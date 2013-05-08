08 de mayo

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PRONOSTICO FINANCIERO 3er Parcial 2020-A
OBJETIVOS •Definir y comprender el proceso de planificación financiera. •Conocer los diferentes métodos de pronósticos en ...
Concepto La Planeación Financiera es un proceso de translación a términos financieros, de los planes estratégicos y operat...
ELEMENTOS BÁSICOS DE PLANEACIÓN FINANCIERA.Escenarios : 1. Pesimista. 2. Normal o Conservador. 3. Optimista. LAS OPORTUNID...
ASPECTOS IMPORTANTES INTERACCIONES •Vincular las actividades de operativas y elecciones financieras disponibles. OPCIONES ...
Planeación Financiera Corporativa Criterios de Planeación Financiera: 1. Identificación de las alternativas de inversión q...
Dimensiones de los Planes Financieros. 1. Horizonte Temporal Futuro :  Corto Plazo  Largo Plazo (Compuesto de Múltiples ...
Planeación Financiera Corporativa Los planes financieros siempre involucran diferentes y diversos supuestos Simulación = A...
Elementos Mínimos de los Planes Financieros. 1. Presupuesto de Ventas 2. Estados Financieros Proyectados. 3. Requerimiento...
CRECIMIENTO EN VENTAS Si bien el comportamiento histórico nos da una perspectiva de lo ocurrido, lo relevante son los supu...
CRECIMIENTO EN VENTAS. 5. La antigüedad de las cuentas de ciclo de caja (CxC, Inventarios y CxP). 6. Cuentas de activo de ...
Fondos Externos Requeridos (FER) d= Dividendos pagados (%)
Ejemplo Ventas Real 20.000,00 Venta Proyectada 22.000,00 Activos Total 30.000,00 Utilidad Neta 2.000,00 Deuda 16.000,00 Ut...
CRECIMIENTO PROYECTADA DE VENTAS (%)
¿Qué determina el crecimiento? Recuerde que una variación de los activos siempre debe ser igual que una variación de la de...
TASA DE CRECIMIENTO DE VENTAS Tasa de crecimiento sostenible donde Tasa Ventas= d= Dividendos pagados (%)
Aspectos importantes Ahora podemos ver el uso de un modelo de planeación financiera para probar la factibilidad de la tasa...
Aspectos importantes Los modelos de planeación financiera no indican que políticas financieras son las mejores. Emitir cap...
¿Qué determina el crecimiento? VARIACIÓ N DE ACTIVOS VARIACIÓN DE CAPITAL VARIACIÓN EN DEUDA
Proceso Simplificado de Planeación Financiera.
Financiación y planificación a corto plazo. La financiación a corto plazo es un análisis de las decisiones que afectan los...
Financiación y planificación a corto plazo. Estas son algunas preguntas referentes a la financiación a corto plazo:  ¿Qué...
Las actividades operativas a corto plazo de una empresa industrial tópica consisten en una secuencia de sucesos y decision...
Planeación Financiera a Corto Plazo FINANCIAMIENTO
Algunos aspectos de la política financiera a corto plazo. Las políticas financieras a corto plazo flexibles comprenden: Ma...
08 de mayo
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

