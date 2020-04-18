Estudio previo de contratación en Marinilla

Successfully reported this slideshow.
?ti;;;;,!le srsrEMA TNTEGRADo oe ceslóru MUNICIPAL SIGEM FoRMATo cERTtFtcADo corurÉ oe COt¡tRltlCtÓN Mainilla, marzo 30 de...
SISTEMA INTEGRADO DE GESflÓN MUNICIPAL. SIGEM FORMATO PARA SOLICITUD DE CERTIFIGADO DE DISPONIBILIDAD Y/O REGISTRO PRESUPU...
MUNICIPIO DE MARINILLA Pá9. I de I Ertrdo VIGENTE RESERVANÚMERO: 403 Fecha de lmpres¡ón: Fecha de la Ressrva: 31-Mar-2020 ...
rDcnflflo0mo, DC coromur rnt T Í, rf, 3 { I rlI oa =oU} i,fE o § I o 3I 5' I T9 %IT -UT Señores. MUNICIPIO DE MARINITIA Ma...
JUEGO DE IMPERMEABLE VERDE CON LOGO DE POLICIA 30 150.000,00 4.500,000,00 CU ELLO AJUSTABLE ORTOPEDICO 3 s0.000,00 150.000...
IDCÍtTlflCRMO' DC colomut rR, Búw,¡dentilicámoscolombia.com REGLILLA PARA DIAGRAMAR 2 30.000,00 60.000,00 Atenta mente, , ...
CTC &nala de Comerrio dÉ Eosotá CAMARA DE COMERCIO DE SEDE VIRTUAI cóo¡co ven¡rrcec¡ór¡: 3 DE MARZO DE 2O2O AA2 01815 7 8 ...
QUE POR ACTA NO. 2O82OT DE IA JUNTA DE SOCIOS, DE], 2 DE AGOSTO DE 2010, INSCRITA Er 5 DE AGOSTO DE 2010 BAJO EL NUMERO 0L...
ol- CAMARA DE COMERCIO DE BOGOTA SEDE VIR?UAL cóDrco vERrFrcAcróN : A201815784F12F 3 DE MARZO DE 2020 HORA 13:28:25 AA2O 1...
FUNCIONAMIENTO EN NINGUN CASO LOS S IGUIENTES FECHA DE ENVIO 2020 INFORMACION COMPIEMENTARIA DATOS SOBRE PIANEACION DISTRI...
f,qffii,mB!§i§ffir ,ruii=,rr51 .635.1 52 TAVERA ABISTIZABAL AF;L:-i¡O: MARIA DEL PILAR --l= , <----'-' éálRr¡¡*s<_u 2f ...
EI-18 5flffit¡!lgYt n CERTIFICADO DE ANTECEDENTES WEB 08:40:5'1 Hoja 1 dé 01PROCI,RADURIA ffimflEuuffit{ CERTIFICADO ORDIN...
Ei+48 ESfilS d'ÁFi CERTIFICADO DE ANTECEDENTES WEB 08:41:35 Hoja I de 01PROCÜRADI|RIA mmltIultffifl CERTIFICADO ORDINARIO ...
CONTRALORIA GII{ERAL DE LA iEÚAUCA LA CONTRALORÍA DELEGADA PARA RESPONSABILIDAD FISCAL , INTERVENCIÓN JTIDICIAL Y COBRO CO...
CONTRALORIA GENERÁL DE !A REPÚBIICA LA CONTRALORIA DELEGADA PARA RESPONSABILIDAD FISCAL, INTERVENCIÓN JUDICIAL Y COBRO COA...
Policía Nacional de Colombia https://antecedentes.policia. gov.co:7005/WebJudicial/formAnteced dh@tr@G*ef INICIO CONTACTEN...
) DIAN" formulario rlel Regidrc Único lrihrbrio lbh Priilrpal 0 2 ll Il ffi ffi ffi ffi ffi ffi EHffi ffii ffi ll I I I ui...
fiíútH FORXATO ÚN¡CO HOJA DE VIDA PERSONAJUR]DICA {LIYES r$ 0€ 1S Y ¡,r3 0€ J§) REIOTUclOll 5e DET 19 DE ¡EOSTO DÉ 1§ qazó...
DIAN", oeclarac¡ón d6 Rentay Complementario o de lngresos y Patrimon¡o para PéBonas Juríd¡cás y Asim¡l¡dss y Pe.soñas Nalu...
C*nan de Gomercb de@oüá CAMARA DE COMERCIO DE SEDE VIRTUAL cóorco 'r¡sRr r¡cAc róN t 3 DE MARZO DE 2O2O AA2 018 15 7 I ***...
INSCRITA EL 5 DE AGOSTO DE 2O1O BAJO EL NÚMERO 07403'I'12 DEL ],IBRO IX, LA SOCIEDAD CAMBIO SU NOMBRE DE: ]DENTIPICAMOS DE...
G&nara de Comerrio de Bogotá CAMARA DE COMERCIO DE SEDE VIRTUAI cóorco v¡mr'¡cac¡ót¡: 3 DE MARZO DE 2O2O AA2 018 15 7I ***...
ACTIVO TOTAL: PASIVO CORRIENTE: PASIVO TOTAL: PATRIMONIO: UTILIDAD/PERDI DA OPERACIONAL : GASTOS DE INTERESES: INDICE DE L...
Cárnara Bogotá de de CAMARA DE COMERCIO DE BOGOTA SEDE VIRTUAL cóo¡eo vgnrr¡cAc¡ot{ : A201815?84?cA9 3 DE MARZO DE 2020 Ho...
137 127 15 00 PINTURAS Y TAPA POROS 137 | 2l 17 | 00 ACABADOS EN GENERAL 3rl2t 19 OO I APLICADORES DE PINTURA Y ACCESORIOS...
142 118 30 I OO I PRODUCTOS DE EXAMEN DIAGNÓSTICO OETÁLMICO I 43 79 16 OO I PARTES O ACCESORIOS DE DISPOSITIVOS DE COMU I ...
| 44 | 10 | 20 | 00 I SUMINrSTROS PARA pr,AsrrFrCADO 44 10 31 OO I SUMINISTROS PARA IMPRESORA, FAX Y FOTOCOPIA I I DORA I ...
C&nara de Comam§o de Bogotá CAMARA DE COMERCIO DE SEDE VIRTUAL cóoreo ven¡r¡cec¡ór¡: 3 DE MARZO DE 2O2O AA2 01 815 7 8 ,r*...
12 t4 13 OO I SERVICIO DE CONSTRUCCIÓN DE FACII,IDADES ATI I I ÉTICAS Y RECREATIVAS I 12 L4 16 OO I SERVICIOS DE CONSTRUCC...
Cárnara deComercio de Bogotá CAMARA DE COMERCIO DE BOGOTA SEDE VlRTUAL cóo¡eo ven¡r¡cec¡óN: A2o181s?84zcA9 3 DE MARZO DE 2...
| 81 I 11 1 22 I 00 | MANTENIMIENTo Y SOPORTE DE SOFTIrIARE 81 t-1 23 OO I MANTENIMIENTO Y SOPORTE DE HARDWARE DE COMP I I...
C&nana de Comercio de Sogotá CAMARA DE COMERCIO DE BOGOTA SEDE VIRTUAL cóo¡eo vsn¡rrcAc¡óN : A20181578{?cA9 3 DE MARZO DE ...
PROPONENTE NOMBRE DEL CONTRATISTA: IDENTIEICAMOS DE COLOMBIA S A S NOMBRE DEL CONTRATANTE: INSTITUTO DE TRANSITO DE BOYACA...
NUMERO CONSECUTIVO DE', REPORTE DEL CONTRATO EJECUTADO: 7 CONTRATO CELEBRADO POR: PROPONENTE NOMBRE DEL CONTRATISTA: IDENT...
  1. 1. Munlc¡pio de Marlnilla SISTEMA INTEGRADO DE GESNÓN MUNlCIPAL - SIGEM I sc.caFá¡t§dt .rrrkoflllé FORMATO ESTUDIO PREVIO CONTRATACIÓN ARTICULO 20 DE LA LEY 15IO DE JULIO 17 DE2013 COMPILADO POR EL DECRETO 1082 DE 2015. 1-DESCRIPCION DE LA NECESIDAD QUE LA ENTIDAD PRETENDE SATISFACER CON EL PROCESO DE CONTRATACION: Que el Ministerio de Salud y Protección Social por medio de Resolución N' 385 de marzo 12 de 2020, declaró la emergencia sanitaria en todo el territorio nacional y se adoptaron medidas sanitarias con el objeto de prevenir y controlar la propagación del COVID- l9 en el territorio nacional y mitigar sus efectos. Que el Departamento de Antioquia por medio del Decreto 2020070000967 de marzo 12 de 2020, decretó la Emergencia sanitaria en toda su jurisdicción, con el objeto de adoptar medidas sanitarias para contener la propagación del virus SARS CoV 2, generador del covtD- 19 Que el Decreto Nacional 457 de marzo 22 de 2020, imparte instrucciones en virtud de la Emergencia Sanitaria generada por la pandemia del Coronavirus - COVID 19 y Mantenimiento del Orden Público. lgualmente el Decreto 440 del 20 de marzo de 2020, Artículo 7. Contratación de urgencia. Con ocasión de la declarator¡a de estado de emergencia económica, social y ecológica, en los términos del artículo 42 de la Ley 80 de 1993, se entiende comprobado el hecho que da lugar a declarar la urgencia manifiesta por parte de las entidades estatales, para la contratación directa del sum¡nistro de bienes, la prestación de servicios o la ejecución de obras en el inmediato futuro, con el objetivo de prevenir, contener y mitigar los efectos de la Pandemia del coronavirus COVID-19, así como para realizar las labores necesarias para optimizar el flujo de los recursos al interior del sistema de salud . Las acluac¡ones contractuales adelantadas con fundamento en la urgencia manifiesta se regirán por la normatividad vigente. Que el Municipio de Marinilla mediante Decreto 075 del 24 de mazo de 2020 y en virtud del Decreto 440 de mazo 20 de 2020, declaró la Urgencia Manifiesta, lgualmente, El Municipio de Marinilla acatando las disposiciones según la Constitución PolÍtica de Colombia, en su " ...Añícdo 2. Son f¡nes esenc¡ales del Esfado: servir a la comunidad, promover la prosperidad general y garantizar la efectividad de los principios, derechos y deberes consagrados en la Const¡tuc¡ón; facilitar la pañicipación de fodos en las decisiones que los afectan y en la vida económica, política, administrat¡va y cultural de la Nación; defender la independencia nac¡onal, mantener la integridad territorial y asegurar la convivencia pacífica y la vigencia de un orden justo. Revisó: Gestor del proceso robó: Líder del proceso Código: 397 Versión: 7 Fecha: 31 de julio de 2019 Página: 1 de 10Proceso: ABS
  2. 2. ) ttt Municip¡o de Marinilla SISTEMA INTEGRADO DE GESflÓN MUNICIPAL. SIGEM I{lÉorltc FORMATO ESTUDIO PREVIO CONTRATACIÓN Las autoridades de la República están ¡nstitu¡das para proteger a fodas /as personas resdenfes en Colomb¡a, en su vida, honra, bienes, creencias, y demás derechos y libe¡lades, y para asegurar el cumpl¡miento de /os deberes socra/es del Estado y de los pañ¡culares. . ." "...Attículo 79. Todas /as personas tienen derecho a gozar de un ambiente sano. La ley garantizará la participación de la comunidad en las decisiones que puedan afectarlo. Es deber del Estado proteger la diversidad e integridad del ambiente, conseNar las áreas de especial importancia ecológica y fomentar la educación para el logro de esfos flnes. Artículo 80. El Estado plan¡ficará el manejo y aprovechamiento de los recursos naturales, para garant¡zar su desanollo sostenible, su conseyación, restauración o sustitución. Además, deberá prevenir y controlar los factores de deterioro ambiental, imponer /as sanclones legales y ex¡gh la reparación de los daños causados. Así mismo, cooperará con otras naciones en la protección de /os ecosisfemas sÍuados en /as zonas fronterizas..." El artículo 2 de la Constitución Política de Colombia, establece (... ), las autor¡dades de la República están instituidas para proteger a todas las personas res¡dentes en Colombia, en su vida , honra, bienes, creencias y demás derechos y libertades (...) " El articulo 303 y 315 de la Const¡tución Politica consagra que Gobernadores y Alcaldes deben conseryar el orden público para lo cual deben diseñar e implementar todas las estrateg¡as necesarias que conduzcan a mantener el orden público y la convivencia ciudadana del territor¡o. Que por lo anterior la Secretaria de Gobierno y la secretaria de movilidad y trans¡to tienen como misión garantizar la convivencia pacífica y la seguridad ciudadana en el Municipio de Marinilla, mediante la formulación de planes, programas, proyéctos y acciones en relación con seguridad, orden público, protección del espacio público, protección al consumidor, resolución pacífica de conflictos, prevención y atención de desastres, ejercicio de las facultades y atr¡buciones de policía, prevención, educación y protección a la familia y apoyo a los organismos de seguridad y justic¡a. Los agentes de tránsito trenen funciones de policía judicial, les corresponde realizar los primeros actos investigativos cuando ocurre un hecho de trans¡to con trascendencia penal, está en sus manos una responsabilidad que trasciende no solo a las esferas judiciales, sino que con el uso de ¡as herramientas , las técn¡cas investigativas y criminalísticas puedan llevar las investigaciones a dar resultados que conlleven a la autoridad competente a atribuir responsabil¡dad penal y se logre disminuir la impunidad en este tipo de sucesos, Por tanto se pretende diseñar, ejecutar planes y programas de reordenamiento y atención eficiente y eficaz a los usuarios de nuestros servicios en donde se fomente una cultura de sensibilización y respeto por las normas de tránsito para la seguridad de nuestros hab¡tantes. Por tal mot¡vo, en Revisó: Gestor del proceso Aprobó: Líder del proceso Proceso: ABS Código: 397 Versión: 7 Fecha: 31 de julio de 2019 Página: 2 de 10
