Successfully reported this slideshow.

CFP - 12th International Conference on Digital Image Processing and Pattern Recognition (DPPR 2022)

0

Share

Jun. 18, 2022
0 likes 4 views
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 3
1 of 3

CFP - 12th International Conference on Digital Image Processing and Pattern Recognition (DPPR 2022)

Jun. 18, 2022
0 likes 4 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Description

12th International Conference on Digital Image Processing and Pattern Recognition (DPPR 2022) is a forum for presenting new advances and research results in the fields of Digital Image Processing. The Conference will bring together leading researchers, engineers and scientists in the domain of interest from around the world. The scope of the conference covers all theoretical and practical aspects of the Digital Image Processing & Pattern Recognition, from basic research to development of application.

Authors are solicited to contribute to the journal by submitting articles that illustrate research results, projects, surveying works and industrial experiences.

Transcript

  1. 1. 12th International Conference on Digital Image Processing and Pattern Recognition (DPPR 2022) December 23 ~ 24, 2022, Sydney, Australia https://cndc2022.org/dppr/index Scope & Topics 12th International Conference on Digital Image Processing and Pattern Recognition (DPPR 2022) is a forum for presenting new advances and research results in the fields of Digital Image Processing. The Conference will bring together leading researchers, engineers and scientists in the domain of interest from around the world. The scope of the conference covers all theoretical and practical aspects of the Digital Image Processing & Pattern Recognition, from basic research to development of application. Authors are solicited to contribute to the journal by submitting articles that illustrate research results, projects, surveying works and industrial experiences. Topics of interest include, but are not limited to, the following  Image acquisition & Medical Image Processing  Pattern Recognition and Analysis  Visualization  Image Coding and Compression  Face Recognition & Super-resolution Imaging  Image Segmentation  Face Recognition  3D and Surface Reconstruction  3D and Stereo Imaging  Analog and Mixed Signal Processing  Application & Others  Applications (Biomedical, Bioinformatics, Genomic, Seismic, Radar, Sonar, Remote Sensing, Positioning, etc.)  Array Signal Processing  Audio/Speech Processing and Coding  Digital & Mobile Signal Processing  Statistical & Optical Signal Processing  Data Mining Techniques  Motion Detection  Content-based Image retrieval  Video Signal Processing  Watermarking  Detection and Estimation of Signal Parameters  Signal Identification  Nonlinear Signals and Systems  Time-Frequency Signal Analysis  Signal Reconstruction  Spectral Analysis  Filter Design and Structures  FIR, IIR, Adaptive Filters  Signal Noise Control  Multiple Filtering and Filter Banks
  2. 2.  Biomedical Imaging Technologies  Biometrics and Pattern Recognition  Cognitive and Biologically-Inspired Vision  Color and Texture  Communication Signal processing  Distributed Source Coding  Computer Communication and Networks  Computer Vision & VR  Constraint Processing  Document Recognition  DSP Implementation and Embedded Systems  Face and Gesture  Hardware Implementation for Signal Processing  Higher Order Spectral Analysis  Illumination and Reflectance Modeling  Image and Video Retrieval  Image Processing & Understanding  Image-Based Modeling  Internet Signal Processing  Knowledge Representation and High-Level Vision  Medical Image Analysis  Motion and Tracking Stereo and Structure from Motion  Multidimensional Signal Processing  Multi-view Geometry  Neural Networks and Genetic Algorithms  Object Detection, Recognition and Categorization  Pattern Recognition in New Modalities  PDE for Image Processing  Performance Evaluation  Radar Signal Processing  Remote Sensing  Segmentation  Sensor Array and Multi-Channel Processing  Shape Representation  Signal Processing Education  Sonar Signal Processing and Localization  Speech, Audio and Music Processing  Statistic Learning & Pattern Recognition  Text Processing  Time-Frequency/Time-Scale Analysis  Video Analysis and Event Recognition  Video Compression & Streaming  Video Surveillance and Monitoring Paper Submission Authors are invited to submit papers through the conference Submission System by June 25, 2022. Submissions must be original and should not have been published previously or be under consideration for publication while being evaluated for this conference. The proceedings of the conference will be published by Computer Science Conference Proceedings in Computer Science & Information Technology (CS & IT) series (Confirmed).
  3. 3. Selected papers from DPPR 2022, after further revisions, will be published in the special issues of the following journals.  Signal & Image Processing : An International Journal (SIPIJ) - WJCI, ERA Indexed  International Journal of VLSI Design & Communication Systems (VLSICS)  International Journal of Embedded Systems and Applications (IJESA)  Information Technology in Industry (ITII) Important Dates  Submission Deadline: June 25, 2022  Authors Notification: August 20, 2022  Registration & Camera-Ready Paper Due: August 28, 2022 Contact Us Here's where you can reach us: dppr@cndc2022.org (or) dpprc@yahoo.com For more details, please visit: https://cndc2022.org/dppr/index Paper Submission Link: https://cndc2022.org/submission/index.php
Engineering

