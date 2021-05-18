Successfully reported this slideshow.
Componente Curricular: MATEMÁTICA Anos Finais e Ensino Médio Formador: Prof. Valdir Silva 31.03.2021 Roteiro Formativo PCN...
REUNIÃO DE TRABALHO O QUE É? São reuniões quinzenais que antecedem a semana B (Recuperação e Aprofundamento) para alinhame...
1. DATAS E TEMAS DAS ATPCS DA PRÓXIMA SEMANA Semana B Recuperação Início Término Efape/ DE/UE Pauta 7h 7h45 UE Tema local ...
2. Desdobramento das orientações na escola O que é: são orientações para o desenvolvimento de atividades que auxiliam o pr...
2.1 Desdobramento das orientações na escola Semana B Recuperação Início Término Efape/ DE/UE Pauta 7h 7h45 UE Tema local 7...
O desdobramento da pauta nas ATPC da escola será orientado ao professor pelo formador durante os últimos 15 minutos da tra...
Tutorial de acesso ao material da formação: Repositório CMSP Digite em seu navegador: https://centrodemidiasp.educacao.sp....
Tutorial de acesso ao material da formação: Repositório CMSP 1.No campo Classificação, selecione “Formação – Recuperação e...
Tutorial de acesso ao material da formação: Repositório CMSP Escolha a formação e clique em “Play”. Você encontrará a grav...
Objetivos ✔ Apresentar o roteiro formativo do 2º Bimestre; ✔ Apresentar as habilidades e objetos de conhecimento que serão...
1. INFORMAÇÕES GERAIS ✔ Para acessar o roteiro com a sugestão de atividades de planejamento, digite: bit.ly/roteirorecuper...
2. ATPCs Recuperação e Aprofundamento 22/ 04/ 21 Início Térmi no EFAPE/ DE/UE Pauta 9h15 10h EFAP Recuperação e aprofundam...
2. Datas ATPCs Abril/Maio Data ATPC – Jornada Básica Das 8h30 às 10h 22/04 Recuperação e Aprofundamento MAT + Desdobrament...
3. ROTEIRO FORMATIVO - 2º BIMESTRE MATEMÁTICA
3. ROTEIRO FORMATIVO 2º BIMESTRE ETAPA FORMAÇÃO CONCEITUAL ANO/SÉRIE FORMAÇÃO PRÁTICA TRANSPOSIÇÃO DIDÁTICA
ROTEIRO FORMATIVO - 2º BIMESTRE Estratégias colaborativas para a aprendizagem ATIVIDADES COLABORATIVAS: INTERAÇÃO PARA COO...
ROTEIRO FORMATIVO - 2º BIMESTRE Estratégias colaborativas para a aprendizagem ATIVIDADES COLABORATIVAS: INTERAÇÃO PARA COO...
3.1 ROTEIRO FORMATIVOS EF Anos Finais 2º BIMESTRE SA's SA1 ITIN. FORM Preparando o aluno para cooperação / Etapas do Plane...
3,2 ROTEIRO FORMATIVOS Ensino médio 2º BIMESTRE SA's SA1 ITIN. FORM Preparando o aluno para cooperação / Etapas do Planeja...
ROTEIRO FORMATIVO - 2º BIMESTRE METODOLOGIA DE TRABALHO EM GRUPO: ENSINO DE MATEMÁTICA – SA1 SA1 - Professor ✔ Estruturar ...
ROTEIRO FORMATIVO - 2º BIMESTRE METODOLOGIA DE TRABALHO EM GRUPO: ENSINO DE MATEMÁTICA – SA1 SA1 - Estudante ✔ Trabalho co...
4. INTERAÇÃO 2º BIMESTRE Após a formação no primeiro bimestre em “Resolução de Problemas, Quais ferramentas seus professor...
5.0 PROPÓSITO DA SA1 2º BIMESTRE 6º ANO Reconhecer a congruência de ângulos e proporcionalidade de figuras poligonais, com...