  3. 3. Munlc¡p¡o de Mar¡n¡lla SISTEMA INTEGRADO DE GESTIÓN MUNICIPAL - SÍGEM Irsó 9ü¡ l §c.c€F!?r8a § bonl.cFORMATO ESTUDIO PREVIO CONTRATACIÓN pr¡mera med¡da se debe dotar el grupo de agente y fuerza pública de elementos de protección que faciliten el ejercicio de sus funciones. Conforme disposiciones const¡tucionales corresponde al Estado la atención, promoción, protecc¡ón y recuperación de la salud, ejercer su vigilancia y control, garantizando la participación activa de la comunidad en la preservación de la salud. Todas las personas estamos obligadas a obrar conforme al principio de solidaridad social, procurando el cu¡dado ¡ntegral de su salud y de su comunidad, respondiendo con acciones humanitarias ante situaciones que pongan en peligro la vida o la salud de las personas, Es responsabilidad de la Administración Municipal, desde el proceso de Seguridad y Salud en el Trabajo (SST), generar una cultura en la prevención de riesgos que se puedan presentar durante la ejecución de sus respectivos trabajos, más aún en la emergencia médica que se está exter¡or¡zando en el planeta; ante las circunstancias actuales de la PANDEMIA, es necesario incluir estos elementos para prevenir y combatir el CORONAVIRUS-COVID 19. Por tanto se requiere la protección de acuerdo a los planes de desinfección y protección, que las personas (fueza pública, agentes y servidores públicos de la alcaldía cuenten con la protecc¡ón necesaria para que ejerzan sus funciones en razón de la emergencia sanitaria. 2-EL OBJETO A CONTRATAR: Compra de elementos necesarios para la protección de la fueza pública, agentes de tránsito y servidores públicos que hagan parte de la contención de¡ COVID-19; durante la emergencia sanitaria. La clasificación de los b¡enes a contratar se encuentra en los cód¡gos: UNSPSC 46151700: Equipo forense- accesorios y suministros 461 81500: Ropa de seguridad 42132200: Guantes y accesorios médicos. . El contrat¡sta entregara los suministros a la secretaria de Gobierno con el cumplimiento del registro ¡nv¡ma los sumin¡stros de acuerdo a las especificaciones técnicas. . Dar cumplimiento a los derechos y deberes consagrados en el artículo 50 de la Ley 80 de 1993 ' Ejecutar y cumplir el objeto del contrato, de acuerdo con lo estipulado en los estudios, las cláusulas del contrato y la oferta presentada por el contratista, siempre que no se opongan a los mismos. ' Obrar con diligencia y cuidado necesario en los asuntos que le asigne el supervisor del contrato. . Seguir las indicaciones que el supervisor del contrato realice por escr¡to. . Constituir las garantías a que haya luga¡ si así se hubiere pactado en el contrato. Revisó: Gestor del proceso Aprobó: Líder del proceso Proceso: ABS Versión: 7 Página: 3 de 10 Ilr,:Net Obligaciones Generales del Contratista: Código: 397 Fecha: 3'l de julio de 2019
  4. 4. Municlpio de Marinilla SISTEMA INTEGRADO DE GESTIÓN MUNICIPAL - SIGEM Ir§0 90c I §borl.¿ FORMATO ESTUDIO PREVIO CONTRATACIÓN . Cumplir con las obligaciones con los sistemas de salud, riesgos profesionales, pensiones y aportes a las Cajas de Compensación Fam¡l¡ar, lnstituto Colombiano de Bienestar Familiar y Serv¡c¡o Nacional de Aprend¡zaje, cuando a ello haya lugar. El pago de los aportes de sus empleados, a los sistemas mencionados se acred¡tará mediante ceftificación expedida por el revisor fiscal, cuando este exista de acuerdo con los requerimientos de ley, o por el representante legal del contrat¡sta. . El presente CONTRATO no podrá ser cedido por el Contrat¡sta, salvo que medie autorización previa, escrita y expresa del Municipio de Marinilla, cuyo otorgam¡ento es discrecional. En caso que se autorice la cesión el cesionario, deberá acreditar los mismos requisitos que se exigieron al contratista para la suscr¡pc¡ón del contrato. . Mantener la reserva sobre la información que le sea suministrada para el desarrollo del objeto del contrato. . Obtener y presentar para su aprobac¡ón las garantías en las condic¡ones, plazos y con el objeto y montos establecido en el contrato, así como mantener vigentes sus amparos y prorrogarlos en los términos señalados. . En general, se obliga a todas aquellas prestaciones que surjan del natural desarrollo del contrato y de la oferta de prestación de servicios presentada al Municipio, la cual forma parte integral del contrato, siempre que no se oponga a sus cláusulas. . MEDIDAS DE SEGURIDAD INDUSTRIAL Y MANEJO AMBIENTAL: Con ocasión a la pandemia del Coronavirus COVID -19, el contratante debe presentar un plan para asegurar las medidas de seguridad industrial y manejo amb¡ental y demás aspectos de sus trabajadores en la ejecuc¡ón del contrato, con el fin de garantizar la protección de estos así como de las personas que reciban el servicio y de igual forma garantizar así la exitosa finalización del contrato. OBLIGACIONES DEL MUNICIPIO 3-PLAZO: Quince (15) dÍas a partir del acta de inicio. 4-LA MODALIDAD DE SELECCIÓN DEL CONTRATISTA Y SU JUSTIFICACION, INCLUYENDO LOS FUNDAMENTOS JURIDICOS Contratac¡ón directa según aúiculo 2.2.1.2.4.2 del Decreto 1082; y en virtud del Decreto Municipal Nro. 075 del 24 de marzo de 2020 y en virtud del Decreto Nacional Nro. 440 de mazo 20 de 2020, declaró la Urgencia Manifiesta. Revisó: Gestor del proceso Aprobó: Líder del proceso Proceso: ABS Código: 397 Versión: 7 Fecha: 31 de julio de 2019 Página: 4 de 10 1- Cumplir con el objeto del contrato y con las obligaciones derivadas del mismo. 2- El Municipio revisará y certificará la idone¡dad del personal que dispone el oferente para la entrega de los elementos en las cantidades y con las características técnicas requeridas. 3- Brindar la información que requiera el contratista para la correcta ejecución del contrato. 5- Efectuar el pago del valor del contrato, en los plazos y la forma prevista del mismo 6- Ejercer el seguim¡ento a la ejecución del contrato, a través del supervisor designado
  5. 5. S¡STEMA INTEGRADO DE GEST¡ÓN MUNICIPAL - SIGEM Ir50 000t 4r lcooltcFORMATO ESTUDIO PREVIO CONTRATACIÓN 5-EI, VALOR ESTIMADO DEL CONTRATO: EI VAIOT dEI CONITAIO SCTá SESENTA Y UN MILLONES QUINIENTOS CUARENTA Y DOS ($61.542.000) IVA incluido y demás impuestos a los que haya lugar. la suma de MIL PESOS FORMA DE PAGO: Se realizaran dos (2) pagos; a la primera entrega y el segundo pago a la entrega de la totalidad de los elementos, previa presentación de los siguientes documentos: 1) Consiancia sobre la prestación del servicio expedido por el supervisor del contrato. 2) informe de actividades durante el periodo y entregables a que haya lugar y acorde con la propuesta. 3) cumplimiento por parte del contrat¡sta de sus obligaciones con el sistema de seguridad social integral. Al valor del contrato se le realizan las deducciones correspond¡entes a estampillas, las cuales se relacionan a cont¡nuación: TIPO DE RETENCION A QUIENES SE LE APLICA lndustria y Comercio 0,6 Se le aplica a todas los conkatos de actividades industriales, comerciales y/o de Servicios que se ejerzan en el municipio de Marinilla, directa o indirectamente ya sea que se cumpla de forma permanente u ocasional, en inmuebles determinados con establecim¡entos de comercio o sin ellos con excepción de los contribuyentes exentos, excluidas o no sujetos para lo cual se deberá acreditar tal cal¡dad ante el Agente Retenedor, con la copia de la resolución que expide la Secretaria de Hac¡enda Mun¡c¡pal y a los pagos efectuados a las ent¡dades prestadoras de servicios públicos en relac¡ón con Ia factura. (según Acuerdo Municipal 10 de 2017') Estampilla Procultura Se le aplica a la suscripción de contratos y las adiciones a los mismos exceptuando los convenios y contratos interadministrativos, el rég¡men subs¡d¡ado, la salud pública (plan de atenc¡ón bás¡ca), atención a v¡nculados, las ordenes de prestación de servic¡os OPS, entendiéndose esta cuyo monto sea menor o lgual a 350 UW y los contratos de compra de bienes inmuebles por parte del Municipio, ent¡dades públicas de orden Nacional Territorial y sus ent¡dades descentralizadas, contratos de emprést¡to, los pagos de salarios, pagos que se efectúen en cumplimiento de sentenc¡as judiciales o actas de conciliación, pagos de servicios públicos, peajes, cuotas de sostenimiento de federac¡ones y asociac¡ones, pagos a la instituciones educativas públicas. (según Acuerdo Municipal 10 de 2017) Estampilla Prohospital 1 Se aplica a la suscripc¡ón de todos los contratos y sus adiciones excluyéndose los convenios interadministrativos y los contratos que las entidades que conforman el presupuesto Revisó: Gestor del proceso Aprobó: Líder del proceso Proceso: ABS Código: 397 Versión: 7 Fecha: 31 de julio de 2019 Página: 5 de 10 Munlclplo de Marinilla 2
  6. 6. M I §c c*i!¡¡at! .¡ilcordrr FORMATO ESTUDIO PREVIO CONTRATACIÓN del Municipio de Marinilla suscr¡ban con las ent¡dades de derecho público, juntas de acción comuna, Iigas deportivas munic¡pales y loca¡es con personería jurÍd¡ca reconoc¡da por la ent¡dad competente, los contratos de empréstito y las operaciones de créd¡to públ¡co, las operaciones de manejo y las conexas con las anteriores, los contratos del régimen subs¡d¡ado y así mismo los contratos de prestación de servicios personales infer¡ores a 70 UVT, y los contratos de compra de bienes ¡nmuebles por parte del Municipio y sus entidades descentralizadas, atención a vinculados y los contratos de compra de b¡enes por ent¡dades públ¡cas del orden nacional terr¡tor¡al y sus ent¡dades con contratos de empréstito, los pagos de salarios, pagos que se efectúen en cumplim¡ento de sentencias jud¡ciales o actas de conciliación, pagos de servicios públicos, peajes, cuotas de sosten¡miento de federaciones y asociaciones, pagos a las instituciones ún Acuerdo Mun¡c¡ I 10 de 2017 6-ANALISIS DEL SECTOR RELATIVO AL PROCESO DE CONTRATACION Es importante destacar la figura de la Superintendencia de Puertos y Transporte. Es el organismo encargado de la inspección, vigilancia y control de la prestación del servicio público de transporte en el país, en cuanto a la permanente, eficiente y segura prestación del servicio, así como a la aplicación y el cumplimiento de las normas que rigen el tránsito y el transporte, un potenc¡al de efectos muy limitados a causa de la falta de recursos para influir realmente. La participación del sector privado en la ejecución de algunas funciones del sistema de seguridad vial es muy ¡mportante. En este sentido el Estado ha buscado privatizar algunas actividades donde el sector privado tiene ventajas comparativas y en donde se puede dar un manejo de los recursos de forma transparente. No obstante los resultados no han sido los esperados, ya que no se ha dotado de Estructuras admin¡strativas para el control de la acción privada. Para dar cumplimiento con los requer¡mientos de la norma se requiere del suministro de kit de criminalística y teniendo en cuenta que el objeto a contratar posee especificaciones técnicas Estampilla para el Bienestar del Adulto Mayor 4 Se aplica a todos los contratos y las adic¡ones a los m¡smos excluyéndose los contratos de compra de bienes inmuebles por parte del Municipio y sus entidades descentralizadas, el régimen subs¡d¡ado, la salud pública (Plan de atenclón bás¡ca) atenc¡ón a vinculados, entidades públicas del orden nac¡onal Territorial y sus ent¡dades descentralizadas, contratos de emprést¡to, los pagos de salarios , pagos que se efectúen en cumplim¡enlo de sentencia jud¡ciales o actas de conciliación, pagos de servicios públicos, peajes, cuotas de sostenimiento de federaciones y asociaciones, pagos a las instituciones educativas públ¡cas. (según Acuerdo Municipal 10 de 2017 Retención de IVA Se aplica de acuerdo al Estatuto Tributario y ¡a normat¡vidad vigente. Retenc¡ón a título de renta Se aplica de acuerdo al Estatuto Tr¡butar¡o y ¡a normat¡vidad vigente. Revisó: Gestor del proceso Aprobó: Líder del proceso Código: 397 Versión: 7 Fecha: 3'l de julio de 2019 Página: 6 de 10 Municip¡o de Marin¡lla SISTEMA INTEGRADO DE GESTIÓN MUNICIPAL. SIGEM | ,* F; Proceso: ABS
  7. 7. Munlc¡plo de Mar¡n¡lla SISTEMA INTEGRADO DE GESNÓN MUNICIPAL. SIGEM a sc-cti!7¡§t §lco.'lrc FORMATO ESTUDIO PREVIO CONTRATACIÓN definidas y únicas por lo que el aspecto a tener en cuenta será el precio ofertado más bajo, además existen empresas que están en capacidad de sat¡sfacer la necesidad, cumpliendo con las especificaciones técnicas, CONDICIONES TECNICAS EXIGIDAS: El contratista debe presentar dentro de su propuesta las condiciones técnicas de los elementos, los cuales deberán cumplir con las características técnicas descritas, así: FUERZA PUBLICA TRAIE AIOSEGURIDAD X 3 UNIDADES DTSECHABLE TAPASOCAS X 50 UNIDADES GUANTES I"AfEX X lOO UNIDADES BOI.5A PAEA EMSALAJE DE CADAVERES 8I¡.NCA Y OE CIERR€ X 3 UNIDAD GEL ANTISACTERIAL POR 8OOMI. 80§O KIT POLICIA JUDICIAL LINTERNAS REC¡RGABLES ROILOS DE PAPET DESECHABLEX 8AUN]DAD€S JAEON UOUIDO PARA MANOs X 5OOML GAFAS DT BIOSEGURIDAD SOTIQUINIIPOA 8O§A HERMETEA DE DIFERENTEsTAMANOS ROLLO DE CINTA PARA ACOROONAR X :OOMTS QUAfERCTOE X 3.8 UTROS TMPERMEABLEs COIOR VERDE CUELIO A]USTABLE ORTOPEDICO ,UEGO D€ IMPERMEAALE V€ROE CON LCGO DE POTICIA CAMIIIA DE EMERG€NCIA-INMOVITIZACION CERVICAL VATOR TOTAL LE3¿rm.{» 44,s:rc,{x,o.00 VALOR TOTAL 1,900,000.00 1,320,000.00 510,000.00 1,900,000.00 400,000.00 320,000.00 880,000.00 240,000.00 120,000.00 660,000.00 300,000.00 5,7m,00o.0000 95,{NlO.m uo,{m.00 12,mO,000.(x)100 30,m0.00 1,5OO,0OO.m50 50 95,oOO.oO 4,750,000.00 ¿t,000,(rco.oo100 ,10,000.00 160,000.@ 160,0OO.OO1 m,000.000 ¿to,ooo.oo30 1,200,000.{x) 720.fm.0060 12,000.m 4,2m,000.m11 60,000.m 1,800.000.006 3@,000.00 $,000.002 45,00O.m 15O,OOO.OO 450,000.003 105,{x)o.m ¿l0o,0oo.o020 I 50,OOO.OO 400,«)0.m 50,000.00 l50.ooo.0o3 30 150,000.m 45OO,OOO.0O 750,000.003 ?50,000.00 VALOR UNITARIO TRAJE BIOSEGURIDAD X 3 UNIDADES DESECHABLE 20 9s,000.00 TAPABOCAS X 50 UNIDADES tt 120,000.00 GUANTES LATEX X 1OO UNIDADES 17 30,000.00 BOLSA PARA EMBATAJE DE CADAVERES BLANCA Y DECIERREX3UNIDADES 20 95,000.00 GEL ANTIBACTERIAL POR SOOML 10 40,000.00 BOLSO KIT POLICIA JUDICIAL 2 160,000.00 LINTERNAS RECARGABLES 11 80,000.00 ROLLOS DE PAPEL DESECHABLE X 88 UNIDADES 6 40,000.00 JABON LIQUIDO PARA MANOS X 5OOML 10 12,000.00 GAFAS DE BIOSEGURIDAD 60,000.00 BOTIQUIN TIPO A 1 300,000.00 1- 45,000.00 Proceso: ABS Códiqo: 397 Versión: 7 Fecha: 31 de iulio de 2019 Página: 7 de '10 45,000.00 Revisó: Gestor del proceso Aprobó: Líder del proceso AGENTES DE TRANSITO CANTIDAD L7 BOLSA HERMETICA DE DIFERENTES TAMAÑOS
