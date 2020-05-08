Perspectiva sociedad del conocimiento

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Sociedad del conocimiento Viviana Marcela Mora Osorio
Perspectiva humanista con relación a la sociedad del conocimiento. Drucker, 1993 En la sociedad del conocimiento, la tende...
Perspectiva humanista con relación a la sociedad del conocimiento. Elementos centrales del concepto de la sociedad del con...
Perspectiva humanista con relación a la sociedad del conocimiento. Campo de aplicación Sociedad del conocimiento en la edu...
Perspectiva humanista con relación a la sociedad del conocimiento. Campo de aplicación Sociedad del conocimiento y ciudada...
Perspectiva humanista con relación a la sociedad del conocimiento. Corresponde a la capacidad de utilizar o generar sabere...
Consideraciones desde el desarrollo de la ciencia, la educación, y las TIC. Generación del conocimiento por medio de la es...
Consideraciones desde el desarrollo de la ciencia, la educación, y las TIC. Generacióndel conocimiento por medio del desar...
Consideraciones desde el desarrollo de la ciencia, la educación, y las TIC. Son las herramientas de cambio tecnológico y t...
Referencias Tobón, S.E., Guzmán C., C. E. y Silvano H., J. (2015). Sociedad del conocimiento: Estudio documental desde una...
  1. 1. Sociedad del conocimiento Viviana Marcela Mora Osorio
  2. 2. Perspectiva humanista con relación a la sociedad del conocimiento. Drucker, 1993 En la sociedad del conocimiento, la tendencia es valorar más el conocimiento en los diferentes ámbitos que las materias primas y el capital, como ocurría en la sociedad industrial UNESCO, 2005 La sociedad del conocimiento “hace especialmente hincapié en la capacidad para producir e integrar nuevos conocimientos y acceder a la información, el conocimiento, los datos y una vasta gama de conocimientos prácticos Actualidad La sociedad del conocimiento se entiende como un conjunto de comunidades que gestionan, co-crean, socializan y aplican los saberes en la identificación, interpretación, argumentación y resolución de los problemas del contexto, con sentido crítico, trabajo colaborativo, ética, gestión del cambio y uso de las TIC (Tobón, 2013a, 2014a, 2014b, 2015b). Definición de sociedad del conocimiento
  3. 3. Perspectiva humanista con relación a la sociedad del conocimiento. Elementos centrales del concepto de la sociedad del conocimiento Características Gestión y co- creación del conocimiento Trabajo colaborativo Gestión del cambio y afrontamiento de la incertidumbre Uso de las TIC
  4. 4. Perspectiva humanista con relación a la sociedad del conocimiento. Campo de aplicación Sociedad del conocimiento en la educación Consiste en trascender los procesos educativos para lograr que las personas formen parte de la sociedad Mediante un proceso de formación colaborativo a lo largo de la vida. Sociedad del conocimiento en las organizaciones Consiste en transformar las organizaciones en sociedades buscando que todos trabajen de manera colaborativa Resolviendo unos determinados problemas para alcanzar las metas.
  5. 5. Perspectiva humanista con relación a la sociedad del conocimiento. Campo de aplicación Sociedad del conocimiento y ciudadanía Implica poder interactuar a través de los medios que se tengan, Contribuyendo a la convivencia pacífica mediante el diálogo y mejora de las condiciones de vida. Sociedad del conocimiento en el campo ambiental La sociedad del conocimiento debe contribuir a generar un ambiente sustentable
  6. 6. Perspectiva humanista con relación a la sociedad del conocimiento. Corresponde a la capacidad de utilizar o generar saberes para innovar los procesos humanos (Sterh, 1994). Implica afrontar los cambios continuos, tener una visión integral de los problemas y apoyarse en las TIC. La base de la sociedad del conocimiento
  7. 7. Consideraciones desde el desarrollo de la ciencia, la educación, y las TIC. Generación del conocimiento por medio de la estructuración para la investigación y recursos humanos. Promoción del entorno económico y social, productivo e innovador. Ciencia
  8. 8. Consideraciones desde el desarrollo de la ciencia, la educación, y las TIC. Generacióndel conocimiento por medio del desarrollo investigaciones destinadas al mejoramientode la sociedad. Creaciónde centros educativose instituciones enfocadosen cada campo de accióne investigación Educación
  9. 9. Consideraciones desde el desarrollo de la ciencia, la educación, y las TIC. Son las herramientas de cambio tecnológico y transformador organizacional en los ámbitos de servicios, docencia, investigación y difusión del conocimiento. Constituye una acción modificadora de no retorno, que compromete al conjunto de los miembros de la comunidad académica. TIC: Tecnologías de la información y comunicación
  10. 10. Referencias Tobón, S.E., Guzmán C., C. E. y Silvano H., J. (2015). Sociedad del conocimiento: Estudio documental desde una perspectiva humanista y compleja.Universidad Pedagógica.Experimental Libertador. Paradigma. December 36(2),p.7-36. Recuperado en http://bibliotecavirtual.unad.edu.co/login?url=http://search.eb sco host.com/login.aspx?direct=true&db=edsbas&AN=edsbas.9385 0B 3E&lang=es&site=eds-live&scope=site Torres, S. A., Aguilar, M. F., Girardo, S. y Villalobos, M. (2012). Morelos, ¿hacia una Sociedad del Conocimiento? Consideraciones a partir del desarrollode la ciencia, la educación superior y las TIC. Revista Electrónica de Investigación Educativa,14 (2), p. 34- 51. Consultado en http://bibliotecavirtual.unad.edu.co/login?url=http://search.eb sco host.com/login.aspx?direct=true&db=zbh&AN=89452860&lan g=e s&site=eds-live&scope=site