PROPÓSITO DAS SA1 2º BIMESTRE 1º SÉRIE Associar às ideias de partes de inteiros, resultado da divisão, razão e operador pa...
5.1 OBJETIVO DAS TRANSMISSÕES 2º BIMESTRE ✔ Apoiar e subsidiar o professor no embasamento teórico e prático, para o planej...
5.2 OBJETIVO DAS TRANSMISSÕES 2º BIMESTRE • Proporcionar ao estudante uma formação integral, focada nos Pilares do Program...
5.3 ROTEIRO DE PLANEJAMENTO 2º BIMESTRE ORIENTAÇÕES PARA O PROFESSOR PARA O TRABALHO NA ATPC 1. Planejamento da Sequência ...
MATEMÁTICA ANOS FINAIS E ENSINO MÉDIO Espera-se que os professores: Ao Final da Formação SA1 - 2º Bimestre • Identifiquem ...
1 2 3 MOMENTOS FORMATIVOS Fonte. Imagem elaborada pelo formador
3º BIMESTRE: O Trabalho Educacional por Metodologias Ativas ROTEIRO FORMATIVO 2º SEMESTRTE 4º BIMESTRE: Metodologia do tra...
6. AVALIAÇÃO DA PAUTA 2º BIMESTRE SA1 Como esta pauta contribuiu para sua atuação como formador? Sua participação foi muit...
Referências COHEN, Elizabeth G.; LOTAN, Rachel A. Planejando o trabalho em grupo: estratégias para salas de aula heterogên...
Esperamos poder contribuir na construção do plano de ação e intervenção para a recuperação e aprofundamento dos estudantes...
ENCERRAMENTO Agradecemos por sua presença e atenção!!! Bons estudos!!! Fonte: https://pixabay.com/pt/photos/%C3%B3culos- l...
  1. 1. Componente Curricular: MATEMÁTICA Anos Finais e Ensino Médio Formador: Prof. Valdir Silva 31.03.2021 Roteiro Formativo PCNP’s – PC’s – PAC’s 2° Bimestre
  2. 2. REUNIÃO DE TRABALHO O QUE É? São reuniões quinzenais que antecedem a semana B (Recuperação e Aprofundamento) para alinhamento geral. PÚBLICO-ALVO: PCNPs, PCs e PACs. OBJETIVO: Apresentar os temas/visão geral das ATPCs, bem como trazer informações relevantes. QUANDO: Matemática (Anos Finais e Ensino Médio): 09h15 às 10h00.
  3. 3. 1. DATAS E TEMAS DAS ATPCS DA PRÓXIMA SEMANA Semana B Recuperação Início Término Efape/ DE/UE Pauta 7h 7h45 UE Tema local 7h45 8h30 UE Tema local 8h30 9h15 Efape Currículo 9h15 10h Efape Currículo Rec. Aprof. 10h 10h45 Efape Currículo Rec. Aprof. 10h45 11h30 UE Desdob./pauta 11h30 12h15 UE Desdob./pauta 25/03/2021 – MAT AO VIVO Manhã: 9h15 às 10h45 Tarde: 15h45 às 17h15
  4. 4. 2. Desdobramento das orientações na escola O que é: são orientações para o desenvolvimento de atividades que auxiliam o professor em seu planejamento escolar. Quando e como as orientações são dadas: as orientações são dadas nas ATPCs transmitidas pelo Centro de Mídias, no qual encaminhamos um roteiro para ser desenvolvido pelo professor com seus pares (presencialmente, respeitando o distanciamento, ou com mediação por meio de tecnologia) na ATPC da escola.
  5. 5. 2.1 Desdobramento das orientações na escola Semana B Recuperação Início Término Efape/ DE/UE Pauta 7h 7h45 UE Tema local 7h45 8h30 UE Tema local 8h30 9h15 Efape Currículo 9h15 10h Efape Currículo Rec. Aprof. 10h 10h45 Efape Currículo Rec. Aprof. 10h45 11h30 UE Desdob./pauta 11h30 12h15 UE Desdob./pauta
  6. 6. O desdobramento da pauta nas ATPC da escola será orientado ao professor pelo formador durante os últimos 15 minutos da transmissão da formação pelo CMSP. Para acessar o roteiro com a sugestão de atividades de planejamento, digite: bit.ly/roteirorecuperacao
  7. 7. Tutorial de acesso ao material da formação: Repositório CMSP Digite em seu navegador: https://centrodemidiasp.educacao.sp.gov.br/ Na parte superior da página, clique em “Repositório”.
