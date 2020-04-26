Successfully reported this slideshow.
SRI PADMAVATHI MAHILA VISVAVIDYALAYAM School of engineering and technology (Women’s university) TIRUPATI
ARITIFICAL INTELLIGENCE PRESENTED BY NAME:BANDELA.VISU DATE:28/09/2019
 Contents • What is an AI • What contributes to AI • Who invented the AI • What type of thing is AI • Types of AI • Human...
 What is an ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE? • Intelligence exhibited by machines or software. • It is also the name of the scien...
 What Contributes to ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE? As per the definition of AI, it is the science and technology which are bas...
 Who invented the Artificial Intelligence? • The research on AI began in the early 1950 from various scientists and the s...
 What type of thing is ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE? AI is intelligence is the simulation of human intelligence processes by m...
 Types of artificial intelligence • Weak AI– It is also known as narrow AI. It is designed and trained for a particular t...
 HUMANOID ROBOT • Sophia is a social humanoid robot developed by Hong Kong based company Hanson Robotics. Sophia was acti...
Applications of ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE • Artificial Creativity • Automatic target recognition • Computer vision • Image ...
AI Advantages • Avalibility • Reduction of error • Digital Assistants • Repetitive Job Unemployment • Handiling repetative...
Artificial intelligence

A artificial intelligence is useable in present generation.
The ppt is used for best known about the AI.

