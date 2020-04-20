Airport Hospitality Services by Mars Continuum Pte Ltd, Singapore

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Airport Hospitality Services Mars Continuum Singapore | India
FLAGSHIP PRODUCTSInfo@MarsContinuum.Com/MarsContinuum AirportH ospitality Services is a toolfor Autom ation and D igitalTr...
FLAGSHIP PRODUCTSInfo@MarsContinuum.Com/MarsContinuum Meet And Greet Indoor Airport Navigation Personalized meet and greet...
FLAGSHIP PRODUCTS Digital Engagement & Marketing Lounge & Fast Check-In Engage travellers digitally to visit the lounge, r...
FLAGSHIP PRODUCTS Contextual Information Location Based Analytics Keep the traveller informed of all the important informa...
FLAGSHIP PRODUCTS BENEFITS OF AIRPORT HOSPITALITY SERVICES Info@MarsContinuum.Com/MarsContinuum USP OF AIRPORT HOSPITALITY...
FLAGSHIP PRODUCTSInfo@MarsContinuum.Com/MarsContinuum VALUE ADDITION TO AIRPORTS FEATURES FOR ALL STAKEHOLDERS
TICKETING SOLUTIONS CORPORATE TICKETING FLAGSHIP PRODUCTS Airport Hospitality Services� started as a Pilot Project for a m...
Industries Served: EDUCATION, SPORTS, ENERGY, PHARMA, TRAVEL, RETAIL-ECOMMERCE, RESTAURANT, INSURANCE, HEALTHCARE, FINTECH, REAL ESTATE, AUTOMOBILE
  1. 1. Airport Hospitality Services Mars Continuum Singapore | India
  2. 2. FLAGSHIP PRODUCTSInfo@MarsContinuum.Com/MarsContinuum AirportH ospitality Services is a toolfor Autom ation and D igitalTransform ation For Airports The O bjective is to create a seam less travel experience for travellers through D igital Transform ation of Airport H ospitality Services.
  3. 3. FLAGSHIP PRODUCTSInfo@MarsContinuum.Com/MarsContinuum Meet And Greet Indoor Airport Navigation Personalized meet and greet service to wow the traveller, everytime. To help travellers navigate within the airport to reach their place of interest.
  4. 4. FLAGSHIP PRODUCTS Digital Engagement & Marketing Lounge & Fast Check-In Engage travellers digitally to visit the lounge, retail stores, Food Court, Entertainment zone etc. Delight travellers with Smart Lounge services & seamless Fast Check-In. Info@MarsContinuum.Com/MarsContinuum
  5. 5. FLAGSHIP PRODUCTS Contextual Information Location Based Analytics Keep the traveller informed of all the important information for a pleasant experience. Analytics that draw from traveller flow pattern for better targeted marketing promotions. Info@MarsContinuum.Com/MarsContinuum
  6. 6. FLAGSHIP PRODUCTS BENEFITS OF AIRPORT HOSPITALITY SERVICES Info@MarsContinuum.Com/MarsContinuum USP OF AIRPORT HOSPITALITY SERVICES
  7. 7. FLAGSHIP PRODUCTSInfo@MarsContinuum.Com/MarsContinuum VALUE ADDITION TO AIRPORTS FEATURES FOR ALL STAKEHOLDERS
  8. 8. TICKETING SOLUTIONS CORPORATE TICKETING FLAGSHIP PRODUCTS Airport Hospitality Services� started as a Pilot Project for a major airport in Middle East. Built with the aim to offer premium travel experience, Airport Hospitality Services� extends its offerings as an end-to-end ticketing solution, corporate account memberships service etc aside from Lounge service and other luxury offerings. A flexible system that allows custom service categories integration through custom APIs for ease of operations. FLAGSHIP PRODUCTS LOUNGE SERVICE PREMIUM HOSPITALITY ANALYTICS & REPORTING SMS INTEGRATION DISPLAY OFFERS POS INTEGRATION ANALYTICS Airport Hospitality NOTIFICATIONS CUSTOM API ON-COUNTER SYSTEM MULTIPLE DASHBOARDS Info@MarsContinuum.Com/MarsContinuum
  9. 9. FLAGSHIP PRODUCTS Info@MarsContinuum.Com EDUCATION SPORTS ENERGY PHARMA TRAVEL RETAIL-ECOMMERCE RESTAURANT INSURANCE HEALTHCARE FINTECH REAL ESTATE AUTOMOBILE Www.MarsContinuum.Com Social Media: @MarsContinuum Info@MarsContinuum.Com/MarsContinuum FLAGSHIP PRODUCTSIndustries Served FLAGSHIP PRODUCTSConnect With Us