  8. 8. Mun¡clplo de Marin¡lla SISTEMA INTEGRADO DE GESTIÓN MUNICIPAL. SIGEM I ROLLO DE CINTA PARA ACORDONAR X sOOMTS 150,000.00 600,000.00 60,000.00 300,000.00 60,000.00 190,000.00 210,000.00 10,015,000.00 SALUD OCUPACIONAL VALOR TOTAL 475,000.00 2,400,000.00 300,000.00 2,000,000.00 800,000.00 450,000.00 180,000.00 392,000.00 6,997,000.00 7-LOS CRITERIOS DE SELECCIÓN DE LA OFERTA MAS FAVORABLE La selección se hace teniendo en cuenta que la experiencia e ¡doneidad en desarrollo del objeto contractual. 8-ELANALISIS DE RIESGO Y LA FORMA DE MITIGARLOS 4 REG LILLA PARA DIAGRAMAR 2 30,000.00 CINTA METRICA X 5OMT5 2 150,000.00 TESTIGO METRICO 2 30,000.00 TAPABOCAS N.95 38 5,000.00 QUATERCIDE X 3.8 LITROS 2 105,000.00 VAIOR TOTAL 1,547,000.00 VALOR UNITARIO TRAJE BIOSEGURIDAD X 3 UNIDADES DESECHABLE 5 95,000.00 TAPABOCAS X 50 UNIDADES 20 120,000.00 GUANTES LATEX X 1OO UNIDADES 10 30,000.00 GEt ANTIBACTERIAL POR 8OOML 50 40,000.00 40,000.00ROLLOS DE PAPEL DESECHABLE X 88 UNIDADES 20 JABON ANTIBACTERIAL PARA MANOS X LITRO 20 22,500.00 36 5,000.00TAPABOCAS N-95 4 98,000.00DESINFECTANTE QUATERCIDE X 3.8 LITROS 450,500.00VATOR TOTAL € *E 8 i :5 !E 8s 16 ^ E i,E i8É §e- Revisó: Gestor del Proceso Aprobó: Líder del proceso Código: 397 Versión: 7 Fecha: 31 de .¡ulio de 2019 Página: I de 10 FORMATO ESTUDIO PREVIO CONTRATACIÓN De conformidad con lo dispuesto por el artículo 4 de la Ley 11 50 de 2007 y el artículo 17 del Decreto 1510 de 2013 compilado en el Decreto 1082 de 2015, en el presente proceso de selección la entidad ha evaluado el riesgo que representa para el cumplimiento de sus metas y objetivos, basándose en las reglas contenidas en el Manual para la identificación y cobertura del riesgo en los procesos de contratación. CANTIDAD Proceso: ABS
  9. 9. Munic¡plo de Marinilla SISTEMA INTEGRADO DE GESNÓN MUNICIPAL - SIGEM IrEo go0¡ goctR!?16¡! úlco"li" FORMATO ESTUDIO PREVIO CONTRATACIÓN B E ! E E I I Perlll idóneo experiencia para el lipo de contrato NO tener criteno s pa¡a la selecc ión del contra lrsta, como el perfl, lo que puede afecta rla ejecuc ióñ del conlra to. Á ! a e 3 ¿ & e E I c Con la exigencia de la póliza que ampare el cumpl¡miento del contrato. & E6 g aE E ! 9 I t ¿ e 3 9-LAS GARANTIAS QUE SE CONTEMPLA EXlclR EN EL PROCESO DE CONTRATACTON : De conformidad con el manual de contratación de la Entidad, se requiere constitución de póliza: EL CONTRATISTA deberá constituir garantía a favor del Municipio, de conformidad con el articulo 7 ley 1 150 de 2007 Decreto 1082 de 2015, la cual avalará el cumplimiento de las obligaciones contraídas en el presente contrato, que seguidamente se indican: / CUMPLIMIENTO: por el 10% del valor del contrato su vigencia será la misma del contrato y cuatro meses más. / CALIDAD: por el 10% del valor del contrato su vigencia será la misma del contrato y cuatro meses más. 1O-INDICACION DE SI EL PROCESO DE CONTRATACION ESTA COBIJADO POR ACUERDO COMERCIAL (Ver Pág¡na Colombia Compra Eficiente) Revisó: Gestor del proceso Aprobó: Líder del proceso Proceso: ABS Código: 397 Versión: 7 Fecha: 31 de julio de 2019 Página: 9 de 10 g ¡ ! ¡ I :e R ltl ! ! 3 ¿ t
  10. 10. t §: l Mun¡cip¡o de Marinilla SISTEMA INTEGRADO DE GESTIÓN MUNICIPAL - SIGEM I.§ lconl.É FORMATO ESTUDIO PREVIO CONTRATACIÓN No requiere este análisis por tratarse de contratación directa 11-CERTIFICADO PRESUPUESTAL QUE RESPALDA LA CONTRATACION El dinero que respalda el pago del contrato será por el Rubro 226170101 Educación vial) $l 0.015.000. 212029804 (Programas de salud ocupacional) $6.997.000 227181201 (Fondo de segur¡dad 5%) $ 44.530.000 REQUISTOS DEL CONTRATISTA SEGÚN MODALIDAD DE CONTRATO. (Segur¡dad y / Fotocopia cédula de ciudadanía. r' Fotocop¡a de Libreta militar (si es hombre menor de 50 años) / Certificado existenc¡a y representación legal (si es persona juríd¡ca) r' Certificado de aportes parafiscales (si es persona jurídica en caso de tener personal a cargo) r' Certificados de estudio que acred¡ten el cumplimiento de las obligaciones a contratar como acta de grado, diplomas, entre otros (fotocopia) En caso de profesiones reglamentadas, anexar tarjeta profesional o matrícula (fotocopia) Certificados de experiencia (tanto de la persona natural como de la persona jurídica) Certificado antecedentes disciplinarios (procuradurÍa) verificado por la Entidad Certificado de responsab¡lidad fiscal (contraloría). Verif¡cado por la Entidad Antecedentes judiciales. Verificado por la Entidad Formato único de hoja de v¡da (persona natural o.iurídica) Declaración de bienes y rentas RUT Actualizado Paz y salvo municipal- Examen m Laboral Certificad edidas vas Certifi o tener ¡ habilidades por delitos con menores de S. LEO O GIRALDO ADRI ARIA MEZ TAMAYO Sec lldad y Transito Secretaria de Gobierno Revisó: Gestor del proceso Aprobó: Líder del proceso Proceso: ABS Código: 397 Versión: 7 Fecha: 31 de jul¡o de 2019 Página: '10 de 10 Etaboro: Patricia ca.,roo ( -i , /) Reviso: Adriana Marfa Gómez Tamayo t I I I Aprobó: Leidi Johana Zuluaga Zuluaga-Secretana jundica /tf.
  11. 11. ?ti;;;;,!le srsrEMA TNTEGRADo oe ceslóru MUNICIPAL SIGEM FoRMATo cERTtFtcADo corurÉ oe COt¡tRltlCtÓN Mainilla, marzo 30 de 2020 089 LA SEcRETARín ¡uniolcn CERTIFICA Que en la sesión del comité de Contratación del Municipio de Marinilla, realizada el día 30 de marzo de 2020, se recomienda iniciar proceso, según consta en el acta No. '12 de 2020 LE ZULUAGA Se aria Jurídica SOLICITUD lnicio de proceso DEPENDENCIA SECRETARIA DE GOBIERNO OBJETO Compra de elementos necesarios para la protección de la fuerza pública, agentes de tránsito y servidores públicos que hagan parte de la contención del COVID - 19 durante la emergencia sanitaria VALOR INICIAL $61.542.000 IVA incluido y demás impuestos a que haya t/ lugar PLAZO INICIAL 15 dÍas a partir de la firma del acta de inciio MODALIDAD DE CONTRATACION Contratación Directa - Urgencia manifiesta DOCUMENTOS APORTADOS Estudio previo CONCLUSION Se recomienda iniciar proceso Elaboró: Gestor del Proceso Revisó y Aprobó: Líder del proceso Proceso: ABS Código: 505 Versión: 4 Fecha: 28 de Julio 2017 Página: 89 de 90 Elaboór Diana Se¡na Revisó: LeidiZuluaga Aprobó: LeidiZuluaga
  12. 12. SISTEMA INTEGRADO DE GESflÓN MUNICIPAL. SIGEM FORMATO PARA SOLICITUD DE CERTIFIGADO DE DISPONIBILIDAD Y/O REGISTRO PRESUPUESTAL §ry" w Mun¡.ipio de Marinilla DISPONIBILIDAD REGISTRO ARrO(A) VALOR TOTAL *r X FECHA CODIGO PRESUPUESTAL N" DISPONIBILIDAD Marzo 3l de 2020 Rubro 226170101 (Seguridad y Educación vial) $10.015.000. ' 212029804 (Programas de salud ocupacional) $6.997.000 / 227181201 (Fondo de seguridad 5%) $ 44.530 000. ,/ IDENTIFICAMOS DE COLOMBIA S.A. NIT N" 830031 5t 6-2 DIRECCIÓN BOGOTA TELEFONO 2140',t01 ACTIVIDAD PROYECTO PLAN DE DESARROLLO CONCEPTO CANTIDAD VALOR UNITARIO 61.542.000 Compra de elementos necesarios para la protección de la fueza pública, agentes de tránsito y servidores públicos que hagan parte de la contención del COVID-19; durante la emergencia sanitaria. 61.542.OOO/ RESPONSABLE Revisó: Gestor del proceso Aprobó: Lider del proceso Proceso: GFP Código: 184 Versión: 5 Fecha: 31 de julio de 2019 Página 1 de r L f^ PROVEEDOR VALOR TOTAL
  13. 13. MUNICIPIO DE MARINILLA Pá9. I de I Ertrdo VIGENTE RESERVANÚMERO: 403 Fecha de lmpres¡ón: Fecha de la Ressrva: 31-Mar-2020 31-Mat-2020 Fecha de Venc¡m¡entot 31112J2020 EL SUSCRITO RESPONSABLE DEL MANEJO PRESUPUESTAL DE MUNICIPIO DE MARINILLA CERTIFICA Que en el presupuesto de Rentas y Gastos de la vigencia fiscal 2020 existe disponibilidad presupuestal según el siguiente detalle: Código Fondo Nombre Vlr Reservado Nuevo Vlr. D¡spon¡ble $6,997,000.00 s27,916,433.00 $44,530,000.00 $762,270,139.00 s1 0,01 5,000.00 $548,250,207.00 03.212.02.980É 13.22f .'18.1201 1s.226.17,0101 PROGMMAS DE SALUO OCUPACIONAL FONOO OE SEGURIOAO 5OlO IMPUESTO DE GUERRA SEGURIOAO Y EOUCACTON V|AL (2 21) Que se Reserva la suma de ($61 ,542,000.00) Beneficiario: Total: i61,542,000.00 Sesenta y Un Millones Quinientos Cuarenta y Dos Mil Pesos.. Descr¡pción: COMPRADEELEMENTOSNECESARIOSPARALAPROTECCION DELAFUERZAPUBLICA,AGENTESDETRANSITOYSERVIDORESPUBLICOS QUE HAGAN PARTE DE LA CONTENCION DEL COVID-19: DURANTE LA EMERGENCIA SANITARIA. tu- 1 12 1 DIANA CRISTINA GONZALEZ RAMIREZ SECRETARIA DE HACIENDA MUNICIPAL L FUNCIONARIO RESPONSABLE DIANA CR¡STINA GONZALEZ RAI¡IREZ SECRETARIA DE HACIENDA 'NUESTRO COI¡PRO¡¡lSO ERES iTU!" JOSE GILDARDO HURTAOO ALZATE Dirección: CL 30 N 30-13 Teléfono: 548-44-10 Fax: 548-44-10 Nit: 890983716 Correo Electrónico: alcaldia@marinilla-antioquia.gov.co
  14. 14. rDcnflflo0mo, DC coromur rnt T Í, rf, 3 { I rlI oa =oU} i,fE o § I o 3I 5' I T9 %IT -UT Señores. MUNICIPIO DE MARINITIA Ma rinilla, Antioq uia. REF. PROPUESTA ECONOMICA Por med¡o de la presente, damos a conocer los precios a Ias referenc¡as descr¡tas a continuac¡ón. DESCRIPCION CANTIDAD vAtoR uNtfARto/tvA tNctutDo VATOR TOTAL/IVA rNcturDo TRAJE BIOSEGURIDAD X 3 UNIDADES DESECHABLE 60 95.000,00 5.700.000,00 TAPABOCAS X 50 U N IDADES 100 120.000,00 12.000.000,00 GUANTES LATEX X 1OO UNIDADES 50 30.000,00 1.s00.000,00 BOLSA PARA EMBALA'E DE CADAVERES BLANCA Y DE CIERRE X 3 UNIDADES 50 9s.000,00 4.750.000,00 GEL ANTIBACTERIAL POR SOOML 100 40.000,00 4.000,000,00 BOLSO KIT POLICIA JUDICIAL 7 160.000,00 160.000,00 LINTERNAS RECARGABLES 0 80.000,00 ROILOS DE PAPEL DESECHABLE X 88 UNIDADES 30 40.000,00 1.200.000,00 JABON LIQUIDO PARA MANOS X 5OOML 60 12.000,00 720.000,00 GAFAS DE BIOSEGURIDAD 7L 60.000,00 4.260.000,00 BOTIQU IN TIPO A 6 300.000,00 1.800.000,00 BOLSA HERMETICA DE DIFERE NTES TAMAÑOS 2 45.000,00 90.000,00 ROLLO OE CINTA PARA ACORDONAR X sOOMTS 3 1s0.000,00 450.000,00 QUATERCIDE X 3.8 LITROS 20 105.000,00 2.100.000,00 Av. 15Ns. 119{30f,511 i Tels: 2140101 12154589 lwvin,identifcamosdscolomb¡a.comlBogotá.Colombia ii v*r.identlcamccolornb¡a.con Bogotá D.C, 27 de ma'zo de 2020 I I
  15. 15. JUEGO DE IMPERMEABLE VERDE CON LOGO DE POLICIA 30 150.000,00 4.500,000,00 CU ELLO AJUSTABLE ORTOPEDICO 3 s0.000,00 150.000,00 CAMILLA DE EMERGENCIA- INMOVILIZACION CERVICAL 3 250.000,00 750.000,00 VATOR TOTAT 1.832.000,00 r¡4.530.000,00 IDCNT¡NCIMO' DC cotomHR rntTryre wrw.id¿ntifi camoscolombia.com IM PERM EABLES COLOR VERDE 50.000,00 400.000,00 DESCRIPCION CANTIDAD VATOR UNTTARtO/tVA tNcrutDo vAtoR ToTAt/tvA tNctulDo TRAJE BIOSEGURIDAD X 3 UNIDADES DESECHABLE 20 95.000,00 1.900.000,00 TAPABOCAS X 50 U NIDADES 11 120.000,00 1.320.000,00 GUANTES LATEX X 1OO UNIDADES 77 30.000,00 510.000,00 8OL5A PARA EMBAWE DE CADAVERES BLANCA Y DE CIERRE X 3 UNIDADES 20 95.000,00 1.900.000,00 GEL ANTIBACTTRIAL POR SOOML 10 40.000,00 400.000,00 BOtSO KIT POLICIA JUDICIAL 2 160.000,00 320.000,00 LINTERNAS RECARGABLES 11 80.000,00 880.000,00 ROLLOS DE PAPEL DESECHABLE X 88 UNIDADES 6 40.000,00 240.000,00 JABON LIQUIDO PARA MANOS X sOOML 10 12.000,00 120.000,00 GAFAS DE BIOSEGU RIDAD 11 60.000,00 660,000,00 BOTIQU IN TIPO A 7 300.000,00 300.000,00 BOLSA HERMETICA DE DIFERENTES TAMAÑOS 7 4s.000,00 45.000,00 ROLLO DE CINTA PARA ACORDONAR X 5OOMTS 4 150.000,00 600.000,00 Av. 15 No. 119"43 0l 5t'l I Tels: 214 0101 , 2f 5 4589 / www,idantt'ficamosdecolombia.cornl Bogotá . Colombia I uñ 3 { I r|I oTD 3 oUT g tñ o ot- o 3I t5, I I¡ - U¡IT -U¡ .I 8 I
