACCIONES – COMMIT - ROLLBACK
Transa cción implíci ta
Aplicaciones de Store Procedures - PLPGSQL
Aplicaciones de Store Procedures - PLPGSQL

Aplicaciones de Store Procedures - PLPGSQL

Aplicaciones de Store Procedures - PLPGSQL

  2. 2. Calcular el saldo a favor o en contra de un cliente a una determinada fecha Saldo = Valq +Vret - Vpag F1 – Valq (p_customer_id, fecha_corte) F2 – Vret (p_customer_id, fecha_corte) F3 – Vpag (p_customer_id, fecha_corte)
  3. 3. El precio de alquilar el DVD: film.rental_rate F4 – precioDVD ( p_DVD_id ) El máximo número de días para devolver el DVD: film.rental_duration F5 – plazoAlquiler( p_DVD_id ) El valor diario a pagar por retraso: 1,50 $ F6 – pagoDiaRetraso()
  4. 4. Calcular el valor recaudado real y el valor pendiente por cobrar de una película a una determinada fecha El precio de alquilar el DVD: film.rental_rate El máximo número de días para devolver el DVD: film.rental_duration El valor diario a pagar por retraso: 1,50 $
  5. 5. https://wiki.postgresql.org/wiki/Retu rn_more_than_one_row_of_data_fro m_PL/pgSQL_functions Funciones y retorno de tipos de datos
  6. 6. %rowtype
  7. 7. Retorno de una fila
  8. 8. Retorno varias filas
  9. 9. Cursor Record
  10. 10. id = 601 ÉXITO ERROR! KEY DUPLICADA TRANSACCIONES – COMMIT - ROLLBACK
