VLCC institute KOHL IT UP!

Apr. 12, 2022
VLCC institute KOHL IT UP!

Apr. 12, 2022
Kohl has always been like the cherry on top when it comes to makeup; it defines the eyes beautifully and gives a strong structure to the face too.

Kohl has always been like the cherry on top when it comes to makeup; it defines the eyes beautifully and gives a strong structure to the face too.

Healthcare

VLCC institute KOHL IT UP!

  1. 1. Kohl has always been like the cherry on top when it comes to makeup; it defines the eyes beautifully and gives a strong structure to the face too. From Ancient Egypt to India, kajal /kohl has always been used by both men and women. It has been centuries that people have been using kohl to look presentable and beautiful. Kajal is especially capable of enhancing warm tones beautifully well.
  2. 2. From Cleopatra to all the renowned Queens of India, used to put on kajal every day, the only difference is earlier people used to make it at home and now we have all different types and colours of Kohl pencils available. Believe it or not, kohl takes the makeup look to another level altogether; it has always been a major part of Indian tradition too. Kajal ceremony is also a part of wedding rituals in some religions.
  3. 3. Even when you don’t feel like concealing your face and putting on layers of makeup, just put on some kajal, a little blush and gloss and you are good to go. So, KOHL is one product that you must make a part of your vanity as it will never let you and your makeup down.
  4. 4. https://www.vlccinstitute.com/