  16. 16. IDCÍtTlflCRMO' DC colomut rR, Búw,¡dentilicámoscolombia.com REGLILLA PARA DIAGRAMAR 2 30.000,00 60.000,00 Atenta mente, , MAR DEL PILAR TAVERA ARISTIZABAL cc. 5 635.152 DE BOGOTA D,C, CINTA METRICA X 5OMT5 2 150.000,00 300.000,00 TESTIGO METRICO 2 30.000,00 60.000,00 TAPABOCAS N-95 38 s.000,00 190.000,00 QUATERCIDE X 3,8 LITROS 2 105.000,00 210.000,00 VATOR TOTAI. 1.547.000,00 10.01s.000,00 DESCRIPCION VATOR UNTTARTO/rVA INCLUIDO VAI-OR TOTAL/IVA rNctutDo TRAJE BIOSEGURIDAD X 3 UNIDADES DESECHABLE 5 9s.000,00 475.000,00 TAPABOCAS X 50 U NIDADES 20 120.000,00 2.400.000,00 GUANTES LATEX X 1OO UNIDADES 10 30.000,00 300.000,00 GEL ANTIBACTERIAL POR SOOML 50 40.000,00 2.000.000,00 ROLLOS DE PAPEL DESECHABIE X 88 UNIDADES 20 40.000,00 800,000,00 JABON ANTIBACTERIAL PARA MANOS X 75OML 20 22.s00,00 450.000,00 TAPABOCAS N-95 36 5.000,00 180.000,00 DESINFECTANTE QUATERCIDE X 3.8 r-rTRos 4 98.000,00 392.000,00 VATOR TOTAT 4s0.s00,00 6.997.000,00 Av,'l§No. 119.430f.511 lTels:214010'1 12154589 /www,identificámosdecolombia.comlBogotá.Colombia ü Uñ 3 { : rl: oI, 3 oU¡ ttn o ot- o = J. I wI IT - U} I'h I IDENTIFICAMOS DE COLOMBIA SAS cEL 3144410249 AV CARRERA 15 # 119-43 oFC. 511 ]**',ooo
  17. 17. CTC &nala de Comerrio dÉ Eosotá CAMARA DE COMERCIO DE SEDE VIRTUAI cóo¡co ven¡rrcec¡ór¡: 3 DE MARZO DE 2O2O AA2 01815 7 8 *********** BOGOTA A201815784A1?F HORA 13:28:25 pÁctl¡a: 1 or ******** 3 ********************************************************************** ESTE cERTrErcADo EUE GENERADo rr-ecrRór¡ r Ca¡TENTE y cUENTA coN uN cóDrco DE VERIFICACIÓN QUE IE PERMITE SER vALIDADo SoIo UNA VEZ. INGRESANDO A WWW.CCB.ORG.CO ********************************************************************** RECUERDE QUE ESTE CERTIE]CADO LO PUEDE ADQUIRlR DESDE SU CASA U oFrcrNA DE FoRMA rÁcrr,, nÁproA y SEGURA EN www.ccB.oRG.co ********************************************************************** PARA SU SEGURIDAD DEBE VERIEICAR IA VAIIDEZ Y AUTENTICIDAD DE ESTE cERTrFrcADo srN cosro ALGUNo DE FoRMA rÁcri,, RÁpIDA y SEGURA EN Wt,ÍW. CCB. ORG. COlCERTI FI CADOSELECTRON ICOS / *********************************************************+************ SIO*[E¡ü¡fffd r. dd .14-W.¿ CERTIEICADO DE EXISTENCIA Y REPRESENTACION IEGAL O INSCRIPCION DE DOCUMENTOS. LA CAMARA DE COMERCIO DE BOGOTA, CON EUNDAMENTO EN LAS MATRI CULAS E INSCRIPCIONES DET, REGISTRO MERCANTII CERT I FICA: NOMBRE : IDENTIFICAMOS DE COLOMBIA S A S N.1.T. : 830.031.516-2 DOMICILIO : BOGOTÁ D. C. CERT I EICA: MATRICUIA No: 00791001 DEL L7 DE MAYO DE 1997 CERT I TlCA: RENOVACION DE LA MATRICULA :3 DE FEBRERO DE 2O2O UITIMo AÑo RENovADo : 2O2O AcTIvo TOTAL : 2,336,078,504 CERTIFICA: DIRECCION DE NOTIFICACION JUDICIAI : AV 15 NO. 119 43 OF 511 MUNICIPIO : BOGOTA D. C. EMAIÍ, DE NOTIEICACION JUDICIAI : PILAR TAVERA@YAHOO. ES DIRECCION COMERCIAI : AV 15 NO. l-19 a¡ Or Srr MUNICIPIO : BOGOTÁ D. C. EMAII COMERCIAI : PIIAR_TAVERAGYAHOO. ES CERT I F]CA: CONSTITUCION: QUE POR ESCRITURA PUBLICA NO. 0001480 DE NOTARIA 38 DE BOGOTA D.C. DEL 5 DE MAYO DE 1997, INSCRITA EL 1.7 DE MAYO DE 1997 BAJO EL NUMERO 00584854 DEL LIBRO IX, SE CONSTITUYO LA SOCIEDAD COMERCIAL DENOMINADA IDENTIEICAMOS DE COLOMBIA ITDA. CERTIFICA: QUE POR ACTA NO. O2O82OI DE JUNTA DE SOCIOS DEI, 2 DE AGOSTO DE 2010, TNSCRTTA EL 5 DE Acosro DE 2010 BAJo EL NriMeno 01403772 DEL rrBRo rx, IA SOCIEDAD CAMBIO SU NOMBRE DE: IDENTIFICAMOS DE COI,OMBIA LTDA POR EI DE: ]DENTIEICAMOS DE COLOMBIA S A S. CERTIFICA:
  18. 18. QUE POR ACTA NO. 2O82OT DE IA JUNTA DE SOCIOS, DE], 2 DE AGOSTO DE 2010, INSCRITA Er 5 DE AGOSTO DE 2010 BAJO EL NUMERO 0L4037'72 DEL LIBRO IX, LA SOCIEDAD DE LA REFERENCIA SE TRANSFORMO DE SOCIEDAD LIMITADA A SOCIEDAD POR ACCIONES SIMPI.IFICADA S A S BAJO EI, NOMBRE DE: IDENT]EICAMOS DE COTOMBIA S A S. CERT I FICA: RETORMAS: DOCUMENTO NO. EECHA ORIGEN EECHA NO.]NSC. 0002818 L999 /10 / L2 NOTARTA 32 20t0/lL/2 000319 000049 000140 000295 000215 OTARIA OTARIA OTARIA OTARIA OTARTA 33 20tt/08/3 37 20Lt /t0 /7 L3'7A 20t2/05 4t 20L3/02/0 43 2013 /12 /2 44 2015 / 05 /2 47 20t5/L0/0 48 2015 / 77 /0 ON 4N 6N ON 4N 92 22 22 62 92 00L/72/2 002/03/0 002 /06 / 0 005/11/r 007 /05/2 ? 00701541 4 00811605 7999/10/2 1 01020935 1 01135114 4 ASAMBLEA DE ACCIONlST 20L0/77/29 07432t77 0 ASAMBI,EA DE ACCIoNrST 201.7/A8/31 01508380 6 ASAMBLEA DE ACCTONTST 2015/L1/09 02034320 CERTIEICA: 0 00819467 7 00830336 3 ASAMB¡EA DE ACCIONIST 2077/10/20 01521811 /09 NOTARTA 5 2012/05/15 01634094 7 ASAMBLEA DE ACCIONIST 2OI3/A2/IL 01705134 O ASAMBLEA DE ACCIONIST 2OI4/A2/06 01804319 5 ASAMBIEA DE ACCIONIST 2OI5/05/26 07942395 5 ASAMBLEA DE ACCTONTST 2075/1A/0'7 02025938 48 48 48 48 48 48 2002/07/2 2AA2 / 03 /2 2402/06/0 2005/tt/). 2AA'7 /06/0 4016 2009/08l18 NOTARTA 48 2009/A8/28 01322495 0208201 2010/08/02 JUNTA DE SOCTOS 2010/08/05 01403'772 VIGENCIA: QUE EL TERMINO DE DURACION DE TA SOCIEDAD ES INDEFINIDO CERTIFICA: OBJETO SOCIAL: LA SOCIEDAD PODRA REALIZAR CUALQUIER ACTIVIDAD LfCITA DE COMERCIO ESPECIALMENTE IA SOC]EDAD SE DEDICARÁ A LA REA],IZACIÓN DE ACTTvTDADES RETAcToNADAS coN LA REeRESENTAcTóIí ¡l.t sL peÍs on Eeurpos DE srsrEMAS pRocEDrMrENTos PARA LA ELABoRACIóN, couenctarrzecrólt, IMPoRTACIÓN, ExPORTACIÓN DE TARJETAS o CARNE?S DE IDENTIDAD DE SEGURIDAD Y SIMILARES QUE UTIIICEN LA TECNOLOGÍA IqAS AVETZADA APIICADA AL RAMO, TALES COMO: CODIFICACIÓN DE BANDA MAGNÉTICA, T¡¿PRCSTÓN TÉRMrcA, E?c. , DrsEño, coNSTRUccróN, opERACróN, MANTENTMTENTo y ADMINISTRACION DE TERMINA],ES DE TRANSPORTES Y AREAS CONEXAS. PARA Ef, DESARRoTLo DE sus ACTTvTDADES coMo LA ExpoRTAclóN, rMpoRTAcróN DfsrRrBUcróN, coMpRA VENTA y EN GENERAL coMERC rAL r zAc róN pon CUENTA pRoprA y A.IENA DE ToDo rr po DE pRoDucros , t'rsRceprRÍas , MATERTAS eRTMAS E rNSUMos. DE r GUAI, EoRMA poDRA cETEBRAR coNTRATos, NEcocros JURÍDrcos DE cuAreurER ÍNDoLE euE sEAN NEcESARToS eARA LA coNsEcucróu pn sus FINES. IA COMPAÑÍA PoDRA REALIzAR ACTIVIDADES EN REIACIÓN coN f,A PRESTACIÓN DE SERVICIOS DE ASESORÍA, CAPACITACIÓN, IA REA],1ZAC1ÓN, EVA],UACIÓN, IMPIANTACIÓN Y/O DESARROLLO DE ESTUDIOS Y PROYECTOS EN MATERTA coMERcrAr, FTNANCIERA. ECoNóMrcA. DE TNVERSToNES y EN coMERcro ExrERroR. PARA DESARRoTLAR su oBJETo socrAL. po¡nÁ a¡staNTAR LAS SIGUIENTES ACTIVIDADES: 1. 1,A ADQUISIC1ÓN, ENAJENACIÓN, TRANSFoRMACTóN, pRocESAMTENTo y/o FABRrcAcróN DE MATERTALES AccEsoRros DESTINADOS AL DESARROI,I,O DE], OBJETO SOCIAL, PUDIENDO SER REPRESENTANTE DE FÁBRrcAS y/o coMpAñÍAS coMERcrALr zADoRAS NACToNATES o ExTRANJERAS QUE SE DEDlQUEN A LA FABRICACIÓN, TRANSFORMACIÓN, PB.OOUCCTÓN Y/O DISTRIBUCIÓN DE MATERIATES Y EQUIPOS DESTINADOS A TODOS LOS CAMPOS DEL CONOCIMIENTO HUMANO. 2. REA],IZAR PROGRAMAS Y PROYECTOS DE rNvESTlGAcróN, pRoMocróN, DESARRoLLo y orrusrór DE TEMAS AETNES A su oBJETo socrAl. 3. PRESTACTóN DE sERVrcros DE cApAcrrAcróN y
  19. 19. ol- CAMARA DE COMERCIO DE BOGOTA SEDE VIR?UAL cóDrco vERrFrcAcróN : A201815784F12F 3 DE MARZO DE 2020 HORA 13:28:25 AA2O 18 1578 PÁGINA: 3 ****************** SUBGERENTE IASCANO TAVERA JUAN SEBAST]AN C.C. 000001018472898 CERT I FI CA : FACUITADES DEI REPRESENTANTE LEGAL: EUNCIONES DE], GERENTE: EI GERENTE EJERCERA TODAS LAS FUNCIONES PROPIAS DE ],A NATURALEZA DE SU CARGO, Y EN ESPECIAI IAS SIGUIENTES: 1-) REPRESENTAR A LA SOCIEDAD ANTE IOS ACCIONISTAS, ANTE TERCEROS, ANTE TODA CLASE DE AUTORIDADES DEI ORDEN ADMINISTRATM Y JURISDICCIONAL, 2- EJECUTAR TODOS IOS ACTOS U OPERACIONES CORRESPONDIENTES AL OBJETO SOCIAL, DE CONFORMIDAD CON LO PREVISTO EN IAS I,EYES Y EN ESTOS ESTATUTOS, 3-) AUTORI ZAR CON SU FIRMA TODOS LOS DOCUMENTOS PÚBIICOS O PRIVADOS QUE DEBAN OTORGARSE EN DESARROILO DE LAS ACTIVIDADES SOCIALES O EN INTERÉS DE LA SOCIEDAD, 4) PRESENTAR A LA ASAMBIEA GENERAL EN SUS REUNIONES ORDINARIAS, UN INVENTARIO Y UN BALANCE DE FIN DE EJERCICIO, JUNTO CON UN INFORME ESCRITO SOBRE IA SITUACTÓN DE LA SOCIEDAD, UN DETAILE COMPLETO DE LA CUENTA DE PERDIDAS Y GANANCIAS Y UN PROYECTO DE DTSTRÍBUCIÓN DE UTILIDADES OBTENIDAS; 5-) NOMBRAR Y REMOVER LOS EMPIEADOS DE IA SOCIEDAD CUYO NOMBRAMIENTO Y REMOCIÓN IE DELEGUE LA .]UNTA DIRECTIVA; 6_) TOMAR TODAS LAS MEDIDAS QUE RECIAME 1,A CONSERVACIÓN DE TOS BIENES SOCIALES, VIGILAR LA ACTIVIDAD DE IOS EMPLEADOS DE LA ADMINISTRACJ6N DE I,A SOCIEDAD E IMPARTIRIE IAS ORDENES E INSTRUCCIONES QUE EXIJA IA BUENA MARCHA DE LA COMPAÑIA; 7-) CONVOCAR TA ASAMBIEA GENERAT A REUNIONES EXTRAORDINARIAS CUANDO IO JUZGUE CONVENIENTE O NECESARIO Y HACER IAS CONVOCATORIAS DEI CASO CUANDO LO ORDENEN ],OS ESTATUTOS, LA JUNTA DIRECTIVA O EL REVISOR FISCAI DE LA SOCIEDAD; 8_) CONVOCAR A IA JUNTA DIRECTIVA CUANDO IO CONSIDERE NECESARIO O CONVENIENTE MANTENERIA INFORMADA DEL CURSO DE IOS NEGOCIOS SOCIALES; 9-) CUMPLIR LAS ORDENES E INSTRUCCIONES QUE TA IMPARTAN LA ASAMBI,EA O LA JUNTA DIRECTIVA SEGÚN O DISPONEN LAS NORMAS CORRES PON DI ENTE S DEL PRESENTE ESTATUTO; 10-) CUMPLIR O HACER QUE SE CUMPLAN OPORTUNAMENTE TODOS LOS REQUISITOS O EXIGENCIAS LEGATES QUE SE REI,ACIONEN CON EL FUNCIONAMIENTO Y ACTIVIDADES DE LA SOCIEDAD. 11-) EI GERENTE QUEDA EACULTADO PARA FIRMAR DOCUMENTO Y NEGOCIOS DE LA COMPAÑÍA STT¡ LÍMITE DE CUANTÍA. EUNCIONES DEI SUBGERENTE. EL SUBGERENTE TENDRÁ IAS MISMAS FUNCIONES QUE EI GERENTE. CERT 1 Fl CA: DE CONFORMIDAD CON IO ESTABLECIDO EN EL CÓDlGO DE PROCEDIMIENTO ADMINISTRATIVO Y DE LO CONTENCIOSO ADMINISTRATIVO Y DE LA IEY 962 DE 2005, IOS ACTOS ADMINISTRATIVOS DE REGISTRO AQUÍ CERTIFICADOS QUEDAN EN FIRME DIEZ (10) DÍAS HÁBIIES DESPUÉS DE TA FECHA DE IA CORRESPONDIENTE ANOTACIÓNT SIEMPRE QUE NO SEAN OBJETO DE RECURSO. LOS SÁBADoS No SoN TENIDoS EN CUENTA COMO DfAS HABILES PARA LA CAMARA DE COMERCIO DE BOGOTÁ. Cárnala de Comercüo de Bqgstá DE 3 * E], PRESENTE CERTIFICADO NO CONSTITUYE PERMISO DE *
  20. 20. FUNCIONAMIENTO EN NINGUN CASO LOS S IGUIENTES FECHA DE ENVIO 2020 INFORMACION COMPIEMENTARIA DATOS SOBRE PIANEACION DISTRITAI SON INFORMATIVOS DE INTORMACION A PI,ANEACION DISTRITAI, : 3 DE FEBRERO DE SEÑOR EMPRESARIO, SI SU EMPRESA TIENE ACTIVOS INFERIORES A 3O.OOO SMLMV Y UNA PLANTA DE PERSONAI, DE MENOS DE 2OO T RABAJADORES, USTED TIENE DERECHO A RECIBIR UN DESCUENTO EN EL PAGO DE LOS PARAFISCA],ES DE 75T EN EL PRIMER AÑO DE CONSTITUCION DE SU EMPRESA, DE 50? EN EI SEGUNDO AÑO Y DE 25? EN EI TERCER AÑO. TEY 590 DE 2OOO Y DECRE?O 525 DE 2009. RECUERDE INGRESAR A WWId. SUPERSOCIEDADES . GOV. CO PARA VERIFICAR SI SU EMPRESA ESTA OBÍ,IGADA A REMITIR ESTADOS FINANCIEROS. EVITE SANCIONES. ********************************************************************** ** ESTE CERTIFICADO REFIEJA LA SITUACION JURIDICA DE LA ** ** SOCIEDAD HASTA 1,4 FECHA Y HORA DE SU EXPEDICION. ** ******************************************************r.*************** EL SECRETARIO DE LA CAMARA DE COMERCIO, VALOR : S 6,100 *****************************************************************t**** PARA VERITICAR QUE EL CONTENIDO DE ESTE CERTIEICADO CORRESPONDA CON LA INEORMACIÓN QUE REPOSA EN LOS REGISTROS PÚBIICOS DE TA CÁMARA DE COMERCIO DE BOGOTA, EI CÓDIGO DE VERIFICACIÓN PUEDE SER VALI DADO POR SU DESTINATARIO SOLO UNA VEZ, INGRESANDO A IdWW.CCB.ORG.CO ********************************************************************** ESTE CERTIEICADO EUE GENERADO EI,ECTRÓNICAMENTE CON FIRMA DlGITA], Y CUENTA CON P],ENA VALIDEZ JURÍDICA CONFORME A ],A LEY 52'1 DE L999. **************************************************lr******************* FIRMA MECÁNICA DE CONFORMIDAD CON EL DECRETO 2150 DE 1995 Y LA AUTORIZACIÓN IMPARTIDA POR I,A S UPERI NTENDENC IA DE INDUSTRIA Y COMERCIO, MEDIANTE Ef, OFlClO DEI 18 DE NOVIEMBRE DE 1996.
