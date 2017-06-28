Comparing two wheeler prices not so easy

COMPARE TWO WHEELER PRICES Remember the days when we were so fogged with just one outstanding bike in the market and it w...
BAJAJ PULSAR 200 NS If you are looking for displacement, a sturdy ride and everything that broods machismo with it, this ...
KTM DUKE 200 The list just had to have this little beast in here. Though it is priced at Rs. 1.6L with a mileage of abou...
BAJAJ AVENGER 220 Not much that is left to say about a ride that has been this looked out for. It is a brilliant option ...
COMPARE BIKES There are such great options in the market today and that is what makes it so tough for the average buyer. ...
  1. 1. COMPARE TWO WHEELER PRICES Remember the days when we were so fogged with just one outstanding bike in the market and it was the dream bike for every one of us? Just like when the Pulsar was launched first. It was the dream bike for any youth out there and all we could ask for was a Pulsar 150 or 180 on our birthdays. A quick look at the market now and you can be sure to be a part of the confused lot with so many wonderful options out there. There are plenty to choose from and if you have been looking out for a bike – you must be looking at one too many. Here are some of the best options in the present market within the 250cc segment.
  3. 3. BAJAJ PULSAR 200 NS If you are looking for displacement, a sturdy ride and everything that broods machismo with it, this is the bike for you. With a mileage of 35kmpl, you are sure of getting your value of the last buck too. The 23.5bhp does more than good on an Indian road, powering you through to a top end of over 130kmph. Priced at about Rs 85k, it is quite a bargain too. The design and the built is at the best and you can be sure of getting your money’s worth each time you have to give it for a regular service.
  5. 5. KTM DUKE 200 The list just had to have this little beast in here. Though it is priced at Rs. 1.6L with a mileage of about 25kmpl, the bike still does give it all on the road. 25bhp pulls you very well on the road and is an instant winner across a top speed of 135kmpl. You are sure to get plenty of heads turning but the only downside is the two wheeler price. It might have been a few thousands south to have been a perfect bike.
  7. 7. BAJAJ AVENGER 220 Not much that is left to say about a ride that has been this looked out for. It is a brilliant option for Indian roads just because of the comfort factor that comes with it. The street control handlebar gives you so much control on the road, making it one of the easiest to control even in traffic. The DTs-i engine is far better than any other doing the rounds and keep in mind this is an oil cooled engine for optimum performance. The two wheelers price is just under Rs 90k, making it a steal actually. You get all the features of a cruiser with high mileage and power at a price that would not have been imaginable in this segment a year ago. Undoubtedly, the pick of the lot when it comes to choosing a bike.
  9. 9. COMPARE BIKES There are such great options in the market today and that is what makes it so tough for the average buyer.  If you had to choose a bike today, you have so many factors to keep in mind – but with a list like this, you have a relatively easy choice.
