Read Free Nancy Caroline s Emergency Care in the Streets, Student Workbook | Download file PDF Online
Dr. Caroline trained her paramedics to be well-rounded, compassionate, quick-thinking problem solvers. This workbook will help students become great paramedics!Critical thinking skills are further developed through:Realistic and engaging case studiesECG Interpretation exercises"What Would You Do?" scenariosComprehension of the course material is aided through:Skill drill activities Anatomy labeling exercisesMedical vocabulary building exercisesFun is ensured with these activities:Crossword puzzlesSecret messagesWord findsStudent Resources CD-ROMIncluded free with each copy of the Student Workbook! This CD-ROM contains the following resources:GlossaryCommon PrefixesCommon SuffixesCommon Root WordsCommon AbbreviationsMedication FormularyMedication FlashcardsSkill Evaluation SheetsNational Registry Skill SheetsThe Student Workbook comes complete with an answer key and page references for further study.