  21. 21. f,qffii,mB!§i§ffir ,ruii=,rr51 .635.1 52 TAVERA ABISTIZABAL AF;L:-i¡O: MARIA DEL PILAR --l= , <----'-' éálRr¡¡*s<_u 2f -sEP-.t961 F SEXO 28.JUL.,I98O BOGOTA D.C FEOHA Y LUGAR De Expeorcroy sus-¡t).-,3/,.nEorsn¡Doa r¡cróN¡¡ c¡¡r.os.ep. ¡¡c*e,o¡¡¡i Iio¡cS0EFECHO A-r 5@,t 5c00208952-F-00516351 52-201 oot r4 E"sdf,i§^Hil" LUGAR DE NAC¡MIENTO 1.56 0- ESTATUFA §.S, FH 001995724,{At 1250028365 ¡
  22. 22. EI-18 5flffit¡!lgYt n CERTIFICADO DE ANTECEDENTES WEB 08:40:5'1 Hoja 1 dé 01PROCI,RADURIA ffimflEuuffit{ CERTIFICADO ORDINARIO No.144021636 Bogotá DC, 30 de mar¿o del 2020 La PROCURADURIA GENERAL DE LA NACIÓN certif¡ca que una vez consultado el Sistema de lnformación de Registro de Sanciones e lnhabilidades (SlRl), el(la) seño(a) MARIA DEL PILAR TAVERA ARISTIZABAL identificado(a) con Cédula de ciudadanla número 51635152: NO REGISTRA SANCIONES NI INHABILIDADES VIGENÍES ADVERTE CIA: La certificación de antecedentes deberá contener las anleriores a su expedición y, en todo c¿so, aquellas que se ref¡eren a s momenlo cuando se trate de nombramiento o posesron en cargos que anolaoones que figuren en el regislro. (Artiorl) 171 Ley 734 de 20021. anotacjones de providénc¡as ejécutoriadas dentro de los ciñco (5) años anciones o inhabilidades que se encuenlren vigentes en dicho ex¡an para su desempeño ausencia de antecedentes, se certifcarán todas las NOTA: EI certifcado de antecedentes d¡sciplinarios es un documento que contiene las anotaciones e inhabilidades generadas por sanciones penales, disciplinar¡as, inhabilidades que se der¡ven de las relaciones conlractuales con el estado, de los fallos con responsabilidad fiscal, de las decisiones de pérdida de inveslidura y de las condenas proferidas conka servidores, ex servidores públicos y parliculares que desempeñen funciones públicas e¡ ejeacicio de la acción de repetición o llamamiento en garantfa. Estg documsnto t¡eng stsctos para accadgr al sqctor públ¡co, en loE térmlnos qug establgzca la ley o dsmág d¡sposic¡onss viggntgs. Se integran a¡ regisko de antecedentes solamente los reportes que hagan las aútoridades nacionales colombianas. En caso de nombranrienlo o suscripción de coñlratos con el estado, es responsabifidad de la Entidad, val¡dar la información qúe preseñte el aspirante en la págiña web: hltpl/www.procuraduria.gov.co/porlal/anlecedentes.html w4i/ARIO ENRIOUE CASTRO GONZALEZ Jefe División Cenlro de Alención al Público (CAP) arE cróx: ESIE CERTTFICADO CONSTA OE 0r HOJA(S), SOLO ES VALTDO EN SU TOTALTOAD. VERTFTQUE QUE EL NUMERO OEL CERTTFTCADO SEA EL MTSMO EN TODAS LAS HOJAS. Diüsión Centro de Atención al Públ¡co (CAP) Línea gratuila 01 8000910315; dcap@procuraduria.gov.co Carera 5 No. 15 - 60 Piso 1; Pbx 5878750 ext. '13105; Bogotá D.C wwlv.procuraduria. gov.co
  23. 23. Ei+48 ESfilS d'ÁFi CERTIFICADO DE ANTECEDENTES WEB 08:41:35 Hoja I de 01PROCÜRADI|RIA mmltIultffifl CERTIFICADO ORDINARIO No. 144021651 Bogotá DC, 30 de mazo del2020 La PROCURADURIA GENERAL DE LA NACIÓN certificá que una vez consuttado el Sistema de lnformac¡ón de Registro de Sanc¡oñes e lnhab¡lidades (S¡Rl), el(la) seño(a) IDENTIFICAMOS DE COLOMBIA S A S ¡dentifcado(a) con NIT número 8300315162: NO REG¡STRA SANCIONES NI INHABILIOADES VIGENÍES AOVERTEñCIA: La c€rtifcación de antecedentes deberá contener las añotaciones de providencias ejeculoriadas dentro de los ciñco (5) años anteriores a su expedición y, en todo caso, aauellas que se relleren a sanc¡ones o inhabilidades que se encuentren vigenles en d¡cho momento.Cuando se trate de nomb¡amiento o posesión en cargos que exijan para su desempeño ausencia de antecedentes, se cert¡fcarán lodas las anotaciones que figuren en el registro. (Artlculo 174 Ley 734 de 2002) NOTA: El certificado de antecedentes disciplinarios es un documenlo que contiene las anotaciones e inhabil¡dades géneradas por sanciones penales, disciplinariás, inhabilidades que se deriven de las relaciones contractuales con el estado, de los fallos con responsabilidad fiscal, de las decisiones de pérdida de invest¡dura y de las condenas proferidas contra servidores, ex servidores públicos y paliculares que desempeñen funciones públicas en ejercicio de la acción de repeticlón o llamamiento en garañtla. Este documento t¡ene efectos para accede. alsector público, on los téfm¡nos que establszca la lsy o dgmás dlsposlclonos vlgentos. Se integran al registro de antecedentes solamente los reportes que hagan las autoridades nacionales colombianas. En caso de nombramiento o suscripción de contralos con el estado, es responsabilidad de ¡a Enlidad, validar la informac¡ón que presenle elaspiranle en la pá9ina web: htlp://www.procuraduria.gov.co/porlaUañtecedentes.html w4I4ARIO ENRIOUE CASTRO GONZALEZ Jefe División Centro de Atención al Público (CAP) ATENCIÓN: ESTE CERTIFICADO CONSTA OE OI HOJA(S), SOLO ES VALIDO EN SU TOTALIDAD. VERIFIQUE QUE EL NUMERO DEL CERTIFICADO SEA EL MISMO EN TODAS LAS HOJAS, División Centro de Atención al Público (CAP) Lf nea gratuita 01 8000910315; dcap@p.ocuradoria.gov.co Canera 5 No. 15 - 60 Piso 1; Pbx 5878750 ext. 13105; Bogotá D.C www.procuraduria. gov.co
  24. 24. CONTRALORIA GII{ERAL DE LA iEÚAUCA LA CONTRALORÍA DELEGADA PARA RESPONSABILIDAD FISCAL , INTERVENCIÓN JTIDICIAL Y COBRO COACTIVO CERTIFICA: Que una vez consultado el Sistema de Información del Boletin de Responsables Fiscales 'SIBOR', hoy lunes 30 de marzo de 2020, a las 08:42:15, el número de identificación, relacionado a continuación, NO SE ENCUENTRA REPORTADO COMO RESPONSABLE FISCAL. Esta Certificación es válida en todo el N consignados en el respectivo documento de identificación, coincida¡ De conformidad con el Decreto 2150 de 1995 y la la firma mecánica aqul plasmada tiene plena validez para todos los efectos c><-.-r a o.".,-' Ü-,5¡^- -' ( sonavaVancAs?uLrDo Digitó y Revisó: WEB Tipo Documento I t- 51635't 52No. ldentificación Cód¡qo de Verificación 516351 52200330082 o Con el Código de Verificación puede constata¡ la autenticidad del Certificado. Carrera 69 No. 44-35 Piso l. Codigo Postal I ¡ 1071. PBX 5187000 - Bogouá D.C Colombia Contraloria Ceneral NC, BOGOTA, D.C. Página I de I
  25. 25. CONTRALORIA GENERÁL DE !A REPÚBIICA LA CONTRALORIA DELEGADA PARA RESPONSABILIDAD FISCAL, INTERVENCIÓN JUDICIAL Y COBRO COACTIVO CERTIFICA: Que una vez consultado el Sistema de Información del Boletín de Responsables Fiscales 'SIBOR', hoy lunes 30 de marzo de 2020, a las 08:43:08, el número de identificación de la Persona Jurídica, relacionado a continuación, NO SE ENCUENTRA REPORTADO COMO RESPONSABLE FISCAL. Esta Certificación es válida en todo el consignados en el respectivo documento de identificación, coincidan De conformidad con el Decreto 2150 de 1995 y la la firma meciínica aqui plasmada tiene plena validez para todos los efectos c><-.-1 a-o.o.*'ü*'X^- ( souvñancAs?uLrDo Digitó ) Revisó: WEB T¡po Documento NIT 83003'1516No. ldentificac¡ón )8Códioo de Verificac¡ón 8300315 a Con el Código de Verificación puede constatar la aute icidad del Certificado. Canera 69 No. 44-35 Piso l. Código Postal 1ll07l.PBX5l87000.BogotáD.C Colombia Conraloría Ceneral NC, BOCOTA, D.C. Página l de I
  26. 26. Policía Nacional de Colombia https://antecedentes.policia. gov.co:7005/WebJudicial/formAnteced dh@tr@G*ef INICIO CONTACTENOS PREGUNTASFRECUENTES Consulta en línea de Antecedentes Penales y Requerimientos Judic¡ales La Policía Nac¡onal de Colombia ¡nforma: Que siendo las 08:44:05 horas del 3010312020, e¡ ciudadano identificado con Cédula de Ciudadanía N" 51635152 Apellidos y Nombres: TAVERA ARISTIZABAL MARIA DEL PILAR NO TIENE ASUNTOS PENDIENTES CON LAS AUTORIDADES JUDICIALES de conformidad con lo establecido en el artículo 248 de la Constitución Política de Colombia En cumpl¡m¡ento de la Sentencia SU-458 del 2l de junio de 2012, pro'ferida por la Honorable Corte Constituc¡onal, la leyenda 'NO TIENE ASUNTOS PENDIENTES CON LAS AUTORIDADES JUDICIALES" aplica para todas aquellas personas que no registran antecedentes y para quienes la autoridad jud¡cial competente haya decretado la extinción de la condena o la prescripción de la pena. Esta consulta es válida siempre y cuando el número de identiflcación y nombres, correspondan con el documento de identidad reg¡strado y solo aplica para el territorio colomb¡ano de acuerdo a lo establecido en el ordenamiento constituc¡onal. Si tiene alguna duda con e resultado, consulte las p3gglgf@ts o acérquese a las instalaciones de la Policía Nacional más cercanas. f:'u q Dirección Calle l8A # 69F-45 Zona lnduslrial, bario lüontevideo Bogotá D.C. Ateñcióñ ádm¡nrstrativa: lunes a vierñes 700 am a 1 00 pm y 200 pm a 500 pm Lfnea de átencrón al ciudadano 5159700 ext. 30552 (Bogotá) Resto del paÍs: 018000 910 112 E mail: lineadirecta@policia. gov.co A §¡É! e e 1de2 30/0312020. 08.44 a. m POLTCÍA NACIONAL DE COLOMBIA
  27. 27. ) DIAN" formulario rlel Regidrc Único lrihrbrio lbh Priilrpal 0 2 ll Il ffi ffi ffi ffi ffi ffi EHffi ffii ffi ll I I I uilill il il r rililtffi ] il rilrililililil lrillll llilll,r l5,/70 7¿ I l:5tJ¡r,n0,10 00000r447089598 8 14470895988 2 Núñero d! déñrfÉációñ rñburaña (Nr) 830031516 ¡DENfIFICACION 1 24 fipo de coñhbuyeñlé: 26 Núturo do ldoñxf€cióñ: Luqarde exped có¡ 23 Ps s IDENTIFICAMOS DE COLOMEIA SAS <.// ,§-.'.Jt§ I S. COLOMB]A 1 1 1C)L- ---)) </BogoÉ o.C. Bogotá, D.C. v 15 119 43 0F 511 1 1 12 0 0identificamos@gmail.com 3 1 2 4 902 6 1 7997 05 12 0 9 2 1 8 1 713 2 lld¡de!, Cal¡d¡do! y AtriOu!o! 1¿ 1t2 3 5 11 1J 15 m m 21 a 2a 26 05- lmplo rent3 y compl. régimen 1 1- Venl¿s ré9im6n común 14- llfo.m€ñle de exogená 10- Obligado aduanero 09 Relención en ratuenle en eli 42- Obligado a llevar conrabilidad 17 5 11 T 07' Retención en la tuénte a li¡rlo de Obllgtdor rduánaroi 1 2 1212 l2 l3 ll I lt 1Z I I ll I I 16 13 '| 3 3 1 2 3 Para uso áxclusiYo do lá DIAN 961 ¡¡666 fAVERA ARISTIZAAAL MARIADEL PILAR t35 c.rco Representañlé légal Cerliñcáóo §ñ p.4u'cb d. h. verifecion.r qu. l! OIAN Gdio EEEttttrt @@ rtrt 001 F6chagonorac'óndo{menloPOF 12-06-201311:56194M 4. Número de form'rlario ¿ ,/> ^» /? I 7 I 2l I ll tr 5eañóxo3 s, []*lil e'.r"*", lz-o-i eli-lil L. iit¡¡elh oda 6 6l lb.m!¡.rio. dá 6.pm..ti[dd .[t qrid lo slsta y ú o.o§srd¡ dcpdxre exacta¡Ml. . la €¡l¡d¡(r, pd b E.lqir, oalquid tare.dad o lÉrácl,tud ¡ 06 ¡nqE oodá s.r §anoo¡6dá. artal. 1a o..d 2460 dé ¡¡ó!bná.. d.2013
