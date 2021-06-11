Geografia professora vivien patricia 7 vc (1)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
GEOGRAFIA PROFESSORA VIVIEN PATRICIA TURMAS 7VC,7VD,7VE
Crosta Terrestre A crosta terrestre é a camada mais externa e mais fina da Terra. Corresponde a cerca de 1% do Planeta e e...
Crosta Continental é formada principalmente por granito, a crosta continental tem pelo menos 2 bilhões de anos e recobre 4...
O PLANETA TERRA É COMPOSTO POR PLACAS TECTÔNICAS, QUE SE ACHAM APOIADAS SOBRE O MANTO, E ASSIM SENDO ELAS SE MOVEM E SÃO I...
Eurásia América do Norte África Índia América do Sul Artártica Separação dos continentes e as placas tectônicas
Evolução dos continentes  A Pangeia fragmentou-se em pedaços menores – os atuais continentes – que começaram a deslocar-s...
Por que se movem as placas?  As placas tectônicas movem-se a partir dos riftes, devido às correntes de convecção de magma...
Responda as questões abaixo: 1) Quais são as camadas da Terra? 2) O que é crosta terrestre? 3) O que são crosta continenta...
  1. 1. GEOGRAFIA PROFESSORA VIVIEN PATRICIA TURMAS 7VC,7VD,7VE
  2. 2. Crosta Terrestre A crosta terrestre é a camada mais externa e mais fina da Terra. Corresponde a cerca de 1% do Planeta e estende-se a, no máximo, 80 quilômetros de profundidade. Ela é dividida em: Crosta oceânica: formada por basalto. Crosta continental: composta por granito. A formação da crosta terrestre ocorreu há cerca de 4,5 bilhões de anos no Pré-Cambriano. Nesse tempo geológico ocorreu o resfriamento do magma, resultando na cristalização de minerais e a transformação molecular das rochas, classificadas como magmáticas e metamórficas. Estrutura da crosta terrestre
  3. 3. Crosta Continental é formada principalmente por granito, a crosta continental tem pelo menos 2 bilhões de anos e recobre 40% da superfície terrestre. Sua espessura chega a pelo menos 50 quilômetros em direção ao núcleo. A crosta continental corresponde 0,4% da massa terrestre e permanece em expansão. Além do granito, é composta por quartzo, urânio, calcário e potássio. As demais camadas da Terra são o manto, núcleo externo e núcleo interno. As camadas de nosso Planeta permanecem em constante interligação. Assim, a crosta terrestre e a parte superior do manto formam a litosfera, cuja profundidade varia conforme a localização: na parte continental ou oceânica. Da mesma forma que ocorre com a profundidade, a temperatura entre as camadas também varia à 24 medida em que se aproxima do núcleo.
  4. 4. O PLANETA TERRA É COMPOSTO POR PLACAS TECTÔNICAS, QUE SE ACHAM APOIADAS SOBRE O MANTO, E ASSIM SENDO ELAS SE MOVEM E SÃO INSTÁVEIS E SE DESLOCAM EM IDADES DE ERAS TERRESTRES O QUE DENOMINAMOS DE DERIVA CONTINENTAL
  5. 5. Eurásia América do Norte África Índia América do Sul Artártica Separação dos continentes e as placas tectônicas
  6. 6. Evolução dos continentes  A Pangeia fragmentou-se em pedaços menores – os atuais continentes – que começaram a deslocar-se na superfície da Terra até atingirem as posições que ocupam hoje.
  7. 7. Por que se movem as placas?  As placas tectônicas movem-se a partir dos riftes, devido às correntes de convecção de magmas na astenosfera.
  8. 8. Responda as questões abaixo: 1) Quais são as camadas da Terra? 2) O que é crosta terrestre? 3) O que são crosta continental e oceânica? 4) Explique de que forma ocorreu a formação da crosta terrestre. 5) Quais características apresentam a crosta oceânica, a continental e a litosfera? 6) Quais características apresenta o núcleo terrestre?