Description

12th International Conference on Digital Image Processing and Pattern Recognition (DPPR 2022) is a forum for presenting new advances and research results in the fields of Digital Image Processing. The Conference will bring together leading researchers, engineers and scientists in the domain of interest from around the world. The scope of the conference covers all theoretical and practical aspects of the Digital Image Processing & Pattern Recognition, from basic research to development of application.

Authors are solicited to contribute to the journal by submitting articles that illustrate research results, projects, surveying works and industrial experiences.

Transcript

  1. 1. 12th International Conference on Digital Image Processing and Pattern Recognition (DPPR 2022) December 23 ~ 24, 2022, Sydney, Australia https://cndc2022.org/dppr/index Scope & Topics 12th International Conference on Digital Image Processing and Pattern Recognition (DPPR 2022) is a forum for presenting new advances and research results in the fields of Digital Image Processing. The Conference will bring together leading researchers, engineers and scientists in the domain of interest from around the world. The scope of the conference covers all theoretical and practical aspects of the Digital Image Processing & Pattern Recognition, from basic research to development of application. Authors are solicited to contribute to the journal by submitting articles that illustrate research results, projects, surveying works and industrial experiences. Topics of interest include, but are not limited to, the following  Image acquisition & Medical Image Processing  Pattern Recognition and Analysis  Visualization  Image Coding and Compression  Face Recognition & Super-resolution Imaging  Image Segmentation  Face Recognition  3D and Surface Reconstruction  3D and Stereo Imaging  Analog and Mixed Signal Processing  Application & Others  Applications (Biomedical, Bioinformatics, Genomic, Seismic, Radar, Sonar, Remote Sensing, Positioning, etc.)  Array Signal Processing  Audio/Speech Processing and Coding  Digital & Mobile Signal Processing  Statistical & Optical Signal Processing  Data Mining Techniques  Motion Detection  Content-based Image retrieval  Video Signal Processing  Watermarking  Detection and Estimation of Signal Parameters  Signal Identification  Nonlinear Signals and Systems  Time-Frequency Signal Analysis  Signal Reconstruction  Spectral Analysis  Filter Design and Structures  FIR, IIR, Adaptive Filters  Signal Noise Control  Multiple Filtering and Filter Banks
  2. 2.  Biomedical Imaging Technologies  Biometrics and Pattern Recognition  Cognitive and Biologically-Inspired Vision  Color and Texture  Communication Signal processing  Distributed Source Coding  Computer Communication and Networks  Computer Vision & VR  Constraint Processing  Document Recognition  DSP Implementation and Embedded Systems  Face and Gesture  Hardware Implementation for Signal Processing  Higher Order Spectral Analysis  Illumination and Reflectance Modeling  Image and Video Retrieval  Image Processing & Understanding  Image-Based Modeling  Internet Signal Processing  Knowledge Representation and High-Level Vision  Medical Image Analysis  Motion and Tracking Stereo and Structure from Motion  Multidimensional Signal Processing  Multi-view Geometry  Neural Networks and Genetic Algorithms  Object Detection, Recognition and Categorization  Pattern Recognition in New Modalities  PDE for Image Processing  Performance Evaluation  Radar Signal Processing  Remote Sensing  Segmentation  Sensor Array and Multi-Channel Processing  Shape Representation  Signal Processing Education  Sonar Signal Processing and Localization  Speech, Audio and Music Processing  Statistic Learning & Pattern Recognition  Text Processing  Time-Frequency/Time-Scale Analysis  Video Analysis and Event Recognition  Video Compression & Streaming  Video Surveillance and Monitoring Paper Submission Authors are invited to submit papers through the conference Submission System by June 25, 2022. Submissions must be original and should not have been published previously or be under consideration for publication while being evaluated for this conference. The proceedings of the conference will be published by Computer Science Conference Proceedings in Computer Science & Information Technology (CS & IT) series (Confirmed).
  3. 3. Selected papers from DPPR 2022, after further revisions, will be published in the special issues of the following journals.  Signal & Image Processing : An International Journal (SIPIJ) - WJCI, ERA Indexed  International Journal of VLSI Design & Communication Systems (VLSICS)  International Journal of Embedded Systems and Applications (IJESA)  Information Technology in Industry (ITII) Important Dates  Submission Deadline: June 25, 2022  Authors Notification: August 20, 2022  Registration & Camera-Ready Paper Due: August 28, 2022 Contact Us Here's where you can reach us: dppr@cndc2022.org (or) dpprc@yahoo.com For more details, please visit: https://cndc2022.org/dppr/index Paper Submission Link: https://cndc2022.org/submission/index.php
Engineering