  28. 28. fiíútH FORXATO ÚN¡CO HOJA DE VIDA PERSONAJUR]DICA {LIYES r$ 0€ 1S Y ¡,r3 0€ J§) REIOTUclOll 5e DET 19 DE ¡EOSTO DÉ 1§ qazóM dEñoMN¡a¡5N OENfF CAMOS CE COLOMS]A SA S pe EMo¡o o §.c.r¡o FiErE^ oEi.RE o@¡ Y rrc E*"**E ooMcf0PARAcoRREsPoNot.Nclc , DSEÑO CÓÑSfRUCCON OPER,TdÓ MA¡IIEN'iIEMO Y AD',¡IN§TRACO'I DE IERMNAFS DE 'R¡XSMRÍES YIP{ESIÓN TERMCA 3 apoal¡aóll rpoRr§órl, D§TR3rJclór¡, ao¡f,n i8¡Ír EN GÉnna mr8.l4tE§ofl p0( clEl{i Piorla yA¡Mo€T@OTpOo€PROOJCTO§rmCrDR{S.r¡^IERX§PR|XSE $165 rrDlcos 0€ curLsJER 1¡i00rE P¡er L coNsEcusor 0€ ros ur€s 5 REA?.|R Astsmr§ C¡PA¡rTrOolr, Ll RE¡r¿ m{ rA-A¡{tr@r Y¡O o€STRROUO 0€ ESTUIToS Y PROTECÍOS BIMTERACOIECIALFTüXC€RAECOi6ITADE VERSENESYENDCiERÉA NS rfuro 0€ rRAsrIo 0E sofrca tr oócLlrÉNf 0 DE o€NrFlcrcbN E** tr "*^***"^ ü*. ti§^So'=.-^o §ERVLCIOS lFrP"rR,FñC A Y: IIIACTON A¿lrA. V OESERVACiONES DE LA E1,¡IIDAO CONTRAIANTE IDENIITICAC]ON TELE ONO trn
  29. 29. DIAN", oeclarac¡ón d6 Rentay Complementario o de lngresos y Patrimon¡o para PéBonas Juríd¡cás y Asim¡l¡dss y Pe.soñas Naluralss y As¡m¡ladas no Residentss y Suces¡onos llíqu¡das de Causaol€s no Rasideñlos ililil tilillillliltilllilililtillilt1ilJil]tilil1 ll lil 4. Número de fonñulado 1114605346490 IIIIHHffiffiffiffiffiffiffiffiffiIIIII Espeio Es@¿do pár¿ la DIAN f2foTTfl 5 No rdonlil¡cáción Tnburana (ñ1f) a s o o a r s r ol 6DV 2 23IDENTIFICAMOS DE COLOMBIA S A S 1 1Sie. una corecclóñ ¡nd¡qu6: 25 Cód 1 26 No Foñua.o24 ActMdad 66¡óm e 2e R6iuncio á pedonacar a Rdgrñen l,ibuláio ssp€clal (Marqu€'X') obfas por ¡mpLr.slo§ {Me.quÉ 'x)27. Fracció¡ año grávab6 s glienl€ (Msrqus'X') I t 5- ': rht5% 69 70 71 72 73 0 0 45,064,000 0 0 0 "i; 15 T6 7a 0 0 0 0 Efeclvo y equrvalentes a etelrvo l¡vo.Éioñás. instrrnenlG ñn¿nc¡oros ds'vado§ Cuen'as docum.nlos y ár6.dame¡ros fnanceros prooredádés olanrá v su oo vóoÉd¿desdo nv¡rs'ón e AñaMv ' Totat p.trtñonlo bruto Total prtrlmon¡o lf quldo 34 35 30 37 38 39 40 12 ¡¡il 21,571,000 48,092,000 5't 1,918,000 585,407,000 0 0 03.1 43,107 990,37s, 2,200 52 54 45 45 € 49 a0 hgr€3or br'¡o€ d€ 8d¡vrd¡dat 0rdlña¡i33 Eie.ú vD úr.EddE !.lido. o.!t&rot d Eo.d.d. úlrd l¡$ arú y¡i.rrÉl o ñ.rtdc.. á¡&¡ ¡ío Divii.n¿G v/o Eniddim Éitido! M d.dáúries ¡rbefa a'eó€dr&s úsrd6 .¡li 2017 y sslsrE ¡Ivi,slo. rb úridiliÉ rú1ib d ÚÚB ¡6d'd6r.ñ (t.rl.l'datu d G¡ro a|6 i,ir.,i(E) Oavotucioñ63, r6bálá§ y d€sc!6ntG .ñ vsnla§ lrEr..or no co.EüMvo. de fglt d g€l'8¡d€ /ocasood / *- (r!íÚa úr¡ú i ffiie tú Ar! r irsúB) Toiil lnlrtaot náo! 0 0 0 691,131,000 0 0 2 000 690,8 5A Tot¡lcosto. y g.3lor dedu.¡ble! Ga3!r. (l ádmld.ted¡n GaslB do d¡labrroón y v€nlse Otros qalior y &ducsonás 0 0 0 185,M0,000 498,420,000 683,460,000 v? r;'iñ.d/ebD r¡ reít¡ rrqüid. sr.v.!r. .j.,' l¡r"lué3to n.to d. Ént¡ hpu€slo de 9arrci6 o@iond€3 Oosqr€nlo por mc!€5los pagdo€ rt d .núir lof o:Í1aYlda! oc3§¡o.rd6§ hpÉsro divd6ndos g.avdos a lá t€¡la del 5% lñpueslo dividordo3 gravado€ a ls l-lf3 del 35% mpu€slo diudsndos gravados a la tala d6l 33% Td¡l lmpü.do ¡ car¡o Vdd ñv*rd ob.a3 d imMsl@ h5si. d6l 50% d6lvdor ó€ lá c€s]lra 88 l od¡tld.d ó! p.qo 1) Eréssr6rfo erodivo mv€rB¡óñ obra§ pd ¡ñFJoslos (irod.lld.d da p¡lo 2) Anlopo renta liqlidado año gravablo añt€¡io¡ Anliclpo sobrBtas liqJl&& ailo graveuo áñterior Tolal etencloñe6.ño gravablo. decl.ñr 79 80 8'l a2 83 E/t 85 86 a7 8! 89 90 91 92 93 9¡ 95 96 15,772.000 0 15,772.000 0 0 0 0 0 0 15,772.000 0 0 5,063,000 0 0 5,207 000 4,884,000 10,091,000 lnveBim6s 6l6cluádas en el áño lñvs.s'ms. llqul{bda d€ pori«br gr.váUes 0 0 6 62 Anlidpo llnlá plre 6l áño graváDL ügr¡6rb Seldo ¡ p¡g¡r por lmpüedo 97 98 99 100 lol 4,261,000 4,879.000 1,075,000 s,954.000 0 valo¡ñDue5ro€roibls D.r ob6s por mDu€ros valor loral pol.ct! otr¡. lor ¡rpÉ3bs mo.lt¡drd d6 02 103 0 0 R€¡la P$iva - ECE si¡ resid6nciá ñscá e¡ Rént¡ rrould. ordlren¡ dér .l.rclc¡o sh ca.rtl.47 y 4¡ Pórd¡d. llqolrL.Ll .l.rclc¡o.l¡ cr¡lll. ¡17 y ¡t8 R.nt lhdd¡ dn c¡.¡ü¡ ¡l7 y € 63 6,t 65 66 07 6a 0 7,671,000 0 0 7,671,000 45,0&f,000 104 No ldenriñeción srgnálário 105 0v 0 980. Pago total §Fim¿ deldeclaranle ode que¡ o r€p.€s€ñla 981 cód Rópcs€nt6oón sa2. Código Co ado. o Revi§or Fi§cal F¡nna Conlador o Rsvisof Fisc€l 904 Con Balvedáder 983 No. Tarlela prol€sio¡¿l ,riEseado.ÁdFq d.*'dadoÉ 5:4 82 19{9-30 / 07:55:¡18 s Rrcibo .9 E 996 Espáoo pa.a ernúñero emo de la OrAN / Adh€srb 9100064827054'l I I 't 110 (¿' ) !ó
  30. 30. C*nan de Gomercb de@oüá CAMARA DE COMERCIO DE SEDE VIRTUAL cóorco 'r¡sRr r¡cAc róN t 3 DE MARZO DE 2O2O AA2 018 15 7 I *********** BOGOTA A2018157847CA9 HORA 13:28:25 pÁGrua: 1 DE 15 *********** sE¡flr{i¡&rl¡¡tÉ QUE: IDENTIEICA¡,IOS DE COLOMBIA S A S NIT:00000830031516-2 NUMERO DEL PROPONENTE EN LA CAMARA DE COMERCIO: 00032695 CERTIEICA: INSCRIPCION Y RENOVACION FECHA DE INSCRIPCIoN EN EL REGISTRO DE LOS PROPONENTES: 20f7 /07 /05 FECHA DE ULTIMA RENOVACION EN EL REGISTRO DE LOS PROPONENTES: 2020 /02 /L0 CERTlEICA: CONSTITUCION Y REPRESENTACION LEGAL PERSONAS JURIDICAS INSCRITAS EN EI REGISTRO MERCANTIL O EN EL REGISTRO DE ENTIDADES SIN ANIMO DE LUCRO. INFORMAC]ON CONSTITUCION. CONSTITUCION: QUE POR ESCRITURA PUBLICA NO. 0001480 DE NOTARIA 38 DE BOGOTA D.C. DEL 5 DE MAYO DE L99'I , INSCRITA EL 17 DE MAYO DE ].997 BAJO EL NUMERO 00584854 )EL LIBRO IX, SE CONSTITUYO LA SOCIEDAD COMERCIAL DENOMINADA IDENTIFICAMOS DE COLOMBIA L?DA. CERT] FICA: QUE POR ACTA NO. O2O82OI DE JUNTA DE SOCIOS DEL 2 DE AGOSTO DE 2010, zaáf¡ :¿áffi Ttuinh ********************************************************************** ESTE CERTIFICADO FUE GENERADO ELECTRONI CAMENTE Y CUENTA CON UN CODIGO DE VERIEICACION QUE LE PERMITE SER VALIDADO SOLO UNA VEZ, INGRESANDO A Ítvlvl.ccB.oRG.co ******************1*************************************************** RECUERDE QUE ESTE CERTIFICADO LO PUEDE ADQUlRlR DESDE SU CASA U OFICINA DE FORMA FACIL. RAPIDA Y SEGURA EN WMII .CCB.ORG.CO *************************************************r.******************** PARA SU SEGURIDAD DEBE VERIFICAR LA VALIDEZ Y AUTENTICIDAD DE ES?E cERTrFrcADo srN cosro ALGUNo DE EoRMA FÁcrL, RÁprDA y SEGURA EN WWW . CCB. ORG. COlCERT I EI CADOS ELECTRONI COS / ********************************************************************** CERTIEICADO DE INSCRIPCION Y CIASlEICACION REGISTRO UNICO DE PROPONENTES CERTlEICA: LA CAMARA DE COMERCIO DE BOGOTA, CON EUNDAMENTO EN LO DISPUESTO EN EI ARTICULO 6.1 DE LA LEY 1150 DE 2007, REGLAMENTADA POR DECRETO 1082 DE 2015, CON BASE EN LA INFORMACION SUMINISTRADA POR EL INSCRITO Y POR LAS ENTIDADES ESTATALES. CERTIFICA: I DENTI FICACION
  31. 31. INSCRITA EL 5 DE AGOSTO DE 2O1O BAJO EL NÚMERO 07403'I'12 DEL ],IBRO IX, LA SOCIEDAD CAMBIO SU NOMBRE DE: ]DENTIPICAMOS DE COLOMBIA ITDA PoR EL DE: IDENTIFICAMOS DE COLOMBIA S A S. QUE POR ACTA NO. 208201- DE LA JUNTA DE SOC]OS, DEI 2 DE AGOSTO DE 2010, rNscRlTA EL 5 DE AGOSTO DE 2010 BAJO EL NUMERO 07403772 DEL LIBRO IX, LA SOCIEDAD DE LA REFERENCIA SE TRANSFORMO DE SOCTEDAD LIMITADA A SOCIEDAD POR ACCIONES SIMPLIFICADA S A S BAJO EL NOMBRE DE: IDENTIFICAMOS DE COLOMBIA S A S. VIGENCIA: QUE EL TERMINO DE DURAC]ON DE LA SOCIEDAD ES INDEFINIDO REPRESENTAClON LEGAL REpRESENTAcTóN LseaL: LA soclEDAD TENDRA uN GERENTE, eurEN poDRA sER o No MIEMBRo DE LA JUNTA DIRECTIVA. LA SoCIEDAD TENDRA UN SUBGERENTE, QUIEN TENDRA LAS M]SMAS FACULTADES DEL GERENTE ** NOMBRAMIENTOS ** QUE POR ACTA NO. OOOOOO1 DE JUNTA DE SOCIOS DEI, 13 DE SEPTIEMBRE DE 1999, ÍNSCRTTA EL 21 DE OCTUBRE DE 1999 BAJO EL NUMERO 00701542 DEj, ¡IBRO IX, EUE (RON) NOMBRADO (S): NOMBRE I DENTI FICACION GERENTE TAVERA ARlSTlZABAI MARIA DEL PII,AR C.C. OOOOOOO51635152 QUE POR ACTA DE ASAMBLEA DE ACCIONISTAS DEL 9 DE FEBRERO DE 20L2, INSCRITA EL 11 DE EEBRERO DE 2OI2 BAJO EL NUMERO 01606438 DEL LIBRO IXI FUE (RON) NOMBRADO (S) : NOMBRE I DENTI FI CACION SUBGERENTE LASCANO TAVERA JUAN SEBASTIAN C.C. O O O O 0101.8 41.2898 FACU],TADES: EACULTADES DE], REPRESENTANTE LEGAI,: FUNCIONES DEL GERENTE: Ef, GERENTE EJERCERÁ TODAS ],AS FUNCIONES PROPIAS DE LA NATURALEZA DE SU CARGO, Y EN ESPECIAL LAS SIGUIENTES: 1_) REPRESENTAR A LA SOCIEDAD ANTE LOS ACCIONISTAS, ANTE ?ERCEROS, ANTE TODA CLASE DE AUTORIDADES DEL ORDEN ADMINISTRATIVO Y JURISDICCIONAI; 2-J EJECUTAR TODOS LOS ACTOS U OPERACIONES CORRES PON DI ENTES AL OBJETO SOCIAI,, DE CONEORMIDAD CON LO PREVISTO EN LAS LEYES Y EN ESTOS ESTATUTOS, 3_) AUTORIZAR CON SU EIRMA TODOS LOS DOCUMENTOS PÚB],ICOS O PRIVADOS QUE DEBAN OTORGARSE EN DESARROLIO DE LAS ACTIVIDADES SOCIALES O EN INTERÉS DE LA SOCIEDAD; 4) PRESENTAR A LA ASAMBLEA GENERAL EN SUS REUNIONES ORD]NARIAS, UN INVENTARIO Y UN BALANCE DE FIN DE EJERCICIO, JUNTO CON UN INEORME ESCRITO SOBRE LA SITUACIÓN DE LA SOCIEDAD, UN DETALLE COMPIETO DE LA CUENTA DE PERDIDAS Y GANANCIAS Y UN PROYECTO DE DISTRIBUCIÓN DE UTILIDADES OBTENIDAS,. 5-) NOMBRAR Y REMOVER LOS EMPLEADOS DE LA SOCIEDAD CUYO NOMBRAMIENTO Y REMOCIÓN LE DELEGUE LA JUNTA DIRECTIVA; 6-) TOMAR TODAS LAS MEDIDAS QUE RECLAME ],A CONSERVACIÓN DE LOS BIENES SOCIALES, VIGILAR ],A ACTIVIDAD DE LOS EMPIEADOS DE LA ADMINISTRACJ6N DE LA SOCIEDAD E IMPARTIRLE LAS ORDENES E INSTRUCCIONES OUE EXIJA LA BUENA MARCHA DE LA COMPAÑÍA; '1 -) CONVOCAR LA ASAMBLEA GENERAL A REUNIONES EXTRAORDINARIAS CUANDO TO JUZGUE CONVENIENTE O NECESARIO Y HACER LAS CONVOCATORIAS DET CASO CUANDO LO ORDENEN LOS ESTATUTOS, LA JUNTA DIRECTIVA O EL REV]SOR ETSCAI DE TA SOC]EDAD, 8_) CONVOCAR A LA JUNTA DIRECTIVA CUANDO LO CONSIDERE NECESARIO O CONVENIENTE MANTENERLA INFORMADA DEL CURSO DE LOS NEGOCIOS SOCIALES; 9-) CUMPLIR LAS ORDENES E INSTRUCCIONES QUE trA IMPARTAN LA ASAMBLEA O LA JUNTA DIRECTIVA SEGÚN O DISPONEN LAS NORMAS CORRES PONDIENTE S DEL PRESENTE ESTATUTO; 10-) CUMPL]R O HACER QUE SE CUMPLAN OPORTUNAMENTE TODOS LOS REQUISITOS O EXIGENCIAS LEGALES QUE SE RELACIONEN CON EI FUNCIONAMIENTO Y
