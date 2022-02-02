Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 3

Promotional Tool And Flashlight - Custom Printed Alpine Multi Tool | Vivid Promotions

Feb. 02, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Lifestyle

Print your business logo on this excellent promotional tool and flashlight "Custom Printed Alpine Multi Tool", and catch your customer's attention easily. Pad Print & Laser Engraving Decoration/Customization option available on it. Choose your color between Silver, & Blue. Take a look at this PDF to know more or click the link here: https://bit.ly/35Jw1YL

Recommended

More Related Content

You Might Also Like

Printed Promotional Products | 4-In-1 Multifunction Tool | Vivid Promotions
Printed Promotional Products | 4-In-1 Multifunction Tool | Vivid Promotions
Vivid Promotions
Order in Bulk Eyes and Ear Protector - Buy Now!
Order in Bulk Eyes and Ear Protector - Buy Now!
Vivid Promotions
Boost Your Brand Awareness With Personalised Bath Towels!
Boost Your Brand Awareness With Personalised Bath Towels!
Vivid Promotions
Shop Custom Printed Sunglasses | Vivid Promotions
Shop Custom Printed Sunglasses | Vivid Promotions
Vivid Promotions
Amazing Collection of Custom Printed Backpacks in Australia
Amazing Collection of Custom Printed Backpacks in Australia
Vivid Promotions
Promotional Car Mount Phone Cradles Australia
Promotional Car Mount Phone Cradles Australia
Vivid Promotions
Promotional Headwears & Headbands | Vivid Promotions
Promotional Headwears & Headbands | Vivid Promotions
Vivid Promotions
Wireless Smart Phone Charger | Vivid Promotions Australia
Wireless Smart Phone Charger | Vivid Promotions Australia
Vivid Promotions
Quality Promotional Giveaways | Custom Protein Shaker Cup
Quality Promotional Giveaways | Custom Protein Shaker Cup
Vivid Promotions
Promotional Kitchenware | Vivid Promotions
Promotional Kitchenware | Vivid Promotions
Vivid Promotions
Social Distancing for Covid-19 | Rules for Every Places
Social Distancing for Covid-19 | Rules for Every Places
Vivid Promotions
Eco-Friendly Promotional Giveaways | Custom Shopping & Tote Bags
Eco-Friendly Promotional Giveaways | Custom Shopping & Tote Bags
Vivid Promotions
Vivid Promotions | Personalised Camping Products
Vivid Promotions | Personalised Camping Products
Vivid Promotions
Grab Printed Keyrings from Vivid Promotions Australia
Grab Printed Keyrings from Vivid Promotions Australia
Vivid Promotions
Promotional Aluminium Keytags | Custom Keyrings
Promotional Aluminium Keytags | Custom Keyrings
Vivid Promotions
Promotional Tools And Flashlights at Vivid Promotions
Promotional Tools And Flashlights at Vivid Promotions
Vivid Promotions
Custom Branded Power Banks | Vivid Promotion
Custom Branded Power Banks | Vivid Promotion
Vivid Promotions
Custom Engraved Akubra Hats at Vivid Promotions
Custom Engraved Akubra Hats at Vivid Promotions
Vivid Promotions
Custom Branded Shopping and Tote Bags | Vivid Promotions
Custom Branded Shopping and Tote Bags | Vivid Promotions
Vivid Promotions
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
SlideShare
Be A Great Product Leader (Amplify, Oct 2019)
Be A Great Product Leader (Amplify, Oct 2019)
Adam Nash
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machines? by Cyril Vart, Fabernovel
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Fighting Forward: Your Nitty-Gritty Guide to Beating the Lies That Hold You Back Hannah Brencher
(3.5/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4/5)
Free
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(4/5)
Free
Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing Pete Davis
(5/5)
Free
Everything Is F*cked: A Book About Hope Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
Present Over Perfect: Leaving Behind Frantic for a Simpler, More Soulful Way of Living Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
(4.5/5)
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
(3.5/5)
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
(4.5/5)
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
(4.5/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free
Less Fret, More Faith: An 11-Week Action Plan to Overcome Anxiety Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Stress and Stressors: Avoiding and Managing Stress and Burnout at Work Brandy Payne
(4.5/5)
Free
Memory Craft: Improve Your Memory with the Most Powerful Methods in History Lynne Kelly
(5/5)
Free
The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times Jane Goodall
(4.5/5)
Free
How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question Michael Schur
(4/5)
Free
Beyond Small Talk: How to Have More Dynamic, Charismatic and Persuasive Conversations Patrick King
(4.5/5)
Free
Already Enough: A Path to Self-Acceptance Findaway
(4/5)
Free
Enter the Zone: Three Steps for Accessing Peak Performance Jari Roomer
(5/5)
Free
Dad on Pills: Fatherhood and Mental Illness Chris Gethard
(5/5)
Free
Reshape Your Body Image Stacie Garland
(3/5)
Free
Empath Up!: How to Embrace the Gift of Empathy Cheryl Hutchinson
(4.5/5)
Free
Out with the Old, In with the You Tess Brigham
(4.5/5)
Free
10 Rules for Resilience: Mental Toughness for Families Joe De Sena
(5/5)
Free
Getting More Done: Wielding Intention and Planning to Achieve Your Most Ambitious Goals Michelle Loucadoux
(4.5/5)
Free
The Authentic Leader: Five Essential Traits of Effective, Inspiring Leaders Merinda Smith
(4/5)
Free
Fearless Leadership: How to Embody the Strength and Confidence of Great Leaders Kim Martin
(4/5)
Free
My Friend Fear: How to Move Through Social Anxiety and Embrace the Life You Want Rose Berry
(4/5)
Free

Promotional Tool And Flashlight - Custom Printed Alpine Multi Tool | Vivid Promotions

  1. 1. Alpine Multi Tool- Alpine Multi Tool- Promotional Tools Promotional Tools And Flashlights And Flashlights Alpine Multi Tool is a precision six function multi tool including a flashlight. It has a nylon pouch with a belt loop and it laser engraves to an oxidised white colour. Vivid Promotional Products Australia always strives to offer the best possible customer service in the promotional products industry.
  2. 2. Product Details: Product Details: Colours: Silver, Blue Size: W 38mm x L 71mm x 15mm Decoration: Pad Print: 45mm x 5mm or 15mm x 10mm Laser Engraving: 45mm x 5mm or 15mm x 10mm Carton Weight: 15 kg Carton Dimensions: 50 cm x 21 cm x 21 cm Carton Quantity: 200 pieces per carton, Nylon pouch. Minimum Qty: 50 Leadtime: 2-3 week The Vivid Promos 5% PRICE GUARANTEE - applies to stock promotional products. If you receive a better quote from one of our Australian competitors, we'll beat it by 5% - this is to ensure that you get the best price and service when you choose Vivid Promos for all your custom-branded business merchandise.
  3. 3. Pricing: Pricing: Quantity Quantity Price Price Pricing for this item is listed below. If a price you require is not listed or if you require a price for further customisation than is listed, please phone us on 1300 72 70 92. Prices exclude GST. 50 - $9.04 100 - $8.36 250 - $7.83 500 - $7.54 1000 - $6.87 Phone Number: 1300 72 70 92 Website: www.vividpromotions.com.au Email: emma@vividpromotions.com.au Contact Us: Contact Us:

×