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Shorter ER Wait Times
Knowledge@Wharton
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Alexander Jarvis
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
Barry Feldman
How to Fix the Internet
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
5 major events that shaped 2016
Kotak Securities

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community That Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
(3.5/5)
Free
The Future Is Faster Than You Think: How Converging Technologies Are Transforming Business, Industries, and Our Lives Peter H. Diamandis
(4.5/5)
Free
From Gutenberg to Google: The History of Our Future Tom Wheeler
(3.5/5)
Free
SAM: One Robot, a Dozen Engineers, and the Race to Revolutionize the Way We Build Jonathan Waldman
(5/5)
Free
Talk to Me: How Voice Computing Will Transform the Way We Live, Work, and Think James Vlahos
(4/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
Autonomy: The Quest to Build the Driverless Car—And How It Will Reshape Our World Lawrence D. Burns
(5/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4/5)
Free
Live Work Work Work Die: A Journey into the Savage Heart of Silicon Valley Corey Pein
(4.5/5)
Free
Future Presence: How Virtual Reality Is Changing Human Connection, Intimacy, and the Limits of Ordinary Life Peter Rubin
(4/5)
Free
Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
(4.5/5)
Free
Life After Google: The Fall of Big Data and the Rise of the Blockchain Economy George Gilder
(4/5)
Free
The Victorian Internet: The Remarkable Story of the Telegraph and the Nineteenth Century's On-line Pioneers Tom Standage
(3.5/5)
Free
Uncommon Carriers John McPhee
(3.5/5)
Free
The Art of War Sun Tsu
(3/5)
Free
Understanding Media: The Extensions of Man Marshall McLuhan
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Science of Time Travel: The Secrets Behind Time Machines, Time Loops, Alternate Realities, and More! Elizabeth Howell
(3/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
If Then: How the Simulmatics Corporation Invented the Future Jill Lepore
(4.5/5)
Free
Dignity in a Digital Age: Making Tech Work for All of Us Ro Khanna
(4/5)
Free
Einstein's Fridge: How the Difference Between Hot and Cold Explains the Universe Paul Sen
(4.5/5)
Free
After Steve: How Apple Became a Trillion-Dollar Company and Lost its Soul Tripp Mickle
(4.5/5)
Free
Spooked: The Trump Dossier, Black Cube, and the Rise of Private Spies Barry Meier
(4/5)
Free
Second Nature: Scenes from a World Remade Nathaniel Rich
(5/5)
Free
Test Gods: Virgin Galactic and the Making of a Modern Astronaut Findaway
(5/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(4.5/5)
Free
Uncanny Valley: A Memoir Anna Wiener
(4/5)
Free
Blockchain: The Next Everything Stephen P. Williams
(4/5)
Free
Lean Out: The Truth About Women, Power, and the Workplace Marissa Orr
(4.5/5)
Free
A World Without Work: Technology, Automation, and How We Should Respond Findaway
(4.5/5)
Free
User Friendly: How the Hidden Rules of Design Are Changing the Way We Live, Work, and Play Cliff Kuang
(4.5/5)
Free
Bitcoin Billionaires: A True Story of Genius, Betrayal, and Redemption Ben Mezrich
(4.5/5)
Free

×