  32. 32. G&nara de Comerrio de Bogotá CAMARA DE COMERCIO DE SEDE VIRTUAI cóorco v¡mr'¡cac¡ót¡: 3 DE MARZO DE 2O2O AA2 018 15 7I *********** BOGOTA A2018157847CAg HORA 13:28:25 pÁcr¡¡a: 2 DE 15 *********** ACTlVIDADES DE LA SOCIEDAD. EIRMAR DOCUMENTO Y NEGOCIOS EUNCIONES DEL SUBGERENTE. EL QUE EL GERENTE. 11-) EL GERENTE QUEDA EACULTADO PARA DE rA coMpAñÍA srN LÍMrrE oe cuaNrÍe. SUBGERENTE tpr¡oRÁ LAS MIsMAS FUNcToNES LA INEORMACION ANTERIOR HA SIDO TOMADA DIRECTAMENTE DEL REGISTRO MERCANTIL O DE ENTIDADES SIN ANIMO DE ].UCRO CERTIFICA: DOMICILIO DÍRECC]ON DEL DOMICILIO PRINCI PAL AV 15 NO. 119 43 0F 511 MUNICIPIO: BOGOTÁ D. C. DEPARTAMENTO : CUNDINAMARCA BARRIO: SANTA BEATRI Z TELEFONO Lt 2140107 TELEFONO 2t 3144 42A249 CORREO EIECTRONICO: PILAR TAVERAGYAHOO. ES A-A- : 0 DIRECCION PARA NOTIFICACION JUDI CIAL AV 15 NO. 119 43 0r 511 MUNICIPIO: BOGOTÁ D. C. DEPARTAMENTO : CUND]NAMARCA BARRIO: SANTA BEATRIZ TEIEFONO 1: 214 0l- 01 TELEEONO 2:3744420249 CORREO ELECTRONlCO: PILAR TAVERAOYAHOO. ES A.A.: 0 LA INEORMACION ANTERIOR HA SIDO TOMADA DlRECTAMENTE DEL REGISTRO MERCANTIL O DE ENTIDADES SIN ANIMO DE ].UCRO CERTIFlCA: CLASrFrcAcroN poR TAMAño DE LA EMPRESA OUE EL INSCRITO SE CLASIFICO COMO: M]CROEMPRESA CERT I FICA: ]NFORMACION FINANCIERA QUE EN RELACION A SU INFORMAC]ON EINANCIERA EL PROPONENTE REPORTO: EECHA DE CORTE DE LA INFORMACION FINANCIERA: 201.9/72/31 ACTIVO CORRIENTE: §1.335. 560.427,00
  33. 33. ACTIVO TOTAL: PASIVO CORRIENTE: PASIVO TOTAL: PATRIMONIO: UTILIDAD/PERDI DA OPERACIONAL : GASTOS DE INTERESES: INDICE DE LIQUIDEZ: INDICE DE ENDEUDAMIENTO: RAZON DE CORBERTURA DE INTERESES: §2.336.078.504,00 §406.063.524, 00 §556.063. 524,00 s1.780.014.980,00 ss38.s03.000,00 §1.846.000.00 a,23 ?q1 ?1 OUE EN RELACION A LOS INDICADORES DE PROPONENTE REPORTO: LA CAPACIDAD FINANCIERA EL QUE EN RELACION A LOS INDICADORES DE LA CAPACIDAD ORGANIZACIONAI EL PROPONENTE REPORTO: RENTABILIDAD DEL PATRIMONIO: RENTABILIDAD DEL ACTIVO: 0,30 0,23 ESTA INFORMACION FUE OBJETO DE VERIFICACION DOCUMENTAL POR PARTE DE LA CA¡4ARA DE COMERCIO DE BOGOTA. CERTIFICA: CAPACIDAD ORGANIZACIONAL ESTA INFORMACION FUE OBJETO DE VERIFICACION DOCUMENTAL POR PARTE DE LA CAMARA DE COMERCIO DE BOGOTA. CERTIFICA: CLAS l FICACI ON OUE EN RELAC]ON A LOS BIENES, OBRAS Y SERVICIOS QUE OFRECERA A LAS ENTIDADES ESTATALES, ]DENTIEICADOS CON EL CLASlFICADOR DE BIENES Y SERVICIOS EN EL TERCER NIVEL (CLASE) , EL PROPONENTE REPORTO: I SEGM I FAMI I CLAS 1 PROD I DESCRI PCI ON I 10 I 15 I 15 I OO I SEMILLAS Y PLÁNTULAS VEGETALES I 10 I 15 I 18 I OO I SEMILLAS Y PLANTULAS DE ESPECIAS I 10 I 1? I 15 I OO I ABONOS ORGÁNICOS Y NUTRIENTES PARA PLANTAS I 11 11 | 17 | 00 ARENA 112 76 I 49 I OO I AGENTES DE IMPERMEABIL]ZACIÓN I 13 I 10 | 2O | 00 I PLASTICOS TERMOPLAS?]COS I 14 I 10 I 15 I 00 MATERIAS PRIMAS I 14 I 11 | 15 I 00 PAPEL DE IMPRENTA Y PAPEL DE ESCRIBIR CERTIFICA: CAPACIDAD FINANCÍ ERA I I I
  34. 34. Cárnara Bogotá de de CAMARA DE COMERCIO DE BOGOTA SEDE VIRTUAL cóo¡eo vgnrr¡cAc¡ot{ : A201815?84?cA9 3 DE MARZO DE 2020 HoRA 13:28:25 AA201815?8 pÁcrr¡e: 3 DE 15 ********************** | 14 | 11 17 I OO I PRODUCTOS DE PAPEL PARA USO PERSONAL I 14 I 11 I 18 I OO I PAPELES DE USO COMERCIAL 114 1L2 17 | 0C PAPELES LAMINADOS I 74 I I? I 18 I OO I PAPELES RECUBIERTOS lt4 lt2 22 100 PAPELES ESPECIALIZADOS DE USO INDUSTR]AL 122 170 16 I 00 EeutPo ot pevr¡,tsl¡tact ó¡¡ 24 11 25 00 I cARTóN oNDULADo y orRos MATERTALES pARA Drs I I rRreucróli I I l I I 25 L'l 26 OO I ACABADOS Y REVESTIMIENTOS EXTERIOR PARA VEH I | Ículos I I 25 I L'7 | 30 I 00 I rLUMrNAcróN TNTERToR peRa vruÍcur,os | 25 | 18 17 I OO I REMOLQUES PARA PRODUCTOS Y MATERIALES | 25 | 79 I 18 I 00 I Eeurpo DE MEDlcróN y pRUEBA nr vesÍculos I 126 173 l1s 100 CENTRATES ELECTRI CAS 2'l 11 20 OO I HERRAMIENTAS MANUALES DE JARDINERÍA, AGRICU I I LTURA y roRnsracróN I I 30 I 10 1s | 00 ANGULOS I 30 I 10 20 I 00 HOJA I 30 10 22 l0x PLANCHA I 30 72 76 0c ASEALTOS 30 I 15 i 1s OO I MATERIAL PARA TEJADOS Y TECHOS 31 12 I 70 I OO I PIEZAS FUNDIDAS MECANI ZADAS DE PROCESO V I | 31 | 16 | 28 | 00 I EERRETERÍA EN GENERAL I 31 I 20 I 1s OO I CINTA ADHESIVA I I I I I I I I
  35. 35. 137 127 15 00 PINTURAS Y TAPA POROS 137 | 2l 17 | 00 ACABADOS EN GENERAL 3rl2t 19 OO I APLICADORES DE PINTURA Y ACCESORIOS PARA PI I I NTAR I I 31 23 I 12 I OO I MATERIAL EN PLACAS I,ABRADO 1O I 16 IOO I CIRCUITOS INTEGRADOS L2 | L1 | 00 | CoMPoNENTES DISCRETOS 32 15 15 OO I D]SPOSTTIVOS DE CONTROL DE INDICACIÓN Y DE I I SEÑALIZACIÓN I 39 I10 I16 IOO I LÁMPARAS Y BOMBILLAS 39 I 10 I 18 OO I COMPONENTES Y ACCESORIOS DE LÁMPARA 39 10 79 OO I BALASTOS DE LÁMPARAS Y TRANSEORMADORES DE 1, I I AMPARAS I 39 11 19 OO I SEÑALIZACIÓN E ILUMINACIÓN DE EMPLAZAMIENTo I I S PELIGROSOS I 39 I 11 20 00 PROYECTORES MÓVlIES I 39 I 11 I 21 I 00 | rl,uMrNAcrÓN ÓpTrCA 39 I 11 I 26 I 00 | DTSPOSITTVOS DE TLUMTNACTÓN NO - ELÉCTRICA I 39 72 10 OO I EOUIPAMIENTO PARA DISTRIBUCIÓN Y CONVERSIÓN I I DE ALIMENTACIÓN I 39 t2 11 00 | cENTRos DE coNTRoL y DrsrRrBUCró¡¡ y eccasoR I I ros I 39 1-2 13 OO I CUADROS, REGISTROS Y MENAJE PARA ELECTRICID I IAD I 39 l2 74 00 | LENGúETAS DE coNExróN, coNEcrADoREs y rERMr I I NALES 15 00 I CoNMUTADoRES, coNTRoLEs y RELÉS y ACCESoRTo I ls I 39 t2 76 00 | Drsposrrrvos y AccEsoRros PARA LA pRorEccró | I N DE CIRCUITOS I 139 lt2 I t'7 00 | FERRETERÍA Ef,ÉcrRlcA y suMrNtsrRos OO I INSTA],ACIONES DE EDIEICIOS INTELIGENTES IBI 39 12 18 I I I I I I I t39 112 I ttr
  36. 36. 142 118 30 I OO I PRODUCTOS DE EXAMEN DIAGNÓSTICO OETÁLMICO I 43 79 16 OO I PARTES O ACCESORIOS DE DISPOSITIVOS DE COMU I I NICACIÓN PERSONAL I 143 120 114 I00 TARJETAS DEL S I STEMA 43 120 OO I MÓDULOS O INTERFACES DE PROCESADORES DE TAB I I LERO (BOARD) DEL SISTEMA I 43 20 I 76 | 00 I COMPONENTES DE], CHASTS I 43 20 I 18 | 00 | DISPOSITIVOS DE ALMACENAMIENTO 43 20 19 OO I ACCESORIOS DE DISPOSITIVOS DE ALMACENAMIENT I lo I I 43 20 I 20 I OO I DISPOSITIVOS DE ALMACENAMIENTO EXTRAÍBLES I 43 20 27 OO I ACCESORIOS DE DISPOSITIVOS DE ALMACENAMIENT I I O EXTRAÍBLES I 43 20 I 22 | 00 | suBcoNJUNTos pARA Drsposrrrvos ELEcTRó¡¡¡cos I I 43 21 I L5 IOO I COMPUTADORES I 43 21. I 16 I OO I ACCESORIOS DE COMPUTADOR 43 2l t1 00 | Drsposlrrvos TNEoRMÁTrcos DE ENTRADA DE DAT I los I 18 OO I ACCESORIOS DE DISPOSITIVOS DE ENTRADA DE DA I I TOS DE COMPUTADOR 1 I 43 21. I 1-9 I OO I MONITORES Y PANTALLAS DE COMPUTADOR I 43 2L I 20 I OO I ACCESORIOS DE PANTALLAS DE COMPUTADOR I 43 21. I 2I I OO I IMPRESORAS DE COMPUTADOR 43 27 22 OO I SISTEMAS DE MANEJO DE ALMACENAMIENTO DE DAT I I OS DE COMPUTADOR I 43 22 15 00 I srsrEMAs os GrsrróN DE LLAMADAS o AccEsoRro I ts I 43 22 16 OO I COMPONENTES Y EQUIPO DE ACCESO DE ABONADO D I I E LÍNEA DrcrrAL (DSr) y AccEsoRros I I 43 I 22 I 18 I 00 I Drsposrrrvos DE RED óprrca I 43 22 25 OO I EQUIPO DE SEGURIDAD DE RED 143 122 26 00 EQUIPO DE SERVICIO DE RED EeurPo r¡lecnÁrrco143 122 127 | OO I I 15 I I t43 121 I ttt
  37. 37. | 44 | 10 | 20 | 00 I SUMINrSTROS PARA pr,AsrrFrCADO 44 10 31 OO I SUMINISTROS PARA IMPRESORA, FAX Y FOTOCOPIA I I DORA I I 44 I L2 I 20 I OO I CARPE?AS DE ARCHIVO, CARPETAS Y SEPARADORES I I 4s I 10 | 1s I oo MAQUINARIA Y EQUIPO DE IMPRENTA I 46 15 16 00 EQUIPO DE SEGURIDAD Y CONTROL I 46 I 1s l'7 00 EQUIPO EORENSE Y ACCESORIOS Y SUMINISTROS I I 46 I 16 I 1s 00 CONTROL DE TRAFICO | 46 | 16 16 I OO I SEGURIDAD DEL AGUA 146 176 7'¡ 00 EOUIPO Y ACCESORIOS DE RESCATE 46 I t7 16 00 EQUIPO DE VIGILANClA Y DETECC]ÓN I 46 I 18 I 15 I OO I ROPA DE SEGURIDAD 46 | 18 l6 OO I CALZADO DE PROTECCIÓN I 46 I 18 I 19 I OO I PROTECTORES AUDITIVOS 46 I 19 I 15 I OO ¡ PREVENCIÓN CONTRA INCENDIOS 46 19 ] 16 OO I EQUIPO CONTRA INCENDIOS 41 10 15 OO I EQUIPO PARA EL TRATAMIENTO Y SUMINISTRO DE I AGUA I 47 I 10 I 16 I OO I CONSUMIBI,ES PARA EL TRATAMIENTO DE AGUA 49 | 10 I 17 | 00 PREMl OS I 49 I 20 I 15 I OO I EQUIPO DE ENTRENAMIENTO PARA AERÓBICOS 49 20 T6 OO I EQUIPO DE ENTRENAMIENTO DE PESAS Y RESISTEN I I CIA I 149t22 l1s 100 ACCESORIOS PARA DEPORTE I 49 I 24 | 16 I 00 I EQUTPO DE RECREO 50 t6 15 00 I 43 I 23 I 37 I OO I SOFTWARE DE ADMINISTRACIÓN DE SISTEMAS I I 46 I 7'1 | 15 | 00 | CERBADURAS, EIEMENTOS DE SEGURIDAD Y ACCESO I I I I I lRros I I I I I I I I CHOCO1ATES, AZÚCARES, EDULCORANTES PRODUCTO I ts II
  38. 38. C&nara de Comam§o de Bogotá CAMARA DE COMERCIO DE SEDE VIRTUAL cóoreo ven¡r¡cec¡ór¡: 3 DE MARZO DE 2O2O AA2 01 815 7 8 ,r********** BOGOTA A2018157847CA9 HoRA 13:28:25 pÁGrue: 4 DE 15 *********** 39 12 19 00 | Drsposr?rvos y ACcESoRros os sucuRrpao rlÉc I I TRICA I OTC 20 00 I UNIDADES ELECTRICAS DE VELOCIDADES VARIABLE I ts I 39 12 21 00 | Eeurpo DE TRANsMrsró¡¡ v o¡srRreucrór¡ nr.Écrn I I lCA I I 39 l2 22 00 | TNTERRUPToRES ElÉcrRrcos y AccEsoRros I 39 72 23 oo I RELÉS El,ÉcrRrcos Y AccESoRros 39 13 71 OO I CONDUCTOS ELECTR]COS, ELECTRODUCTOS Y CABLE I I s AÉREos 40 14 I t'7 00 | MATERTAL DE FERRETERÍa y eccssoRros I 40 17 I 1s oo I TUBos Y TUBERÍAS coMERclArES 4l 11 I 15 | 00 | TNSTRUMENToS DE MEDrcróN DEL pESo 47 11 | 36 00 Eeurpo oe M¡orcró)i y coMpRoBACróN rr,ÉcrRrce I 4L LtI42 00 INSTRUMENToS DE AGRIMENS IÓN 47 12 127 00 CINTAS Y ETIQUETAS DE LABORATORIO 42 13 16 00 I vEsruARro pARA EL pERSoNAL sANrrARro v antÍ | I cuI,os RELACTONADOS I I 42 I L3 I 22 I 00 | GUANTES y AccEsoRros rqÉo¡cos 42 18 15 00 | EVALUACTów oracr¡ósrrcA y pRoDUCTos DE EXAME I I N DE USO GENEBAL I 42 18 I 21 OO I ESTETOSCOPIO Y PRODUCTOS REIACIONADOS 42 1L8 124 oo PRoDUcros PARA PRoBAR EL oÍR 00 eÁscuI-es uÉ¡rces DE pESo42 1L8 128 |39 1L2 I ttt I 142tL8 127 I t¡lt 00 | Drsposrrrvos DE MEDrcróN DE TALLA DE EXAMEN I I MÉDrco I
