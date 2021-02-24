Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ENGL 309 | Rhetorical Style pg 1 UNIT 2 OVERVIEW AND SCHEDULE Stylistic Analysis and Imitative Essay Overview In Unit 2, w...
ENGL 309 | Rhetorical Style pg 2 Wed., 2/3 The Situation and the Story Discuss the situation and the story of “Total Eclip...
ENGL 309 | Rhetorical Style pg 3 Friday, 2/26 No Class – individual writing day Monday, 3/1 NO CLASS – individual writing ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Eng 309 Unit 2 Virtual Schedule

14 views

Published on

Eng 309 Unit 2 Virtual Schedule

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Eng 309 Unit 2 Virtual Schedule

  1. 1. ENGL 309 | Rhetorical Style pg 1 UNIT 2 OVERVIEW AND SCHEDULE Stylistic Analysis and Imitative Essay Overview In Unit 2, we'll do a deep dive into the rhetorical tools of style, using Performing Prose and Best American Essays. Our purpose is to develop a vocabulary that we can use to more precisely explain the effects of a given piece of writing, and to better use those stylistic tools to create different effects in your own writing. Though you’ll be able to use these tools to help you understand any genre, for this unit, we’ll be looking at stylistically heightened examples of essays from the Best American Essays of the Century. The major assignment for the unit will ask you to do an extended stylistic analysis (using the tools you learned from Performing Prose) of one of these essays, and then write an imitation of that essay using a topic of your choice. * Unit Outcomes By the time you’ve completed this unit, you should be able to… • Analyze a piece of writing to identify all aspects of rhetorical style at work there: purpose or “story”; motives of language, subject, writer, and reader; physical and social footing; deviation from convention; tropes, schemes, and images. • Make decisions about which of these aspects of rhetorical style best characterize a piece of writing. • Replicate those aspects of rhetorical style in an essay with a different topic. * Date In Class Work Due Monday, 2/1 Introduce Project 2: Stylistic Analysis and Imitative Essay In-class exercise: sentence rewrites Read Performing Prose, Ch. 1
  2. 2. ENGL 309 | Rhetorical Style pg 2 Wed., 2/3 The Situation and the Story Discuss the situation and the story of “Total Eclipse” Sign up for an essay from Best American Essays of the Century to summarize Read “The Situation and the Story,” Vivian Gornick CAREFULLY read “Total Eclipse,” Annie Dillard (BAEC pp. 477 – 489) Browse essay in BAEC to prepare for choosing which one to summarize for the class Friday, 2/5 Drop in Office Hours Monday, 2/8 Motives of Style In-class exercise: analyzing motives of language in “Total Eclipse” Read Performing Prose, Ch. 2 Wed., 2/10 Presentations of BAECs (why would someone choose this to imitate?) Convention and deviation, distinction, and footing in “Total Eclipse” Post a summary of your assigned BAEC essay – be prepared to talk briefly about what makes it stylistically interesting. Read Performing Prose, Ch. 3 – 4 Friday, 2/12 In-class exercise: creating screen directions for “Total Eclipse” (physical footing). How would you film this? Monday, 2/15 HOLIDAY – Presidents’ Day Wed., 2/17 Rhetorical Tropes Review Stylistic Analysis assignment from Project 2 Read Performing Prose, Ch. 5 – 6 Friday, 2/19 Tropes and Schemes In-class exercise: looking for tropes and schemes in “Total Eclipse” Read Performing Prose, Ch. 7 – 8 Monday, 2/22 Quiz on Tropes and Schemes Study Chs. 6 – 7 carefully to prepare for the quiz Wed., 2/24 Imitation Post your answers to “Generative Questions for Stylistic Analysis before class in Unit 2 Assignments
  3. 3. ENGL 309 | Rhetorical Style pg 3 Friday, 2/26 No Class – individual writing day Monday, 3/1 NO CLASS – individual writing conferences Complete a draft of your Stylistic Analysis (Project 2, Deliverable #1) and upload to Stylistic Analysis Workshop in Unit 2 Assignments. We will be completing this workshop out of class Wed., 3/3 NO CLASS – individual writing conferences Friday, 3/5 NO CLASS – individual writing conferences Complete out-of-class draft workshop of Stylistic Analysis and post as a comment (to provide feedback to your partner). Complete draft of imitation essay and upload to Imitative Essay Draft Workshop Monday, 3/8 Workshop Imitation Essays Read your partner’s imitative essay and the model it’s based on Wed., 3/10 Format for Project 2 Draft Friday, 3/12 NO CLASS Submit Project 2 Draft (Stylistic Analysis and Imitative Essay) for Evaluation by Friday, 3/12. Upload to Unit 2 Assignments SPRING BREAK

×