  8. 8. Tutorial de acesso ao material da formação: Repositório CMSP 1.No campo Classificação, selecione “Formação – Recuperação e Aprofundamento” 2.Selecione a “Data de Realização”; 3.Clique em “Pesquisar”.
  9. 9. Tutorial de acesso ao material da formação: Repositório CMSP Escolha a formação e clique em “Play”. Você encontrará a gravação da formação e o arquivo PPT em “Anexos”.
  10. 10. Objetivos ✔ Apresentar o roteiro formativo do 2º Bimestre; ✔ Apresentar as habilidades e objetos de conhecimento que serão trabalhadas e/ou aprimoradas ao longo do roteiro do 2º Bimestre, para cada ano/série; ✔ Apresentar as temáticas formativas para o 3º e 4º Bimestres.
  11. 11. 1. INFORMAÇÕES GERAIS ✔ Para acessar o roteiro com a sugestão de atividades de planejamento, digite: bit.ly/roteirorecuperacao ✔ Para acessar as formações já realizadas, digite: bityli.com/90sfV
  12. 12. 2. ATPCs Recuperação e Aprofundamento 22/ 04/ 21 Início Térmi no EFAPE/ DE/UE Pauta 9h15 10h EFAP Recuperação e aprofundamento (MAT) 10h 10h45 EFAP Recuperação e aprofundamento (MAT) 15h30 16h15 EFAP Recuperação e aprofundamento (MAT) 16h15 17h EFAP Recuperação e aprofundamento (MAT)
  13. 13. 2. Datas ATPCs Abril/Maio Data ATPC – Jornada Básica Das 8h30 às 10h 22/04 Recuperação e Aprofundamento MAT + Desdobramento na escola 29/04 Unidade Escolar 06/05 Recuperação e Aprofundamento MAT + Desdobramento na escola 13/05 Unidade Escolar 20/05 Recuperação e Aprofundamento MAT + Desdobramento na escola 27/05 Unidade Escolar
  14. 14. 3. ROTEIRO FORMATIVO - 2º BIMESTRE MATEMÁTICA
  15. 15. 3. ROTEIRO FORMATIVO 2º BIMESTRE ETAPA FORMAÇÃO CONCEITUAL ANO/SÉRIE FORMAÇÃO PRÁTICA TRANSPOSIÇÃO DIDÁTICA
  16. 16. ROTEIRO FORMATIVO - 2º BIMESTRE Estratégias colaborativas para a aprendizagem ATIVIDADES COLABORATIVAS: INTERAÇÃO PARA COOPERAÇÃO ATIVIDADES COLABORATIVAS: REFLEXÃO SOBRE A LINGUAGEM ATIVIDADES COLABORATIVAS: DEFINIÇÃO DE PAPEIS E RESPONSABILIZAÇÃO Estudo gradativo: Organização e Aquisição do conhecimento. Estudo gradativo: Leitura e Registro. Estudo gradativo: Autonomia e Protagonismo. ATIVIDADES COLABORATIVAS: PRODUÇÃO E SOCIALIZAÇÃO DO SABER Estudo gradativo: Aprendizado e Significado. SA1 SA2 SA3 SA4
  17. 17. ROTEIRO FORMATIVO - 2º BIMESTRE Estratégias colaborativas para a aprendizagem ATIVIDADES COLABORATIVAS: INTERAÇÃO PARA COOPERAÇÃO & PLANEJAMENTO PARA O TRABALHO COLABORATIVO Estudo gradativo: Organização e Aquisição do conhecimento. SA1
  18. 18. 3.1 ROTEIRO FORMATIVOS EF Anos Finais 2º BIMESTRE SA's SA1 ITIN. FORM Preparando o aluno para cooperação / Etapas do Planejamento para o trabalho colaborativo 6o Congruência e proporcionalidade de ângulos e figuras poligonais: Uso de ferramentas educacionais 7o Grandezas por resolução de problemas: com significado (situações reais e/ou relacionadas às outras áreas do conhecimento) 8o Resolução de problemas, diferentes algoritmos. 9o Números racionais: resolução de problemas.
