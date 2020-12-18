Intercessory Spirituality Part 1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
The Ministry of Intercession Part 1: The Biblical Mandates Evangelical Spirituality
Adoration Confession ThanksGiving Supplication (or aSking) Evangelical Spirituality
1. Adoration - Bathing in His Presence Evangelicalism grows from 10,000 Revivals Not just Reductionaist Magic: “A Personal...
2. Confession – Historic Examens – Exploring The Self, the Soul Evangelical Spirituality
The Lord’s Prayer as Model This is based on the Lord’s Prayer – our model. 9 “This, then, is how you should pray: “‘Our Fa...
2. Confession – Historic Examens – Exploring The Self, the Soul Evangelical Spirituality Maturity Achievement Social Secur...
3. ThanksGiving 4. Supplication (or aSking) Evangelical Spirituality • Crucicentric • Bibliocentric • Pneumatological • Ac...
Jesus begs us to ask • John 14: 13 And I will do whatever you ask in my name, so that the Father may be glorified in the S...
Jeremiah 33:3 3 ‘Call to me and I will answer you and tell you great and unsearchable things you do not know.’ Psalm 2:8 A...
Conditional Asking Pause and add conditions to answered prayer from these passages Passage 1st Condition 2nd Condition Joh...
Conditional Asking Pause and add conditions to answered prayer from these passages Passage 1st Condition 2nd Condition Joh...
Conditional 7: Asking Pause and add conditions to answered prayer from these passages Passage 1st Condition 2nd Condition ...
Condition: Agreement What are we asking beyond? 10%, 50%, 100% How does that relate to logistics?? Who is responsible to m...
Jesus added another condition with two parables * The importunate widow * Luke 11:5-9 : the annoying neighbor 3. Persevera...
Seven Levels of Authority in Intercession • Level 1: The authority of character • Level 2: Authority through fasting. • Le...
The Ministry of Intercession Part 2 to Follow: Some Disciplines of Intercession Evangelical Spirituality
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Intercessory Spirituality Part 1

21 views

Published on

The Biblical Basis of Christian intercession - moving the hand that moves the world.

Published in: Spiritual
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Intercessory Spirituality Part 1

  1. 1. The Ministry of Intercession Part 1: The Biblical Mandates Evangelical Spirituality
  2. 2. Adoration Confession ThanksGiving Supplication (or aSking) Evangelical Spirituality
  3. 3. 1. Adoration - Bathing in His Presence Evangelicalism grows from 10,000 Revivals Not just Reductionaist Magic: “A Personal Relationship with God” Evangelical Spirituality
  4. 4. 2. Confession – Historic Examens – Exploring The Self, the Soul Evangelical Spirituality
  5. 5. The Lord’s Prayer as Model This is based on the Lord’s Prayer – our model. 9 “This, then, is how you should pray: “‘Our Father in heaven, hallowed be your name, 10 your kingdom come, your will be done, on earth as it is in heaven. 11 Give us today our daily bread. 12 And forgive us our debts, as we also have forgiven our debtors. 13 And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from the evil one. ’ (Luke 6)
  6. 6. 2. Confession – Historic Examens – Exploring The Self, the Soul Evangelical Spirituality Maturity Achievement Social Security Essential Survival Needs
  7. 7. 3. ThanksGiving 4. Supplication (or aSking) Evangelical Spirituality • Crucicentric • Bibliocentric • Pneumatological • Activist. • Proclamational
  8. 8. Jesus begs us to ask • John 14: 13 And I will do whatever you ask in my name, so that the Father may be glorified in the Son. 14 You may ask me for anything in my name, and I will do it. • John 15:7 If you remain in me and my words remain in you, ask whatever you wish, and it will be done for you. • John 15: 16 You did not choose me, but I chose you and appointed you so that you might go and bear fruit—fruit that will last—and so that whatever you ask in my name the Father will give you. • Matt 7:7-9 “Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you. 8 For everyone who asks receives; the one who seeks finds; and to the one who knocks, the door will be opened. 9 “Which of you, if your son asks for bread, will give him a stone? 10 Or if he asks for a fish, will give him a snake? 11 If you, then, though you are evil, know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your Father in heaven give good gifts to those who ask him!
  9. 9. Jeremiah 33:3 3 ‘Call to me and I will answer you and tell you great and unsearchable things you do not know.’ Psalm 2:8 Ask of me, and I will make the nations your inheritance, the ends of the earth your possession. These reflect an Old Testament theme: God who answers his people’s prayers
  10. 10. Conditional Asking Pause and add conditions to answered prayer from these passages Passage 1st Condition 2nd Condition John 15:7 John 15:16 John 16:24 Matt 9:37,38 The Lord’s Prayer Jer 33:3
  11. 11. Conditional Asking Pause and add conditions to answered prayer from these passages Passage 1st Condition 2nd Condition John 15:7 Ask John 15:16 Ask John 16:24 Ask Matt 9:37,38 Ask for laborers The Lord’s Prayer Ask for needs Jer 33:3 Ask
  12. 12. Conditional 7: Asking Pause and add conditions to answered prayer from these passages Passage 1st Condition 2nd Condition John 15:7 Abide John 15:16 Bear much fruit John 16:24 Ask Ask Matt 9:37,38 Compassion The Lord’s Prayer Forgive Jer 33:3 Faith
  13. 13. Condition: Agreement What are we asking beyond? 10%, 50%, 100% How does that relate to logistics?? Who is responsible to move the hand that moves the world? The board or the workers?
  14. 14. Jesus added another condition with two parables * The importunate widow * Luke 11:5-9 : the annoying neighbor 3. Perseverance Have you ever considered intercessory prayer as struggle? Years of discipline are needed
  15. 15. Seven Levels of Authority in Intercession • Level 1: The authority of character • Level 2: Authority through fasting. • Level 3: Mark 3:15 The authority of anointing. • Level 4: Ezekiel 22:30 The authority of standing in the gap. • Level 5: Eph 6: 11, 13 The authority of standing firm. • Level 6: Luke 7:1-17 The authority of a commander. • Level 7: Spiritual Authority as We Age • The authority of a life long lived in his presence (This topic to be covered more in the Spiritual Warfare section)
  16. 16. The Ministry of Intercession Part 2 to Follow: Some Disciplines of Intercession Evangelical Spirituality

×