08 de mayo

13 views

Published on

Pronostico finaciero

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

08 de mayo

  1. 1. PRONOSTICO FINANCIERO 3er Parcial 2020-A
  2. 2. OBJETIVOS •Definir y comprender el proceso de planificación financiera. •Conocer los diferentes métodos de pronósticos en los negocios. •Conocer las técnicas de selección de los pronósticos. •Construir modelos de diagnostico financiero, estados pro formas y flujos de caja .
  3. 3. Concepto La Planeación Financiera es un proceso de translación a términos financieros, de los planes estratégicos y operativos del negocio a un horizonte de tiempo determinado que sirve para tomar decisiones tanto estratégicas como financieras propiamente dichas. Establece las directrices para el cambio de la compañía. 1 Una identificación de las metas financieras 2 Análisis de las diferencias entre las metas y el estado financiero actual 3 Un reporte de acciones necesarias para alcanzar las metas financieras.
  4. 4. ELEMENTOS BÁSICOS DE PLANEACIÓN FINANCIERA.Escenarios : 1. Pesimista. 2. Normal o Conservador. 3. Optimista. LAS OPORTUNIDADES DE INVERSIÓN EL MONTO DE DEUDA QUE ELIGE UTILIZAR EL MONTO DE DIVIDENDOS QUE SON ADECUADOS PARA PAGAR A LOS ACCIONISTAS El Plan Debe Ser Claro Y Las Propuestas Serán Base Del Plan Financiero Definiendo Los Objetivos.
  5. 5. ASPECTOS IMPORTANTES INTERACCIONES •Vincular las actividades de operativas y elecciones financieras disponibles. OPCIONES •Evalúa financiamientos óptimos. •Evalúa ampliar cartera de productos y/o servicios . FACTIBILIDAD • Objetivo General corporativos de maximizar la riqueza de los accionistas. EVITAR SORPRESAS • Identificar situaciones futuras . • Comprender el entorno. INCERTIDUMB RE RIESGOS ENTORNO ASPECTO MACRO- MICRO ECONÓMICOS
  6. 6. Planeación Financiera Corporativa Criterios de Planeación Financiera: 1. Identificación de las alternativas de inversión que la empresa desarrollará (Δ Activos). 2. Determinación de la Estructura de Capital que la empresa establecerá (Pasivo/Patrimonio). 3. Formulación de Política de Dividendos (Dividendos/ Utilidad Neta).CRECIMIENTO Y RENTABILIDAD
  7. 7. Dimensiones de los Planes Financieros. 1. Horizonte Temporal Futuro :  Corto Plazo  Largo Plazo (Compuesto de Múltiples Cortos Plazos). 2. Nivel de Agregación Proyectos de Inversión : Unidad mínima de utilización productiva de recursos.  Unidad Operativa de Negocios.  División.  Empresa.  Corporación.
  8. 8. Planeación Financiera Corporativa Los planes financieros siempre involucran diferentes y diversos supuestos Simulación = Análisis de Sensibilidad + Análisis de Escenario. Crecimiento Agresivo. Crecimiento Normal. Crecimiento Negativo. Liquidación de Activos.
  9. 9. Elementos Mínimos de los Planes Financieros. 1. Presupuesto de Ventas 2. Estados Financieros Proyectados. 3. Requerimientos de Activos 4. Requerimientos de Financiamiento 5. Conexiones. 6. Supuestos Macroeconómicos 1. Métodos de Proyección. 2. Estados financieros Básicos. 3. Presupuesto de Capital. 4. Razón Deuda/Patrimonio 5. Ajuste tasa de crecimiento g. 6. PIB, Inflación, Tasas de Interés, Tipo de Cambio.
  10. 10. CRECIMIENTO EN VENTAS Si bien el comportamiento histórico nos da una perspectiva de lo ocurrido, lo relevante son los supuestos detrás de las proyecciones. Se realiza un previo análisis de las siguientes variables: 1. Las ventas y su evolución en los últimos años. 2. La proporción que representan los distintos rubros del estado económico en relación a las ventas y como se prevé que seguirá la proporción en el futuro. 3. La distinción entre costos fijos y variables es importante.
  11. 11. CRECIMIENTO EN VENTAS. 5. La antigüedad de las cuentas de ciclo de caja (CxC, Inventarios y CxP). 6. Cuentas de activo de capital (Activo fijo Neto, Inversiones permanentes, arrendamiento) y pasivos de largo plazo. 7. Ponderar cualquier hecho futuro que pueda afectar el funcionamiento de la empresa hacia delante. 8. La lectura correcta de la información del entorno del analista.
  12. 12. Fondos Externos Requeridos (FER) d= Dividendos pagados (%)
  13. 13. Ejemplo Ventas Real 20.000,00 Venta Proyectada 22.000,00 Activos Total 30.000,00 Utilidad Neta 2.000,00 Deuda 16.000,00 Utilidad retenida 10.000,00 T= 1,50 Var. Ventas 2.000,00 L= 0,80 p= 0,10 Utilidad neta proyectada 2.200,00 d=50% 5.000,00 FER= (1,50*2000)-(0,80*2000)-(0,10*22000*0,50 FER= 300,00
  14. 14. CRECIMIENTO PROYECTADA DE VENTAS (%)
  15. 15. ¿Qué determina el crecimiento? Recuerde que una variación de los activos siempre debe ser igual que una variación de la deuda más una variación del capital. 1. Los activos de la empresa crecerán proporcionalmente con sus ventas. 2. El beneficio neto es un porcentaje de sus ventas. 3. La empresa ha determinado una política de pago de dividendos y una razón de deuda/capital. 4. La empresa no cambiará el número de acciones en circulación.
  16. 16. TASA DE CRECIMIENTO DE VENTAS Tasa de crecimiento sostenible donde Tasa Ventas= d= Dividendos pagados (%)
  17. 17. Aspectos importantes Ahora podemos ver el uso de un modelo de planeación financiera para probar la factibilidad de la tasa de crecimiento sostenible. Si las ventas de la empresa crecen en una mayor proporción que la tasa de crecimiento la empresa debe mejorar su desempeño operativo. Aumentar sus apalancamiento financiero, disminuir el pago de dividendos ó incremento de capital pagado.
  18. 18. Aspectos importantes Los modelos de planeación financiera no indican que políticas financieras son las mejores. Emitir capital pagado nuevo logra una tasa de crecimiento mayor y eleva el valor al accionista. Los costos no necesariamente no son proporcionales a las ventas. Los activos se incrementarán en función a las ventas. El presupuesto de capital implica diversas decisiones a lo largo del tiempo.
  19. 19. ¿Qué determina el crecimiento? VARIACIÓ N DE ACTIVOS VARIACIÓN DE CAPITAL VARIACIÓN EN DEUDA
  20. 20. Proceso Simplificado de Planeación Financiera.
  21. 21. Financiación y planificación a corto plazo. La financiación a corto plazo es un análisis de las decisiones que afectan los activos y pasivos circulantes y que con frecuencia repercutirán en la empresa durante un año.
  22. 22. Financiación y planificación a corto plazo. Estas son algunas preguntas referentes a la financiación a corto plazo:  ¿Qué nivel de efectivo es prudente tener disponible (en el banco) para pagar las cuentas?  ¿Qué cantidad de materias primas se debe ordenar?  ¿Cuándo tiene que ascender el crédito que se otorga a los clientes?
  23. 23. Las actividades operativas a corto plazo de una empresa industrial tópica consisten en una secuencia de sucesos y decisiones:
  24. 24. Planeación Financiera a Corto Plazo FINANCIAMIENTO
  25. 25. Algunos aspectos de la política financiera a corto plazo. Las políticas financieras a corto plazo flexibles comprenden: Mantener saldos altos de efectivo y títulos negociables. Hacer inversiones cuantiosas en existencias. Ofrecer términos crediticios liberales que resultan en un nivel alto de las cuentas por cobrar. Las políticas financieras a corto plazo restrictivas son: Mantener saldos bajos de efectivo y no invertir en títulos negociables. Hacer inversiones reducidas en existencias. No permitir ventas a crédito ni cuentas por cobrar.

×