  19. 19. 3,2 ROTEIRO FORMATIVOS Ensino médio 2º BIMESTRE SA's SA1 ITIN. FORM Preparando o aluno para cooperação / Etapas do Planejamento para o trabalho colaborativo 1a Frações parte/todo: divisão, razão e operador 2a Proporcão direta e inversa: resolução de problemas. 3a Figuras planas: Construção e semelhanças com uso de tecnologias digitais
  20. 20. ROTEIRO FORMATIVO - 2º BIMESTRE METODOLOGIA DE TRABALHO EM GRUPO: ENSINO DE MATEMÁTICA – SA1 SA1 - Professor ✔ Estruturar o trabalho em grupo. ✔ Elaborar as tarefas. ✔ Preparar a atividade. ✔ Avaliar o processo ✔ Prever o tempo
  21. 21. ROTEIRO FORMATIVO - 2º BIMESTRE METODOLOGIA DE TRABALHO EM GRUPO: ENSINO DE MATEMÁTICA – SA1 SA1 - Estudante ✔ Trabalho com cooperação ✔ Trabalho em grupo. ✔ Regras, Ferramenta prática para sala de aula.
  22. 22. 4. INTERAÇÃO 2º BIMESTRE Após a formação no primeiro bimestre em “Resolução de Problemas, Quais ferramentas seus professores estão realizando as aulas no regime remoto e presencial?
  23. 23. 5.0 PROPÓSITO DA SA1 2º BIMESTRE 6º ANO Reconhecer a congruência de ângulos e proporcionalidade de figuras poligonais, com o uso de ferramentas digitais 7º ANO Desenvolver atividades com grandezas (comprimento, massa, tempo, temperatura, área (triângulos e retângulos), capacidade e volume, em contextos significativos 8º ANO Utilizar diferentes algoritmos para resolver os mesmos problemas. 9º ANO Criar, desenvolver e solucionar situações-problema com números racionais.
  24. 24. PROPÓSITO DAS SA1 2º BIMESTRE 1º SÉRIE Associar às ideias de partes de inteiros, resultado da divisão, razão e operador para comparar e ordenar frações 2º SÉRIE Utilizar sentenças algébricas para expressar a relação entre situações-problema que envolvam variação de proporcionalidade direta e inversa entre duas grandezas 3º SÉRIE Construir figuras planas semelhantes ampliadas ou reduzidas.
  25. 25. 5.1 OBJETIVO DAS TRANSMISSÕES 2º BIMESTRE ✔ Apoiar e subsidiar o professor no embasamento teórico e prático, para o planejamento e preparação do processo de ensino e aprendizagem, nas aplicações das atividades do material Aprender Sempre, possibilitando um trabalho integrado com pequenos grupos nos modelos presenciais e/ou remoto.
  26. 26. 5.2 OBJETIVO DAS TRANSMISSÕES 2º BIMESTRE • Proporcionar ao estudante uma formação integral, focada nos Pilares do Programa e com base na material do Currículo Paulista e Aprender Sempre – vol 2 – 2021; • Recuperar e aprimorar o ensino de Matemática no Estado de São Paulo, de forma colaborativa e significativa, em pequenos grupos.
