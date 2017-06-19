Four pillars of_social_selling_master_agenda_2017_june

Workshop Agenda
Workshop Facilitator Two Decades of Technology Sales Experience Sales Director @ Neev Consultancy Board Advisor Presid...
Your sales professionals are losing deals because they • Are not present in early 70% of the customer journey • Miss on cr...
Social Selling leverages your DIGITAL FOOTPRINT to 1. Identify Prospects 2. Get Earl in the customer Purchase Journey 3. P...
Housekeeping Format # 1: Full Day Workshop or Format # 2: Three Hours Delivery Participants: 14 - 20 Location: Your Of...
What Will you Learn  COURSE OVERVIEW: The workshop is designed for you to Learn what is Social Selling and how could you ...
What will you learn After attending this course, delegates will: Understand Social Selling as a concept Develop a person...
Social Selling Tools  The major Social Selling Platform includes LinkedIn Twitter Content Creation Content Distributi...
Who Should Participate  Business Owners  C- Level executives  Senior Professional  Sales Professionals  Consultants Every Fortune 500 Enterprise is practicing Social Selling
  1. 1. Workshop Agenda
  2. 2. Workshop Facilitator Two Decades of Technology Sales Experience Sales Director @ Neev Consultancy Board Advisor President @ SmartLife NGO - Dubai Social Selling and LinkedIn Evangelist Digital Native written over 800+ Blog posts Vinod Mehra Cell: 050 – 6343120 Email: vinod.mehra@gmail.com
  3. 3. Your sales professionals are losing deals because they • Are not present in early 70% of the customer journey • Miss on critical decision makers – 6.8 (CEB) people involved in decision making. • More complex the sale, more number of people are involved • 24% of the forecasted deals are lost because sales engagement is single threaded and at risk. Either decision makers change jobs or sales has left the company. Despite, all these challenges, You can increase your sales professionals chances by 51% to hit their quota by adopting social selling in your existing sales process.
  4. 4. Social Selling leverages your DIGITAL FOOTPRINT to 1. Identify Prospects 2. Get Earl in the customer Purchase Journey 3. Prepare Prospects List 4. Research your Prospects 5. Build Strong multi-threaded relationships 6. Influence Decision Makers 7. And Fill your pipeline with SQL
  5. 5. Housekeeping Format # 1: Full Day Workshop or Format # 2: Three Hours Delivery Participants: 14 - 20 Location: Your Office Requirements: Overhead Projector, Internet and white Board/flip chart You MUST attend if You Want to …..  Learn to effectively use LinkedIn & Twitter  Influence Partners and Customers  Build Great Relationship  Practice Social Selling
  6. 6. What Will you Learn  COURSE OVERVIEW: The workshop is designed for you to Learn what is Social Selling and how could you Influence Decision Makers leveraging LinkedIn & other Social Selling platforms. You will Learn …..  What is Social Selling and Why  Six Principle of Influence  Rock your Personal & Company Profile  How to Identify & Connect with your Target Audience  Content is King – Guide to Creating, Curating and Sharing Insight  How to Engage Prospect with Insight & Build Strong Relations  Four Pillar of LinkedIn Social Selling Index (SSI)  Recommended Reading and Digital Tools for Social Selling  30 Minutes Daily LinkedIn action Plan
  7. 7. What will you learn After attending this course, delegates will: Understand Social Selling as a concept Develop a personal Social Selling philosophy Build a Social Selling technology platform Align sales strategies with Social Selling best practice Measure effectiveness of Social Selling activity
  8. 8. Social Selling Tools  The major Social Selling Platform includes LinkedIn Twitter Content Creation Content Distribution Basic Social networking tools are free. Whereas advance features necessitates license purchase such as Sales Navigator and TeamLink
  9. 9. Who Should Participate  Business Owners  C- Level executives  Senior Professional  Sales Professionals  Consultants Every Fortune 500 Enterprise is practicing Social Selling

