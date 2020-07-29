Successfully reported this slideshow.
Tugas 5 social media-vivi mardiana-2017320029

Menjaga kebersihan diri untuk mencegah penularan virus corona

Published in: Healthcare
Tugas 5 social media-vivi mardiana-2017320029

  1. 1. Social Media Technology Menjaga Kebersihan Diri untuk Mencegah Penularan Virus Covid-19 Vivi Mardiana-2017320029
  2. 2. Salah satu cara paling efektif dan sederhana untuk mencegah penularan virus covid-19 adalah dengan menjaga kebersihan. Karena itu, imbauan cuci tangan dianggap sepele. Cara menjaga kebersihan diri tersebut harus dijalankan agar penyebaran penyakit ini bisa melambat. Mari kita perhatikan beberapa cara menjaga kebersihan diri antara lain : https://lifestyle.kompas.com/read/2020/03/23/120632220/7-cara-menjaga-kebersihan-diri- untuk-mencegah-penularan-virus-corona?page=all
  3. 3. 1. Mencuci tangan dengan sabun dan gunakan hand sanitizer. https://lifestyle.kompas.com/read/2020/03/23/120632220/7-cara-menjaga-kebersihan-diri- untuk-mencegah-penularan-virus-corona?page=all Virus covid-19 bisa menular melalui droplet atau percikan air liur. Percikan itu berpotensi keluar dari mulut penderita saat bersin atau batuk. Jika percikan tersebut menempel ke tangan atau permukaan benda-benda yang sering kita sentuh, maka virus akan dengan mudah masuk ke tubuh. Kabar baiknya, virus ini bisa mati jika kita mencuci tangan dengan air mengalir dan sabun, atau menggunakan hand sanitizer yang mengandung alkohol dengan kadar setidaknya 70%. Jadi, apabila ada droplet yang mengandung virus covid- 19 menempel di tangan, virus ini bisa hilang dengan cuci tangan sehingga kita tidak tertular.
  4. 4. Droplet atau percikan air liur yang berisi virus covid-19, bisa terbang sejauh kurang lebih 2 meter. Jika Anda berdiri berdesakan atau tidak menjaga jarak dengan orang yang positif covid-19, maka droplet akan dengan mudah menempel di tubuh dan virus pun ikut berpindah. Itulah alasannya, physical distancing sangat disarankan sebagai pencegahan infeksi virus covid-19. Lagipula, kita sudah memiliki banyak bukti nyata. Ketika physical distancing tidak dipraktikan, maka penularan virus corona secara massal sangat mudah terjadi, seperti di kota Daegu Korea Selatan, dan Malaysia, yang saat ini harus melalui lockdown untuk menahan laju persebaran penyakit. 2 . M e n j a g a J a r a k ( P h y s i c a l D i s t a n c i n g ) https://lifestyle.kompas.com/read/2020/03/23/120632220/7-cara-menjaga-kebersihan-diri- untuk-mencegah-penularan-virus-corona?page=all
  5. 5. Sebenarnya, saat sedang tidak pandemi covid-19 pun kita harus menerapkan etika batuk dan bersin ini. Biasakan, saat Anda batuk dan bersin, tutup mulut menggunakan tisu. Jika tidak ada tisu, tutuplah mulut dengan siku bagian dalam. Dengan begitu, droplet yang keluar dari mulut kita (yang bisa saja mengandung virus penyebab covid-19) tidak menyebar dengan mudah ke tempat lain. Etika batuk dan bersin ini juga berguna untuk mencegah terjadinya berbagai penyakit infeksi lain, termasuk TBC. 3. Mempraktikan etika bersin dan batuk https://lifestyle.kompas.com/read/2020/03/23/120632220/7-cara-menjaga-kebersihan-diri- untuk-mencegah-penularan-virus-corona?page=all
  6. 6. Cara menjaga kebersihan yang satu ini, mungkin terdengar sederhana, tapi sebenarnya sedikit lebih sulit dilakukan dibandingkan langkah lainnya. Sering sekali, secara tidak sadar kita menyentuh wajah dengan mengusap hidung, mengucek mata, atau menyentuh mulut. Namun demi terhindar dari infeksi corona, mulai sekarang kita perlu benar-benar menghentikan kebiasaan ini, kecuali Anda yakin betul bahwa tangan dalam keadaan bersih. Wajah kita, tepatnya mata, hidung, dan mulut, adalah pintu masuk virus covid-19, dan apabila kita terus menyentuhnya dengan tangan yang kotor, sama saja kita membuka pintu itu lebar-lebar. 4. Tidak sering menyentuh wajah https://lifestyle.kompas.com/read/2020/03/23/120632220/7-cara-menjaga-kebersihan-diri- untuk-mencegah-penularan-virus-corona?page=all
  7. 7. Bagi yang sedang mengalami gejala COVID-19, disarankan untuk menggunakan masker di dalam, maupun di luar rumah saat akan berangkat ke dokter. Mengapa di dalam rumah juga perlu menggunakan masker? Sebab, Anda bisa saja menularkan ke anggota keluarga. Selain itu, langkah ini juga dilakukan untuk mencegah droplet Anda jatuh di berbagai permukaan di rumah, termasuk meja makan atau remote televisi. Dan saat keluar rumah bekerja atau sekadar membeli kebutuhan rumah selalu gunakanlah masker. 5. Memakai masker jika sedang sakit atau sedang keluar rumah https://lifestyle.kompas.com/read/2020/03/23/120632220/7-cara-menjaga-kebersihan-diri- untuk-mencegah-penularan-virus-corona?page=all
  8. 8. 6. Segera ke dokter jika sudah mengalami gejala Gejala umum dari infeksi virus covid-19 adalah demam, batuk kering, dan sesak napas. Jika Anda sudah mulai mengalami salah satu atau bahkan ketiganya, dan punya riwayat berkontak langsung dengan penderita covid-19, maka segeralah periksakan diri ke dokter. Ini juga termasuk cara menjaga kebersihan diri. Sebab dengan begitu, Anda sudah berusaha untuk mencegah penularan virus corona. https://lifestyle.kompas.com/read/2020/03/23/120632220/7-cara-menjaga-kebersihan-diri- untuk-mencegah-penularan-virus-corona?page=all
  9. 9. 7. Membersihkan permukaan barang yang sering disentuh Virus ini diperkirakan bisa bertahan di permukaan benda selama beberapa jam hingga hari. Jadi, kita sebaiknya sering-sering untuk memberishkan benda yang sering disentuh, seperti telepon genggam, gagang pintu, keyboard komputer, serta meja kerja. Kita dapat membersihkannya menggunakan cairan disinfektan. Cairan disinfektan berbeda dengan hand sanitizer. https://lifestyle.kompas.com/read/2020/03/23/120632220/7-cara-menjaga-kebersihan-diri- untuk-mencegah-penularan-virus-corona?page=all
  10. 10. Cara menjaga kebersihan diri di atas sebaiknya dijalankan sebaik-baiknya. Jangan mengabaikan pandemi virus covid 19 ini. Sebab, satu orang saja terinfeksi, ia bisa menularkannya ke ribuan orang lainnya. Jangan sampai, Anda menjadi sang penyebar atau ikut tertular akibat ada orang yang tidak menjaga kebersihan dirinya. Thank you  Always be careful! https://lifestyle.kompas.com/read/2020/03/23/120632220/7-cara-menjaga-kebersihan-diri- untuk-mencegah-penularan-virus-corona?page=all