  39. 39. 12 t4 13 OO I SERVICIO DE CONSTRUCCIÓN DE FACII,IDADES ATI I I ÉTICAS Y RECREATIVAS I 12 L4 16 OO I SERVICIOS DE CONSTRUCCIÓN DE SISTEMAS DE TR I I ÁNSITo MASIVo I 12 14 77 OO I SERVICIOS DE ALQUILER O ARRENDAMIENTO DE EQ I I UIPO Y MAQUINARIA DE CONSTRUCCIÓN I 12 15 13 OO I SERVICIOS DE PINTURA E INSTALACIÓN DE PAPEL I I DE COLGADURA I 12 15 16 OO I SERVICIOS DE SISTEMAS ESPECIALÍZADOS DE COM I IUNlCAClÓN 21 OO I SERVICIOS DE INSTALACIÓN Y REPARACIÓN DE CO I I NCRETO I 12 1.5 I 29 I OO I SERVIC]OS DE MONTAJE DE ACERO ESTRUCTURAI I 15 31 OO I SERVICIOS DE CONSTRUCCIÓN DE PACILIDADES AT I I ]-ÉTICAS Y RECREATIVAS I | 72 | 1s | 37 I ttrl tttt OO I SERVICIOS DE INSTALACIÓN, MANTENIMIENTO Y R I I EpARAcróN DE Eeurpos y coNSTRUccróu pn paRe I IUEADEROS '72 | t5 39 00 I sERvrcro DE pREpARAcrór¡ os oBRAS DE coNSTRU I I ccróN I 12 15 40 OO I SERVICIOS DE EDITICIOS ESPECIALIZADOS Y COM I I ERCIOS I I 73 I 10 I 15 I 00 | pRoDUccróN pETRoeuÍMrcA y DE p]-Ásrrco "73 l2 15 0o I pRocEsos DE EUNDrcrótt v neplr¡acró¡¡ v poR¡¡eo I I O DE METALES I I 73 I t2 76 00 TERMTNACTON DE META1ES I 73 I 15 | 19 | 00 sERvrcros A rA rNDUsrR¡e ou t¡.4pRestó¡i | 77 | 10 l6 00 plat¡pacrór AMBTENTAL | 77 | 10 18 00 AUDITORIA AMBIENTAL ?8 | 10 18 00 TRANSPORTE DE CARGA POR CARRETERA '78 | 74 15 00 sERVrcros DE oRGANrzAcró¡l oe txaxspoRTES 80 10 15 00 | sERvrcros DE coNsultonfe oe NEcocros y ADMI I I NrsrRACróN coRPoRATrvA I I 80 I 10 16 00 GERENCIA DE PROYECTOS 11 00 GERENCIA INDUSTRlAL80 | 10 I I I I | 72 I 15 I trl I 72 I tt I I I I I I I
  40. 40. Cárnara deComercio de Bogotá CAMARA DE COMERCIO DE BOGOTA SEDE VlRTUAL cóo¡eo ven¡r¡cec¡óN: A2o181s?84zcA9 3 DE MARZO DE 2020 HORA 13:28:25 AA201815?8 pÁc¡Na: 5 ****************** 15DE I 43 I 22 I 28 I OO EQUIPo DE TELEEoNÍA 143 122 29 I 00 AccEsoRros DE Eeurpo o¡ tr¡,rEouÍe 143 122 30 I OO EQUIPO DE TELETIPO 43 22 31 00 COMPONENTES Y EQUIPO DE INFRAESTRUCTURA DE R¡oes uóvrr,es Y DrGrrALEs I 43 22 32 | 00 I pLATAFoRMAS DE MENSAJEnÍa poR r¡óvrl 22 33 00 I Drsposrrrvos y Eourpos PARA TNSTALACÍóN DE I CONECTIVIDAD DE REDES Y DATACOM 43 23 lt5 00 | SoFTwARE puNcroNAL sspecÍErco DE LA EMpRESA I 43 23 16 00 | SoFTWARE DE plANrErcacróu DE REcuRSos EMpRE I SARIALES (ERP) Y CONTABILIDAD FINANCIERA I 43 23 2L 00 I SoFTWARE os sorcróIi y cRnecróN DE coNTENrDo I ls I 43 23 122 00 SoETwARE oe cestróIi DE coNTENtDos I 43 I 23 I 23 I 00 SoETWARE DE coNsuLTAS y GEST]óN DE DATos I 43 00 PROGRAMAS DE DESARROLIO23 124 43 23 125 00 SOFTWARE EDUCATIVO O DE RETERENCIA I 43 ¿J | ¿t 00 SOFTWARE DE APLICACIONES DE RED 43 23 28 00 | soFTWARE DE ADMrNrstnecróu DE REDES 43 23 129 OO SOETWARE PARA TRABAJO EN REDES 143 123 30 I OO I SOFTWARE DE ENTORNO OPERATIVO I 43 23 l32 00 SoETWARE DE SEGURTDAD v pRorrcctór¡ 43 23 34 OO I SOFTWARE DE CONTROLADORES DE DISPOSITIVOS Y I I UTILIDADES I 43 00 SoFTWARE DE TNTERcAMBIo oB turoRr¡ecrón23 I 35 I I I 43 | tl I I I I I I I I
  41. 41. | 81 I 11 1 22 I 00 | MANTENIMIENTo Y SOPORTE DE SOFTIrIARE 81 t-1 23 OO I MANTENIMIENTO Y SOPORTE DE HARDWARE DE COMP I I UTADOR I 11 24 OO I SERV]CIOS DE ALQUIIER O ARRENDAMIENTO DE HA I I RDWARE DE COMPUTADOR I 81 12 I 15 I OO I ANÁLISIS ECONÓMICO I 81 13 I15 IOO I METODOLOGÍA Y ANÁLISIS I 81 14 I 16 I OO I MANEJO DE CADENA DE SUMINISTROS | 81 | 14 I 1? I 00 | pr,ANEACrÓN y CONTROL DE PRODUCCTÓN | 81 15 I 16 | 00 CARTOGRAFIA 16 I 15 I OO I SERVICIOS DE ADMINISTRACIÓN DE ACCESOI 81 I 82 I 10 I 15 I OO I PUBLICIDAD IMPRESA | 82 | 10 | 16 00 PUBI,lCI DAD DI FUNDI DA I 82 I 10 17 I OO I PUBIICIDAD AÉREA I 82 | 10 l9 OO I COLOCACIÓN Y CUMPLIMIENTO DE MEDIOS 82 172 15 OO IIMPRESIÓN 82 I 13 I 15 I OO I SERVICIOS DE PROCESADO DE PELfCULAS 182 13 I16 IOO I EOTÓGRAFOS Y CINEMATÓGRAFOS 82 14 I 15 I OO I SERVICIOS DE DISEÑO ARTÍSTICO 182 15 I 15 I OO I SERVICIOS DE ARTES VISUALES I 84 10 I 16 I OO I FINANCÍACIÓN DE AYUDAS I 84 11 I 15 | 00 | SERVTCIOS CONTABT,ES I 84 | 11 | 16 I 00 | SERVTCIOS DE AUDTTORÍA I 84 I 11 I 17 I OO I EINANZAS CORPORATIVAS I 85 I 12 I 16 I OO I SERVICIOS MÉDICOS DE DOCTORES ESPECIALISTAS I 86 10 16 OO I SERVICIOS DE CAPACITACIÓN VOCACIONAL CIENTÍ I I FrcA I 86 10 11 OO I SERVICIOS DE CAPACITACIÓN VOCACIONAL NO IIENTÍFICA C | 86 I 10 18 00 ENTRENAMIENTO EN SERVICIO Y DESARROLIO DE M I I I 81 | tt I I I I I I I I I
  42. 42. C&nana de Comercio de Sogotá CAMARA DE COMERCIO DE BOGOTA SEDE VIRTUAL cóo¡eo vsn¡rrcAc¡óN : A20181578{?cA9 3 DE MARZO DE 2020 HORA 13:28:25 AA20181578 pÁc¡¡a: 6 ****************** 15DE 152 16 I 15 I OO I EQUIPOS AUDIOVISUALES 53 10 21 OO UN I EORME S I 55 I 1O I 15 I OO I PUBLICACIONES IMPRESAS I 5s I 11 15 00 | puBl.rcACroNES Er,EcrRór¡tcas v ¡¡úsrca 55 11 16 OO I MATERIAL DE REEERENCIA DE SOFTWARE ELECTRÓN I I ICO I l5s 112 115 loo I Rórur,os I 5s I 12 16 | 00 ETlQUETAS | 5s I 12 17 I oo I ssña]-r zecrór'l I 55 I 12 18 I OC I DOCUMENTOS DE IDENTITICACION I s5 I 12 19 I OC 1 SEÑALIzAcloNES I s6 I 11 I 21 I 00 AS l ENTOS 56 I 12 I 16 I ttt ttt OO I MOBIIIARIO PARA EL TIEMPO DE DESCANSO Y OCI I I o cREATrvo PARA GUARDERÍA TNFANTTL E TNSTAL I I ACIoNES PARA NIÑoS I 60 | 10 I 61 | 00 MATERTATES DE ENSEñANZA vocACroNAL 60 | 14 110 100 | JUGUETES | 12 | L0 I 15 I 00 | sERvrcros DE Apoyo pARA LA co¡¡srRuccró¡¡ '72 10 29 00 | sERVrcros DE MANTENTMTENTo y REpARActóN DE IINSTATACIONES 12 12 11 00 I sERvrcros DE coNSTRUCctóN DE EDrErcros coME I I RCIALES Y DE OFICINA I 12 l4 10 00 I sERvrcros DE coNsTRuccról¡ DE AUToprsrAS y c I I ARRETERAS I 12 74 11 00 I sERvrcros DE coNSTRUccróN y REVESTTMTENTo y I J PAVIMENTACIÓN DE INTRAESTRUCTURA I I I I I I
  43. 43. PROPONENTE NOMBRE DEL CONTRATISTA: IDENTIEICAMOS DE COLOMBIA S A S NOMBRE DEL CONTRATANTE: INSTITUTO DE TRANSITO DE BOYACA ITBOY VALOR DEL CONTRATO EJECUTADO EXPRESADO EN SMMLV: 49I,26 CONTRATO EJECUTADO IDENTIFICADO CON EL CLASIFICADOR DE SERVICIOS EN EL TERCER N]VEI: BIENES Y ISEGM EAMI C],AS PRODI ]SEGM EAMI ICLAS IPRODI ISEGM EAMI ICLAS IPRODI | 12 | t4 )-1 00 172 I t5 I 13 t00 86 I 10 I 16 I 00 NUMERO CONSECUTIVO DEL REPORTE DEL CONTRATO EJECUTADO: 2 CONTRATO CELEBRADO POR: PROPONENTE NOMBRE DEL CONTRATISTA: IDENTIFICAMOS DE COIOMBIA S A S NOMBRE DEL CONTRATANTE: MUNICIPIO DE PAIPA VALOR DEL CONTRATO EJECUTADO EXPRESADO EN SMMLV: 27,97 CONTRATO EJECUTADO IDENTIFICADO CON EL CLASIFICADOR DE SERVICIOS EN EL TERCER N]VEL: BIENES Y I SEGM I EAMI I CLAS I PROD I I SEGM EAMI I CLAS I PROD I I SEGM I FAMI I CLAS I PROD I | 13 I 10 I 20 I 00 I 14 11 | 1s 00 14 I 11 I 18 I 00 125 I t7 26 00 143 12t l2L 00 44 I1A 120 I 00 | 44 I 10 31 00 I 4s I 10 I 15 I oo I I 55 | 12 I 18 | 0o | 73 | 10 15 00 I 80 10 | 1s 00 81 111 122 100 I 81 I 11 ?3 00 NUMERO CONSECUTM DEL REPORTE DEL CONTRATO EJECUTADO: 3 CONTRATO CELEBRADO POR: PROPONENTE NOMBRE DEL CONTRATISTA: IDENTIFICAMOS DE COLOMBIA S A S NOMBRE DEL CONTRATANTE: MUNICIPIO DE AGUADAS VALOR DEL CONTRATO EJECUTADO EXPRESADO EN SMMLV: 5,75 CONTRATO EJECUTADO IDENTIFICADO CON EL CLASIFICADOR SERVIClOS EN EL TERCER N]VEL: DE BIENES Y SEGMIFAMI ICLAS IPRODI ISEGMIFAMI ICLAS PRODI ISEGM 'AMI ICLAS IPROD] 26 113 15 I 00 I I 72 I 1s I 29 I 00 | 60 I 10 I 61 I 00 i 49 122 15 00 49 20 | 16 I 00 56 112 116 100 i 32 110 116 00 I '/2 14 | 13 | 00 I 60 I 14 | 10 | 00 I 72 lr0 115 100 I 46 I 18 | 15 | 00 I I 56 | 11 | 21 | 00 I 72 115t40t00 I I 31 I 21 I 17 I 00 I I 41 I 11 | 1s | 00 |
  44. 44. NUMERO CONSECUTIVO DE', REPORTE DEL CONTRATO EJECUTADO: 7 CONTRATO CELEBRADO POR: PROPONENTE NOMBRE DEL CONTRATISTA: IDENTIFICAMOS DE COLOMBIA S A S NOMBRE DEL CONTRATANTE: MUNICIPIO DE ME],GAR VALOR DEL CONTRATO EJECUTADO EXPRESADO EN SMMIV: 78,84 CONTRATO EJECUTADO IDENT]ElCADO CON EL CLASlFICADOR SERVICIOS EN EL TERCER NIVEL: DE BIENES Y ISEGMIFAMI ICLASIPRODI ISEGMIFAMI CLAS IPROD I ISEGM]EAM] CLAS IPRODI I 14 11 I 15 I 00 I | 14 | 11 18 00 I 44 | 10 I 20 I 00 I ss I 12 I 18 I 00 NUMERO CONSECU?IVO DEL REPORTE DEL CONTRATO EJECUTADO: 8 CONTRAT PROPONE NOMBRE NOMBRE oc NTE DET DEL ELEBRADO POR: CONTRATISTA: IDENTIEICAMOS DE COLOMBIA S A S CONTRATANTE: MUNICIPIO DE MELGAR VALOR DEL CON?RATO EJECUTADO EXPRESADO EN SMMLV: 51,83 CONTRATO EJECUTADO IDENTIFICADO CON EL CLAS]EICADOR SERVICIOS EN EL TERCER NIVEL: DE BIENES Y ISEGM IFAMI ICLAS I PROD ] ISEGMIFAMI ]CLAS IPROD SEGMIEAMI CLAS ]PRODI 14 | 11 15 00 11 | 18 | 0074 25 177 26 104 44 170 120 00 44 i 10 31 I 00 I I ss I 12 18 00 I NUMERO CONSECUTIVO DEL REPORTE DEL CONTRATO EJECUTADO: 9 CONTRATO CELEBRADO POR: PROPONENTE NOMBRE DE], CONTRATISTA: IDENTIFICAMOS DE COLOMBIA S A S NOMBRE DE], CONTRATANTE: MUNICIPIO DE MELGAR VALOR DEL CONTRATO E,IECUTADO EXPRESADO EN SMMLV: 90,07 CONTRATO EJECUTADO lDENTIEICADO CON EL CLASITICADOR SERVICIOS EN EL TERCER NIVEL: DE BIENES Y ISEGMIFAMI ICLAS IPRODI ISEGMIFAMI ICLAS IPRODI ISEGM IFA¡41 ICTAS IPRODI I 14 I 11 I 15 I 00 I I 14 I 11 18 00 I I 44 I 10 20 | 00 I 44 10 I 31 I 00 I I ss I 12 18 00 I NUMERO CONSECUTIVO DEL REPORTE DEL CONTRATO EJECUTADO: 10 CONTRATO CELEBRADO POR: PROPONENTE NOMBRE DE], CONTRATISTA: IDENTIEICAMOS DE COLOMBIA S A S NOMBRE DEI CONTRATANTE: MUNICIPIO DE AGUADAS VALOR DEL CONTRATO EJECUTADO EXPRESADO EN SMMLV: 3,90 CONTRATO EJECUTADO lDENTIEICADO CON E! CLASIFICADOR DE BTENES Y

×