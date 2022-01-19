Bronco Multi-Tool | Seven Flashlight Tools | Vivid Promotions

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jan. 19, 2022
Give next level to your brand promotion, by using our excellent promotional products Bronco Multi-Tool. It has seven flashlight tools with six powerful LEDs, which flip out of the main housing and lock in place. Available in size: 110mm Length x 44mm Diameter. View this PDF document to know more. Source: https://bit.ly/3ruBfPe.

  1. 1. Custom Printed Custom Printed Bronco Multi-Tool Bronco Multi-Tool - - Promotional Products Australia - Promotional Products Australia - Bronco Multi-Tool is a compact nine-function multi-tool with a clip that has seven tools that flip out of the main housing and lock in place. It contains four Phillips screwdrivers and four conventional screwdrivers. The tool also has a flashlight with six powerful LEDs that use two AAA batteries which are included.
  2. 2. Colours: Black Size: 110mm Length x 44mm Diameter Decoration Type/Area: Pad Print - 30mm Height x 8mm Width Carton Dimensions: 520(h) x 270(w) x 270(l) mm Carton Cube: 0.04 m³ Carton Quantity: 100 pcs (White box) Carton Weight: 19 kGs Minimum Quantity: 100 units Leadtime: 2-3 week. Details Of Bronco Multi-Tool: Details Of Bronco Multi-Tool: The Vivid Promos 5% PRICE GUARANTEE - applies to stock promotional products. If you receive a better quote from one of our Australian competitors, we'll beat it by 5% - this is to ensure that you get the best price and service when you choose Vivid Promos for all your custom-branded business merchandise
  3. 3. Price and Quantity: Price and Quantity: 100 - $7.07 250 - $6.61 500 - $6.47 1000 - $5.99 2500 - $5.41 If a price you require is not listed or if you require a price If a price you require is not listed or if you require a price for further customization than is listed, please phone us on for further customization than is listed, please phone us on 1300 72 70 92. 1300 72 70 92. Phone Number: 1300 72 70 92 Website: www.vividpromotions.com.au Email: emma@vividpromotions.com.au