  27. 27. 5.3 ROTEIRO DE PLANEJAMENTO 2º BIMESTRE ORIENTAÇÕES PARA O PROFESSOR PARA O TRABALHO NA ATPC 1. Planejamento da Sequência Didática 1 com os pares, a partir das sugestões e discussões realizadas durante a formação; 2. Planejar os encaminhamentos das aulas, considerando os saberes da turma, a partir das fragilidades e/ou aprofundamentos das habilidades desenvolvidas; 3. Planejar como favorecer a interação dos estudantes por meio cooperativo; 4. Como acompanhar a aprendizagem dos estudantes;
  28. 28. MATEMÁTICA ANOS FINAIS E ENSINO MÉDIO Espera-se que os professores: Ao Final da Formação SA1 - 2º Bimestre • Identifiquem e estabeleçam as relações entre as Habilidades Essenciais, os objetivos de aprendizagem e as tarefas propostas; • Planejem e Implementem ações para formação de um estudante cooperativo; • Se apropriem das etapas do planejamento para o trabalho colaborativo em pequenos grupos.
  29. 29. 1 2 3 MOMENTOS FORMATIVOS Fonte. Imagem elaborada pelo formador
  30. 30. 3º BIMESTRE: O Trabalho Educacional por Metodologias Ativas ROTEIRO FORMATIVO 2º SEMESTRTE 4º BIMESTRE: Metodologia do trabalho por Projetos
  31. 31. 6. AVALIAÇÃO DA PAUTA 2º BIMESTRE SA1 Como esta pauta contribuiu para sua atuação como formador? Sua participação foi muito importante e agora sua opinião é fundamental para o aperfeiçoamento de futuras ações. Acesse a enquete e participe! Contamos com sua colaboração! Você pode usar esse QR Code ou entrar pelo link: bit.ly/recuperacao2021
  32. 32. Referências COHEN, Elizabeth G.; LOTAN, Rachel A. Planejando o trabalho em grupo: estratégias para salas de aula heterogêneas. Penso Editora, 2017. ONUCHIC, L. De La R. Ensino-aprendizagem de matemática através da resolução de problemas. In: BICUDO, M. A. V. (Org.) Pesquisa em Educação Matemática: concepções e perspectivas. São Paulo: Editora UNESP, 1999. p. 199-218. PONTE, João Pedro et al. Exercícios, problemas e explorações: Perspectivas de professoras num estudo de aula. Quadrante, v. 24, n. 2, p. 111-134, 2015. POZO, J. I.(Org.). A solução de problemas: aprender a resolver problemas, resolver problemas para aprender. Porto Alegre: Artmed, 1998. ROMANATTO, Mauro Carlos. Resolução de problemas nas aulas de Matemática. Revista Eletrônica de Educação, v. 6, n. 1, p. 299-311, 2012. SÃO PAULO (Estado). Secretaria de Educação. Currículo Paulista. [s. d.]. Disponível em: http://www.escoladeformacao.sp.gov.br/portais/Portals/84/docs/pdf/curriculo_paulista_26_07_2019.pdf. Acesso em: 20 nov. 2020. SÃO PAULO (Estado). Secretaria de Educação. Aprender Sempre: 1ª à 3ª série, Ensino Médio Matemática, 2021. Disponível em: <https://efape.educacao.sp.gov.br/curriculopaulista/ensino-medio/aprender-sempre-em/>. Acesso em: 20 dez. 2020. São Paulo (Estado). Secretaria Estadual de Educação. Currículo do estado de São Paulo: Matemática e suas tecnologias.São Paulo, 2011. Disponível em: https://www.educacao.sp.gov.br/a2sitebox/arquivos/documentos/238.pdf. Acesso em: 09 fev. 2021.
  33. 33. Esperamos poder contribuir na construção do plano de ação e intervenção para a recuperação e aprofundamento dos estudantes, com as sugestões das propostas envolvendo o Trabalhos em Pequenos Grupos, integrados aos materiais do Aprender Sempre e a metodologia de Resolução de Problemas. Fechamento
  34. 34. ENCERRAMENTO Agradecemos por sua presença e atenção!!! Bons estudos!!! Fonte: https://pixabay.com/pt/photos/%C3%B3culos- livro-telefone-iphone-1052023/ Acesso: 13 mar. 2021

