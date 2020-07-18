Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
EMBEDDED REAL TIME SYSTEMS Mr.C.KARTHIKEYAN ASSISTANT PROFESSOR, DEPARTMENT OF ECE, R.M.K COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING AND TECHN...
Real Time system?02 Embedded Real Time System? 03 Application of ERTS04 System?01
System
An arrangement of various sub units assemble and work together according to the fixed plan/rules to do a task. System01 WA...
02 Real Time system? Collection of various sub units assemble and work together according to the fixed plan/rules to do a ...
Embedded Real Time System?03 Embedded system has COMPUTER HARDWARE and SOFTWARE embedded in it as one of the major compone...
APPLICATIONS OF ES
PRINTING APPLICATIONS
COMPONENTS OF ES . Input unit Output unit Memory Microprocessor/ Micrcontroller Networking unit Hardware EMBEDDED C Softwa...
MICROPROCESSOR It is a digital IC that accepts binary data as input , process it accordingly to the instructions stored in...
Challenges in Embedded Computing System Design . How do we meet deadlines? How do we minimize power consumption? How do we...
CHARACTERISTICS OF ES Highly Stable Enhanced Performance Easily Customizable size Manufacturing cost Complex algorithm rel...
INTERRUPTS SMART PHONES PRIORITY: HIGH - BATTERY LOW-TEXT
SKILLS REQUIREMENT EMBEDDED C CAO MPMC DE K N O W L E D G E BASIC IDEA
THANK YOU
Introduction
Introduction
Introduction
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Introduction

23 views

Published on

Intro to Embedded system

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Introduction

  1. 1. EMBEDDED REAL TIME SYSTEMS Mr.C.KARTHIKEYAN ASSISTANT PROFESSOR, DEPARTMENT OF ECE, R.M.K COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING AND TECHNOLOGY
  2. 2. Real Time system?02 Embedded Real Time System? 03 Application of ERTS04 System?01
  3. 3. System
  4. 4. An arrangement of various sub units assemble and work together according to the fixed plan/rules to do a task. System01 WATCH It is a time display SYSTEM Parts: Hardware, Needles, Battery, Dial,Strap Rules 1.All needles move clockwise only 2.A thin needle rotates every second 3.A long needle rotates every minute 4.A short needle rotates every hour 5.All needles return to the original position after 12 hours
  5. 5. 02 Real Time system? Collection of various sub units assemble and work together according to the fixed plan/rules to do a task within the deadline. (SPECIFIED TIME CONSTRAINT) 2 TYPES: HARD Real Time system: entire system collapse if misses deadline SOFT Real Time system: just degrades the performance
  6. 6. Embedded Real Time System?03 Embedded system has COMPUTER HARDWARE and SOFTWARE embedded in it as one of the major components designed to serve a single major purpose with other peripherals.
  7. 7. APPLICATIONS OF ES
  8. 8. PRINTING APPLICATIONS
  9. 9. COMPONENTS OF ES . Input unit Output unit Memory Microprocessor/ Micrcontroller Networking unit Hardware EMBEDDED C Software . RTOS defines the way the system work. Which supervise the application software. It sets the rules during the execution of the application program. RTOS
  10. 10. MICROPROCESSOR It is a digital IC that accepts binary data as input , process it accordingly to the instructions stored in the memory and provides the results output . Other peripherals are detached from the processor. Processing power is high Power consumption is also high . MICROCONTROLLER It also accepts the binary data as input but all other peripherals in one chip ( SoC) with fixed capacity Digital Electronics Computer Architecture and Organization. Processing power is low Power consumption is also low
  11. 11. Challenges in Embedded Computing System Design . How do we meet deadlines? How do we minimize power consumption? How do we design for upgradability?. How much hardware do we need?
  12. 12. CHARACTERISTICS OF ES Highly Stable Enhanced Performance Easily Customizable size Manufacturing cost Complex algorithm reliability Real Time Operation Multi rate User interface Less memory Energy power consumption safety security
  13. 13. INTERRUPTS SMART PHONES PRIORITY: HIGH - BATTERY LOW-TEXT
  14. 14. SKILLS REQUIREMENT EMBEDDED C CAO MPMC DE K N O W L E D G E BASIC IDEA
  15. 15. THANK YOU

×