Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Duel to the Death Free Audiobook Mp3 Audiobooks Duel to the Death Free Audiobook Mp3 Audiobooks | Duel to the Death Free A...
Duel to the Death Free Audiobook Mp3 The New York Times bestselling author J.A. Jance returns with the thirteenth pulse­po...
Duel to the Death Free Audiobook Mp3
Duel to the Death Free Audiobook Mp3
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Duel to the Death Free Audiobook Mp3 Audiobooks

4 views

Published on

Duel to the Death Free Audiobook Mp3 Audiobooks

Published in: Marketing
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Duel to the Death Free Audiobook Mp3 Audiobooks

  1. 1. Duel to the Death Free Audiobook Mp3 Audiobooks Duel to the Death Free Audiobook Mp3 Audiobooks | Duel to the Death Free Audiobook Mp3 Audiobooks Free Streaming LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. Duel to the Death Free Audiobook Mp3 The New York Times bestselling author J.A. Jance returns with the thirteenth pulse­pounding thriller in the “engaging and entertaining” (Los Angeles Times) Ali Reynolds series. After taking down the man responsible for his best friend’s death, Stuart Ramey believes the case is finally closed. That is, until Stu discovers he’s been left with a multimillion dollar fortune in Bitcoin in a desperate attempt by Frigg, a rogue A.I. program created by the killer, to keep itself from being fully deactivated. To take Frigg down for good, Stu enlists the help of Ali Reynolds and the rest of his cyber security colleagues at High Noon Enterprises. But they are not the only ones who know about Frigg’s existence. Graciella Miramar, an unassuming accountant to all appearances, is actually the right­hand woman to El Pescado, the leader of a dangerous drug cartel. She’ll do anything to get her hands on that program. With Frigg’s help, Graciella hopes to take over El Pescado’s criminal underworld and become wealthy beyond her wildest dreams. But Stu—and El Pescado and his henchmen—may not be so easily defeated. As the “grand master of the game” (The Providence Journal), J.A. Jance crafts another electrifying thriller that shows that everything has its price.
  3. 3. Duel to the Death Free Audiobook Mp3
  4. 4. Duel to the Death Free Audiobook Mp3

×